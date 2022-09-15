|
|
|ARI
|LV
Cardinals-Raiders Preview
For the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, the 2022 season started with a dud.
The teams looking to build on playoff performances from last season struggled in their openers, with the Cardinals getting blown out at home by Kansas City and the Raiders falling on the road at the division rival Chargers.
That's put some added urgency on the game Sunday, when Arizona (0-1) visits Las Vegas (0-1), given that no team that started the season 0-2 made the playoffs the past three seasons.
''When you get beat like that at home in Game 1, it's got to be a wake-up call for whoever felt complacent or whatever internally,'' Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said. ''You've got to look in the mirror individually and ask yourself, `Do you really want to be here? Do you really want to be great? What drives you?' Those are the questions I feel need to be asked.''
The 44-21 loss to the Chiefs was a carryover to how the 2021 season ended for Arizona. The Cardinals lost four of their final five games in the regular season to squander the division title and then got blown out in the wild-card round against the Rams.
That's only added to the frustration for Murray, who is trying to live up to the $230.5 million contract he signed in the offseason.
''You can only lose so much until it starts to boil over and stuff like that,'' he said. ''I've been here in this organization and since I've been here, we've gotten better each year, but it's still not the standard, not how I'm used to playing and how I'm used to doing things on a football field.''
The Raiders didn't look as bad as the Cardinals in Week 1, but there were still plenty of issues, including Derek Carr's three interceptions in a 24-19 loss to the Chargers.
Las Vegas had been hoping the offseason addition of All-Pro receiver Davante Adams would lift the offense to a new level, but that didn't happen in the opener.
''I mean you want to establish an identity as fast as possible obviously, and that doesn't happen Week 1 whether it's good or bad regardless,'' Adams said. ''It's going to take some time to get going and really figure out who you are as a squad.''
REUNION WEEK
The other big offseason addition the Raiders made besides adding Adams came when they signed edge rusher Chandler Jones as a free agent. Jones set the Cardinals franchise record with 71 1/2 sacks in six seasons in Arizona.
Now his old teammates get to face him in a game.
''It's going to be fun,'' Murray said. ''Chan is a great dude. One of the best teammates I've ever had the pleasure to play with. It'll be weird and different seeing him in a new uniform, but at the end of the day he's got one job and I've got one job.''
The Cardinals have a couple of former Raiders on their roster, center Rodney Hudson and cornerback Trayvon Mullen. Hudson made three Pro Bowls in six seasons with the Raiders before getting traded to Arizona last season.
Mullen, a 2019 second-round pick, was traded to the Cardinals last month. He is questionable this week with a toe injury.
NO PRESSURE
One of the main questions surrounding the Cardinals during the offseason was how they'd replace Jones. The answer in Week 1 was simple: They didn't.
The Cardinals never sacked Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, which is one reason he was able to throw five touchdown passes. Arizona hopes guys like Markus Golden, Dennis Gardeck and Zach Allen can put some pressure on Carr.
SPREAD IT AROUND
The Raiders' passing game in the opener revolved around Adams, who was targeted a league-high 17 times in the loss to the Chargers. Adams delivered with 10 catches for 141 yards and a TD, but Las Vegas' other two star pass catchers were mere afterthoughts.
Slot receiver Hunter Renfrow wasn't targeted until the third quarter and finished with three catches for 21 yards. Tight end Darren Waller was targeted only three times in the first three quarters and finished with four catches for 79 yards.
''I just want the ball to go where it's supposed to,'' coach Josh McDaniels said. ''I've always said this, the defense gets a vote. I wish I could tell you exactly where it's gonna go on every play, but they get a vote.''
NEW TARGETS
The Cardinals are still getting used to a new receiver hierarchy while three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for six games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.
The Cardinals have some experienced and talented receivers like A.J. Green, Marquise Brown and tight end Zach Ertz, but it was little-known Greg Dortch who led the Cardinals with seven receptions against the Chiefs.
HOME DEBUT
When Adams pushed for the offseason trade to Las Vegas, one of the main reasons was to be closer to his California home. This will allow his grandparents to see him play as a pro in person for the first time.
Adams said he sprang for a suite at Allegiant Stadium to accommodate his family.
''I spent about half a million dollars on a Raiders suite. That's probably the one bad thing about coming here is that the suites are significantly more expensive,'' he said. ''But it's good for the family - I probably won't ever see it, but it's fine.''
---
AP Sports Writer David Brandt and AP freelance writer W.G. Ramirez contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|6:39
|15:25
|1st Downs
|2
|11
|Rushing
|1
|2
|Passing
|1
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|3-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|38
|181
|Total Plays
|11
|28
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|19
|37
|Rush Attempts
|5
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|19
|144
|Comp. - Att.
|4-5
|13-18
|Yards Per Pass
|3.2
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-28
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|22
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-22
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|19
|PASS YDS
|144
|
|
|19
|RUSH YDS
|37
|
|
|38
|TOTAL YDS
|181
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
1
FPTS
|K. Murray
|4/5
|26
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Conner 6 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Conner
|4
|16
|0
|5
|2
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
0
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Brown 2 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Brown
|2
|2
|16
|0
|10
|3
|
Z. Ertz 86 TE
1
FPTS
|Z. Ertz
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
J. Conner 6 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Conner
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Thompson 34 FS
|J. Thompson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Vigil 59 OLB
|N. Vigil
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Baker 3 SS
|B. Baker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whittaker 39 CB
|J. Whittaker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 7 CB
|B. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 52 LB
|V. Dimukeje
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Vallejo 51 LB
|T. Vallejo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Collins 25 LB
|Z. Collins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kennard 42 OLB
|D. Kennard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lawrence 90 DT
|R. Lawrence
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Allen 94 DE
|Z. Allen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 20 CB
|M. Wilson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Gardeck 45 LB
|D. Gardeck
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 14 P
|A. Lee
|2
|43.0
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
0
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
12
FPTS
|D. Carr
|13/18
|152
|1
|0
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|9
|37
|0
|13
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Hollins 10 WR
11
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|6
|5
|66
|0
|23
|11
|
D. Waller 83 TE
5
FPTS
|D. Waller
|3
|2
|32
|0
|19
|5
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
4
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|3
|2
|28
|0
|20
|4
|
F. Moreau 87 TE
3
FPTS
|F. Moreau
|2
|2
|13
|0
|19
|3
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|5
|
D. Adams 17 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Adams
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Jones 55 DE
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Deablo 5 LB
|D. Deablo
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Abram 24 DB
|J. Abram
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Hobbs 39 CB
|N. Hobbs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brown 50 ILB
|J. Brown
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robertson 21 CB
|A. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Billings 97 DT
|A. Billings
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
4
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|1/1
|32
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LV 26(7:56 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to D.Adams.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 26(8:00 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to H.Renfrow (J.Whittaker).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LV 46(8:30 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to H.Renfrow pushed ob at ARI 26 for 20 yards (N.Vigil).
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - LV 41(8:58 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Waller to ARI 46 for 13 yards (Z.Collins; D.Kennard).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 41(9:02 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to D.Waller.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - ARI 29(9:08 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 30 yards to LV 41 - Center-A.Brewer - out of bounds.
|+5 YD
3 & 21 - ARI 24(9:28 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to J.Conner to ARI 29 for 5 yards (A.Robertson).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARI 39(9:35 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right [C.Jones]. PENALTY on ARI-K.Murray - Intentional Grounding - 15 yards - enforced at ARI 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 35(10:17 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 39 for 4 yards (J.Abram).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - ARI 30(11:02 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to Z.Ertz to ARI 35 for 5 yards (J.Brown).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(11:32 - 2nd) J.Conner right guard to ARI 30 for 5 yards (D.Deablo; J.Hankins).
|Kickoff
|(11:40 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 62 yards from LV 35 to ARI 3. E.Benjamin to ARI 25 for 22 yards (M.Farley - S.Webb).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - LV 14(11:45 - 2nd) D.Carlson 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LV 14(11:50 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Adams [J.Watt].
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - LV 21(12:26 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to M.Hollins pushed ob at ARI 14 for 7 yards (B.Murphy).
|+8 YD
1 & 20 - LV 29(13:05 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to ARI 21 for 8 yards (V.Dimukeje).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 19(13:33 - 2nd) Z.White left tackle to ARI 15 for 4 yards (B.Baker; N.Vigil). PENALTY on LV-D.Parham - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 19 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - LV 26(14:17 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to M.Hollins to ARI 19 for 7 yards (M.Wilson; J.Whittaker).
|+12 YD
1 & 15 - LV 38(15:00 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs to ARI 26 for 12 yards (T.Vallejo).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 33(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on LV-K.Miller - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 33 - No Play.
|+19 YD
2 & 6 - LV 48(0:07 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to F.Moreau to ARI 33 for 19 yards (N.Vigil).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 44(0:52 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 48 for 4 yards (B.Baker; D.Gardeck).
|+19 YD
1 & 5 - LV 25(1:21 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep left to D.Waller to LV 44 for 19 yards (J.Thompson) [B.Baker]. Penalty on ARI-M.Wilson - Illegal Contact - declined.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 20(1:21 - 1st) PENALTY on ARI-J.Watt - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at LV 20 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARI 44(1:29 - 1st) A.Lee punts 56 yards to end zone - Center-A.Brewer - Touchback.
|+10 YD
3 & 14 - ARI 34(2:05 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown to ARI 44 for 10 yards (D.Deablo).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARI 41(2:54 - 1st) K.Murray sacked at ARI 34 for -7 yards (M.Crosby).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 38(3:22 - 1st) E.Benjamin up the middle to ARI 41 for 3 yards (A.Billings; J.Brown).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - ARI 34(4:04 - 1st) J.Conner left guard to ARI 38 for 4 yards (C.Jones - D.Deablo). ARI-D.Humphries was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ARI 31(4:47 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 34 for 3 yards (M.Crosby; J.Brown).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(5:22 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown to ARI 31 for 6 yards (N.Hobbs).
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:22 - 1st) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LV 1(5:25 - 1st) J.Barton reported in as eligible. D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LV 1(6:11 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to ARI 1 for no gain (J.Thompson).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - LV 4(6:15 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to D.Waller. PENALTY on ARI-J.Thompson - Defensive Pass Interference - 3 yards - enforced at ARI 4 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LV 4(6:19 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to M.Hollins.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LV 6(7:01 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to ARI 4 for 2 yards (J.Thompson).
|+23 YD
3 & 12 - LV 29(7:45 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep middle to M.Hollins to ARI 6 for 23 yards (B.Baker).
|+9 YD
2 & 21 - LV 38(8:24 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to M.Hollins pushed ob at ARI 29 for 9 yards (J.Whittaker).
|-6 YD
1 & 15 - LV 32(9:11 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to F.Moreau to ARI 38 for -6 yards (N.Vigil).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 27(9:41 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to ARI 23 for 4 yards (J.Whittaker). PENALTY on LV - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 27 - No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - LV 40(10:18 - 1st) J.Jacobs right tackle to ARI 27 for 13 yards (N.Vigil; M.Wilson).
|No Gain
1 & 5 - LV 40(10:55 - 1st) J.Jacobs left tackle to ARI 40 for no gain (R.Lawrence; D.Gardeck).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 45(11:17 - 1st) PENALTY on ARI-M.Dogbe - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 45 - No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LV 47(11:56 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to ARI 45 for 2 yards (B.Baker).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - LV 50(12:26 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to ARI 47 for 3 yards (Z.Collins).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 44(13:00 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to 50 for 6 yards (J.Thompson; Z.Allen).
|+20 YD
3 & 11 - LV 24(13:39 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep middle to M.Hollins to LV 44 for 20 yards (J.Whittaker).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - LV 32(14:21 - 1st) D.Carr sacked at LV 24 for -8 yards (J.Watt).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 32 for 7 yards (J.Thompson; M.Wilson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
