Now the byes start to bite us, too. Derek Carr, Ryan Tannehill, Jared Goff and Davis Mills are off this week, and Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, Jameis Winston, Mac Jones, Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz Teddy Bridgewater and Baker Mayfield are dealing with injuries. So now what?
It is our objective to help you find quarterbacks you'll want to move in and out of your lineups based on matchups and all the other factors every week. Playing matchups is key, and we're here to find you the perfect path to a winning 2022.
Quarterbacks
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs.
It's strange to look at Rodgers' game log and see no outings with more than 20 Fantasy points. He's yet to have a three-touchdown game or pass for 300 yards. That might just be who he is this season with a revamped receiving corps, but I'm still hopeful he'll have some standout performances. And it could happen this week against the Jets at home. The Jets have struggled with Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow this season as those quarterbacks combined for six touchdowns and one interception, and each one scored at least 25 Fantasy points. Meanwhile, the Jets have limited Jacoby Brissett, Mitch Trubisky/Kenny Pickett and Teddy Bridgewater/Skylar Thompson to a combined 32 Fantasy points. This could be Rodgers' best game of the season.
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Cousins has yet to have a good game on the road this season with 14 Fantasy points or less against Philadelphia and New Orleans, but part of that is the opponents. Last year, Cousins scored at least 21 Fantasy points in six of eight road games, and he should be in that range again this week. The Dolphins have allowed at least 23 Fantasy points against Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, and Cousins once again has top-10 potential in this matchup.
Carson Wentz QB
WAS Washington • #11
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Let's hope the pattern continues where Wentz is fantastic in good matchups and struggles against tough competition. He has at least 25 Fantasy points in games against Jacksonville, Detroit and Tennessee, but he scored eight points in each game against Philadelphia and Dallas. Pass rush has been the key, and the Bears are No. 23 in the NFL in pressure rate. Chicago has also allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points, including two in a row with Daniel Jones and Kirk Cousins. This should be a good week to trust Wentz as a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues.
LAR L.A. Rams • #9
Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs.
This should be a rebound opportunity for Stafford with a home game against the Panthers. While Carolina's defense might be inspired to play for interim head coach Steve Wilks and interim coordinator Al Holcomb, the Panthers have allowed at least 22 Fantasy points at home in the past two games against Kyler Murray and Jimmy Garoppolo. Stafford only has one game this season with more than 12 Fantasy points, which was Week 2 against Atlanta, but this is a matchup where you can trust him again.
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Garoppolo has the chance for his second game in a row with 20-plus Fantasy points in his Week 6 matchup with the Falcons. Four of five quarterbacks this year against Atlanta have scored at least 22 Fantasy points, with the lone exception being Jacoby Brissett in Week 4. Garoppolo just scored 22 Fantasy points at Carolina in Week 5, and he should be in a similar range this week to make him a streaming option in all formats.
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fields just had his best game of the season in Week 5 at Minnesota with 18 Fantasy points, and hopefully he can build on that performance this week. He's now attempted at least 21 passes in consecutive games, which is good, and he's run for at least 47 yards in three games in a row. It was his first game with more than 200 passing yards and just the second outing where he threw a touchdown pass, and we're hopeful more will come in that area of his game. The Commanders have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points, so hopefully Fields crosses that threshold for the first time this season Thursday night.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Three quarterbacks in a row have run for a touchdown against the Ravens, which could matter here for Jones. Even with his injured ankle last week at Green Bay in London, he still ran for 37 yards and is now averaging 61.3 rushing yards per game over his past three outings, with two rushing touchdowns. He only has one game with 20 Fantasy points this year, so he likely doesn't have a big ceiling in this matchup. But the Ravens are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks this season at 25.2 points per game, which gives Jones the chance to be a streamer in deeper leagues.
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Wilson is dealing with a shoulder injury, which could explain his poor play, or he could just continue to struggle Monday night at the Chargers. Either way, he has to prove himself first before Fantasy managers can trust him again. He has one game this season with more than 19 Fantasy points, and he just scored eight Fantasy points in Week 5 against the Colts with 274 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. "Let's Ride" has become "Let's Sit" for Wilson and his Fantasy outlook for now. The Chargers also have allowed just two quarterbacks to score more than 17 Fantasy points against them this season.
ATL Atlanta • #1
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Mariota matched his season high in Fantasy points with 19 in Week 5 at Tampa Bay, and he got back to using his legs with 61 yards on the ground. This is the second time this year he's rushed for at least 61 yards, and running the ball more would only enhance his Fantasy value. For this week, we don't know the status of tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring), and rookie receiver Drake London (knee) is also banged up. Without those two receivers, Mariota isn't worth starting in Superflex or two-quarterback leagues. Even with them, Mariota should still struggle against the 49ers, who have allowed a combined 48 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year.
Matt Ryan QB
IND Indianapolis • #2
Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Ryan scored one Fantasy point in Week 2 at Jacksonville, but he played that game without Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce due to injuries. Ryan should fare better this week, but I'm still only starting him in deep Superflex or two-quarterback leagues. The Jaguars are still No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and the past four quarterbacks against Jacksonville -- Ryan, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts and Davis Mills -- have combined for just 34 Fantasy points with two touchdowns and five interceptions over that span.
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Two weeks ago, Lawrence scored 30 Fantasy points at the Chargers and looked like he was becoming a must-start Fantasy quarterback. Then came the past two weeks against the Eagles and Texans, and Lawrence combined for 17 Fantasy points. He scored 22 Fantasy points against the Colts in Week 2, and hopefully he can get back to that level again this week. But he's not a slam dunk starter in all one-quarterback leagues, and he could have minimal production for the third week in a row. Lawrence is the lone quarterback with more than 19 Fantasy points against the Colts this year, and Indianapolis just held Russell Wilson to eight Fantasy points last week. Lawrence is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues this week.