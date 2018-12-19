College Basketball Rankings: Buffalo, No. 19 in the Top 25 And 1, beats Syracuse to remain undefeated

There are plenty of coaches who have done tremendous jobs so far this season -- guys like John Beilein, Leonard Hamilton, Mike Krzyzewski, Bill Self, Tim Miles, Bob Richey, Lon Kruger, Kevin Keatts, Chris Beard, Eric Musselman, Buzz Williams, Rick Barnes, so on and so forth. But it's hard to argue anybody has done a better job, to date, than Nate Oats. The Buffalo coach has his Bulls off to an 11-0 start. They won at West Virginia last month, then won the subsequent eight games, then won 71-59 at Syracuse on Tuesday night to remain undefeated. Buffalo started the season ranked 72nd at Kenpom. But the Bulls are now 23rd -- which makes them one the biggest KenPom movers from the start of this season till now.

Where things go from here, it's impossible to know for sure; Buffalo might take its first loss Friday at Marquette, and Toledo is a real challenger in the MAC. So another trip to the NCAA Tournament still isn't guaranteed given how difficult it is to secure an at-large bid from a traditional one-bid league. But, regardless, it's impossible to overstate the job Oats is doing as Bobby Hurley's successor. In this calendar year alone, he's collected wins over Sean Miller's Arizona Wildcats, Bob Huggins' West Virginia Mountaineers and Jim Boeheim's Syracuse Orange. That's a great 2018. And 2019 could be even better.

Buffalo is No. 19 in Wednesday's updated Top 25 And 1.

Wednesday's Top 25 And 1