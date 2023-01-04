Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 9th YTD Stats RUYDS 682 REC 10 REYDS 93 TD 7 FPTS/G 9 Akers is on fire and should stay hot for one more week against the Seahawks in Week 18. He has either 100 total yards or a touchdown in five games in a row, and this streak started against Seattle in Week 13 when he had 17 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns, along with one catch for no yards on one target. In his past two games against Denver and the Chargers, Akers has combined for 241 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 42 carries. The Seahawks have allowed nine total touchdowns to running backs in their past six games and six running backs to score at least 12 PPR points over that span.

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE PIT -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 13.8 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 954 REC 40 REYDS 219 TD 9 FPTS/G 13.1 Harris was a bust to start the season, but he's closing the year on a high note with at least 14 PPR points in three games in a row, including 20 PPR points at Baltimore in Week 17. I love that he has eight catches in his past two games against the Raiders and Ravens on 12 targets, and hopefully he stays involved in the passing game again in Week 18 against the Browns. Cleveland has allowed a running back to score at least 12 PPR points in 11 of the past 12 games, with 14 running backs hitting that mark over that span. Harris had 12 PPR points against the Browns in Week 3 and has 69 carries for 335 yards and three touchdowns and nine catches for 52 yards in three career games against Cleveland.

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU IND -2.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 342 REC 8 REYDS 32 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.6 It might be tough to trust Moss if this is your Fantasy championship, but he should do well against the Texans at home. Houston is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and seven running backs in the past six games have scored at least 12 PPR points against the Texans. Moss has run well in the three games since Jonathan Taylor (ankle) got hurt with 41 carries for 220 yards (5.4 yards per carry), but he's yet to score and has just one catch for 5 yards on two targets. But I'll take a chance on Moss this week given his expected workload and matchup, and he should finish as a top-20 running back in all leagues.

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB ATL -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 900 REC 16 REYDS 139 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.9 Allgeier was great as the Start of the Week in Week 17, scoring 16 PPR points against Arizona with 20 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 12 yards on one target. He's now scored at least 15 PPR points in three games in a row, and he should finish the season strong against the Buccaneers, who aren't expected to play their starters for much of the game, if at all. Allgeier needs 100 yards for a 1,000-yard season, so hopefully he gets enough carries to make that happen, and I like him once again as a standout No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.