College basketball rankings: North Carolina keeps rolling along with new lineup

North Carolina lost four of its top five scorers from last season's team that won the NCAA Tournament, didn't add a single five-star recruit and hasn't had its most impactful transfer available because of an injury. Regardless, the Tar Heels are 10-1 with victories over Tennessee, Arkansas and Michigan; the lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Michigan State. And this really is turning into one of the best stories in college basketball -- the fact that the reigning national champions are good again (despite the departures) and being led by a former walk-on named Luke Maye.

Credit Roy Williams.

I didn't expect to spend the middle of December thinking the Hall of Fame coach would have a reasonable chance to make a third straight Final Four and maybe win his fourth national title, but here we are. The Tar Heels have a top-10 offense, a top-15 defense and are, as usual, punishing opponents on the offensive glass. They remain No. 4 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) thanks to Sunday's 78-73 victory at Tennessee that featured UNC closing on an 11-3 run in the final minute. And they'll have a chance to add a fourth top-50 KenPom win Saturday when they play Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic.

