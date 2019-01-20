College Basketball Rankings: Duke moves to No. 4 in Top 25 And 1 after win over Virginia
Rick Barnes' Vols remain No. 1 in our daily college basketball rankings
There are no more undefeated teams in college basketball, which is the result of a wild Saturday that saw undefeated Michigan lose on the road to a six-loss Wisconsin team, then undefeated Virginia lose on the road to a Duke team that earlier in the week lost to Syracuse and was playing without its starting point guard.
These developments will likely have Tennessee moving to No. 1 in both the AP Top 25 Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll on Monday. But I've had Rick Barnes' Vols No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 since two days before Christmas, so there is no change at the top of Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. Tennessee remains No. 1 thanks to a 16-1 record featuring a neutral-court win over the same Gonzaga team that beat Duke on a neutral-court -- and 14 double-digit wins over the 15 other schools UT has faced.
If you've been following the daily Top 25 And 1 since the jump, you probably know one of my rules is to never punish a team for losing a close game it was supposed to lose. That's why Virginia remains No. 2, even after its loss at Duke. The Cavaliers were 3.5-point underdogs who lost 72-70. They showed themselves well. Simply put, they're a great team that lost to a great team on the road. No shame in that.
Sunday's Top 25 and 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols extended their winning streak to 12 games via Saturday's victory over Alabama. UT's resume includes wins over Gonzaga and Louisville with the lone coming to Kansas in overtime.
|--
|16-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers took their first loss of the season Saturday at Duke. Virginia is 5-1 vs. top-50 KenPom teams with wins over Virginia Tech and Maryland.
|--
|16-1
|3
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won nine straight since losing consecutive games to Tennessee and North Carolina. Gonzaga's resume features five wins over top-55 KenPom teams - most notably a neutral-court victory over Duke in the Maui Invitational.
|1
|18-2
|4
|Duke
|The Blue Devils gave Virginia its first loss Saturday despite the fact that Tre Jones didn't play. Duke is 7-2 vs. top-50 KenPom teams with the losses coming to Gonzaga and Syracuse.
|3
|15-2
|5
|Michigan
|The Wolverines took their first loss of the season Saturday on the road to a six-loss Wisconsin team. Michigan is 4-1 against top-50 KenPom teams with wins over North Carolina, Villanova and Purdue.
|2
|17-1
|6
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans have won 11 straight since losing in overtime at Louisville. Michigan State's resume features nine wins over top-75 KenPom teams - among them road victories at Nebraska, Ohio State and Florida.
|--
|16-2
|7
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' three-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at West Virginia. Kansas is 6-3 without Udoka Azubuike, who is out for the season with a hand injury.
|2
|15-3
|8
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies are 10-1 in their past 11 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Virginia. Three of Virginia Tech's next four games are on the road -- two of which are at North Carolina and at NC State.
|--
|15-2
|9
|Nevada
|Nevada's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams and a lone loss coming at New Mexico. The Wolf Pack will take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Colorado State.
|1
|18-1
|10
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 6-1 in their past seven games with road wins at NC State, Pitt and Miami. UNC is 8-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-30 losses and wins over Gonzaga and at NC State.
|2
|14-4
|11
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders have dropped two straight but are still 7-3 against top-100 KenPom teams, with wins over Nebraska and Oklahoma. Next up is Tuesday's game at Kansas State.
|2
|15-3
|12
|Maryland
|The Terrapins' seven-game winning streak includes victories over Nebraska, Indiana, Wisconsin and Ohio State. Next up is Monday's game at Michigan State.
|1
|16-3
|13
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles won at Georgetown Tuesday despite Markus Howard only playing three minutes. The All-American candidate left the game with back discomfort.
|1
|15-3
|14
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats areThe Wildcats improved to 3-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams via Saturday's win at Auburn. UK will take a four-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Mississippi State.
|6
|14-3
|15
|Auburn
|Auburn's loss at home to Kentucky on Saturday means the Tigers are 0-4 against the best four teams they've played this season. Auburn is 4-3 in its past seven games heading into Tuesday's contest at South Carolina.
|4
|13-4
|16
|Buffalo
|The Bulls' body of work features four wins over top-75 KenPom teams -- among them victories at Syracuse and West Virginia. The lone loss came seven games ago at Marquette.
|--
|17-1
|17
|Nebraska
|The Huskers' two-game winning streak was snapped Thursday by Michigan State. Four of Nebraska's five losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|13-5
|18
|Houston
|The Cougars have won three straight since losing at Temple in the final seconds. Houston is 6-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with wins over LSU, Utah State and Oregon.
|--
|18-1
|19
|Ole Miss
|The Rebels are 11-1 in their past 12 games with victories over Auburn and Mississippi State. The lone loss in that stretch is a loss to an LSU team that's 14-3 and also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|14-3
|20
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs' resume features wins over five top-50 KenPom teams -- among them Florida, Cincinnati and Saint Mary's. Mississippi State has won two straight since losing to Ole Miss.
|1
|14-3
|21
|NC State
|The Wolfpack bounced back from a disappointing loss at Wake Forest by winning at Notre Dame on Saturday. NC State is 5-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-150 loss.
|1
|15-3
|22
|Villanova
|Villanova's six-game winning streak has allowed Jay Wright's team to start 5-0 in the Big East for the first time since 2016. The Wildcats are the only Big East school still without a league loss.
|1
|14-4
|23
|Louisville
|The Cardinals beat Georgia Tech by 28 points on Saturday to extend their winning streak to three games. Three of Louisville's five losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|1
|13-5
|24
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 6-1 in their past seven games with wins over Iowa, Wisconsin and Indiana. Five of Purdue's six losses are losses to top-30 KenPom teams.
|1
|12-6
|25
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes' resume features four wins over top-50 KenPom teams - most notably victories over Nebraska, Iowa State and Ohio State - and zero sub-20 losses. Iowa will take a four-game winning streak into Sunday's game with Illinois.
|1
|15-3
|26
|LSU
|The Tigers have won seven straight games since losing at Houston. LSU is 2-2 against top-50 KenPom teams, with one sub-70 loss.
|NR
|14-3
