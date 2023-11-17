Week 11 got underway on Thursday night with the Bengals and Ravens clashing in Baltimore, and injuries were a predominant storyline throughout the divisional head-to-head. Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury, Mark Andrews (ankle) is also feared to be done for the year, and even Lamar Jackson seemed hobbled by an ankle ailment.

Injuries are an inevitable piece of the puzzle in the NFL and will again be a central focus as we move toward the full slate of games on Sunday. Already, we know that the Browns will be without Deshaun Watson (shoulder) for the year, and there are a number of other situations that we'll monitor below.

Here's a look at all of the final injury reports for Week 11.

Steelers at Browns (-1)

Fitzpatrick will miss his third game in a row due to a hamstring injury he suffered back in Week 8. Meanwhile, Neal is dealing with a rib injury he suffered last week. While Freiermuth is officially listed as questionable, he did log back-to-back full practices, so it does seem like he is trending toward being activated off of IR and playing in Week 11.

The big story with Cleveland has been Deshaun Watson suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, which is thrusting rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center. On Friday, the team ruled out Goodwin and Thornhill after neither was able to practice. Meanwhile, Dunn had his practice window opened this week and was a full participant in practice. He will need to be moved to the active roster to be eligible to play Sunday.

Bears at Lions (-7.5)

The big news for the Bears centers around the players they'll be getting back this week. They did not give quarterback Justin Fields an injury designation for this game after he was able to practice fully throughout the week, meaning he will start on Sunday. Running back Khalil Herbert also has no designation and will be activated onto the roster as the team previously opened his practice window.

Buggs nor Jackson was able to practice this week, so to see them ruled out for this matchup with the Bears shouldn't come as much of a surprise. While Melifonwu is questionable, he did practice fully on Friday, which is an encouraging sign.

Chargers (-3) at Packers

For the Chargers, they saw Keenan Allen practice fully on Friday after missing Wednesday's session and being limited on Thursday. That positive trajectory has him likely to play on Sunday, despite his questionable status.

Gary was added to Green Bay's injury report on Friday after "a little mishap" in practice, per head coach Matt LaFleur. However, the injury does not appear to be major. He joins Alexander and Walker, who were limited to end the week of practice. Ford did not practice at all this week.

Raiders at Dolphins (-13.5)

All three of the players Las Vegas listed as questionable were able to practice in some capacity on Friday, which bodes well for their prospects of playing on Sunday. That's particularly true for Teamer, who was a full participant in the final session of the week. While pass rusher Maxx Crosby was limited throughout the week, he carries no designation for Sunday.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Friday that he is "very optimistic" that the Dolphins will have Achane back in the fold on Sunday. The rookie back still needs to be activated onto the 53-man roster, but he was able to practice on a limited basis throughout the week.

Giants at Commanders (-9)

Thomas is questionable after being limited throughout the week of practice. Running back Saquon Barkley was also limited this week, but the Giants did not give him a game designation, so he is in line to play Sunday.

Commanders wideout Curtis Samuel was a full participant during Friday's practice and carries no designation heading into the weekend, which says he will play in Week 11. Washington is still holding out some hope for Gibson, but the back was not able to practice at all this week.

Cowboys (-10.5) at Panthers

The Cowboys are fully healthy and have no player listed with a game designation for Week 11.

Brian Burns has cleared concussion protocol and practiced fully the past two days. The star pass rusher carries no designation heading into Week 11, so he will play for Carolina. Bryce Young, who did appear on the injury report Thursday with a thigh injury, has no injury designation either and will start.

Titans at Jaguars (-7)

Ryan Tannehill practice fully this week and will likely serve as Will Levis' backup against the Jaguars on Sunday. The Titans QB has been out of the lineup since suffering an ankle injury in Week 6. Meanwhile, Burks and Dillard didn't practice at all this week due to concussions, and Murphy-Bunting was ruled out despite practicing on a limited basis on Friday.

Trevor Lawrence popped up on the injury report this week with a knee injurty, but the quarterback was a full participant in practice both Thursday and Friday and carries no designation for this game, meaning he will start. Agnew and Campbell were unable to get on the field this week and have since been ruled out.

Cardinals at Texans (-5)

Humphries was limited all week for the Cardinals, so he does seem to be in a stable spot to possibly play Sunday. Meanwhile, Michael Turner appeared on the injury report for the first time this week and is now questionable with a shoulder injury.

Despite practicing on a limited basis on Friday, the Texans decided to rule out Pierce due to an ankle injury. While he did not practice Friday, Houston did list Brown as questionable.

Buccaneers at 49ers (-12)

Jets at Bills (-7)

The Jets are officially listing Wilson as questionable for this matchup with the Bills, but the wide receiver did tell reporters on Friday that he expects to play. However, Wilson was limited throughout the week of practice and admitted that he will likely not be 100%.

For Buffalo, Phillips and Sherfield both were full participants in practice on Friday, so they are trending in a positive direction despite their questionable status.

Seahawks (-1) at Rams

Seattle is listing Lockett as questionable after the wide receiver was unable to practice on Wednesday or Thursday due to a hamstring injury. Lockett was spotted at practice on Friday watching without a helmet, so he does appear to be truly questionable.

Vikings at Broncos (-2.5)

The Vikings are again listing Jefferson as questionable for Sunday's matchup with Denver. The star receiver is still in his 21-day practice window, meaning that Minnesota still needs to activate him onto the active roster so that he can play in Week 11. The same goes for Mullens and Reed. Jefferson was limited throughout the week of practice. As for Mattison, head coach Kevin O'Connell noted that he should clear protocol in time for the game.

Eagles at Chiefs (-2.5) (Monday)

