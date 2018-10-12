2019 NFL Mock Draft: Giants take a sleeper as first QB off the board, replace Eli Manning

By now, we know -- the 2019 quarterback draft class is no match for the collection of signal-callers from the 2018 Draft.

But, in April, the Giants picked Saquon Barkley -- who's drawing Barry Sanders comparisons that people aren't labeling as crazy -- instead of nabbing Eli Manning's replacement.

After watching Eli over the past two seasons, it's obvious: New York needs to find its quarterback of the future.

Duke's Daniel Jones will create buzz over the next few months, and he's already starting to get attention in the scouting community. He was named in Pro Football Focus' prospects on the rise list and has started the 2018 campaign flaunting serious NFL signal-caller skills from within the pocket.

Reminder: Eli's college coach, David Cutcliffe, is coaching Jones now at Duke.

Realize this mock draft will change many more times, and the same goes for the order of the picks. The order is determined by SportsLine's current Super Bowl odds.

1. San Francisco 49ers

Nick Bosa, DE Ohio State. With Jimmy G in the fold for a while, if the 49ers get the No. 1 overall pick, they proooobably would look defense (or for a trade partner to move back). Without trades in my mocks at this point, I go with the best prospect in the country, adding yet another first-round defensive lineman to San Francisco's roster.

2. Arizona Cardinals

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama. Until I see a game in which Josh Rosen isn't seemingly pressured on every other drop back, I will not be straying from an offensive tackle selection for the Cardinals.

3. Buffalo Bills

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss. Hmmm ... no Bosa for the Bills in this scenario. What do they do? Buffalo would probably love to trade back from this spot, but they have to get Josh Allen legitimate pass-catching options, and Metcalf has the speed and size to be a well-rounded No. 1 receiver who can take the top off a defense.

4. Oakland Raiders

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson. The Raiders absolutely have to add a premier outside pass-rusher in the 2019 Draft. Ferrell is in a similar mold to that of Arden Key, who's impressed early as a rookie, but the Clemson star is more polished in the pass-rushing department and stronger against the run.

5. Indianapolis Colts

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. Indianapolis has strengthened its defensive front seven after years of being porous against the run and generating little pass rush. They have to get stingier in the secondary. With Williams and free safety Malik Hooker, the Colts would have two serious turnover-machines on the back end of their defense.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia. Because of their immense need on the outside in their secondary, the Bucs are fine grabbing the second cornerback at No. 6 overall. Baker is a complete, man-to-man corner.

7. Seattle Seahawks

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State. Risner can walk into the starting right tackle gig in Seattle and help to transform what's been the Achilles heel of the team over the past few seasons. No developmental process with him. He's NFL ready.

8. New York Jets

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State. With Quincy Enunwa currently playing on a one-year deal, the Jets could be in the market for a big-bodied wideout in 2018, and they'd get that with the 6-foot-4 Harry, who's been an alpha receiver since his freshman season at Arizona State in 2016.

9. New York Giants

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke. Jones is the first quarterback off the board? Yep. It could happen. For real. The 6-5, 220-pounder is now into his third full year as Duke's starting quarterback and has shown immense development each season. He's comfortable drifting away from pressure inside the pocket, often gets to his second read and is an accurate passer with good velocity. The Giants have to go quarterback in Round 1 of the 2019 Draft, right?

10. Detroit Lions

Brian Burns, DE, Florida State. Will Ziggy Ansah stay or will he go? Based on what he's shown in the first month of the season, he's trending toward playing somewhere other than Detroit in 2019. Another guess: Burns is going to have a ridiculous combine, thereby leading to a major rise up draft boards.

11. Denver Broncos

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon. Herbert is a high upside signal-caller with good size, a big arm, and plus athleticism. He'd give the Broncos much more electricity in the passing game than what Case Keenum has provided early in 2018.

12. Dallas Cowboys

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss. Brown isn't a pure "separation receiver" many Cowboys fans are clamoring for, but he's outstanding after the catch and has NFL size to be an outside wideout or big pass-catcher from the slot.

13. Miami Dolphins

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State. Yes, the Dolphins have a tall, big-bodied, jump-ball receiver in Devante Parker, but he's been a disappointment, and the franchise needs to upgrade its receiver group for Ryan Tannehill. Harmon is ascending up draft boards this season.

14. Atlanta Falcons

Ed Oliver, DT, Falcons. Dan Quinn and Co. have done a marvelous job rebuilding the Falcons defense. And even with Grady Jarrett set for a monster payday, Atlanta can't pass on the elite one-gap talent of Oliver here.

15. Washington Redskins

Michael Jackson, CB, Miami. At 6-1 and 205 pounds, Jackson looks like a chiseled safety. He has good mirroring ability, and his length allows him to get his hands on the football often.

16. Cleveland Browns

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford. The Browns already have a matchup nightmare in David Njoku. Why not grab another? Arcega-Whiteside in a classic long-strider and plays with elite rebounding skills. He'd open plenty of space underneath for Jarvis Landry.

17. Tennessee Titans

Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford. Delanie Walker is out for the season with an injury, and he'll be 35 next year. Marcus Mariota would love another high-caliber seam-stretcher, and that's precisely what Smith is.

18. Houston Texans

Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss. The Texans cannot pass on Little here. He has All-Pro type talent and has been a tremendous pass-blocker for a while in Oxford.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State. The Penn State program pumped out two ridiculous athletes for the 2018 Draft in Saquon Barkley and Mike Gesicki. Oruwariye is the next Nittany Lion to generate headlines at the combine.

20. Green Bay Packers

Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida. Polite just looks like the type of outside pass-rusher Mike Pettine would love. He's a stand-up linebacker with burst and bend around the corner.

21. Carolina Panthers

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama. This pairing is exquisite. Thompson and Eric Reid would be an awesome complementary safety tandem in Carolina. Thompson flies around from center field.

22. Philadelphia Eagles

Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia. By the time the draft rolls around, Cajuste will be a household name ... thanks to a stellar combine. He's not Jason Peters 2.0 but has similar athleticism.

23. Cincinnati Bengals

Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State. Jones would be the perfect understudy to Geno Atkins on the inside in Cincinnati. The Bengals defense is one of the most consistent in football but could use another horse up front.

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago)

Devin White, LB, LSU. A little later than normal for White, yet he's overly reliant on his athleticism at this point and needs to get more reliable as a tackler. He has all the ability to be a perennial Pro Bowler at middle or weak-side linebacker.

25. Los Angeles Chargers

Ryan Finley, QB, NC State. The Chargers did plenty of research on the 2018 quarterback draft class but jumped on the opportunity to draft Derwin James. Can't blame them for that. With Finley, they'd get a super-experienced pocket passer who'll be ready to take over when Philip Rivers retires.

26. Baltimore Ravens

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma. The Brown duo of John and Marquise would be a scary one for opposing corners and safeties when they face the Ravens.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars

David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin. The Jaguars have poured resources into the defensive side of the ball, and not solely in free agency, although they've made plenty of splashes there. Three of their last four first-round picks have been made on defensive players. Edwards would give Jacksonville another run-blocking specialist up front, and he has very light feet.

28. Minnesota Vikings

Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin. Though he has tackle size, Benzschawel is a agile guard who plays with plenty of power. He'd be a welcomed addition to the Vikings offensive front.

29. Green Bay Packers from Saints

Zach Allen, DE, Boston College. Allen is a large, heavy defensive end who can get underneath offensive tackles to drive them back. Green Bay needs more juice off the edge.

30. New England Patriots

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State. The Patriots look to be ready to move on from run-stopper Malcom Brown, and with Simmons they'd get an interior defensive linemen with a pass-rushing specialty.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame. The Chiefs get a player in Tillery who's similar to budding star Chris Jones. The Notre Dame star has some of the heaviest hands in college football and moves excellently for his size.

32. Los Angeles Rams

Carl Granderson, DE, Wyoming. It probably would be either tackle or edge-rusher for the Rams here, and why not add even more talent to the defense loaded with stars? Granderson is a powerful, high-motor outside-rusher.