2018 NHL All-Star Game: Full TV schedule, stream, 3-on-3 format, rosters

Here's everything you need to know to watch the NHL's marquee midseason event

The NHL may not be sending players to the 2018 Winter Olympics, but that means the league's best will be heading to the All-Star Game for one of the looser, more fun events on the hockey calendar every year.

This year's All-Star showcase will be held at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida on January 27-28, meaning sports fans looking to fill their time in the pre-Super Bowl off week might want to check in on some of hockey's top talent to keep themselves busy. It may not be the fast-paced, ultra competitive and intense brand of hockey that the NHL typically provides in meaningful games, but -- if nothing else -- it's better than the Pro Bowl!

steven-stamkos.jpg
Steven Stamkos will captain the Atlantic Division squad in his home arena.

So, if you're interested in tuning in, here's what you need to know to check out the 2018 NHL All-Star game.

TV Schedule

  • Saturday, January 27: NHL All-Star Skills Competition -- 7:30 pm (EST), NBCSN
  • Sunday, January 28: NHL All-Star Game -- 3:30 p.m. (EST), NBC
  • Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)  

Format

Sticking with the format used last year, the All-Star Game will be played in a 3-on-3 style tournament with four different teams. Each of the league's four divisions (Atlantic, Metropolitan, Central and Pacific) will have their own 3-on-3 squad comprised of players from teams within those divisions. 

The two winners of the first-round games will go head-to-head in the final round, with the winning team taking home $1,000,000 in prize money. The Metropolitan division is the reigning champion heading into the 2018 ASG.

Rosters

Atlantic Division

Aleksander BarkovPanthers (1st ASG selection)
Jack EichelSabres (1st)
Nikita KucherovLightning (2nd)
Brad MarchandBruins (2nd)
Auston MatthewsMaple Leafs (2nd)
Steven Stamkos, Lightning (5th)
Mike GreenRed Wings (2nd)
Victor Hedman, Lightning (2nd)
Erik KarlssonSenators (5th)
Carey PriceCanadiens (6th)
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning (1st)
Coach: Jon Cooper, Lightning (1st)

Metropolitan Division

Josh BaileyIslanders (1st)
Sidney CrosbyPenguins (3rd)
Claude GirouxFlyers (5th)
Taylor HallDevils (3rd)
Alex OvechkinCapitals (7th)
John Tavares, Islanders (5th)
Noah HanifinHurricanes (1st)
Seth JonesBlue Jackets (2nd)
Kris Letang, Penguins (4th)
Braden Holtby, Capitals (3rd)
Henrik LundqvistRangers (4th)
Coach: Barry Trotz, Capitals (3rd)

Central Division

Patrick KaneBlackhawks (7th)
Nathan MacKinnonAvalanche (2nd)
Brayden SchennBlues (1st)
Tyler Seguin, Stars (5th)
Eric Staal, Wild (5th)
Blake WheelerJets (1st)
John Klingberg, Stars (1st)
Alex Pietrangelo, Blues (1st)
D P.K. Subban, Predators (3rd)
Connor Hellebuyck, Jets (1st)
Pekka Rinne, Predators (2nd)
Coach: Peter Laviolette, Predators (3rd)

Pacific Division

Brock BoeserCanucks (1st)
Johnny GaudreauFlames (4th)
Anze KopitarKings (4th)
Connor McDavidOilers (2nd)
James NealGolden Knights (3rd)
Rickard RakellDucks (1st)
Brent BurnsSharks (5th)
Drew Doughty, Kings (4th)
Oliver Ekman-LarssonCoyotes (2nd)
Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights (3rd)
Jonathan Quick, Kings (3rd)
Coach: Gerard Gallant, Golden Knights (2nd)

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories