Titans-Colts Preview
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) When Derrick Henry last visited Indianapolis, a third straight rushing crown seemed like a lock.
A broken foot and the rapid ascension of Jonathan Taylor ended Henry's two-year reign.
Now, as the Tennessee-Indianapolis rivalry resumes Sunday, two of the league's star backs - the former champ and the current one - will vie for the title of AFC South rushing king.
''It's always a battle and they have a good run defense,'' Henry said Thursday. ''It's always a challenge and has always been a challenge. You have to get your mind right for Sunday and it starts out there.''
Time will tell whether last season's results represent a true changing of the guard.
Henry, the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner, topped the 1,000-yard mark each of his first two seasons as the Titans starter and 2,000 in his third. Last year, despite missing the final nine regular-season games, Henry still finished ninth in the league with 937 yards.
Since returning from surgery, his four-game totals hardly resemble rushing royalty - 254 yards, 3.43 yards per carry, no 100-yard games.
Facing Indy (1-1-1) could help. Tennessee (1-2) hopes Henry can be as dominant this week as he's been historically against the Colts. In 12 games, he's rushed for 1,045 yards and six TDs, and he had four straight 100-yard outings before hurting his foot at Indy last October.
''He's like a locomotive and once he gets rolling it's tough to stop that motion,'' Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin said. ''For us, it's really make sure that when he stops his feet to get to him, cut off those running lanes so he doesn't just get flying down there.''
Taylor's trajectory has been equally impressive.
He's one of three FBS players with multiple 2,000-yard seasons and nearly became the first to achieve the feat three times. Taylor ran for more than 1,000 yards as a rookie, then emerged as a star last season with 1,811 yards and 18 TDs, both league bests, along with a league-high 2,171 yards from scrimmage.
This year, Taylor ranks fourth in the league in yards per game (95.3) despite only logging nine carries at Jacksonville and being held in check by Kansas City. This week, he faces the league's 29th-ranked run defense.
''I don't know that it's a throwback game because we both play offense, so they've done that (run first) a lot of times in my career,'' Taylor said. ''I just always like to be wherever they need me, when they need me at a high level.''
TOUGH SLEDDING
Indy's defense has allowed the third fewest yards rushing per game (77.0) and hasn't allowed any back to top 64 yards this season. The Colts want to prove they can hold up against an old nemesis, too.
''It's a mindset - we've got to stop the run, we've got to be No. 1 in the run game,'' three-time All-Pro Shaquille Leonard said. ''For me, as a linebacker, if you knock out the run, you know what's coming. It's got to be the pass so that's what we want to do - stop the run, make the quarterback beat us with his arm.''
THE HEAVYWEIGHTS
Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons knows all about Quenton Nelson - and how some consider the three-time All-Pro the league's best guard. After earning his first Pro Bowl trip last year, Simmons promises to be ready for a heavyweight bout.
''He's going to have to line up and play football when it comes down to it, which is what I'm going to do Sunday,'' Simmons said.
SACK ATTACK
Even with Nelson, the Colts have been dogged all week by questions about an offensive line that has already allowed 12 sacks and struggled to open the gaping holes Taylor enjoyed last season. The problems have led to speculation about lineup changes that do not appear imminent and Nelson, among others, is ready to change directions Sunday.
''It's understanding what we need to be better at,'' center Ryan Kelly said. ''This is a league where if somebody sees something one week, they're going to do it another. So until we put a stop to it, it's going to keep bleeding. For us, it's about just figuring it out.''
THE REVERSAL
A year ago, Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill was sacked 47 times, the NFL's second-highest total behind Cincinnati's Joe Burrow. This year, Tannehill has only taken four sacks behind a line with two new starters - rookie right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere of Ohio State and Aaron Brewer at left guard - and that lost three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan to a knee injury in a blowout loss at Buffalo.
''We put a lot of focus and attention on that throughout the offseason,'' Tannehill said. ''It is really a full unit thing, right? It is the blocking up front, it is myself getting the ball out and receivers winning in a quick time so the ball can come out.''
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|18:14
|26:46
|1st Downs
|16
|18
|Rushing
|5
|3
|Passing
|8
|14
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-8
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|217
|278
|Total Plays
|38
|51
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|115
|35
|Rush Attempts
|18
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.4
|1.8
|Net Yards Passing
|102
|243
|Comp. - Att.
|14-18
|21-30
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-30
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-53.0
|1-48.0
|Return Yards
|105
|6
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-105
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
16
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|14/18
|114
|2
|0
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
20
FPTS
|D. Henry
|16
|102
|1
|19
|20
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
16
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|1
|9
|0
|9
|16
|
T. Burks 16 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Burks
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Okonkwo 85 TE
11
FPTS
|C. Okonkwo
|2
|2
|31
|1
|23
|11
|
R. Woods 2 WR
13
FPTS
|R. Woods
|4
|4
|30
|1
|10
|13
|
D. Henry 22 RB
20
FPTS
|D. Henry
|4
|2
|25
|0
|22
|20
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|4
|4
|18
|0
|8
|5
|
T. Burks 16 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Burks
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
K. Philips 18 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Philips
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Cole 53 LB
|D. Cole
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McCreary 21 CB
|R. McCreary
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 51 ILB
|D. Long
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Adams 47 DB
|A. Adams
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Schobert 48 MLB
|J. Schobert
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Autry 96 DT
|D. Autry
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|2
|
K. Fulton 26 CB
|K. Fulton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 98 NT
|J. Simmons
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 97 DT
|M. Edwards
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Farley 3 CB
|C. Farley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kalu 28 DB
|J. Kalu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Weaver 99 LB
|R. Weaver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Strong 97 DT
|K. Strong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Tart 93 DE
|T. Tart
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Dupree 48 OLB
|B. Dupree
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bullock 14 K
6
FPTS
|R. Bullock
|1/1
|44
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 4 P
|R. Stonehouse
|2
|53.0
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
0
FPTS
|H. Haskins
|4
|26.3
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
18
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|21/30
|263
|2
|1
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Granson 83 TE
10
FPTS
|K. Granson
|4
|4
|62
|0
|20
|10
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
22
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|5
|5
|51
|2
|18
|22
|
P. Campbell 1 WR
6
FPTS
|P. Campbell
|3
|3
|36
|0
|20
|6
|
J. Woods 80 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Woods
|1
|1
|33
|0
|33
|4
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|6
|3
|31
|0
|14
|6
|
A. Pierce 14 WR
3
FPTS
|A. Pierce
|2
|1
|25
|0
|25
|3
|
A. Dulin 16 WR
3
FPTS
|A. Dulin
|3
|2
|18
|0
|10
|3
|
N. Hines 21 RB
1
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|
M. Strachan 17 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Strachan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
Z. Franklin 44 OLB
|Z. Franklin
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McLeod 26 FS
|R. McLeod
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Thomas II 25 SAF
|R. Thomas II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 OLB
|B. Okereke
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 94 DE
|T. Lewis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Leonard 53 OLB
|S. Leonard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Facyson 31 DB
|B. Facyson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
|I. Rodgers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 5 CB
|S. Gilmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Odeyingbo 54 DE
|D. Odeyingbo
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Speed 45 MLB
|E. Speed
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Paye 51 DE
|K. Paye
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Ngakoue 91 DE
|Y. Ngakoue
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McLaughlin 3 K
5
FPTS
|C. McLaughlin
|1/1
|27
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 6 P
|M. Haack
|1
|48.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 21 RB
1
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
3 & 25 - IND 49(0:31 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Alie-Cox to TEN 39 for 10 yards (K.Byard).
|Fumble
2 & 12 - IND 36(1:22 - 3rd) M.Ryan sacked at TEN 41 for -5 yards (D.Autry). FUMBLES (D.Autry) [D.Autry] - touched at TEN 39 - recovered by IND-M.Pryor at TEN 49.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 34(2:02 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to TEN 36 for -2 yards (D.Long).
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - IND 44(2:38 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to A.Dulin to TEN 34 for 10 yards (R.McCreary).
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - IND 42(3:19 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to P.Campbell to TEN 44 for -2 yards (R.McCreary; K.Byard).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 45(3:56 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to TEN 42 for 3 yards (J.Schobert).
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - IND 47(4:33 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to A.Dulin to TEN 45 for 8 yards (J.Kalu; D.Long).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - IND 41(5:14 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short middle to N.Hines to IND 47 for 6 yards (R.McCreary).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 41(5:17 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to A.Dulin.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - IND 21(5:36 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass deep left to K.Granson ran ob at IND 41 for 20 yards [R.Weaver].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEN 28(5:46 - 3rd) R.Stonehouse punts 57 yards to IND 15 - Center-M.Cox. N.Hines to IND 21 for 6 yards (J.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TEN 28(5:51 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to K.Philips. Penalty on TEN - Illegal Shift - declined.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TEN 28(6:38 - 3rd) D.Henry left end to TEN 28 for no gain (G.Stewart; Z.Franklin).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(7:21 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to TEN 28 for 3 yards (R.McLeod - B.Okereke).
|Kickoff
|(7:26 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin kicks 68 yards from IND 35 to TEN -3. H.Haskins to TEN 25 for 28 yards (B.Banogu; J.Domann).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:26 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - IND 7(7:31 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Alie-Cox for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - IND 8(8:12 - 3rd) J.Taylor left tackle to TEN 7 for 1 yard (D.Long; J.Schobert).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - IND 17(8:52 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to K.Granson to TEN 8 for 9 yards (D.Cole; K.Fulton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 19(9:35 - 3rd) J.Taylor left guard to TEN 17 for 2 yards (J.Simmons).
|+11 YD
1 & 5 - IND 30(10:11 - 3rd) J.Taylor left tackle to TEN 19 for 11 yards (T.Mitchell; K.Byard).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 35(10:32 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEN - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 35 - No Play.
|+25 YD
3 & 3 - IND 40(11:18 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass deep left to A.Pierce to TEN 35 for 25 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - IND 34(11:55 - 3rd) J.Taylor right tackle to IND 40 for 6 yards (K.Byard - A.Adams).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 33(12:35 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 34 for 1 yard (J.Simmons; D.Cole).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - TEN 18(12:42 - 3rd) R.Stonehouse punts 49 yards to IND 33 - Center-M.Cox - fair catch by N.Hines.
|+8 YD
3 & 24 - TEN 10(13:10 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Hilliard to TEN 18 for 8 yards (R.McLeod).
|Penalty
3 & 19 - TEN 15(13:34 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEN-N.Petit-Frere - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 15 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TEN 27(14:16 - 3rd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 15 for -12 yards (D.Odeyingbo).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 24(14:55 - 3rd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 27 for 3 yards (K.Paye; T.Lewis).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin kicks 60 yards from IND 35 to TEN 5. H.Haskins to TEN 24 for 19 yards (B.Banogu; J.Domann).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
4 & 1 - TEN 25(0:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEN - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at IND 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TEN 25(0:19 - 2nd) R.Tannehill sacked at IND 25 for 0 yards (G.Stewart).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TEN 31(0:29 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to T.Burks to IND 25 for 6 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 34(0:40 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Hilliard pushed ob at IND 31 for 3 yards (R.McLeod).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - TEN 39(0:46 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on IND-Z.Franklin - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at IND 39 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 44(0:54 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to D.Hilliard to IND 39 for 5 yards (R.McLeod - B.Okereke).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 44(1:28 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle to IND 44 for 12 yards (K.Moore).
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - TEN 34(1:54 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to R.Woods to TEN 44 for 10 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - TEN 33(2:00 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 34 for 1 yard (Y.Ngakoue; Z.Franklin).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 26(2:08 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 33 for 7 yards (Z.Franklin; I.Rodgers).
|Kickoff
|(2:13 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin kicks 60 yards from IND 35 to TEN 5. H.Haskins to TEN 26 for 21 yards (J.Domann).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:13 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|+14 YD
2 & 14 - IND 14(2:20 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Alie-Cox for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on TEN-R.McCreary - Illegal Contact - declined.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - IND 15(2:58 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Taylor to TEN 14 for 1 yard (D.Long).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - IND 5(3:19 - 2nd) Direct snap to J.Taylor. J.Taylor right tackle to TEN 4 for 1 yard (J.Schobert). PENALTY on IND-M.Pryor - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 5 - No Play.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - IND 38(4:03 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Woods to TEN 5 for 33 yards (A.Adams).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - IND 41(4:39 - 2nd) J.Taylor right guard to TEN 38 for 3 yards (K.Strong).
|+14 YD
2 & 16 - IND 45(5:17 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to TEN 41 for 14 yards (A.Adams).
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 49(5:58 - 2nd) M.Ryan up the middle to IND 45 for -6 yards (R.Weaver).
|+18 YD
3 & 2 - IND 33(6:17 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to P.Campbell to TEN 49 for 18 yards (A.Adams) [R.Weaver]. Penalty on TEN-R.McCreary - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - IND 26(6:58 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Pittman to IND 33 for 7 yards (K.Fulton).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(7:40 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 26 for 1 yard (T.Tart; K.Byard).
|Kickoff
|(7:40 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:40 - 2nd) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - TEN 8(7:46 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to C.Okonkwo for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN. IND-S.Leonard was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 11(8:23 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to IND 8 for 3 yards (T.Lewis).
|+3 YD
1 & 2 - TEN 14(9:03 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to R.Woods to IND 11 for 3 yards (Z.Franklin; K.Moore).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 22(9:11 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on TEN-T.Burks - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at IND 4.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 28(9:34 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to IND 27 for 1 yard (T.Lewis; S.Leonard). PENALTY on IND-G.Stewart - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at IND 27.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TEN 26(9:44 - 2nd) R.Bullock 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TEN 26(9:49 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left to T.Burks [Z.Franklin].
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TEN 26(9:53 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to D.Henry.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 29(10:35 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to IND 26 for 3 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - TEN 33(11:17 - 2nd) T.Burks right end to IND 29 for 4 yards (B.Okereke).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 40(11:58 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to IND 33 for 7 yards (I.Rodgers - B.Okereke).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - TEN 35(12:16 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEN-N.Petit-Frere - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at IND 35 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 42(12:54 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to IND 35 for 7 yards (B.Okereke).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 33(13:14 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to R.Woods to TEN 43 for 10 yards (E.Speed; Z.Franklin). PENALTY on IND-I.Odenigbo - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at TEN 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 33(13:19 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to D.Henry.
|Kickoff
|(13:25 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin kicks 69 yards from IND 35 to TEN -4. H.Haskins to TEN 33 for 37 yards (R.Thomas - B.Banogu).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - IND 9(13:28 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin 27 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - IND 4(13:28 - 2nd) PENALTY on IND - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 4 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - IND 4(13:33 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to M.Pittman.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - IND 4(13:37 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to M.Pittman.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - IND 6(14:12 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to TEN 4 for 2 yards (D.Cole; T.Tart).
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - IND 24(15:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Alie-Cox to TEN 6 for 18 yards (D.Cole - J.Kalu).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 26(0:38 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Alie-Cox to TEN 24 for 2 yards (D.Cole).
|+20 YD
2 & 11 - IND 46(1:19 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to P.Campbell to TEN 26 for 20 yards (J.Kalu).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 45(1:55 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle to TEN 46 for -1 yards (D.Cole - M.Edwards).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - IND 45(2:37 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to TEN 45 for 10 yards (C.Farley).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 44(3:11 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 45 for 1 yard (M.Edwards).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(3:46 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to K.Granson to IND 44 for 19 yards (D.Long - R.McCreary).
|Kickoff
|(3:46 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:46 - 1st) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 19(3:53 - 1st) D.Henry right end for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 42(4:32 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass deep left to C.Okonkwo pushed ob at IND 19 for 23 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 36(5:13 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to IND 42 for 22 yards (R.Thomas).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - TEN 32(5:49 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Hooper to TEN 36 for 4 yards (B.Facyson - Z.Franklin).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - TEN 31(6:29 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 32 for 1 yard (E.Speed).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(7:05 - 1st) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 31 for 6 yards (Z.Franklin).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - IND 27(7:12 - 1st) M.Haack punts 48 yards to TEN 25 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by R.Woods.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - IND 27(7:16 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to M.Strachan.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IND 27(7:20 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to J.Taylor (D.Long).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(8:00 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 27 for 2 yards (D.Cole).
|Kickoff
|(8:00 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:00 - 1st) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - TEN 7(8:04 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to R.Woods for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 19(8:43 - 1st) D.Henry right end pushed ob at IND 7 for 12 yards (R.Thomas).
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - TEN 28(9:25 - 1st) R.Tannehill scrambles up the middle to IND 19 for 9 yards (K.Moore).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 30(10:09 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Hilliard to IND 28 for 2 yards (S.Leonard - K.Moore) [K.Paye].
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 32(10:47 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to IND 30 for 2 yards (G.Stewart - Z.Franklin).
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
3 & 15 - IND 50(10:56 - 1st) M.Ryan sacked at IND 40 for -10 yards (D.Autry). FUMBLES (D.Autry) [D.Autry] - touched at IND 33 - RECOVERED by TEN-B.Dupree at IND 32. Credit sack for -18 yards for TEN #96 Autry.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - IND 45(10:56 - 1st) PENALTY on IND - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 45 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 45(11:00 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 45(11:04 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to M.Pittman.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - IND 50(11:10 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to M.Pittman. PENALTY on TEN-D.Autry - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at 50 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IND 50(11:49 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle to 50 for no gain (D.Cole).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 48(12:27 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle to 50 for 2 yards (J.Schobert).
|+14 YD
3 & 12 - IND 34(13:04 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to K.Granson to IND 48 for 14 yards (R.McCreary).
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - IND 36(13:45 - 1st) J.Taylor right tackle to IND 34 for -2 yards (J.Simmons; D.Long).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 36(13:51 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to J.Taylor (T.Tart).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - IND 26(14:27 - 1st) J.Taylor right tackle to IND 36 for 10 yards (K.Byard - A.Adams).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle to IND 26 for 1 yard (B.Dupree; J.Simmons).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
