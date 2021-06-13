The Rockies are back home after a week on the road, which is also of benefit to the Padres and Brewers, the two teams scheduled to visit Coors Field. The Twins, meanwhile, get the Mariners and Rangers for Byron Buxton's first week back from the IL.

Neither the Rockies nor the Twins are among my teams with the five best hitter matchups, though, which tells you the number of sleeper hitters we have to work with this week. I've narrowed them down to 10, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

We talk Eduardo Rodriguez, Mike Minor, two-start pitchers and sleepers for Week 12 on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Sleeper hitters for Week 12 (June 14-20) Tommy Pham LF SD San Diego • #28 • Age: 33 Matchups @COL3, CIN4 ROSTERED 76% The Padres are one of the teams visiting Coors Field this week, which should only help Tommy Pham continue his turnaround at the plate. At the very least, he should draw some walks and steal some bases. Avisail Garcia RF MIL Milwaukee • #24 • Age: 30 Matchups CIN3, @COL4 ROSTERED 77% The Brewers are the other team visiting Coors Field this week, and Avisail Garcia has been enjoying a turnaround of his own. The Statcast data suggests he has even more ground to make up. Justin Upton LF LAA L.A. Angels • #10 • Age: 33 Matchups @OAK3, DET4 ROSTERED 64% He has thrived since claiming the leadoff spot and just had a hitting streak snapped Saturday. For the season, he has a near-1.000 OPS against lefties, and the Angels have four of those on the schedule this week. Robbie Grossman LF DET Detroit • #8 • Age: 31 Week Rankings Matchups @KC3, @LAA4 ROSTERED 66% After a blip in early June, the surprise contributor has come roaring back in recent days. His varied contributions make him unlikely to go missing in a seven-game week. Willy Adames SS MIL Milwaukee • #27 • Age: 25 Matchups CIN3, @COL4 ROSTERED 39% If you look at his career splits, Tropicana Field really seemed to be holding him back. American Family Field and Coors Field, where he'll be playing all seven of his games this week, are on the opposite end of the pitcher/hitter spectrum. Cesar Hernandez 2B CLE Cleveland • #7 • Age: 31 Matchups BAL4, @PIT3 ROSTERED 42% He still has some ground to make up in batting average, but his numbers since the start of May are actually pretty strong. The Indians have the most favorable hitter matchups of all this week. Brendan Rodgers SS COL Colorado • #7 • Age: 24 Matchups SD3, MIL4 ROSTERED 30% He hasn't played quite every day since returning from a hamstring injury, but the way he's picked it up at the plate recently, full-time duty has to be in the offing. He still boasts an elite prospect pedigree and will benefit from a full week of home games. Kyle Schwarber LF WAS Washington • #12 • Age: 28 Matchups PIT3, NYM4 ROSTERED 73% His two-homer game Sunday is a sign he's heating up, and the Nationals have the fifth-best matchups of any team this week. Jorge Polanco 2B MIN Minnesota • #11 • Age: 27 Matchups @SEA3, @TEX3 ROSTERED 74% His season-long stats bely how productive he's been over the past month or so, batting .282 (33 for 117) with eight homers in 31 games. C.J. Cron 1B COL Colorado • #25 • Age: 31 Matchups SD3, MIL4 ROSTERED 46% I keep recommending him whenever the Rockies are at home, and while it hasn't worked out lately, his numbers are still favorable there. He continues to play nearly every day, so the power is due to break through.

Best hitter matchups for Week 12

1. Indians BAL4, @PIT3

2. Mets CHC4, @WAS4

3. Brewers CIN3, @COL4

4. Padres @COL3, CIN4

5. Nationals PIT3, NYM4

Worst hitter matchups for Week 12

1. Astros TEX2, CHW4

2. Rangers @HOU2, MIN3

3. Phillies @LAD3, @SF3

4. Reds @MIL3, @SD4

5. Diamondbacks @SF4, LAD3