When the 2021 NFL offseason officially kicks off, teams in need of wide receivers should not go hungry. This year's free agency class is chock-full of proven starters, from the Lions' Kenny Golladay and the Texans' Will Fuller to the Buccaneers' Chris Godwin and the Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster. Not a single pass catcher, however, figures to draw more interest than Allen Robinson.

Still without a long-term deal from the Bears, the 27-year-old No. 1 WR appears destined for the open market. He'll arrive with three career 1,100-yard receiving seasons, including a 1,250-yard campaign in 2020. The former Pro Bowler has battled injuries on multiple occasions, missing 23 games over seven years, but has also been one of the NFL's most consistent outside targets when healthy, thrice logging at least 80 catches and four times scoring at least six touchdowns.

When surveying his potential 2021 market, it's more a question of which teams won't explore the Penn State product. That's why we've got you covered below with a look at 12 of his most logical landing spots, sorted by long shots and likely contenders, as well as the latest news and rumors regarding his status:

Long shots

Bears: Technically, they can't be ruled out, because Robinson has expressed interest in getting big money from his current club. But let's be honest: The minute he actually hits the market, he's probably gone. If Chicago hasn't met his demands by now, it's hard to believe the team will retain him any longer, unless it's on the franchise tag Robinson doesn't want.

Browns: They're primed to take a big swing now that they've proven they can rumble with the best of them in the AFC. A rugged possession type such as Robinson would fit perfectly with Baker Mayfield and a run-first offense. But this isn't happening unless the Browns also trade Odell Beckham Jr. (possible) and are OK with their top two WRs earning more than anyone else on the team.

Giants: For Daniel Jones' sake, they should be willing to empty the bank. With Golden Tate a likely cap casualty, the need at WR is even more apparent. But unless they're willing to reset the market (probably a stretch for general manager Dave Gettleman, who's due to pay big bucks for Leonard Williams and/or Dalvin Tomlinson), Robinson may not be inclined to rush to a fringe contender.

Packers: Aaron Rodgers would surely do his part to make it happen, and Robinson would probably jump at the opportunity, especially with a chance to play the Bears twice a year. Finances are the issue. It's one thing for Green Bay to trim bloated salary and get under the cap. It's another to outbid a bunch of teams for the best WR available. They'll have cheaper alternatives.

Patriots: As much as we love to connect every big name to New England, Bill Belichick has often preferred bargain-bin gambles. And there's no conceivable scenario where Robinson takes a discount to join a deconstructed Patriots regime absent a surefire QB. Still, with New England in dire need of weaponry and the team flush with cap space, it can't be ruled out.

Contenders

Bengals: As A.J. Green likely heads for new scenery, Cincinnati doesn't necessarily need to make huge investments at wideout, with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd locked into the lineup. But getting Joe Burrow another weapon should -- and likely will -- be among the primary priorities, and the Bengals showed in 2020 they're not afraid to spend money. They've got plenty once again.

Colts: You don't trade for Carson Wentz if you're not serious about competing in the short term. What better way to welcome the new QB than by pairing him with a new WR? T.Y. Hilton's uncertain future makes the position doubly important. And Wentz has thrived when he's had a big, healthy, ex-Bear target before (see: Jeffery, Alshon). It's a matter of whether they'll meet his asking price.

Dolphins: It's hard to imagine a scenario where Miami enters 2021 without designs for a better passing attack, and unless they sell everything but the kitchen sink to get Deshaun Watson, that means making life easier for Tua Tagovailoa at QB. With money to spend and sunny, familiar Florida skies to offer (not to mention justified playoff hopes), they stand out as a splashy destination.

Jaguars: Robinson probably isn't rushing to return to the city where he endured four years of erratic QB play and team management. But Jacksonville did bring him to the NFL and can easily match any offer he gets as a free agent. The Jags will also look a lot different than when he last played for them, boasting a new coach in Urban Meyer and, even better, a likely hotshot QB in Trevor Lawrence.

Jets: This makes more sense than most of the contenders. New York is desperate for play-makers. The Jets are loaded with cap space. And they could very well have a shiny new quarterback, not to mention the Big Apple market, to offer. Thing is, GM Joe Douglas has hesitated to make "the" splashy addition before, and with such a deep free agent WR class, he'll have other options.

Ravens: Few teams outside of the Packers make as much football sense for Robinson, who'd prefer to land on a contender. Baltimore needs Lamar Jackson to become a more consistent downfield passer, and A-Rob would surely accelerate the process. The only question is whether they'll be ready to meet his monetary demands.

Washington Football Team: A year after taking a big swing at the Cowboys' Amari Cooper, Washington should be even more motivated to bolster a position that could sorely use a running mate for Terry McLaurin. They've got plenty of cash to make it happen. This one's more on Robinson: Would he be OK suiting up for a fringe contender with such an unpredictable QB situation?

Latest news

Robinson eyes Super Bowl contender: The receiver told Tyler Dunne on Feb. 18 that he's "on the hunt to be a Hall of Fame receiver" and "play meaningful games" and "compete for a Super Bowl." Most players, of course, have similar goals, but if Robinson is serious about playing for a contender, that would seem to rule out some of the big spenders -- such as the Jets and Jaguars.