|
|
|SEA
|LAR
Seahawks-Rams Preview
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) The chance to play against the NFL's worst pass defense should be a golden opportunity for Jared Goff and Sean McVay to get the Los Angeles Rams back into top form after a few stumbling weeks.
It's not that simple for the quarterback or his head coach.
That woeful pass defense belongs to the Seattle Seahawks (6-2), who still lead the NFC West and always present far more problems than opportunities.
There's also the matter of Russell Wilson, who has proven he can cause trouble for the Rams (5-3) no matter how many points Los Angeles puts up Sunday.
''We've always really seemed to have really close games,'' Goff said of meetings with the Seahawks. ''It's really been one-score, last-drive, last-play type of games with them always, every year. They're a great team. It's always a good game, and always exciting.''
Indeed, five of the teams' eight meetings in Goff's career have been decided by six points or fewer. This matchup carries particular importance after the sudden tightening of the division race, with the Rams watching on their bye week while Seattle, Arizona and San Francisco all lost.
Goff struggled in the Rams' last game, going 35 for 61 with four turnovers while Los Angeles scored only 17 points in losing to Miami.
A week later, the Seahawks' woes in pass defense were amplified when Buffalo's Josh Allen passed for 415 yards and led the Bills to 44 points in their win.
''We're still trying to get it together,'' Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of his defense. ''We haven't played like we want to. We played winning football, but it's not playing the style that we'd like to play. I feel like our best ball is ahead of us.''
Goff has thrown for at least 290 yards in each of the Rams' last four games against Seattle, and Los Angeles has won three of them. The Seahawks' top two cornerbacks, Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar, are slowed by injuries and might not play Sunday.
Everything seems set up for Goff, Robert Woods and childhood Seahawks fan Cooper Kupp to reclaim their passing game's mojo.
The Rams' history with the Seahawks - and Wilson's playmaking presence - means they won't take anything for granted.
''It's always a hard-fought game when we play Seattle,'' said defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who has sacked Wilson eight times in the teams' last five meetings. ''It's always a challenge when you're playing against a great quarterback who can do so much.''
CARRYING THE LOAD
Wilson has plenty of work to do, For the third straight game, the Seahawks are likely to be without their top two running backs, Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde. Rookie DeeJay Dallas has been the primary ball carrier, but had just seven rushes last week against Buffalo.
Travis Homer and Alex Collins also were in the mix against the Bills, but Seattle isn't likely to run much against the fifth-best run defense in the league.
STALEY VS SEAHAWKS
Carroll is impressed by the work of rookie Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, whose group is near the top of the league in most statistical categories.
''They're able to keep the explosives down and take advantage of one of the best players ever, ever in Aaron Donald,'' Carroll said. ''He's off to another great season. Nine sacks already. He's had a bunch of close ones, too. He could have 20 probably already. I think (Staley) doing a good job playing to (Donald's) strengths.''
AIR RAID
In 2013 season, the Seahawks allowed 2,752 yards passing. In eight games this season, the Seahawks already have given up 2,897 through the air.
Granted they are entirely different teams, but Seattle's pass defense is the biggest weakness of a team with big postseason aspirations. During the loss to last week, the Bills barely even tried to run, attempting just 19 rushing plays, only three in the first half.
Seattle is allowing a league-worst 362 yards per game passing, on pace to shatter the NFL record for most passing yards allowed in a season.
''We have a lot of a lot of a season still left and a lot of time to change it,'' Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner said. ''I'm confident in the guys in the locker room, and I'm confident in our coaches. I feel like it's going to get done.''
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Jalen Ramsey plays all over the field on the Rams' defense, but the standout cornerback seems likely to match up regularly with DK Metcalf, the Seahawks' burgeoning star receiver. Metcalf didn't back down from Ramsey last year, even getting into a shoving match.
Staley isn't committing to a one-on-one showdown, but he's looking forward to it anyway.
''This is going to be a great chess match between these two guys, if they line up near each other,'' Staley said. ''This is what gets you excited about pro sports, is to see two elite players square off against one another. These two guys are as good as I think that I'm seeing right now in the NFL at their positions.''
NEW DIGS
Carroll will forever be linked to the LA Coliseum after his decade-long run of success as head coach at Southern California, but he's thrilled to see what SoFi Stadium looks like on the inside.
Especially a better visitors locker room than at the Coliseum.
''That locker room is so bad for the visiting team. It's like putting 50 guys in a closet,'' Carroll said. ''You've got to give that to Al Davis. He reconstructed that when they were playing there back in the day to make it as miserable as possible on their opponent, and he got it done. I really didn't realize how big of a factor it might have been over the years when we were there.''
---
AP Sports Writer Tim Booth in Seattle contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|17:31
|27:29
|1st Downs
|12
|23
|Rushing
|2
|7
|Passing
|10
|15
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-8
|9-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|227
|378
|Total Plays
|41
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|65
|100
|Rush Attempts
|14
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|162
|278
|Comp. - Att.
|15-24
|26-34
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-18
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-49.0
|2-45.5
|Return Yards
|136
|52
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-136
|2-37
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|162
|PASS YDS
|278
|
|
|65
|RUSH YDS
|100
|
|
|227
|TOTAL YDS
|378
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
8
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|15/24
|177
|0
|1
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Collins 34 RB
9
FPTS
|A. Collins
|9
|34
|1
|13
|9
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
8
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|5
|31
|0
|11
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
6
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|7
|4
|62
|0
|39
|6
|
F. Swain 18 WR
2
FPTS
|F. Swain
|3
|2
|29
|0
|21
|2
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|2
|2
|23
|0
|13
|2
|
G. Olsen 88 TE
2
FPTS
|G. Olsen
|2
|1
|22
|0
|22
|2
|
T. Homer 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Homer
|3
|3
|19
|0
|12
|1
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
D. Moore 83 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Moore
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
J. Hollister 86 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Hollister
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
A. Collins 34 RB
9
FPTS
|A. Collins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
0
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Reed 32 FS
|D. Reed
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Adams 33 SS
|J. Adams
|6-1
|2.0
|0
|1
|
Q. Diggs 37 FS
|Q. Diggs
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wagner 54 MLB
|B. Wagner
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wright 50 OLB
|K. Wright
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Flowers 21 CB
|T. Flowers
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brooks 56 LB
|J. Brooks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Amadi 28 SAF
|U. Amadi
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 98 DE
|A. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Collier 91 DE
|L. Collier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DT
|P. Ford
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
R. Neal 35 SS
|R. Neal
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DT
|J. Reed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dunlap 43 DE
|C. Dunlap
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
7
FPTS
|J. Myers
|2/2
|61
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|3
|49.0
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Goff
|26/34
|297
|0
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Akers 23 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Akers
|7
|36
|0
|17
|3
|
M. Brown 34 RB
16
FPTS
|M. Brown
|5
|31
|2
|13
|16
|
D. Henderson 27 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Henderson
|6
|28
|1
|16
|8
|
J. Goff 16 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Goff
|2
|5
|0
|4
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Reynolds 11 WR
9
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|10
|8
|94
|0
|21
|9
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
6
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|5
|3
|60
|0
|39
|6
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|7
|5
|50
|0
|31
|5
|
R. Woods 17 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Woods
|4
|4
|28
|0
|8
|2
|
G. Everett 81 TE
2
FPTS
|G. Everett
|3
|2
|27
|0
|16
|2
|
M. Brown 34 RB
16
FPTS
|M. Brown
|2
|2
|18
|0
|11
|16
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
1
FPTS
|V. Jefferson
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
D. Henderson 27 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Henderson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Kiser 59 MLB
|M. Kiser
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 NT
|S. Joseph-Day
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 33 SAF
|N. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 52 LB
|T. Lewis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Young 41 OLB
|K. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 20 CB
|J. Ramsey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Ebukam 50 OLB
|S. Ebukam
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Rapp 24 SAF
|T. Rapp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 22 CB
|T. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fox 97 DE
|M. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Fuller 32 SS
|J. Fuller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hollins 58 LB
|J. Hollins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Gaines 91 DT
|G. Gaines
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 31 DB
|D. Williams
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Forbath K
5
FPTS
|K. Forbath
|1/1
|23
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 6 P
|J. Hekker
|2
|45.5
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Webster
|2
|18.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Webster
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 39(0:27 - 3rd) R.Wilson scrambles right end to SEA 44 for 5 yards (S.Ebukam).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 30(1:00 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 39 for 9 yards (J.Ramsey M.Kiser).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(1:30 - 3rd) A.Collins up the middle to SEA 30 for 5 yards (M.Kiser).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - LAR 34(1:38 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 41 yards to SEA 25 Center-J.McQuaide fair catch by D.Moore.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 21 - LAR 26(2:13 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to LAR 34 for 8 yards (U.Amadi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - LAR 34(2:57 - 3rd) J.Goff sacked at LAR 26 for -8 yards (sack split by C.Dunlap and P.Ford).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 37(3:41 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to C.Kupp to LAR 34 for -3 yards (U.Amadi) [C.Dunlap].
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - LAR 30(4:09 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to M.Brown to LAR 37 for 7 yards (J.Adams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 26(4:27 - 3rd) M.Brown right tackle to LAR 30 for 4 yards (K.Wright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 26(4:32 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to J.Reynolds.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 25 - SEA 32(4:45 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 57 yards to LAR 11 Center-T.Ott. N.Webster pushed ob at LAR 26 for 15 yards (Sm.Griffin).
|Sack
|
3 & 20 - SEA 37(5:25 - 3rd) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 32 for -5 yards (L.Floyd).
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - SEA 37(5:33 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to A.Collins [A.Donald].
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SEA 47(6:14 - 3rd) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 37 for -10 yards (L.Floyd).
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 3rd) K.Forbath kicks 67 yards from LAR 35 to SEA -2. D.Reed to SEA 47 for 49 yards (T.Reeder D.Long).
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(6:22 - 3rd) K.Forbath extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - LAR 1(6:26 - 3rd) M.Brown up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - LAR 0(6:31 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to G.Everett. PENALTY on SEA-D.Reed Defensive Pass Interference 3 yards enforced at SEA 4 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAR 7(7:05 - 3rd) C.Akers right tackle to SEA 4 for 3 yards (B.Wagner). LAR-D.Edwards was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 12(7:51 - 3rd) C.Akers right end to SEA 7 for 5 yards (D.Reed).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAR 16(8:29 - 3rd) J.Goff scrambles right end ran ob at SEA 12 for 4 yards (J.Adams).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(9:09 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to SEA 16 for 9 yards (J.Brooks).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAR 32(9:37 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to SEA 25 for 7 yards (P.Ford; Q.Diggs). LAR-G.Everett was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 37(10:06 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to D.Henderson pushed ob at SEA 32 for 5 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 37(10:13 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to J.Reynolds.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 42(10:46 - 3rd) J.Goff pass deep middle to J.Reynolds to SEA 37 for 21 yards (D.Reed).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 13 - LAR 25(11:04 - 3rd) J.Goff pass deep left to J.Reynolds to LAR 42 for 17 yards (T.Flowers). Penalty on SEA-T.Flowers Defensive Pass Interference declined.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - LAR 25(11:08 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep middle to C.Kupp.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 18 - LAR 20(11:46 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 25 for 5 yards (T.Flowers).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 28(12:31 - 3rd) D.Henderson right end to LAR 41 for 13 yards (D.Reed). PENALTY on LAR-J.Reynolds Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LAR 30.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 12(13:07 - 3rd) D.Henderson right tackle to LAR 28 for 16 yards (Q.Diggs).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SEA 38(13:13 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 50 yards to LAR 12 Center-T.Ott fair catch by N.Webster.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - SEA 42(13:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on SEA Delay of Game 4 yards enforced at SEA 42 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - SEA 39(13:32 - 3rd) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to SEA 42 for 3 yards (S.Joseph). Seattle challenged the short of the line to gain ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - SEA 36(14:17 - 3rd) R.Wilson scrambles right end to SEA 39 for 3 yards (K.Young).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 33(14:53 - 3rd) A.Collins right guard to SEA 36 for 3 yards (S.Joseph).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Forbath kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to SEA 0. T.Homer to SEA 33 for 33 yards (T.Reeder).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - SEA 43(0:02 - 2nd) J.Myers 61 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SEA 43(0:06 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to D.Moore.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SEA 43(0:08 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to T.Lockett.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 43(0:14 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to G.Olsen [J.Hollins].
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 44(0:25 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Dallas ran ob at LAR 43 for 13 yards (J.Johnson III) [A.Donald].
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SEA 44(0:31 - 2nd) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 44 for 0 yards (T.Lewis).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 34(0:39 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Dallas pushed ob at SEA 44 for 10 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 23(0:45 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles left end ran ob at SEA 34 for 11 yards (N.Scott).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - SEA 11(0:52 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Homer ran ob at SEA 23 for 12 yards (M.Kiser).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 9(1:11 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Homer to SEA 11 for 2 yards (J.Johnson III).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LAR 41(1:19 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 50 yards to SEA 9 Center-J.McQuaide fair catch by D.Moore.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 15 - LAR 33(1:25 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to J.Reynolds to LAR 41 for 8 yards (D.Reed).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - LAR 38(1:33 - 2nd) J.Goff sacked at LAR 33 for -5 yards (J.Adams). LAR-A.Whitworth was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 38(1:36 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to G.Everett.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - LAR 27(1:54 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to G.Everett to LAR 38 for 11 yards (J.Adams R.Neal).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LAR 27(1:56 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to T.Higbee.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 20(2:03 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to T.Higbee to LAR 27 for 7 yards (K.Wright J.Adams).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LAR 33(2:56 - 2nd) J.Goff sacked at LAR 26 for -7 yards (J.Adams). FUMBLES (J.Adams) RECOVERED by SEA-D.Reed at LAR 27.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 18(3:40 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to V.Jefferson to LAR 33 for 15 yards (Q.Diggs).
|Kickoff
|(3:45 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 64 yards from SEA 35 to LAR 1. N.Webster to LAR 18 for 17 yards (N.Thorpe).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - SEA 19(3:49 - 2nd) J.Myers 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - SEA 24(4:21 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Homer pushed ob at LAR 19 for 5 yards (J.Ramsey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SEA 24(4:27 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to F.Swain.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 23(5:10 - 2nd) A.Collins left end to LAR 24 for -1 yards (M.Fox S.Ebukam).
|+39 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 38(5:39 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett pushed ob at LAR 23 for 39 yards (J.Fuller).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 32(6:09 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett to SEA 38 for 6 yards (M.Kiser).
|Kickoff
|(6:19 - 2nd) K.Forbath kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to SEA 0. T.Homer to SEA 32 for 32 yards (N.Webster; J.Polite).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:19 - 2nd) K.Forbath extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAR 7(6:24 - 2nd) M.Brown right tackle for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - LAR 16(7:07 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to C.Kupp to SEA 7 for 9 yards (U.Amadi).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 15(7:47 - 2nd) C.Akers left tackle to SEA 16 for -1 yards (P.Ford).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(8:18 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to J.Reynolds pushed ob at SEA 15 for 10 yards (J.Adams).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - LAR 36(9:07 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to M.Brown to SEA 25 for 11 yards (A.Robinson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - LAR 31(9:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on LAR Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at SEA 31 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 37(10:18 - 2nd) M.Brown left guard to SEA 31 for 6 yards (J.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 37(10:23 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAR 50(11:04 - 2nd) M.Brown left guard to SEA 37 for 13 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 41(11:47 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to 50 for 9 yards (T.Flowers; K.Wright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 41(11:52 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to T.Higbee (B.Wagner).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - LAR 32(12:22 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds pushed ob at LAR 41 for 9 yards (T.Flowers).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 24(12:40 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods pushed ob at LAR 32 for 8 yards (D.Reed).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 7(13:16 - 2nd) C.Akers left end to LAR 24 for 17 yards (B.Wagner).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - LAR 47(13:24 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 40 yards to LAR 7 Center-T.Ott fair catch by N.Webster.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 21 - LAR 44(14:02 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to LAR 47 for 9 yards (N.Scott).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAR 45(14:08 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left. PENALTY on SEA-R.Wilson Intentional Grounding 11 yards enforced at LAR 45.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 45(14:15 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to T.Lockett [L.Floyd].
|+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAR 45(15:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Lockett to LAR 45 for 10 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - SEA 44(0:12 - 1st) A.Collins right guard to SEA 45 for 1 yard (T.Hill).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 37(0:54 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Lockett to SEA 44 for 7 yards (M.Kiser).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - SEA 31(1:27 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to J.Hollister to SEA 37 for 6 yards (T.Rapp).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SEA 31(1:33 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to T.Lockett.
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - SEA 0(1:47 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right intended for D.Moore INTERCEPTED by D.Williams at SEA 41. D.Williams for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on LAR-L.Floyd Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at SEA 26 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(2:24 - 1st) A.Collins right tackle to SEA 26 for 1 yard (L.Floyd).
|Kickoff
|(2:24 - 1st) K.Forbath kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:24 - 1st) K.Forbath extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - LAR 1(2:27 - 1st) D.Henderson left tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 17(2:51 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to G.Everett to SEA 1 for 16 yards (K.Wright).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAR 31(3:25 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle to T.Higbee to SEA 17 for 14 yards (J.Brooks).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 32(4:02 - 1st) J.Goff scrambles left end pushed ob at SEA 31 for 1 yard (B.Wagner).
|+39 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAR 29(4:32 - 1st) J.Goff pass deep left to T.Higbee ran ob at SEA 32 for 39 yards (Q.Diggs).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAR 30(5:14 - 1st) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 29 for -1 yards (B.Wagner).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 23(5:54 - 1st) D.Henderson right end to LAR 30 for 7 yards (D.Reed).
|Kickoff
|(6:00 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 62 yards from SEA 35 to LAR 3. N.Webster to LAR 23 for 20 yards (N.Bellore).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:00 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 13(6:08 - 1st) A.Collins left end for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 21(6:43 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to F.Swain to LAR 13 for 8 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 26(7:17 - 1st) A.Collins right tackle to LAR 21 for 5 yards (M.Kiser).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 47(7:45 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to F.Swain pushed ob at LAR 26 for 21 yards (M.Kiser) [L.Floyd].
|+22 YD
|
3 & 1 - SEA 31(8:19 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep middle to G.Olsen to LAR 47 for 22 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - SEA 24(8:53 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Moore pushed ob at SEA 31 for 7 yards (M.Kiser).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 22(9:30 - 1st) A.Collins right guard to SEA 24 for 2 yards (S.Joseph).
|Kickoff
|(9:37 - 1st) K.Forbath kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to SEA 0. T.Homer to SEA 22 for 22 yards (J.Hughes; N.Webster).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - LAR 5(9:41 - 1st) K.Forbath 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LAR 5(9:46 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to C.Kupp [P.Ford].
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAR 4(10:23 - 1st) C.Akers right end to SEA 5 for -1 yards (D.Reed).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 11(11:06 - 1st) C.Akers left end to SEA 4 for 7 yards (K.Wright).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 42(11:54 - 1st) J.Goff pass deep middle to C.Kupp to SEA 11 for 31 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAR 47(12:17 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to SEA 42 for 11 yards (T.Flowers).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAR 44(12:59 - 1st) D.Henderson left tackle to LAR 47 for 3 yards (J.Reed; P.Ford).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 38(13:40 - 1st) C.Akers left end to LAR 44 for 6 yards (J.Brooks).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - LAR 33(14:19 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods pushed ob at LAR 38 for 5 yards (D.Reed).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 33 for 8 yards (L.Collier).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
-
BUF
ARI
23
26
4th 10:06 CBS
-
DEN
LV
6
23
4th 13:01 CBS
-
LAC
MIA
14
26
4th 4:55 CBS
-
CIN
PIT
7
22
3rd 5:50 FOX
-
SEA
LAR
13
23
3rd 0:00 FOX
-
SF
NO
10
17
4th 12:22 FOX
-
IND
TEN
34
17
Final NFLN
-
PHI
NYG
17
27
Final FOX
-
JAC
GB
20
24
Final FOX
-
HOU
CLE
7
10
Final FOX
-
TB
CAR
46
23
Final FOX
-
WAS
DET
27
30
Final FOX
-
BAL
NE
0
044 O/U
+6.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
MIN
CHI
0
043.5 O/U
+3
Mon 8:15pm ESPN