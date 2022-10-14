1 Trea Turner Los Angeles Dodgers SS

He'll be the only surefire first-round shortstop next year, which in itself shows how the position has slipped. His steals have also slipped a little each year, and while his contributions across the board are strong enough to make up for it, he may lose some runs and RBI if he doesn't re-sign with the Dodgers.

2 Fernando Tatis San Diego Padres SS

A PED suspension put the finishing blow on a season already derailed by wrist surgery, and Tatis has since undergone surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder as well. His unavailability for the first month might push him to Round 2, but there's no player with more upside at full health, presuming he gets back there.

3 Bo Bichette Toronto Blue Jays SS

At least in 5x5 leagues, it still makes sense to take Bichette ahead of Francisco Lindor, who's unlikely to measure up in batting average. The way Bichette's 2022 shook out is sure to prompt some hesitance, though, what with him needing a ridiculous September (.406 batting average, seven homers, four steals) to bring his numbers up to snuff.

4 Francisco Lindor New York Mets SS

Lindor improved around the margins in his second year with the Mets, making him a standout shortstop again, but it's clear he no longer has first-round upside in this new offensive environment. His 5x5 value is largely tied to how much he runs, which hopefully will be even more with some of the rule changes taking effect next year.

5 Bobby Witt Kansas City Royals SS

Witt actually ranks higher here than at third base (sixth), which is further evidence shortstop has lost some of its allure even if it remains the deeper position overall. The rookie had his struggles but still got to 20 homers and 30 steals, showing the makings of a Roto standout if he can be just a little more disciplined.

6 Corey Seager Texas Rangers SS

We're still waiting for that MVP-worthy performance from Seager, who set a career high with 33 home runs in 2022 but struggled with batting average like never before. Notably, his xBA was about 40 points higher, and a deeper dive shows he was one of the players most burned by infield shifts. You may have heard they're going away next year.

7 Dansby Swanson Atlanta Braves SS

Swanson went from solid to studly in his walk year, setting a career high in every 5x5 category except home runs (which wasn't far off). A midseason surge helped to conceal a rather bumpy finish, though, and his Statcast readings were similar to previous seasons. A repeat may be unlikely.

8 Xander Bogaerts Boston Red Sox SS

The power production wasn't what we've grown accustomed to seeing from Bogaerts, whose middling exit velocities may not play the same way in a post-juiced-ball league. It's too early to conclude that, though, and he remains a steady hitter otherwise, batting over .300 for the third time in four years.

9 Tim Anderson Chicago White Sox SS

At this point, a lengthy IL stint has to be factored in for Anderson, who ended up missing about half of 2022 all told. He's a BABIP unicorn and perennial batting title threat as a result, but his power and speed contributions, while relevant, are sometimes overstated.

10 Tommy Edman St. Louis Cardinals 2B

Shortstop is really showing its depth now seeing as Edman checks in at No. 6 in my second base rankings. There are clear limits to his upside, but the batting average and home runs should at least be OK. And you know he's going to give you a heaping helping of the thing 5x5 participants crave the most: stolen bases.

11 Oneil Cruz Pittsburgh Pirates SS

Cruz brought the sizzle as a rookie, setting the baseball world abuzz through sheer force of contact, which included a Statcast record for hardest-hit ball. Unfortunately, his ridiculous tools are undermined by shaky skills (i.e., too many strikeouts), but a big September ensured he's not going to sneak by anyone.

12 Carlos Correa Minnesota Twins SS

Correa's best probably isn't all that different from Bogaerts' best, with the five spots of separation here mostly amounting to batting average assurances. Then again, we saw the effect that a change in supporting cast had on Correa's run and RBI totals, and both players (if they opt out as expected) could be subject to it this offseason.

13 Wander Franco Tampa Bay Rays SS

If you're wondering how last year's top prospect, also a rookie sensation, could slip this far, well, it's partly a product of someone having to rank 13th at a position with so many good players. It's also because Franco's contact skills are what stand out most at age 21, which may not always be the case, but they generally don't move the needle outside of points leagues.

14 Willy Adames Milwaukee Brewers SS

Adames' first full season with the Brewers was less impressive than last year's partial season, skewing more toward power. But there was plenty of it, with his 31 home runs ranking behind only Seager at the position, and there's little reason to believe he can't do something similar next year.

15 Ezequiel Tovar Colorado Rockies SS

Arguably the biggest riser among shortstop prospects in 2022, Tovar held his own in a nine-game major-league stint to end the year, putting him in a position to be the Rockies' opening day shortstop. That's an enviable position, particularly for a player who showed power, speed and contact skills in the minors, but it's also a lot to ask of a 21-year-old.

16 Javier Baez Detroit Tigers SS

Baez's big September, in which he hit .293 with six home runs, offers hope for a bounce-back season, particularly after he admitted to pressing in his first year with the Tigers. But Detroit is a tough place to hit, and he's a hitter who lives on the edge, relying on outlier BABIPs and home run-to-fly ball rates to succeed.

17 Jeremy Pena Houston Astros SS

The cracks began to show for Pena after a quick start to his rookie year, revealing him to be an undisciplined hitter with only decent home run and stolen base potential. He could certainly finish higher than 17th next year, but a top-five outcome probably isn't on the table.

18 Adalberto Mondesi Kansas City Royals SS

If you're close to writing off Mondesi completely, you're not alone. It's true he still has the capacity to carry you in the coveted stolen base category, but he's played a combined 50 games the past two years and more than 75 games only once ever. The league is introducing rule changes that could make stolen bases more plentiful next year anyway.

19 Amed Rosario Cleveland Guardians SS

There's a clear drop-off here in terms of upside, but Rosario is a solid fallback option in deeper leagues. He's a whole-is-greater-than-the-sum-of-his-parts type, making modest contributions in all five categories, and he's fast enough that his stolen bases could spike if next year's rule changes have the desired effect.

20 Nico Hoerner Chicago Cubs SS