NFL underdogs of four-plus points have fared well versus the spread entering the Week 10 NFL schedule, covering in 65% of their games. That is the highest percentage through nine weeks since 1999, and there are eight such dogs this week, according to the NFL odds and NFL spreads from Caesars Sportsbook. They include the Packers (+5) against the Cowboys and the Chargers (+7) visiting the 49ers. Savvy bettors could jump on the Chargers with their Week 10 NFL picks, especially since Los Angeles is a perfect 4-0 against the spread on the road. Which teams should you target in your NFL survivor picks and NFL office pool picks? All of the Week 10 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 10 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 151-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 10 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 10 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 10 NFL picks is that the Titans (-2.5) cover the spread at home against the Broncos almost 60% of the time. The Titans nearly pulled off a stunning upset as double-digit underdogs last week, narrowly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in overtime. Running back Derrick Henry was Tennessee's only effective player on offense, recording 17 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Over his last five games, Henry has racked up 678 rushing yards and seven rushing TDs.

Meanwhile, the Broncos limp into this contest having lost their last three games. Denver is scoring just 15.1 points per game this season, which ranks 30th in the NFL. SportsLine's model expects the Broncos will have trouble scoring against Tennessee's stout defense, helping the Titans cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 10 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 10 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the avoid the Saints, even though they are favorites over the Steelers. New Orleans is coming off a physical loss to the Ravens on Monday, and now they have to travel on a short week. Making matters even worse, Pittsburgh is coming off a bye and is set to get back 2021 Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt.

The Saints haven't won on the road since Week 1 and Andy Dalton struggled in his only away game start this year. He threw three picks at Arizona in Week 7, which is more interceptions than he has across five home starts this season. Turnovers have been one of the underlying themes for the 2022 Saints' season. as their 17 giveaways are the most in the league. while their seven takeaways are the second-fewest. Unsurprisingly, New Orleans has the worst turnover differential (minus-10).

Pittsburgh won as an underdog in its last home game, a 20-18 victory over the Buccaneers in Week 6. It's also won two of the last three home games against the Saints, which is one of the many reasons why New Orleans is being avoided in Week 10 NFL survivor pools. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 10 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 10 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Giants beat the Texans. This game will be a matchup of one team's strength versus another's weakness, with the Giants' dominating run game facing Houston's porous run defense. The Texans rank last in rushing yards allowed and last in Pro Football Focus' run defense grade. Houston's 180.6 rushing yards allowed per game is on pace to be the most given up by any team in 35 years.

Saquon Barkley ranks third in the league in rushing yards, while Daniel Jones ranks fourth among quarterbacks in yards gained on the ground. After being criticized for being turnover-prone throughout his career, Jones now has the fifth-lowest turnover rate amongst QBs this season. Hanging onto the ball allows for extra possessions and opportunities to exploit Houston's defense. The model has New York winning by more than a touchdown and prevailing in over 70% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 10 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 10 NFL schedule, and it also says a Super Bowl contender goes down hard. It's also backing a shocking team in its NFL survivor picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL predictions, NFL pool picks, and NFL survivor picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 10 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Sunday, Nov. 13

Seahawks at Buccaneers (-2.5, 44.5)

Vikings at Bills (-3, 42.5)

Lions at Bears (-2.5, 48.5)

Jaguars at Chiefs (-9.5, 51)

Browns at Dolphins (-3.5, 49)

Texans at Giants (-4.5, 40.5)

Saints at Steelers (+1.5, 40)

Broncos at Titans (-2.5, 39)

Colts at Raiders (-4.5, 41)

Cowboys at Packers (+4, 44)

Cardinals at Rams (-3, 40)

Chargers at 49ers (-7, 45.5)

Monday, Nov. 14

Commanders at Eagles (-11, 43.5)