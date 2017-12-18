College basketball rankings: North Carolina keeps rolling along with new lineup
The Tar Heels, No. 4 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one), are 10-1 after beating Tennessee.
North Carolina lost four of its top five scorers from last season's team that won the NCAA Tournament, didn't add a single five-star recruit and hasn't had its most impactful transfer available because of an injury. Regardless, the Tar Heels are 10-1 with victories over Tennessee, Arkansas and Michigan; the lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Michigan State. And this really is turning into one of the best stories in college basketball -- the fact that the reigning national champions are good again (despite the departures) and being led by a former walk-on named Luke Maye.
Credit Roy Williams.
I didn't expect to spend the middle of December thinking the Hall of Fame coach would have a reasonable chance to make a third straight Final Four and maybe win his fourth national title, but here we are. The Tar Heels have a top-10 offense, a top-15 defense and are, as usual, punishing opponents on the offensive glass. They remain No. 4 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) thanks to Sunday's 78-73 victory at Tennessee that featured UNC closing on an 11-3 run in the final minute. And they'll have a chance to add a fourth top-50 KenPom win Saturday when they play Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic.
Monday's updated Top 25 (and one)
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats own wins over Gonzaga, Tennessee and Temple. Eight of their 11 wins have come by double-digits.
|--
|11-0
|2
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils' perfect record features four top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Kansas and Xavier. ASU will open Pac-12 play Dec. 30 at Arizona.
|--
|10-0
|3
|Michigan State
|The Spartans have won nine straight games since losing to Duke. KenPom doesn't project them to be an underdog again this regular season.
|--
|11-1
|4
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels have won five straight since losing to Michigan State. They own wins over Tennessee, Arkansas and Michigan.
|--
|10-1
|5
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats have won seven straight since losing to Kansas. UK's remaining non-league games are against UCLA, Louisville and West Virginia.
|--
|9-1
|6
|Miami (Fla.)
|The Hurricanes' perfect record features just one top-50 KenPom win. They won't play another top-50 team until they host Florida State on Jan. 7.
|--
|9-0
|7
|Texas A&M
|The Aggies' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Arizona. They have four top-55 KenPom victories - among them a 23-point win over West Virginia.
|--
|9-1
|8
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have won 10 straight games since their season-opening loss to Texas A&M. They own victories over Virginia, Missouri and UCF.
|--
|9-1
|9
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at West Virginia. They have the nation's best defensive-efficiency rating.
|--
|9-1
|10
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are the only school in the top 15 of the Top 25 (and one) with a loss to a sub-75 KenPom team. On the flip side, Duke has three top-35 KenPom wins.
|--
|11-1
|11
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs have won 15 straight games dating back to last season. Kenrich Williams is averaging 14.2 points and 10.1 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game.
|--
|11-0
|12
|Xavier
|The Musketeers have won five straight games since losing to Arizona State. They'll play at Northern Iowa on Friday.
|--
|10-1
|13
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners have beaten Wichita State, USC and Oregon. Trae Young is averaging 28.8 points and 8.9 assists in 32.7 minutes per game.
|--
|8-1
|14
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' two losses are to Oklahoma and Notre Dame. They own wins over Baylor, Oklahoma State and Marquette.
|--
|8-2
|15
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' two losses are to Villanova and Florida. They've beaten Creighton, Texas and Ohio State.
|--
|10-2
|16
|Tennessee
|The Vols' two losses are single-digit losses to Villanova and North Carolina. Their best win is an OT victory over Purdue.
|--
|7-2
|17
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won seven straight games since losing to Western Kentucky. The have six top-60 KenPom victories.
|--
|11-2
|18
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday night at Nebraska. Their resume features wins over Kentucky and Syracuse.
|--
|9-2
|19
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won five straight since going 0-3 at the Battle 4 Atlantis. They own wins over Texas A&M, Alabama and UNLV.
|--
|9-3
|20
|Florida State
|The Seminoles took their first loss Saturday in a semi-home game against Oklahoma State. They open ACC play Dec. 30 at Duke.
|--
|10-1
|21
|Baylor
|The Bears have beaten Creighton and Wisconsin. Their two losses are to teams (Xavier, Wichita State) ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|9-2
|22
|Creighton
|The Bluejays' two losses are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one) -- specifically Gonzaga and Baylor. Creighton owns wins over Northwestern and UCLA.
|--
|9-2
|23
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' only loss is a loss to Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden. They've beaten Nevada and Northwestern.
|--
|9-1
|24
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats recorded their first top-60 KenPom win Saturday at UCLA. Their two losses are to Xavier and Florida.
|--
|9-2
|25
|Arkansas
|The Razorbacks own wins over Oklahoma and Minnesota. They've won three straight games since losing at Houston.
|--
|8-2
|26
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates' five-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Rutgers. Their resume features wins over Texas Tech and at Louisville.
|--
|9-2
-
