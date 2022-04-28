Round 1 - Pick 1 Travon Walker DL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Even with Cam Robinson's contract extension, I believe the Jaguars should consider an offensive lineman. However, general manager Trent Baalke has gotten his way a few times this off-season so I do not expect that to change. I think he takes Walker with the first overall pick.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st I do not think Hutchinson is the choice just because he went to a nearby college. He is a good football player who does fit the character mold that leadership is attempting to create. Detroit has a few foundational pieces with Romeo Okwara and Hutchinson on defense. If Jeff Okudah can stay healthy and take the next step forward, there are reasons to be excited about the Lions defense.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ikem Ekwonu OL NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th Houston is the most difficult team to predict in the top 10 right now. They could go in a number of directions. At the end of the day, it would be a mistake not to do enough to best evaluate Davis Mills this coming season. If Mills fails, then the franchise has to feel better about a quality offensive lineman being in place for the next quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jermaine Johnson II EDGE Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 254 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The mock draft exercise is to project what we think each of these teams will do. Although it would not be my personal choice, it sounds as though New York is high on Johnson and value him inside the top 5. They could go offensive line here but Johnson is gaining steam.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Evan Neal OL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 337 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st There is a lot of buzz indicating Cross could be the choice for the Giants, but I have difficulty ignoring Neal's past playing right tackle and guard. He gives them more flexibility at this spot and it just makes more sense. I am sticking with my gut and placing the Alabama product here.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Charles Cross OL Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Carolina has done enough to convince me that they are not taking a quarterback at No. 6 overall. With two of the top three offensive tackles off the board, I plugged Cross into this spot. He is a left tackle that has been better as a pass protector to this point in his career. As a young player, the Panthers can bring a lot more out of him.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 7 Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st After taking Evan Neal at No. 5 overall and under the impression of James Bradberry's imminent departure, the Giants take the first cornerback off the board at No. 7 overall. Gardner is my top ranked player in this class because of his size, speed and confidence. Trading down would also be an option for New York.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Drake London WR USC • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd As much as I would have thought Ohio State's Garrett Wilson would be the choice to give them a faster dynamic to pair with Kyle Pitts, there is a lot more buzz that London would actually be the choice. London and Pitts would give the Falcons two big outlets and certainly creates interesting mismatches against the defense.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 9 Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon • Soph • 6'4" / 254 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The rise of Jermaine Johnson II theoretically pushes Thibodeaux down the board. Seattle ends that slide and the former Duck is able to remain in the Pacific Northwest. From a talent perspective, I think Thibodeaux offers more upside than most others in this class and the Seahawks have been chasing that type of player for quite some time.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 10 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 183 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st I would have thought that Drake London would have been a more natural fit for this Jets offense but he is off the board. I think to New York's pursuit of Tyreek Hill and his speed. The roster is lacking in height but there would be no shortage of speed between Elijah Moore and Wilson. Leadership is doing everything in its power to support Zach Wilson.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Kyle Hamilton to Washington has been one of the more popular selections at No. 11 overall. The Commanders play Dallas Goedert and Dalton Schultz a few times each year so having a tight end eraser is an asset for this franchise. Hamilton's intelligence and awareness will probably win over head coach Ron Rivera here.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd It is easy to see "so and so is a top 10 pick, so and so is a top 10 pick" until you reflect, count the players that has been said about and realize that covers about 15 players, including the quarterbacks. Not everyone is going to go top 10 and, in this particular case, Stingley falls out and Minnesota is the beneficiary. It is a perfect choice for the Vikings without sacrificing any draft capital to move up.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 13 Malik Willis QB Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 219 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st A few years ago, there were public remarks about Pittsburgh's interest in Devin Bush. Last year, there were several reports linking the Steelers to Najee Harris. We can explain away the franchise's rumored interest in the quarterback dating back to January, but maybe they just do not care to hide their cards. Willis to Pittsburgh is one of the best fits in the first round. They make sense for each other.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jordan Davis DL Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 341 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Edge rusher and defensive tackle make the most sense for Baltimore. With the perceived top edge rusher options off the board, the Ravens take Davis, who is pound-for-pound the most athletic player in this class. The AFC North franchise is one that values larger interior bodies like Haloti Ngata, Brandon Williams, Michael Pierce and others.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jameson Williams WR Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd For the second year in a row, Philadelphia drafts a wide receiver out of Alabama. Williams is ahead of his ACL recovery timeline and should not miss much, if any, of the season. With the Eagles offense, defenses were starting to creep down into the box and now they have to respect Williams' speed.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 16 Trevor Penning OL Northern Iowa • Jr • 6'7" / 321 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 8th NFL teams will love the aggressive nature with which Penning plays. After losing Terron Armstead in free agency, it was a concerning area of the roster. The Saints believe they are a few pieces away from competing in the NFC and it stands to reason left tackle is one of those pieces.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th Olave could be a heart or a head pick. I would love to see him in that Los Angeles offense with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, but it also makes sense from a structural perspective. His selection would spread defenses out even more. I would love to see them take a bigger running back on Day 2 and really have every element to create conflict for defenses.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 18 Quay Walker LB Georgia • Sr • 6'4" / 241 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 93rd POSITION RNK 11th Walker is an athletic linebacker that has more to show than what he did at Georgia. He does not turn 22 years old until next month so he is still developing physically and the possibility of him not reaching a second contract until age 27 has to be appealing.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 19 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th I keep hearing about wide receiver fits for New Orleans but that could be misguided. Michael Thomas has had difficulty staying on the field in recent years and who knows how he will perform once he does return. The Saints need to get talented players in that room and Burks is the best available.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 20 Devin Lloyd LB Utah • Jr • 6'3" / 237 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd After picking Ikem Ekwonu at No. 3 overall and trading down from No. 13 overall, Houston makes its second pick at No. 20 overall. Lloyd is a well-rounded linebacker who can drop into coverage, blitz or flow sideline to sideline. It is not a blue-chip position but Lloyd represents good value.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Daxton Hill S Michigan • Jr • 6'0" / 191 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Hill is a versatile defender who can line up in the slot or drop back to safety. New England has lost a lot in the secondary in the past two years and it is difficult to imagine that comforts Bill Belichick. They add a piece to the secondary and it is probably not the last time over the course of these three days.

From From Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 22 Devonte Wyatt DL Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 307 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Green Bay adds another big body to its defensive front. Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed are entering the final year of their respective contracts with Kenny Clark being the last man standing. Wyatt is an older prospect but also great value.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kenyon Green OL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th Green has five position flexibility and nearly accomplished that during his time at Texas A&M. Arizona upgrades the protection for Kyler Murray, who has dealt with nagging injuries in recent years. He has had to take points in the season to rest up for the postseason and that has derailed all momentum.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Zion Johnson OL Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 7th Dallas takes pride in having a strong offensive line. What was once regarded as one of the best in the league is no longer. The Cowboys almost always pick a player from the list of players brought in on top-30 visits and fans will find Johnson's name on that list.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Trent McDuffie CB Washington • Soph • 5'11" / 193 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th McDuffie is a savvy cornerback who not only adds depth and provides flexibility, but also gives them insurance in the event that Tre'Davious White is still recovering from last season's injury. Teams have historically taken flyers on cornerbacks late in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Tyler Smith OL Tulsa • Soph • 6'4" / 324 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 10th Tennessee returns to the right tackle well as they make Smith the 26th overall selection. He could transition inside but I do not think that is necessary. He is a physical lineman that embodies the toughness that Mike Vrabel has tried to instill in his team. He only recently turned 21 years old so it is realistic to think the Tulsa product is around for a decade-plus.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Nakobe Dean LB Georgia • Jr • 5'11" / 229 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Tampa Bay has few needs on its roster so they prepare for the future. Lavonte David is entering the final year on his contract. Dean gets to learn from him for a year before sliding into that starting role next season.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Christian Watson WR North Dakota State • Sr • 6'4" / 208 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 8th Green Bay may need to be aggressive moving up for a wide receiver. It is not ideal to find themselves in a position reaching to select Watson. With his size, he does give that offense another element but a relationship with Aaron Rodgers is not going to happen overnight. The Packers face an impossible task trying to replicate Davante Adams' production.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 29 Jahan Dotson WR Penn State • Sr • 5'11" / 178 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 7th Kansas City adds speed to the wide receiver room in the form of a player that can make plays at all three levels of the field. He is a sure-handed player that -- along with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Juju Smith-Schuster and others -- should minimize the loss felt by Hill's absence.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Kaiir Elam CB Florida • Jr • 6'2" / 191 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th Kansas City has struggled at the cornerback position signing any possible reclamation project off the street. With the No. 30 overall selection, they add a big-bodied, physical cornerback who has amassed six interceptions during his time with the Gators.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Tyler Linderbaum OL Iowa • Jr • 6'2" / 296 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Cincinnati has shown the self-awareness to know its offensive line needed a lot of work. When they signed Ted Karras, they likely did not envision Linderbaum being available to them in the first round. I do not think what amounts to a one year deal will deter them from making a selection that will be praised by everyone in football.