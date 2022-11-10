|
|
|WAS
|PHI
Commanders-Eagles Preview
PHILADELPHIA (AP) The World Series is over, and the Phillies had to settle for the NL pennant. The Union not only lost the MLS Cup final, they helped Philadelphia earn the dubious distinction of becoming the first city to lose two championships in one day.
That leaves it to the Eagles to try to win the next championship for the city. And so far, coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts have been a winning combination for the Eagles, who are 8-0 for the first time in franchise history and the lone undefeated team in the NFL.
But first come the NFC East rematches. The Eagles play the Washington Commanders (4-5) on Monday night for a second time and the first since they roughed up former quarterback Carson Wentz in a 24-8 rout in September. Wentz is on injured reserve following surgery to repair a broken finger, and the Commanders turned to Taylor Heinicke to take his spot.
Be it Heinicke or Wentz, the oddsmakers don't care - the Eagles are favored by 10 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurts has won 11 straight regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL. He has been giving defenses fits with his arm and his legs and has passed for 2,042 yards and 12 TDs and has run for 326 yards and six TDs this season. He has thrown just two interceptions while accumulating a 107.8 QB rating, which is second in the NFL behind Tua Tagovailoa's 115.9.
Hurts was 22 of 35 for 340 yards and three touchdown passes, one each to DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert against the Commanders.
''He's been able to attack all parts of the field,'' Sirianni said. ''The more they have to prepare for, the harder we are going to be to defend.''
CHASE YOUNG TIME?
Washington edge rusher Chase Young could make his season debut a year to the day after tearing the ACL in his right knee. He and doctors, trainers and the team have been very careful about his recovery after Young's surgery involved grafting part of his left patellar tendon to fix the tear on the other side.
Young's return would bring what left tackle Charles Leno called a surplus of energy.
''He has a different amount of energy that is really unmatched,'' Leno said. ''I haven't seen it from a lot of people in my years of playing. He just has this aura about him and this energy about him that's completely different from a lot of players that I've gone against and played with.''
The defensive line already has been the Commanders' biggest area of strength, with Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat leading the way.
''They're wreaking havoc,'' cornerback Kendall Fuller said. ''They're getting to the quarterback, making him get the ball out of their hand and stuff like that.''
CHEERING DALLAS
Goedert had his fourth career performance with 100-plus receiving yards, with eight catches for 100 yards and one touchdown against Houston. The Eagles tight end reached 100 yards receiving for the first time this season and may finally be considered among the best in his league at his position.
''There's no question about it, Dallas is one of the premier tight ends in this league right now,'' Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said. ''It starts in the meeting rooms. It starts on the practice field. The way he takes care of his body to get ready for football games. And the way he mentally prepares for football games. Then just his strength and size and his quickness and his play strength, it's at the top of the league right now without question.''
O-LINE CHALLENGE
After the Eagles sacked Wentz nine times in the teams' first meeting this season, Washington's offensive line needs to be better to keep Heinicke upright. If that doesn't happen, the running game has little chance of getting going.
''We got to go out there and do our jobs and execute at a high level - individually and unit-wise,'' Leno said. ''That's how we can give our team the best chance to win.''
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|5:55
|0:51
|1st Downs
|3
|2
|Rushing
|2
|2
|Passing
|0
|0
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|26
|18
|Total Plays
|12
|3
|Avg Gain
|2.2
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|36
|18
|Rush Attempts
|9
|3
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|6.0
|Net Yards Passing
|-10
|0
|Comp. - Att.
|0-2
|0-0
|Yards Per Pass
|-3.3
|0.0
|Penalties - Yards
|1-8
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|14
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-14
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|-10
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|36
|RUSH YDS
|18
|
|
|26
|TOTAL YDS
|18
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Heinicke 4 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Robinson Jr. 8 RB
2
FPTS
|B. Robinson Jr.
|6
|26
|0
|8
|2
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|
T. Heinicke 4 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
H. Reddick 7 OLB
|H. Reddick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
M. Tuipulotu 95 DT
|M. Tuipulotu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Epps 22 SS
|M. Epps
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DE
|F. Cox
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 97 NT
|J. Hargrave
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edwards 57 MLB
|T. Edwards
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 43 OLB
|K. White
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
1
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 48(8:22 - 1st) B.Robinson right guard to PHI 44 for 8 yards (T.Edwards; J.Hargrave).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 48(8:28 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to L.Thomas (D.Slay).
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - WAS 44(9:11 - 1st) A.Gibson right guard to WAS 48 for 4 yards (F.Cox; K.White).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 43(9:50 - 1st) A.Gibson left guard to WAS 44 for 1 yard (T.Edwards; K.White).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 38(10:27 - 1st) T.Heinicke scrambles left end ran ob at WAS 43 for 5 yards (H.Reddick).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - WAS 34(11:03 - 1st) B.Robinson up the middle to WAS 38 for 4 yards (M.Tuipulotu).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 28(11:44 - 1st) B.Robinson right guard to WAS 34 for 6 yards (H.Reddick).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(12:21 - 1st) B.Robinson right guard to WAS 28 for 3 yards (M.Epps).
|Kickoff
|(12:21 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:21 - 1st) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - PHI 1(12:26 - 1st) J.Hurts up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 6(12:48 - 1st) B.Scott up the middle to WAS 1 for 5 yards (J.Davis - J.Bostic).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 18(13:12 - 1st) J.Hurts right guard to WAS 6 for 12 yards (J.Allen).
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
1 & 10 - WAS 28(13:20 - 1st) T.Heinicke sacked at WAS 18 for -10 yards (J.Sweat). FUMBLES (J.Sweat) [J.Sweat] - RECOVERED by PHI-M.Tuipulotu at WAS 18.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - WAS 13(13:32 - 1st) T.Way punts 47 yards to PHI 40 - Center-C.Cheeseman. B.Covey to PHI 48 for 8 yards (S.Toney; J.Reaves). PENALTY on PHI-R.Blankenship - Roughing the Kicker - 15 yards - enforced at WAS 13 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WAS 13(13:37 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep left to C.Samuel (J.Scott).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 11(14:19 - 1st) B.Robinson right guard to WAS 13 for 2 yards (M.Tuipulotu; F.Cox).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 8(14:52 - 1st) B.Robinson up the middle to WAS 11 for 3 yards (J.Sweat; M.Tuipulotu).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 63 yards from PHI 35 to WAS 2. A.Gibson to WAS 43 for 41 yards (A.Chachere - N.Dean). PENALTY on WAS-A.Rogers - Offensive Holding - 8 yards - enforced at WAS 16.
-
WAS
PHI
0
7
1st 7:36 ESPN
-
ATL
CAR
15
25
Final AMZN
-
SEA
TB
16
21
Final NFLN
-
CLE
MIA
17
39
Final CBS
-
DEN
TEN
10
17
Final CBS
-
DET
CHI
31
30
Final FOX
-
HOU
NYG
16
24
Final CBS
-
JAC
KC
17
27
Final CBS
-
MIN
BUF
33
30
Final/OT FOX
-
NO
PIT
10
20
Final FOX
-
IND
LV
25
20
Final CBS
-
ARI
LAR
27
17
Final FOX
-
DAL
GB
28
31
Final/OT FOX
-
LAC
SF
16
22
Final NBC