College Basketball Rankings: Duke moves to No. 4 in Top 25 And 1 after win over Virginia

There are no more undefeated teams in college basketball, which is the result of a wild Saturday that saw undefeated Michigan lose on the road to a six-loss Wisconsin team, then undefeated Virginia lose on the road to a Duke team that earlier in the week lost to Syracuse and was playing without its starting point guard.

These developments will likely have Tennessee moving to No. 1 in both the AP Top 25 Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll on Monday. But I've had Rick Barnes' Vols No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 since two days before Christmas, so there is no change at the top of Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. Tennessee remains No. 1 thanks to a 16-1 record featuring a neutral-court win over the same Gonzaga team that beat Duke on a neutral-court -- and 14 double-digit wins over the 15 other schools UT has faced.

(Play that song!)

If you've been following the daily Top 25 And 1 since the jump, you probably know one of my rules is to never punish a team for losing a close game it was supposed to lose. That's why Virginia remains No. 2, even after its loss at Duke. The Cavaliers were 3.5-point underdogs who lost 72-70. They showed themselves well. Simply put, they're a great team that lost to a great team on the road. No shame in that.

Sunday's Top 25 and 1