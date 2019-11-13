Drive Chart
TEXAS
IOWAST

Texas-Iowa St. Preview

  • AP
  • Nov 13, 2019

Expect a little bit of anything and everything on Saturday afternoon when enigmatic No. 19 Texas squares off against talented and hungry Iowa State in a key Big 12 Conference contest in Ames, Iowa.

A win for the Longhorns (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) would keep them in line for a spot in the Big 12 championship game. Texas trails undefeated Baylor and once-beaten Oklahoma in the league standings, with the Bears and Sooners set to play Saturday.

If the Cyclones (5-4, 3-3) can beat Texas, they will become bowl eligible for the third season in a row for just the second time in school history and help exorcise some of the demons they have endured during a crazy first three-fourths of the regular season.

Texas's defense has been its Achilles' heel, but was better -- like night and day better -- when it allowed Kansas State just 304 yards in the Longhorns' 27-24 win last Saturday.

Several Texas players were quick to point out that the effort was what the Longhorns are capable of when they are healthy and have nearly all their most important defensive players on the field, including safeties Caden Sterns and B.J. Foster.

"This is what happens when we're fully healthy," Texas nose tackle Keondre Coburn said. "This is a great team, unbelievable team. We never pointed at each other; we never gave up. We just kept doing the game plan that we were given, and we just executed better."

The Longhorns got more good news on the defensive injury front Monday, when coach Tom Herman announced that safety Chris Brown, who broke his right arm against Oklahoma on Oct. 9, has been cleared to play this week.

"(Brown's broken arm) healed faster than he anticipated and the doctor cleared him on Friday to play with a cast on," Herman said Monday. "To know that we're going to have him here this week is a big boost to our defense and to special teams."

Herman also said that linebacker Jeffrey McCulloch, who separated his shoulder against OU, is progressing better and should be able to play against the Cyclones.

Iowa State heads home after a gut-wrenching 42-41 loss Saturday at Oklahoma. The Cyclones battled back from a 42-28 deficit in the fourth quarter but failed on a two-point conversion pass late in the game that could have flipped the script.

The attempt failed when Brock Purdy's well-placed pass into La'Michael Pettway's belly was intercepted. by Oklahoma's Parnell Motley.

"It looked like we had a chance to catch the ball but it got intercepted at the end of it," Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. "Credit to them. They made the great play at the end of the game to win the game."

Iowa State has lost four games by a combined 11 points this year -- all to teams in the CFP rankings: Iowa (18-17), Baylor (23-21), Oklahoma State (34-27) and Oklahoma.

Given Texas's struggles on defense, this game sets up well for the Cyclones. Iowa State ranks 16th nationally in total offense (479.2 yards per game), which is on pace to break the school record of 439.6 set in 1976.

The Cyclones have recorded more than 400 yards of offense in eight of nine games. Their lowest offensive game of the season was a 372-yard effort vs. West Virginia.

"We try not to look ahead," Campbell said about Texas after the OU loss. "We've always had the ability to look at ourselves, figure out what we did well, what we didn't do well and get back to work. That's what it's going to take for this team to continue to move forward."

Texas leads the series at 14-2. Iowa State's lone win over the Longhorns in Ames was in 2015 (24-0).

--Field Level Media

1234T
Texas 6-3 -----
Iowa State 5-4 -----
Jack Trice Stadium Ames, Iowa
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.6% 2641 24 8 152.4
S. Ehlinger 221/332 2641 24 8
C. Thompson 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 84 0 0 125.5
C. Thompson 8/12 84 0 0
D. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
D. Duvernay 1/1 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
114 633 6
K. Ingram 114 633 6 34
R. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 455 4
R. Johnson 84 455 4 57
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
111 401 5
S. Ehlinger 111 401 5 29
D. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 22 1
D. Duvernay 7 22 1 13
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
D. Young 4 16 0 13
K. Johnson 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
K. Johnson 4 15 0 6
S. Cosmi 52 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 1
S. Cosmi 1 12 1 12
J. Smith 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
J. Smith 2 9 0 8
C. Thompson 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 6 1
C. Thompson 5 6 1 9
R. Bujcevski 8 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Bujcevski 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
78 910 7
D. Duvernay 78 910 7 63
C. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 497 2
C. Johnson 35 497 2 37
B. Eagles 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 388 5
B. Eagles 21 388 5 73
J. Smith 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 207 5
J. Smith 20 207 5 53
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 160 1
K. Ingram 21 160 1 26
C. Brewer 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 149 1
C. Brewer 10 149 1 51
M. Epps 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 137 1
M. Epps 13 137 1 22
R. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 121 1
R. Johnson 16 121 1 25
J. Burt 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 1
J. Burt 5 52 1 18
K. Lewis 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 37 0
K. Lewis 1 37 0 37
J. Pouncey 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
J. Pouncey 2 19 0 11
M. Washington 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
M. Washington 2 17 0 14
J. Whittington 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
J. Whittington 2 17 0 14
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
S. Ehlinger 1 8 0 8
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
D. Young 2 7 0 8
R. Leitao 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
R. Leitao 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Brown 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Brown 0-0 0 1
B. Foster 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Foster 0-0 0 1
J. Ossai 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Ossai 0-0 0 2
D. Overshown 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Overshown 0-0 0 1
B. Jones 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
B. Jones 0-0 0 2
M. Estell 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Estell 0-0 0 1
D. Jamison 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Jamison 0-0 0 2
A. Adeoye 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Adeoye 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/16 42/42
C. Dicker 12/16 0 42/42 78
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Iowa State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68% 2849 20 7 157.6
B. Purdy 221/325 2849 20 7
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 51 1 0 429.2
D. Jones 1/2 51 1 0
R. Mitchell 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 9 1 0 252.8
R. Mitchell 1/2 9 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Hall 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
99 585 7
B. Hall 99 585 7 75
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 251 7
B. Purdy 74 251 7 44
J. Lang 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 226 3
J. Lang 47 226 3 23
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 115 0
K. Nwangwu 16 115 0 19
R. Mitchell 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 100 1
R. Mitchell 10 100 1 29
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 88 1
S. Croney Jr. 28 88 1 14
J. Brock 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 48 0
J. Brock 9 48 0 13
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
L. Akers 1 8 0 8
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
D. Jones 3 0 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 604 1
D. Jones 56 604 1 84
T. Milton 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 591 3
T. Milton 26 591 3 73
C. Kolar 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 515 6
C. Kolar 36 515 6 49
L. Pettway 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 404 4
L. Pettway 34 404 4 51
B. Hall 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 153 0
B. Hall 14 153 0 61
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 128 3
S. Shaw Jr. 7 128 3 33
C. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 119 2
C. Allen 12 119 2 30
D. Soehner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 101 1
D. Soehner 6 101 1 23
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 92 0
L. Akers 6 92 0 32
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 60 0
S. Croney Jr. 10 60 0 15
D. Wilson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
D. Wilson 5 59 0 28
J. Lang 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 47 1
J. Lang 7 47 1 23
J. Scates 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 1
J. Scates 2 25 1 18
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Nwangwu 1 8 0 8
R. Mitchell 6 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Mitchell 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Lewis 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Lewis 0-0 0 1
L. White 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
L. White 0-0 0 2
M. Rose 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Rose 0-0 0 1
J. Hummel 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Hummel 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/13 40/41
C. Assalley 9/13 0 40/41 67
B. Narveson 90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/3 0/0
B. Narveson 1/3 0 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
