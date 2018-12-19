College Basketball Rankings: Buffalo, No. 19 in the Top 25 And 1, beats Syracuse to remain undefeated
Nate Oats' Bulls are 11-0 and will play at Marquette on Friday
There are plenty of coaches who have done tremendous jobs so far this season -- guys like John Beilein, Leonard Hamilton, Mike Krzyzewski, Bill Self, Tim Miles, Bob Richey, Lon Kruger, Kevin Keatts, Chris Beard, Eric Musselman, Buzz Williams, Rick Barnes, so on and so forth. But it's hard to argue anybody has done a better job, to date, than Nate Oats. The Buffalo coach has his Bulls off to an 11-0 start. They won at West Virginia last month, then won the subsequent eight games, then won 71-59 at Syracuse on Tuesday night to remain undefeated. Buffalo started the season ranked 72nd at Kenpom. But the Bulls are now 23rd -- which makes them one the biggest KenPom movers from the start of this season till now.
Where things go from here, it's impossible to know for sure; Buffalo might take its first loss Friday at Marquette, and Toledo is a real challenger in the MAC. So another trip to the NCAA Tournament still isn't guaranteed given how difficult it is to secure an at-large bid from a traditional one-bid league. But, regardless, it's impossible to overstate the job Oats is doing as Bobby Hurley's successor. In this calendar year alone, he's collected wins over Sean Miller's Arizona Wildcats, Bob Huggins' West Virginia Mountaineers and Jim Boeheim's Syracuse Orange. That's a great 2018. And 2019 could be even better.
Buffalo is No. 19 in Wednesday's updated Top 25 And 1.
Wednesday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' perfect record features three wins over schools also in the Top 25 And 1 - specifically Tennessee, Michigan State and Marquette. Dedric Lawson is averaging 19.7 points and 11.1 rebounds in 32.4 minutes per game.
|--
|10-0
|2
|Tennessee
|Admiral Schofield finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's win at Memphis. The Vols' lone loss is an OT loss to Kansas.
|--
|8-1
|3
|Duke
|The Blue Devils will take a five-game winning streak into Thursday's showdown with Texas Tech. Zion Williamson is averaging 20.1 points and 9.1 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game.
|--
|10-1
|4
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack trailed at the half Saturday but rallied to avoid South Dakota State's upset bid. Caleb and Cody Martin combined for 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.
|--
|11-0
|5
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers only allowed VCU to shoot 29.5 percent from the field in Sunday's win over the Rams. Kyle Guy led Virginia with 15 points and six rebounds.
|--
|9-0
|6
|Michigan
|Charles Matthews finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's win over Western Michigan. Barring a huge upset, the Wolverines will finish the non-league portion of their schedule with zero losses.
|--
|11-0
|7
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume features a win over Duke and losses to Tennessee and North Carolina. They're making 60.8 percent of their 2-point attempts, which ranks first nationally.
|--
|10-2
|8
|Auburn
|The Tigers needed overtime Saturday to get past UAB. Jared Harper led Auburn with a game-high 31 points.
|--
|9-1
|9
|Michigan St.
|Nick Ward finished with 28 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's win over Green Bay. The Spartans have won four straight games since losing at Louisville.
|--
|9-2
|10
|N. Carolina
|UNC's resume features wins over Gonzaga and UCLA, losses to Michigan and Texas. Cameron Johnson is averaging a team-high 16.6 points in 26.8 minutes per game.
|--
|8-2
|11
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' perfect start features wins over Nebraska, USC and Memphis. Jarrett Culver is averaging a team-high 19.1 points in 29.1 minutes per game.
|--
|10-0
|12
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles' resume features three wins over top-50 KenPom teams and zero sub-20 losses. Terance Mann is averaging a team-high 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds in 31.1 minutes per game.
|--
|9-1
|13
|Va. Tech
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker got 24 points on 14 field-goal attempts in Saturday's win over Washington. The Hokies' lone loss is a one-point loss at Penn State.
|--
|9-1
|14
|Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes have won four straight since losing to Syracuse. Kaleb Wesson is averaging 16.5 points and 6.6 rebounds in 23.3 minutes per game.
|--
|10-1
|15
|Wisconsin
|Ethan Happ is leading the Badgers in points per game (19.2), rebounds per game (10.8) and assists per game (5.0). Wisconsin's only losses are single-digit losses to Virginia and Marquette away from home.
|--
|9-2
|16
|Maryland
|The Terrapins' only losses are single-digit losses to Virginia at home and Purdue on the road. Bruno Fernando is averaging 13.7 points and 9.4 rebounds in 26.9 minutes per game.
|--
|9-2
|17
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs made 12 of 23 3-point attempts in Saturday's win over Cincinnati. Mississippi State's lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Arizona State.
|--
|9-1
|18
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes' only losses are to Michigan State and Wisconsin. Tyler Cook is averaging 16.7 points and 8.5 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game.
|--
|9-2
|19
|Buffalo
|The Bulls' perfect record features wins at West Virginia and Syracuse. CJ Massinburg is averaging 17.9 points and 7.2 rebounds in 32.9 minutes per game.
|--
|11-0
|20
|Houston
|Corey Davis Jr. finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Sunday's win over Saint Louis. The Cougars have won 23 consecutive games at home.
|--
|10-0
|21
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners have won six straight since losing to Wisconsin. Christian James is averaging 18.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in 31.1 minutes per game.
|--
|10-1
|22
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats' two losses are both to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. Jarron Cumberland is averaging a team-high 15.8 points in 28.4 minutes per game.
|--
|9-2
|23
|Nebraska
|James Palmer Jr. finished with 29 points and five assists in Sunday's win over Oklahoma State. The Huskers will take a 17-game home winning streak into Saturday's game with Cal State Fullerton.
|--
|9-2
|24
|Indiana
|Rob Phinisee made a 25-foot jumper at the buzzer Saturday to give Indiana a win over Butler. The Hoosiers have won four straight games since losing at Duke.
|--
|9-2
|25
|Marquette
|Markus Howard finished with 26 points on 13 field-goal attempts in Tuesday's win over North Dakota. The Golden Eagles' only losses are to Kansas and Indiana.
|--
|9-2
|26
|Louisville
|All three of Louisville's losses are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1 -- specifically, Tennessee, Indiana and Marquette. Jordan Nwora is averaging a team-high 17.7 points in 28.7 minutes per game.
|--
|8-3
-
