Joey Gallo became the first player to reach four home runs Sunday, parking one over the 400-foot sign in right-center off the Dodgers' Walker Buehler. After a miserable showing in 2020 that resulted in far too many popups, his batting average falling from .253 to .181 and his OPS from .986 to .679, he has made some changes to his approach, standing more upright and not rushing himself.

"You kind of get into a funk, and then I think I started to try to change my swing a little bit because I'm thinking, '60 games, I want to get some hits,'" Gallo told The Dallas Morning News. "You're focused on the short term of 'I've got to get a hit or two every game right now to catch back up.' Kind of got into some bad habits."

Though Gallo's excessive strikeouts will always limit his batting average, he's one of the game's most prolific power hitters, and his performance this spring serves as a reminder of how good he could be at his best. He'll never be more affordable than he is right now, going off the board 133rd on average.

Here are some other tidbits from around spring training: