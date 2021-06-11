luis-castillo.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The standard for a two-start sleeper is higher in categories leagues, where ERA and WHIP need to be protected, than in points leagues, where volume is a higher priority. That is indicated in the tiers below.

Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 12 (June 14-20):

Must-start, all formats
1
M. Scherzer SP WAS Max Scherzer SP WAS
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
2
T. Glasnow SP TB Tyler Glasnow SP TB
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
SEA
Seattle
3
L. Lynn SP CHW Lance Lynn SP CHW
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
HOU
Houston
4
H. Ryu SP TOR Hyun-Jin Ryu SP TOR
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
5
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
COL
Colorado
6
S. Manaea SP OAK Sean Manaea SP OAK
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
Sleepers and questionables
7
T. Walker SP NYM Taijuan Walker SP NYM
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
WAS
Washington
8
A. DeSclafani SP SF Anthony DeSclafani SP SF
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
9
L. Castillo SP CIN Luis Castillo SP CIN
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
SD
San Diego
10
C. Mize SP DET Casey Mize SP DET
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
11
A. Wainwright SP STL Adam Wainwright SP STL
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
12
N. Eovaldi SP BOS Nathan Eovaldi SP BOS
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
KC
Kansas City
13
A. Manoah SP TOR Alek Manoah SP TOR
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
14
J. Montgomery SP NYY Jordan Montgomery SP NYY
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
15
T. Gonsolin SP LAD Tony Gonsolin SP LAD
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
ARI
Arizona
Better left for points leagues
16
A. Gomber SP COL Austin Gomber SP COL
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
17
M. Gonzales SP SEA Marco Gonzales SP SEA
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
18
D. Keuchel SP CHW Dallas Keuchel SP CHW
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
HOU
Houston
19
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
SEA
Seattle
20
T. Davidson SP ATL Tucker Davidson SP ATL
vs
BOS
Boston
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
No thanks
21
P. Corbin SP WAS Patrick Corbin SP WAS
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
22
V. Gutierrez SP CIN Vladimir Gutierrez SP CIN
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
SD
San Diego
23
D. Bundy SP LAA Dylan Bundy SP LAA
@
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
DET
Detroit
24
B. Keller SP KC Brad Keller SP KC
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
BOS
Boston
25
J. Odorizzi SP HOU Jake Odorizzi SP HOU
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
26
T. Anderson SP PIT Tyler Anderson SP PIT
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
27
J. Arrieta SP CHC Jake Arrieta SP CHC
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
MIA
Miami
28
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
WAS
Washington
29
J. Mejia RP CLE Jean-Carlos Mejia RP CLE
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
30
R. Weathers SP SD Ryan Weathers SP SD
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
31
B. Anderson SP MIL Brett Anderson SP MIL
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
COL
Colorado
32
S. Long SP SF Sam Long SP SF
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
33
S. Howard RP PHI Spencer Howard RP PHI
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
SF
San Francisco
34
B. Garrett RP MIA Braxton Garrett RP MIA
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
35
T. Alexander RP DET Tyler Alexander RP DET
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
36
R. Dobnak RP MIN Randy Dobnak RP MIN
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
TEX
Texas
37
M. Peacock RP ARI Matt Peacock RP ARI
@
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
38
C. Gonzalez SP COL Chi Chi Gonzalez SP COL
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
39
M. Harvey SP BAL Matt Harvey SP BAL
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
TOR
Toronto