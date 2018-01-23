2018 NHL All-Star Game: Full TV schedule, stream, 3-on-3 format, rosters

The NHL may not be sending players to the 2018 Winter Olympics, but that means the league's best will be heading to the All-Star Game for one of the looser, more fun events on the hockey calendar every year.

This year's All-Star showcase will be held at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida on January 27-28, meaning sports fans looking to fill their time in the pre-Super Bowl off week might want to check in on some of hockey's top talent to keep themselves busy. It may not be the fast-paced, ultra competitive and intense brand of hockey that the NHL typically provides in meaningful games, but -- if nothing else -- it's better than the Pro Bowl!

Steven Stamkos will captain the Atlantic Division squad in his home arena.

So, if you're interested in tuning in, here's what you need to know to check out the 2018 NHL All-Star game.

TV Schedule

Saturday, January 27: NHL All-Star Skills Competition -- 7:30 pm (EST), NBCSN



NHL All-Star Skills Competition -- 7:30 pm (EST), NBCSN Sunday, January 28: NHL All-Star Game -- 3:30 p.m. (EST), NBC



NHL All-Star Game -- 3:30 p.m. (EST), NBC Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



Format

Sticking with the format used last year, the All-Star Game will be played in a 3-on-3 style tournament with four different teams. Each of the league's four divisions (Atlantic, Metropolitan, Central and Pacific) will have their own 3-on-3 squad comprised of players from teams within those divisions.

The two winners of the first-round games will go head-to-head in the final round, with the winning team taking home $1,000,000 in prize money. The Metropolitan division is the reigning champion heading into the 2018 ASG.

Rosters

Atlantic Division

F Aleksander Barkov, Panthers (1st ASG selection)

F Jack Eichel, Sabres (1st)

F Nikita Kucherov, Lightning (2nd)

F Brad Marchand, Bruins (2nd)

F Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs (2nd)

F Steven Stamkos, Lightning (5th)

D Mike Green, Red Wings (2nd)

D Victor Hedman, Lightning (2nd)

D Erik Karlsson, Senators (5th)

G Carey Price, Canadiens (6th)

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning (1st)

Coach: Jon Cooper, Lightning (1st)

Metropolitan Division

F Josh Bailey, Islanders (1st)

F Sidney Crosby, Penguins (3rd)

F Claude Giroux, Flyers (5th)

F Taylor Hall, Devils (3rd)

F Alex Ovechkin, Capitals (7th)

F John Tavares, Islanders (5th)

D Noah Hanifin, Hurricanes (1st)

D Seth Jones, Blue Jackets (2nd)

D Kris Letang, Penguins (4th)

G Braden Holtby, Capitals (3rd)

G Henrik Lundqvist, Rangers (4th)

Coach: Barry Trotz, Capitals (3rd)

Central Division

F Patrick Kane, Blackhawks (7th)

F Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche (2nd)

F Brayden Schenn, Blues (1st)

F Tyler Seguin, Stars (5th)

F Eric Staal, Wild (5th)

F Blake Wheeler, Jets (1st)

D John Klingberg, Stars (1st)

D Alex Pietrangelo, Blues (1st)

D P.K. Subban, Predators (3rd)

G Connor Hellebuyck, Jets (1st)

G Pekka Rinne, Predators (2nd)

Coach: Peter Laviolette, Predators (3rd)

Pacific Division

F Brock Boeser, Canucks (1st)

F Johnny Gaudreau, Flames (4th)

F Anze Kopitar, Kings (4th)

F Connor McDavid, Oilers (2nd)

F James Neal, Golden Knights (3rd)

F Rickard Rakell, Ducks (1st)

D Brent Burns, Sharks (5th)

D Drew Doughty, Kings (4th)

D Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Coyotes (2nd)

G Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights (3rd)

G Jonathan Quick, Kings (3rd)

Coach: Gerard Gallant, Golden Knights (2nd)