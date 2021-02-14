Bill Self suffered the worst home loss of his Kansas career last month. Tom Izzo suffered the worst home loss of his Michigan State career on Saturday. Duke's Mike Krzyzewski has already lost four times at home in the same season for the first time in 14 years. And it's undeniable that these things are all tied to the fact that home-court advantage isn't much of an advantage during a global pandemic.

It's been obvious at Creighton, too.

The Bluejays typically enjoy one of college basketball's greatest homecourt advantages thanks to them annually finishing in the top 10 in attendance. They finished in the top five last season while going 17-1 inside the CHI Health Center Omaha. But with capacity limited this season because of COVID-19 protocols, they've been much more vulnerable at home than normal, evidence being how Creighton entered Saturday's showdown with Villanova with three home losses to unranked teams on their resume. So it was reasonable to be skeptical about their chances of upsetting Jay Wright's Wildcats.

They did it, though.

Creighton sank 12 of 26 attempts from three and shot 59.3% from the field to bury Villanova, 86-70. The star was Marcus Zegarowski. He took 18 shots, made 10 and finished with 25 points and five assists.

"He totally controlled the game," Wright said. "We had different types of coverages on him. None of them worked. I think it's because he's so smart. He read every change we made and really sliced us up."

The win improved Creighton to 16-5 overall, 12-4 in Big East play. The Bluejays are now 6-1 in their past seven games and up to No. 18 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Their jump from No. 22 to No. 18 pushed Texas Tech and Louisville down one spot each, no fault of their own. Creighton's next game is scheduled for Feb. 24 against DePaul.

Sunday's Top 25 And 1 rankings