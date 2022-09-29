|
Bills-Ravens Preview
Lamar Jackson was drafted at the very end of the first round in 2018. Josh Allen was taken higher, but of all the quarterbacks selected that year, he may have been considered the biggest risk.
The doubters are a lot quieter now.
''I think it's as simple as we're doing what's asked of us,'' Allen said. ''There were a lot of different notions and opinions about both of us coming out of the draft. We're just trying to find ways to help our team win football games. And, he does it as good as anybody in the league.''
When Allen and the Buffalo Bills face Jackson and the Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore, they'll obviously have bigger concerns than draft-related skepticism from four years ago. But the way these two have evolved into superstars is a reminder that projecting a quarterback's career is an inexact science.
If there's a healthy admiration between Allen and Jackson, it's easy to see why.
''He's in Buffalo and I'm over here in Baltimore, so there can't be any hanging out and stuff like that,'' Jackson said. ''But when we see each other, we show respect amongst each other.''
The knock on Allen when he came into the NFL was his accuracy, and that was borne out to some degree his first two seasons in the league. Even then, he was a significant threat running the ball, and once he blossomed as a passer, the Bills took off. Allen is completing 71.2% of his throws this season, and he has passed for nine touchdowns and rushed for one. Only Jackson (10 passing, two rushing) has accounted for more TDs.
A Heisman Trophy winner at Louisville, Jackson faced questions about whether his style would translate to the NFL, complete with patronizing speculation about whether he should play receiver instead. The Ravens took Jackson, played him at quarterback and watched him win MVP in 2019. He currently has the best passer rating in the NFL (119.0) and is averaging 9.3 yards per carry. He was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September.
Fittingly, Allen and Jackson actually made their NFL debuts together when the Ravens opened the season with a 47-3 win over Buffalo in 2018. Both came on as backups in that blowout.
''It was different from college - a lot different,'' Jackson said. ''That's what I remember.''
VULNERABLE DEFENSE
The stats suggest Jackson faces a tougher task than Allen in this game. Buffalo (2-1) has the league's top-ranked defense, and Baltimore's is ranked dead last. The Ravens are also last against the pass, and Buffalo's passing offense leads the NFL.
The Ravens (2-1) gave up a couple long touchdowns to Miami's Tyreek Hill two weeks ago, so this week will be a chance to show if they've made significant progress since then.
''Probably the biggest challenge is the fact that (Allen) does so many things so well,'' Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. ''He's a big, strong quarterback, he's on time in rhythm. He can do that. He can hold the ball and get the ball downfield. He can throw it to every part of the field, obviously. He's a tough tackle, even just moving in the pocket, then throwing, then getting out and running.''
PICK-6
Bills cornerback Taron Johnson had a 101-yard interception return for a touchdown against Jackson and the Ravens when the teams last met. Buffalo beat Baltimore 17-3 in an AFC divisional round playoff game on Jan. 16, 2021.
''Yeah, it brought back memories,'' he said of facing the Ravens. ''But I know it's a new year. ... None of that stuff really matters right now.''
It did then in vaulting the Bills to their first AFC championship game appearance since the 1993 season.
COACH HYDE?
Though safety Micah Hyde's season is over because of a neck injury, there's the possibility he could be used in a coaching role after helping out on the sideline in Buffalo's 21-19 loss at Miami on Sunday, a day after being placed on injured reserve.
Coach Sean McDermott didn't rule out the possibility on Wednesday.
''I'll give him a whistle,'' McDermott said. ''I joked with him about that a couple of days ago. He'd make a very good coach if he'd ever want to embrace that role. We'll see.''
SOGGY
This is Allen's first game at Baltimore since that debut in 2018. That was a rainy game, and this weekend's could be too if the remnants of Hurricane Ian make it to Charm City.
''It's looking like it's going to be similar weather,'' Allen said.
MORE HELP?
One thing that's changed for Baltimore since Jackson's MVP season is that he's getting a lot less help in the running game. Jackson is responsible for over half of the Ravens' yards rushing in 2022, although running back Justice Hill showed some potential in last weekend's win over New England. Also, J.K. Dobbins could be in a position to contribute more after making his first appearance since missing all of last season with a knee injury.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|15:11
|25:09
|1st Downs
|15
|13
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|10
|6
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|238
|187
|Total Plays
|45
|43
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|88
|85
|Rush Attempts
|15
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|150
|102
|Comp. - Att.
|14-30
|14-21
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|4.4
|Penalties - Yards
|1-4
|6-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-40.0
|3-50.7
|Return Yards
|53
|66
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-46
|2-40
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-26
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|150
|PASS YDS
|102
|
|
|88
|RUSH YDS
|85
|
|
|238
|TOTAL YDS
|187
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
14
FPTS
|J. Allen
|14/30
|150
|1
|1
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
14
FPTS
|J. Allen
|5
|45
|0
|20
|14
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|8
|38
|0
|18
|7
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
0
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|2
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
8
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|4
|3
|58
|0
|23
|8
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|4
|3
|31
|0
|14
|7
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
12
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|6
|4
|21
|1
|8
|12
|
D. Knox 88 TE
4
FPTS
|D. Knox
|5
|2
|20
|0
|10
|4
|
G. Davis 13 WR
2
FPTS
|G. Davis
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
J. Crowder 80 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
J. Cook 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Cook
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Q. Morris 85 TE
0
FPTS
|Q. Morris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Shakir 10 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Shakir
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamlin 3 SAF
|D. Hamlin
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 30 CB
|D. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 7 CB
|T. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Miller 40 OLB
|V. Miller
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
G. Rousseau 50 DE
|G. Rousseau
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
B. Bryant 93 DT
|B. Bryant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Settle 99 DT
|T. Settle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Basham Jr. 55 DE
|B. Basham Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Elam 24 CB
|K. Elam
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 92 DE
|D. Jones
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
P. Emili 94 DT
|P. Emili
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
7
FPTS
|T. Bass
|2/2
|39
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 8 P
|S. Martin
|2
|40.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
12
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|2
|23.0
|42
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Crowder 80 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
13
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|14/21
|112
|1
|0
|13
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
19
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|10
|39
|1
|16
|19
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
13
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|5
|34
|0
|12
|13
|
J. Hill 43 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Hill
|4
|9
|0
|4
|3
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
3
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|1
|3
|0
|3
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|3
|3
|42
|0
|21
|7
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
19
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|2
|2
|21
|1
|20
|19
|
R. Bateman 7 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Bateman
|6
|3
|17
|0
|13
|4
|
J. Hill 43 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Hill
|2
|2
|12
|0
|10
|3
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
3
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|2
|2
|11
|0
|7
|3
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
D. Robinson 10 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Oweh 99 OLB
|O. Oweh
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
B. Stephens 21 CB
|B. Stephens
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Queen 6 OLB
|P. Queen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bynes 56 ILB
|J. Bynes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 32 FS
|M. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Campbell 93 DE
|C. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Pierre-Paul 90 DE
|J. Pierre-Paul
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stone 26 SAF
|G. Stone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 92 DE
|J. Madubuike
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Jones 98 DT
|T. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
8
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|2/2
|51
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 11 P
|J. Stout
|3
|50.7
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|2
|20.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 32(4:43 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to K.Shakir.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - BUF 40(5:04 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to I.McKenzie to BAL 32 for 8 yards (B.Stephens). BUF-I.McKenzie was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BUF 40(5:11 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to G.Davis.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 43(5:42 - 3rd) D.Singletary up the middle to BAL 40 for 3 yards (T.Jones).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 43(6:19 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to BAL 43 for 14 yards (M.Williams).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 20(6:53 - 3rd) J.Allen pass deep right to S.Diggs to BUF 43 for 23 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - BAL 43(7:00 - 3rd) J.Stout punts 57 yards to end zone - Center-N.Moore - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BAL 43(7:03 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to R.Bateman.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - BAL 39(7:47 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to R.Bateman to BAL 43 for 4 yards (M.Milano).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 41(8:30 - 3rd) J.Dobbins left end to BAL 39 for -2 yards (M.Milano).
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 29(9:07 - 3rd) L.Jackson right guard to BAL 41 for 12 yards (J.Poyer).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(9:42 - 3rd) J.Hill left guard to BAL 29 for 4 yards (M.Milano).
|Kickoff
|(9:42 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - BUF 21(9:45 - 3rd) T.Bass 39 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BUF 21(9:49 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to Q.Morris (J.Madubuike).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUF 21(9:54 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to D.Knox [P.Queen].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 21(9:59 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to G.Davis.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - BUF 25(10:40 - 3rd) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Allen scrambles left end to BAL 21 for 4 yards (J.Bynes).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - BUF 29(11:19 - 3rd) J.Allen FUMBLES (Aborted) at BAL 33 - and recovers at BAL 33. J.Allen to BAL 25 for 8 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|-4 YD
2 & 1 - BUF 25(12:01 - 3rd) D.Singletary right guard to BAL 29 for -4 yards (J.Madubuike).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 34(12:34 - 3rd) D.Singletary left guard to BAL 25 for 9 yards (C.Clark).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 48(13:04 - 3rd) D.Singletary left end pushed ob at BAL 34 for 18 yards (C.Campbell).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 28(13:49 - 3rd) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to BUF 48 for 20 yards (M.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - BAL 30(14:00 - 3rd) J.Stout punts 49 yards to BUF 21 - Center-N.Moore. J.Crowder to BUF 28 for 7 yards (D.Phillips; M.Harrison).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - BAL 30(14:05 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right [T.Edmunds].
|No Gain
2 & 15 - BAL 30(14:10 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to M.Andrews.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - BAL 30(14:52 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short left to R.Bateman to BAL 30 for no gain (D.Jackson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 35(14:52 - 3rd) PENALTY on BAL-T.Linderbaum - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 35 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 58 yards from BUF 35 to BAL 7. D.Duvernay to BAL 35 for 28 yards (B.Spector).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:09 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - BUF 4(0:13 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to I.McKenzie for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 14(0:18 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Knox pushed ob at BAL 4 for 10 yards (G.Stone) [P.Queen].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 14(0:21 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to S.Diggs.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 28(0:29 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Singletary to BAL 14 for 14 yards (P.Queen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 28(0:37 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 32(1:01 - 2nd) D.Singletary left tackle to BAL 28 for 4 yards (C.Clark; P.Queen).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - BUF 32(1:05 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to I.McKenzie (J.Madubuike).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 41(1:30 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to BAL 32 for 9 yards (P.Queen).
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 42(1:37 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep left to S.Diggs to BAL 41 for 17 yards (M.Humphrey). Penalty on BAL-M.Humphrey - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 37(1:41 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to I.McKenzie ran ob at BUF 42 for 5 yards [O.Oweh].
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 24(1:47 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to G.Davis pushed ob at BUF 37 for 13 yards (M.Peters). Penalty on BAL-B.Stephens - Defensive Holding - declined.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - BAL 30(1:57 - 2nd) J.Stout punts 46 yards to BUF 24 - Center-N.Moore - downed by BAL-K.Seymour.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BAL 30(2:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to D.Robinson (J.Poyer).
|+10 YD
2 & 15 - BAL 20(2:28 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to J.Hill to BAL 30 for 10 yards (T.Settle - T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
1 & 15 - BAL 20(2:33 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to R.Bateman.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 25(2:51 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews pushed ob at BAL 32 for 7 yards (M.Milano). PENALTY on BAL-D.Faalele - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 25 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - BUF 32(2:58 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 43 yards to BAL 25 - Center-R.Ferguson - fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BUF 32(3:02 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to J.Crowder (J.Bynes).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - BUF 32(3:06 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to J.Cook.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(3:39 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to J.Crowder to BUF 32 for 7 yards (B.Stephens).
|Kickoff
|(3:39 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - BAL 33(3:44 - 2nd) J.Tucker 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - BAL 28(3:59 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAL - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 28 - No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 18 - BAL 37(4:45 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Duvernay to BUF 28 for 9 yards (M.Milano).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAL 29(5:27 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at BUF 37 for -8 yards (sack split by G.Rousseau and D.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 29(6:07 - 2nd) J.Hill right tackle to BUF 29 for no gain (T.Settle; D.Jones).
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 31(6:42 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to J.Hill pushed ob at BUF 29 for 2 yards (T.Johnson - T.Edmunds).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - BAL 38(7:27 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to P.Ricard to BUF 31 for 7 yards (B.Bryant).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 39(8:10 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left tackle to BUF 38 for 1 yard (C.Basham; M.Milano).
|+21 YD
2 & 19 - BAL 40(8:54 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass deep left to D.Duvernay to BUF 39 for 21 yards (D.Hamlin) [S.Lawson].
|Penalty
2 & 9 - BAL 50(9:19 - 2nd) L.Jackson scrambles right end pushed ob at BUF 49 for 1 yard (D.Hamlin). PENALTY on BAL-T.Linderbaum - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 49(10:01 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left tackle to 50 for 1 yard (G.Rousseau; P.Emili).
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 33(10:43 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right guard to BAL 49 for 16 yards (J.Poyer; K.Elam).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 29(11:19 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to P.Ricard to BAL 33 for 4 yards (P.Emili; M.Milano).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - BUF 34(11:26 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 37 yards to BAL 29 - Center-R.Ferguson - out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BUF 34(12:02 - 2nd) Z.Moss left guard to BUF 34 for no gain (J.Madubuike; M.Peters).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 30(12:29 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to I.McKenzie to BUF 34 for 4 yards (B.Stephens).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(12:54 - 2nd) Z.Moss right guard to BUF 30 for 5 yards (J.Bynes).
|Kickoff
|(12:54 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - BAL 24(12:57 - 2nd) J.Tucker 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - BAL 22(13:42 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at BUF 24 for -2 yards (V.Miller).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - BAL 12(14:08 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to BUF 1 for 11 yards (D.Hamlin). PENALTY on BAL-M.Andrews - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at BUF 12 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 16(14:54 - 2nd) J.Hill left tackle to BUF 12 for 4 yards (J.Poyer).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 16(15:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to M.Andrews.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 36(0:20 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to J.Dobbins to BUF 16 for 20 yards (G.Rousseau).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 32(0:28 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 36 for 4 yards (O.Oweh). FUMBLES (O.Oweh) - RECOVERED by BAL-M.Williams at BUF 36.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 22(1:01 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Knox to BUF 32 for 10 yards (O.Oweh).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 22(1:04 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to D.Singletary.
|Kickoff
|(1:06 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 47 yards from BAL 35 to BUF 18. I.McKenzie ran ob at BUF 22 for 4 yards (B.Stephens).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:06 - 1st) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - BAL 4(1:10 - 1st) J.Dobbins left tackle for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - BAL 7(1:47 - 1st) P.Ricard up the middle to BUF 4 for 3 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - BAL 10(2:32 - 1st) J.Dobbins right guard to BUF 7 for 3 yards (T.Johnson; T.Edmunds).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 16(3:13 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Andrews to BUF 10 for 6 yards (D.Jackson).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - BAL 18(3:56 - 1st) J.Dobbins right tackle to BUF 16 for 2 yards (M.Milano).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 27(4:29 - 1st) L.Jackson left end pushed ob at BUF 18 for 9 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - BAL 40(5:10 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to R.Bateman to BUF 27 for 13 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - BAL 43(5:50 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Robinson to BUF 40 for 3 yards (M.Milano).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 45(6:31 - 1st) J.Dobbins left guard to BUF 43 for 2 yards (B.Bryant; P.Emili).
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - BAL 45(7:15 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle pushed ob at BUF 45 for 10 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 44(7:58 - 1st) J.Hill right guard to BAL 45 for 1 yard (V.Miller).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 44(8:04 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to R.Bateman.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 32(8:43 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Duvernay to BAL 44 for 12 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 23(9:26 - 1st) J.Dobbins right guard to BAL 32 for 9 yards (D.Jackson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 19(10:09 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles right end pushed ob at BAL 23 for 4 yards (T.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(10:14 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 58 yards from BUF 35 to BAL 7. D.Duvernay to BAL 19 for 12 yards (T.Dodson).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - BUF 20(10:18 - 1st) T.Bass 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BUF 20(10:21 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to I.McKenzie (B.Stephens).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 23(11:00 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to BAL 20 for 3 yards (C.Clark) [P.Queen].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 23(11:04 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to J.Crowder.
|+8 YD
1 & 5 - BUF 31(11:42 - 1st) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to BAL 23 for 8 yards (O.Oweh).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUF 36(11:57 - 1st) PENALTY on BAL - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 36 - No Play.
|+18 YD
3 & 7 - BUF 46(12:34 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BAL 36 for 18 yards (M.Peters; M.Williams).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 43(13:13 - 1st) D.Singletary right tackle to BUF 46 for 3 yards (C.Clark; M.Peters).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 43(13:19 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to J.Crowder.
|Kick Return
|(13:26 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 64 yards from BAL 35 to BUF 1. I.McKenzie pushed ob at BUF 43 for 42 yards (J.Tucker).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:26 - 1st) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BAL 1(13:30 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to J.Dobbins for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - BAL 4(14:08 - 1st) J.Dobbins up the middle to BUF 1 for 3 yards (D.Hamlin; T.Edmunds).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BUF 26(14:23 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left intended for D.Knox INTERCEPTED by M.Humphrey (C.Campbell) at BUF 34. M.Humphrey pushed ob at BUF 8 for 26 yards (M.Morse; D.Singletary). PENALTY on BUF-D.Dawkins - Face Mask - 4 yards - enforced at BUF 8.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BUF 26(14:26 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Knox (M.Peters).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Singletary left guard to BUF 26 for 1 yard (C.Clark).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
