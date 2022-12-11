As the Week 14 NFL schedule rolls around, some teams are separating themselves as Super Bowl contenders. The latest Week 14 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook show the widening gap between the top contenders and the rest of the league. The Dallas Cowboys are the week's biggest NFL favorites at -17 against the one-win Houston Texans. Other large Week 14 NFL spreads include Bills (-9) against the Jets and Chiefs (-9) against the Broncos. Other NFL matchups will have an impact on the NFL playoff picture. Some key Week 14 NFL Vegas odds in that regard include Dolphins (-3) against the Chargers, 49ers (-3.5) against the Buccaneers and Eagles (-7) against the Giants. Which teams should you target for your Week 14 NFL office pool picks, NFL survivor pool picks, and NFL bets? All of the Week 14 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 14 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 156-112 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 14 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 14 NFL picks is that the Titans (-3.5) cover the spread at home against the Jaguars. Tennessee is on a two-game losing streak after falling to the Bengals and Eagles, but now the Titans face the 4-8 Jaguars.

The AFC South-leading Titans have won nine of their last 10 against the Jags. Many of the NFL betting trends favor Tennessee as well. The Titans are 8-4 against the spread this season, while the Jags are just 4-8. Derrick Henry has historically owned Jacksonville and the model gives him a strong chance to score again in this one. Tennessee covers nearly 60% of the time, making it one of the Week 14 NFL best bets you should be all over. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 14 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 14 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Vikings (10-2), even though they have twice as many wins as the Lions (5-7). Minnesota has won a pair of home games by one score recently, but it is only three games removed from a 40-3 blowout loss against Dallas. The Vikings have also not been on the road in nearly a month, making this a tricky scheduling spot.

Detroit has won four of its last five games, blowing out Jacksonville in a 40-14 final last week. The Lions' lone loss during their recent stretch came in a 28-25 setback against Buffalo in which they easily covered a 9.5-point spread. Minnesota barely snuck by with a 28-24 win at home when these teams met in September, so SportsLine's model does not recommend selecting the Vikings with your Week 14 NFL survivor picks. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 14 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 14 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Seahawks beat the Panthers. The Seahawks could be without running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle), but they might not miss him after quarterback Geno Smith had his biggest game of the season in a win against the Rams in Week 13. Against Los Angeles, Smith completed 71.8% of his passes for 367 yards and three touchdowns.

Carolina is coming off its bye, but expecting a turnaround from the four-win campaign the Panthers have endured thus far seems like a tall order against a team gunning for a playoff spot. The model predicts that Smith has a more modest performance on Sunday, but is steady enough to lead the Seahawks to win in 70% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 14 NFL picks

Week 14 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Dec. 11

Jets at Bills (-10, 43)

Browns at Bengals (-5.5, 46.5)

Texans at Cowboys (-17.5, 44)

Vikings at Lions (-2, 52)

Eagles at Giants (+7, 44.5)

Ravens at Steelers (-2, 36.5)

Jaguars at Titans (-3.5, 41)

Chiefs at Broncos (+9.5, 44)

Buccaneers at 49ers (-3.5, 37.5)

Panthers at Seahawks (-3.5, 44.5)

Dolphins at Chargers (+3, 52.5)

Monday, Dec. 12

Patriots at Cardinals (+1.5, 43.)