Injuries are beginning to mount as we continue to push forward through the regular season. Some teams are dealing with quarterback injuries such as the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears, while others have problems on defense. Below, we will examine all midweek injury reports around the NFL, and provide the final injury report for "Thursday Night Football." If you are wondering about a player's status in Week 4, this is the place to be.

The Bengals will be without star safety Bates on Thursday, and will again be without Higgins, which should open up things again for Tyler Boyd and the rookie Ja'Marr Chase. The latter caught two touchdowns last Sunday, and could be set up for another big performance.

Jacksonville will have offensive linemen Cam Robinson and Andrew Norwell for Thursday night's game.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton (concussion) was the only Chiefs player who did not practice. Offensive tackle Orlando Brown (groin), defensive end Frank Clark (hamstring), defensive tackle Chris Jones (wrist) were limited. Receivers Mecole Hardman (hip) and Tyreek Hill (rib) were full participants.

Offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (knee) is the only Eagles player who did not practice. Fellow linemen Landon Dickerson (hip), Lane Johnson (ankle) and Jason Kelce (foot/rest) were limited.

The Giants released projected statuses on Wednesday as the team held a walk-through. A dozen Giants were included in the report that included four players that did not practice. Among those players were receivers Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring). Running back Saquon Barkley (knee) and receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) were limited.

New Orleans had four players mentioned in its report, with just two players -- center Erik McCoy (calf) and offensive tackle Terron Armstead (elbow) -- missing practice. Quarterback Jameis Winston (knee) and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hand) were full participants.

Receivers A.J. Brown (hamstring), Julio Jones (hamstring) and outside linebacker Bud Dupree (knee) were among the five Titans players who did not practice Wednesday. It was reported earlier in the day that both Brown and Jones' status for Sunday's game is in jeopardy.

Receivers Elijah Moore (concussion) and Jeff Smith (concussion) were held of the Jets' first practice of the week. Receiver Jamison Crowder (groin) and tight end Tyler Kroft (rib) were limited.

Panthers' Christian McCaffrey did not practice on Wednesday, but that was to be expected with his hamstring injury. Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle) and offensive guard John Miller (shoulder) were limited participants. New cornerback CJ Henderson was listed on the injury report as well, but he was a full participant with a groin issue.

Defensive ends Dorance Armstrong (ankle) and Carlos Watkins (knee), safety Donovan Wilson (groin) and offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (illness) did not practice for the Cowboys.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer was the only player who did not practice on Wednesday due to a medical issue, as he sat out with an ankle injury. Offensive guard Jon Feliciano (illness), safety Micah Hyde (quad) and cornerback Taron Johnson (groin) were limited participants.

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (-3)

Outside linebacker Trey Flowers (shoulder/knee) was the only Lions player who did not practice. Defensive end Michael Brockers (shoulder), outside linebacker Romeo Okwara (shoulder) and running back D'Andre Swift (groin) were limited participants.

Linebackers Khalil Mack (foot) and Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) and cornerback Tashaun Gipson (hamstring) did not practice for the Bears. After missing last week's loss against the Browns, quarterback Andy Dalton (knee) was limited. Fellow quarterback Justin Fields was a full participant despite being listed with a right thumb injury.

Two members of the Browns' offensive line -- center J.C. Tretter (knee) and tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) -- did not practice. Cornerback Greg Newsome II (calf), offensive tackles Jack Conklin (knee) and Chris Hubbard (triceps) and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) were limited. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has already ruled Newsome out for Sunday's game.

The Vikings had a whopping 15 players on Wednesday's report. Five players received veterans days off, while Dalvin Cook (ankle) and linebackers Eric Kendricks (hip) and Anthony Barr (knee) were limited. Cook's return comes after the Pro Bowler missed last week's win over Seattle. Tackle Christian Darrisaw (groin) was a full participant for the first time this season.

Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins (-1.5)

Linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle) was one of nine Colts players to not practice. Colts coach Frank Reich has stated that guard Quenton Nelson (who missed practice ankle/knee injuries) is not expected to play this weekend. Running back Jonathan Taylor (knee) and quarterback Carson Wentz (ankle) were limited participants.

Receiver William Fuller (chest/elbow) was the only Dolphins player who did not practice. Linebacker Jerome Baker (hamstring) and center Michael Deiter (center/guard) practiced in a limited capacity.

Washington Football Team (-1.5) at Atlanta Falcons

Guard Brandon Scherff (chest) and defensive back Benjamin St-Juste (concussion) were the only Washington players that were out on Wednesday.

Falcons receiver Russell Gage (ankle) and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (ankle) did not participate, while receiver Frank Darby (calf) and Erik Harris (back) were among Atlanta's players who were limited. Cornerback A.J. Terrell (concussion) was a full participant.

As expected, Ben Roethlisberger did not practice, as the 18-year veteran typically gets Wednesday off. JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs) and offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion) also didn't practice. Linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith were limited after missing last Sunday's game with groin injuries. Receiver Diontae Johnson was also limited after a knee injury kept him out of Pittsburgh's Week 3 loss to Cincinnati. Also practicing Wednesday was offensive tackle Zach Banner, who now has 21 days to be activated off of injured reserve.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs), linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) and running back Giovani Bernard (knee) were held out of practice. Gronkowski is not expected to miss Sunday's game. A positive for the Buccaneers was that receiver Chris Godwin (thumb) was a full participant.

The only Patriots player that did not practice was James White, whose hip injury will reportedly keep him out for the reminder of the season.

