MLB Hot Stove: Has the 2017-18 offseason been slower than the last few offseasons?

So far this offseason, the Hot Stove League has been abuzz with rumors and speculation, but very little action. Justin Upton signed a $105 million extension with the Angels, the Athletics shipped Ryon Healy to the Mariners for Emilio Pagan, and that's about it. Just some minor-league signings. That's all.

The offseason is still young, but even to this point, the day before Thanksgiving, there has been very few transactions compared to past offseasons. The first few weeks of the winter are usually busy with smaller trades and free-agent signings as teams look for quick-strike bargains. We haven't seen that this year. Here's a look back at the pre-Thanksgiving activity the last few offseasons.

2016-17 offseason

Charlie Morton and Brian McCann were reunited with the Astros early last winter. USATSI

The now-defending World Series champion Astros were quite busy early last offseason. They signed both Morton and Reddick as free agents, and sent two prospects to the Yankees for McCann before everyone sat down for Thanksgiving dinner. The biggest pre-Thanksgiving trade came on Turkey Day eve -- the Diamondbacks sent Segura, Mitch Haniger, and Zac Curtis to the Mariners for Walker and Ketel Marte. If you like trades, Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto is your man.

2015-16 offseason

Two blockbusters before Thanksgiving! The first sent Simmons to the Angels for a package of prospects that included lefty Sean Newcomb. The second sent Kimbrel to Boston for a four-prospect package, including center fielder Manuel Margot. The Hicks-for-Murphy deal was a sneaky-fun trade at the time. The Yankees and Twins swapped promising players in what was essentially a challenge deal. The Yankees got the better of that one.

2014-15 offseason

The Red Sox inked Pablo Sandoval and Hanley Ramirez before Thanksgiving three years ago. USATSI

The first few weeks of the 2014-15 offseason were pretty exciting, huh? There were some fun one-for-one challenge trades and some big free agent signings. Martinez signed for $68 million. Martin signed for $82 million. Sandoval and Hanley signed for $183 million combined. (Ouch.)

The biggest pre-Thanksgiving transaction of the 2014-15 offseason isn't even listed here. It was Giancarlo Stanton's massive 13-year, $325 million contract extension with the Marlins, the very contract the Marlins are trying to trade right now. Not because Stanton is no longer productive -- he was just named NL MVP, after all -- but because the team can't really afford him. His seemingly inevitable trade figures to be the biggest story of this offseason.

My guess is nothing has really happened this offseason because teams were waiting to see whether Shohei Ohtani would actually come over to MLB. MLB, NPB, and the MLBPA agreed to a new posting system earlier this week, paving the way for Ohtani to join a big league team. Now that teams know he'll be posted, they can proceed accordingly. At least I hope so. I think I speak for everyone when I say it would be nice for something to happen this offseason.