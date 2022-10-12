Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ GB -7 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 25.2 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1157 RUYDS 9 TD 8 INT 3 FPTS/G 17 It's strange to look at Rodgers' game log and see no outings with more than 20 Fantasy points. He's yet to have a three-touchdown game or pass for 300 yards. That might just be who he is this season with a revamped receiving corps, but I'm still hopeful he'll have some standout performances. And it could happen this week against the Jets at home. The Jets have struggled with Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow this season as those quarterbacks combined for six touchdowns and one interception, and each one scored at least 25 Fantasy points. Meanwhile, the Jets have limited Jacoby Brissett, Mitch Trubisky/Kenny Pickett and Teddy Bridgewater/Skylar Thompson to a combined 32 Fantasy points. This could be Rodgers' best game of the season.

Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIN -3 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 19.5 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1327 RUYDS 23 TD 8 INT 5 FPTS/G 19.1 Cousins has yet to have a good game on the road this season with 14 Fantasy points or less against Philadelphia and New Orleans, but part of that is the opponents. Last year, Cousins scored at least 21 Fantasy points in six of eight road games, and he should be in that range again this week. The Dolphins have allowed at least 23 Fantasy points against Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, and Cousins once again has top-10 potential in this matchup.

Carson Wentz QB WAS Washington • #11

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -1 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 15.4 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1390 RUYDS 77 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 22.6 Let's hope the pattern continues where Wentz is fantastic in good matchups and struggles against tough competition. He has at least 25 Fantasy points in games against Jacksonville, Detroit and Tennessee, but he scored eight points in each game against Philadelphia and Dallas. Pass rush has been the key, and the Bears are No. 23 in the NFL in pressure rate. Chicago has also allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points, including two in a row with Daniel Jones and Kirk Cousins. This should be a good week to trust Wentz as a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues.