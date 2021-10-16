The Week 6 NFL slate is a tough one, as there are eight home underdogs who could spoil some survivor pools and ruin parlays. Gambling on professional football is tough, but you have come to the right place if you were looking for some insight into what bets to place this weekend.

Each week, we'll collect all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game -- including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

Let's dive in.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Dolphins at Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Dolphins -3, O/U 43.5

Current: Dolphins -3, O/U 47

"I don't trust either one of these teams. I certainly don't trust Urban Meyer to have his team prepared for the flight across the pond. But I really like the way Trevor Lawrence has improved since the first three weeks of the season. And when in doubt, go with the better quarterback."

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones is calling the upset this week! To read his best bets and other inside information from this week, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins (-3.5) at Jaguars Dolphins Jaguars Jaguars Dolphins Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Dolphins

Bengals at Lions



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Bengals -3.5, O/U 49

Current: Bengals -3.5, O/U 47

SportsLine's Mike Tierney is all over teasers this season. If you're unfamiliar, a teaser is a play that involves at least two games with more favorable point spreads than are offered with a traditional bet. Our picks will be limited to two-game, six-point teasers, meaning that a half-dozen points will be tacked on in favor of our chosen team in each game.

We can tell you he likes teasing the Lions to +9.5. Head on over to SportsLine to see what else he's suggesting this week.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals (-3.5) at Lions Bengals Lions Lions Lions Bengals Lions Bengals Lions

Packers at Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Packers -4.5, O/U 46

Current: Packers -6, O/U 44

"(Aaron Rodgers) owns the Bears, I mean let's be honest about it. And what have they had, 20 quarterbacks since he became the quarterback in Green Bay? It's amazing to think that they're still chasing that position and they think they have their guy, but he didn't play very well last week even in a win I didn't think. So I think this is a spot for the Packers -- I know back-to-back road games is tough to do -- but I still think Rodgers will go in there and find a way to win that game by a touchdown, I'll take the Packers minus the points."

That's Pete Prisco's take from the Pick Six Podcast, where he, Will Brinson and R.J. White broke down all the games from a gambling perspective and gave out best bets on Friday. Give it a listen below and subscribe for great NFL content in your feed daily. It's always a party when these guys get together.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers (-4.5) at Bears Packers Packers Bears Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers

Texans at Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Colts -10, O/U 43

Current: Colts -10, O/U 43.5

Before you make your Week 6 NFL survivor picks, you need to see which team the SportsLine Projection Model is backing. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800.

We can tell you the model is very high on the Colts this week, but they are not the only team the model loves. For more survivor pool picks this week, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans at Colts (-9.5) Colts Colts Texans Colts Texans Texans Texans Texans

Chiefs at Washington

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Chiefs -6, O/U 54

Current: Chiefs -6.5, O/U 54

"The Chiefs starting the year 2-3 and allowing a league-leading 7.1 yards per play is one of the biggest surprises of the season. Almost on that same level is Washington's defense going from one of the better units in the league to one of the worst in a year's time. While neither of these clubs has started the year off the way they hoped, each will look to turn things around in Week 6. While K.C. has not given bettors much to feel confident about, its offense still has the capability of putting up points in bunches, which I expect it will against Washington. I'm banking on Taylor Heinicke simply not being able to keep up, leaving the Chiefs ahead by at least a full touchdown."

Our own Tyler Sullivan is taking the Chiefs to rebound in Week 6. He's an impressive 16-6-3 on his top five bets of the week this year. Check out his column, here.

Chargers at Ravens

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Ravens -3, O/U 48

Current: Ravens -2.5, O/U 51

"Week 6 is too early for full-blown MVP talk, but there's no question this particular matchup could/should have an impact on the MVP race, with two fringy candidates in Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson squaring off. Lamar set the all-time record for completion percentage in a game with 40+ pass attempts during Monday's exhilarating comeback win over the Colts. Justin Herbert's win might have been MORE exciting, the insane finish over the Browns just didn't happen on a standalone prime-time slate. There's no way to really find a best bet in this spot, because it's such a close game, so I think it probably comes down to late in the fourth quarter. Brandon Staley is a massive improvement over Anthony Lynn in terms of game management, and I'm not sure I picture the Ravens completely slowing down Justin Herbert and this loaded Chargers offense. This could end up turning into a similar blowup like the Browns game last week. Again, I'll take the points in a crazy shootout."

Will Brinson likes the points in this situation and is leaning Over. To read his breakdown of every game this week, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers at Ravens (-3) Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers

Rams at Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Rams -6.5, O/U 50

Current: Rams -8, OU 48.5

R.J. White has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert over the last four years, going 354-292-22 against the spread in particular during that stretch. He has also delivered a 57.1% hit rate on his SuperContest picks over the last six seasons. That run includes two finishes in the money, including finishing 18th out of 2,748 entries back in 2017.

We can tell you he loves the Giants +9.5 this weekend, but you need to check out his other best bets for this week at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams (-10.5) at Giants Rams Rams Giants Giants Rams Rams Giants Rams

Vikings at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Panthers -1, O/U 47.5

Current: Vikings -2.5, O/U 45.5

"And so it has come to this: I am betting Kirk Cousins as a road favorite. Last week I talked about how sometimes you have to eat your vegetables, and this is another example. I don't know exactly what Dalvin Cook's status will be for the Vikings here, but I do know that his absence hasn't impacted the team much recently. Alexander Mattison has been a perfectly suitable replacement. The same cannot be said of Carolina's offense without Christian McCaffrey, who [remains sidelined] with a hamstring injury. The Panthers offense looked suspect at home without McCaffery last week against an Eagles defense that had been torn apart by San Francisco, Dallas and Kansas City but suddenly looked elite last week.

"The Vikings defense is much better than the one Carolina couldn't crack last week, and their pass rush could be a problem for Sam Darnold, as he's not immune to making bad decisions when under pressure."

Tom Fornelli likes the Vikings to hand the Panthers their third straight loss this week. To see his other best bets, check out his column, here. #TrustTheProcess



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings (-1) at Panthers Vikings Vikings Panthers Panthers Panthers Vikings Vikings Panthers

Cardinals at Browns

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Browns -3, O/U 53

Current: Browns -3.5, O/U 48.5

"This is one of the best games of the week as the undefeated Cardinals play at the Browns, who are coming off a tough loss to the Chargers. The Cardinals didn't look good on offense in beating the 49ers last week, but they will bounce back with a nice showing. The trouble will come slowing the Browns' run game. Cleveland will keep Kyler Murray on the bench as much as possible as the Browns win it with their rushing attack."

Pete Prisco is choosing the Cardinals to suffer their first loss this season, and as you will see below, Cleveland is a popular pick this week. To read Prisco's picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals at Browns (-2.5) Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns Cardinals Browns

Cowboys at Patriots

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Cowboys -1, O/U 48

Current: Cowboys -3 O/U 50.5

"Not a whole lot that I like about the Patriots these days, and I especially don't like them at home. The bloom is off that rose and there are major questions to be asked about New England's offensive and defensive lines right now. I don't see them getting much push against this stout Dallas offensive line and Matt Judon is really the only guy you have to worry about.

"On the other side of the ball I expect Mac Jones to be under a little bit of pressure and I just don't see him being able to push the ball downfield enough to keep pace with what the Cowboys can do offensively. I really feel like this game could get particularly out of hand, especially if Dallas gets off to a quick start. The Patriots have to run the ball to have a chance of winning against an opponent like this. The Cowboys' two-back approach will wear this defense out and Prescott will also find joy deep downfield against the Patriots' secondary that looks undermanned."

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora is taking the Cowboys to continue their incredible streak against the spread. Check out the rest of his best bets, here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys (-4) at Patriots Cowboys Cowboys Patriots Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys

Raiders at Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Broncos -2.5, O/U 43.5

Current: Broncos -4, O/U 43.5

"I'm not in love with the Broncos, but I do like them being at home against a team that is dealing with some unfortunate off-field issues. On Monday night, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned from his position after damning emails of him using insensitive and inappropriate language were leaked. Gruden sent racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments through emails that were recovered during the NFL's recent investigation into the Washington Football Team.

"This team did not look right during their 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears last week, and I have no reason to believe they are going to look like a well-oiled machine this week. An interim head coach having to take his team on the road in the midst of a two-game losing streak while they continue to deal with outside noise."

I made the Broncos a best bet this week due to the outside drama the Raiders are dealing with. To check out my column, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders at Broncos (-3.5) Broncos Broncos Broncos Raiders Raiders Broncos Broncos Broncos

Seahawks at Steelers



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Open: Seahawks -2.5, O/U 48

Current: Steelers -5, O/U 43

CBS Sports fantasy and gambling editor R.J. White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. He also is outstanding at handicapping the Steelers, going 47-26-3 on his last 76 picks, returning more than $1,800. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

We can tell you he's leaning Under in this matchup, but to check out his against the spread pick for Sunday night, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks at Steelers (-4.5) Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Seahawks Steelers Steelers Steelers

Bills at Titans

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Open: Bills -3, O/U 53.5

Current: Bills -5.5 , O/U 53.5

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Larry Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. This season he has been on fire. Through five weeks Hartstein is 21-7-1 with his NFL picks, for a winning percentage of 75.0 and a profit of $1,305. With his last 26 picks, he is an absurd 21-5. He also has had a keen eye for the tendencies of the Titans, posting a 20-7-1 record (+1257) on his last 28 spread picks involving Tennessee.

We can tell you he's leaning Over on the total, but to check out his against the spread pick for Sunday night, head on over to SportsLine.