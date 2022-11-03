When Tennessee visits Georgia on Saturday for the SEC on CBS Game of the Week (3:30 p.m. ET), it will mark the 25th time that the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the AP Top 25 have played one another in the regular season since the poll began in 1936. Though the Volunteers and Bulldogs have been a part of such matchups in the postseason -- in 1999 and 1983, respectively -- they have never played in a regular-season showdown of top-two teams like this.

As such, the Dawgs and Vols already occupy a coveted corner within college football's rich history no matter the outcome.

Getting the No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the regular season is especially rare in the modern era with only four such games since 2000. Being in the game can have a long-term impact on program perception. In the lifetime of most current players, the only teams to have participated in these heavily hyped midseason showdowns are Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Michigan and Texas.

A No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown resonates beyond college football and generates attention from the sports world and public at large. That is why it's no surprise that the teams that have played in them, and especially the ones that have won, are associated with greatness throughout the different eras. For a sport built on folklore, tall tales and talking, winning games like this is how you get remembered as a champion, even if you don't end up winning the national championship.

Early history: Blue-blood status earned

The first No. 1 vs. No. 2 meeting came in 1943 when top-ranked Notre Dame went on the road to beat Michigan, 35-12, in Ann Arbor. Wartime college football was dominated by the Fighting Irish, along with the likes of Army and Navy, and those rivalries produced four different top-two showdowns between 1944-46.

College football blue bloods Texas and Oklahoma made their first appearances in a top-two matchup in 1963 with Ohio State, Nebraska and USC joining the list shortly thereafter. Alabama and Penn State did not play in any regular-season meetings of top-two teams prior to 2000; however, of the six postseason meetings of top-two teams from 1971-86, five included either the Crimson Tide or the Nittany Lions. The two notably squared off in the 1979 Sugar Bowl as No. 2 and No. 1, respectively.

Notre Dame, which has been a common thread in top-two matchups throughout the sport's history, played in three such regular-games: 1988 vs. Michigan, 1989 vs. USC, 1993 vs. Florida State. The Irish won all three, and though the program has just one national championship from that stellar run, it was one of the iconic teams of that era.

Then, through the 1990s, Florida State, Florida and Miami traded blows in top-two battles that helped shape the expectation for football in the Sunshine State forever. Just ask anyone in the Sunshine State about "Wide Right I" in 1991.

BCS, College Football Playoff eras provide a twist

Prior to the emergence of the BCS system, games between No. 1 and No. 2 were rare enough to become cultural moments within the sport, representing snapshots of the mountain top. The BCS era changed that as 13 of its 16 national championships featured No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the AP Top 25 with 2000, 2001 and 2003 as the only outliers. If you remove those 13 BCS title games, the total number of top-two matchups in AP Top 25 poll history drops to 39 games in 86 years.

Since the adoption of the CFP, there have only been three games between No. 1 and No. 2 in the AP Top 25, including the postseason. The CFP National Championship has only included the top two teams in the AP poll twice in eight years: No. 2 Alabama beat No. 1 Clemson in 2015-16, and No. 2 Clemson beat No. 1 Alabama in 2018-19.

The BCS served its purpose of selecting the top two teams in the sport to play for a national championship with nearly a decade of success (at least in terms of being in line with AP voters) before the system was abolished. The playoff has seemingly done its job by creating a system that does not automatically reward the top two teams in the regular season with six of eight such games not being No. 1 vs. No. 2.

Future of Georgia vs. Tennessee rivalry

By playing Saturday as the top two teams in the AP poll -- and by each having a claim to No. 1 at the time of kickoff between the AP Top 25 and the initial CFP Rankings -- Georgia and Tennessee could be on the verge of becoming one of college football's great modern rivalries (not just a standout SEC East game each season).

Since 2010, the only two regular-season games between No. 1 and No. 2 have featured Alabama and LSU with the Crimson Tide winning in 2011 and the Tigers winning in 2019. Georgia and Tennessee, like Alabama and LSU, are rivals in the sense of being in the same division and competing for the same championships, but neither would call the other a chief historical rival.

Yet, we have come to view Alabama-LSU as one of the great rivalries in this sport because of their competitiveness and national relevance. While they don't have the a trendy nickname like "Third Saturday in October," or a fancy trophy like the Golden Boot, it is the game on which the entire conference, and national championship, race hinges nearly every season.

Georgia and Tennessee can be that game for the 2020s, and it starts with delivering the kind of epic that we are all expecting given the No. 1 vs. No. 2 stakes and the iconic history the game is joining.

No. 1 vs. No. 2 meetings

Regular season (24)

2019 - No. 1 LSU 46, No. 2 Alabama 41

2011 - No. 2 Alabama 9, No. 1 LSU 6

2006 - No. 1 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Michigan 39

2006 - No. 1 Ohio State 24, No. 2 Texas 7

1996 - No. 2 Florida State 24, No. 1 Florida 21

1993 - No. 2 Notre Dame 31, No. 1 Florida State 24

1991 - No. 2 Miami 17, No. 1 Florida State 16

1989 - No. 1 Notre Dame 24, No. 2 Michigan 19

1988 - No. 1 Notre Dame 27, No. 2 USC 10

1987 - No. 2 Oklahoma 17, No. 1 Nebraska 7

1986 - No. 2 Miami 28, No. 1 Oklahoma 16

1985 - No. 1 Iowa 12, No. 2 Michigan 10

1981 - No. 1 USC 28, No. 2 Oklahoma 24

1971 - No. 1 Nebraska 35, No. 2 Oklahoma 31

1969 - No. 1 Texas 15, No. 2 Arkansas 14

1968 - No. 1 Purdue 37, No. 2 Notre Dame 22

1966 - No. 1 Notre Dame 10, No. 2 Michigan State 10

1963 - No. 2 Texas 28, No. 1 Oklahoma 7

1946 - No. 1 Army 0, No. 2 Notre Dame 0

1945 - No. 1 Army 32, No. 2 Navy 13

1945 - No. 1 Army 48, No. 2 Notre Dame 0

1944 - No. 1 Army 23, No. 2 Navy 7

1943 - No. 1 Notre Dame 14, No. 2 Iowa Pre-Flight 13

1943 - No. 1 Notre Dame 35, No. 2 Michigan 12

SEC Championship Game (2)

2009 - No. 2 Alabama 32, No. 1 Florida 13

2008 - No. 2 Florida 31, No. 1 Alabama 20

CFP National Championship (2)

2018-19 - No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2015-16 - No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

BCS Championship Game (13)

2013-14 - No. 1 Florida State 34, No. 2 Auburn 31

2012-13 - No. 2 Alabama 42, No. 1 Notre Dame 14

2011-12 - No. 2 Alabama 21, No. 1 LSU 0

2010-11 - No. 1 Auburn 22, No. 2 Oregon 19

2009-10 - No. 1 Alabama 37, No. 2 Texas 21

2008-09 - No. 1 Florida 24, No. 2 Oklahoma 14

2007-08 - No. 2 LSU 38, No. 1 Ohio State 24

2006-07 - No. 2 Florida 41, No. 1 Ohio State 14

2005-06 - No. 2 Texas 41, No. 1 USC 38

2004-05 - No. 1 USC 55, No. 2 Oklahoma 19

2002-03 - No. 2 Ohio State 31, No. 1 Miami 24

1999-00 - No. 1 Florida State 46, No. 2 Virginia Tech 29

1998-99 - No. 1 Tennessee 23, No. 2 Florida State 16

Pre-BCS bowl games (11)