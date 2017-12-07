College basketball rankings: Top 25 (and 1) gets a reset after losses by Kansas, Florida
Recent huge upsets mean it's time to hit the reset button on the Top 25 (and 1)
I spent this space at the top of Wednesday morning's CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) explaining how I hate bad losses more than I like good wins, and that my rankings typically reflect that reality. It was my way of justifying/rationalizing omitting teams like Purdue, Notre Dame, Arizona and Minnesota. All four teams are good, I think. But they all also have sub-75 KenPom losses. So I booted them.
It was a reasonable approach at the time.
But then Kansas and Florida took sub-75 KenPom losses on Wednesday night, at which point I had a problem. Because now there aren't enough rankable teams without sub-75 KenPom losses to fill 26 spots. Consequently, there's no perfect way to update the Top 25 (and one). I figured that out pretty quickly. So what I did late Wednesday/early Thursday was take a completely fresh look and ranked teams with little regard for where I had them Wednesday morning -- which, to be clear, isn't normally the way I do things. What I did here is try to rank teams in a way that respects the results of games -- meaning I can't just keep Kansas in the top 10 with that loss to Washington. But it seems insane to not have Kansas anywhere in the Top 25 (and one). So I wanted the rankings to acknowledge that as well.
What you see below is the result.
Here's the updated Top 25 (and one).
|
Rk
|
Teams
|
Chg
|
Rcrd
|1
|
|The Blue Devils' perfect record features wins over Michigan State, Florida and Texas. Marvin Bagley is averaging 21.9 points and 11.2 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game.
|--
|11-0
|2
|
|The Spartans have won seven straight games since losing to Duke in the Champions Classic. Miles Bridges is averaging 15.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in 27.8 minutes per game.
|1
|8-1
|3
|
|The Wildcats' perfect record features wins over Gonzaga and Tennessee. Mikal Bridges is averaging 19.0 points and 6.2 rebounds in 30.6 minutes per game.
|1
|9-0
|4
|
|The Tar Heels' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Michigan State. UNC already owns five top-100 KenPom victories.
|5
|9-1
|5
|
|The Shockers' lone loss is a single-point loss to Notre Dame. They're one of only four teams with a top 15 offensive-efficiency rating and top 15 defensive-efficiency rating.
|--
|7-1
|6
|
|The Wildcats' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Kansas. Kevin Knox is averaging 16.6 points and 5.9 rebounds in 35.3 minutes per game.
|--
|7-1
|7
|
|The Hurricanes have won seven of their eight games by double-digits. Dewan Huell is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game.
|--
|8-0
|8
|
|The Aggies' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Arizona in Phoenix. Texas A&M owns four top-50 KenPom wins, including one over West Virginia.
|--
|7-1
|9
|
|The Mountaineers' lone loss is a season-opening loss to Texas A&M. Jevon Carter is averaging 19.4 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game.
|1
|8-1
|10
|
|The Cavaliers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at West Virginia. Virginia has the nation's best defensive-efficiency rating.
|5
|8-1
|11
|
|The Seminoles' perfect record features six double-digit wins - most notably a 17-point win at Florida. Terance Mann is averaging 16.7 points in 30.0 minutes per game.
|--
|8-0
|12
|
|The Sun Devils' perfect record features wins over Xavier, Kansas State and San Diego State. Tra Holder is averaging 22.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 35.4 minutes per game.
|4
|7-0
|13
|
|The Horned Frogs have won 14 straight games dating back to last season. Kenrich Williams is averaging 14.0 points and 10.0 rebounds in 33.1 minutes per game.
|1
|9-0
|14
|
|The Musketeers' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Arizona State. Xavier has beaten Cincinnati, Baylor and Wisconsin.
|3
|8-1
|15
|
|The Bearcats' lone loss is a road loss to Xavier. Gary Clark is averaging 13.8 points and 8.0 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game.
|3
|7-1
|16
|
|The Zags' two losses are to Villanova and Florida. Mark Few's team owns wins over Creighton and Texas.
|3
|7-2
|17
|
|The Bears' only losses are to Wichita State and Xavier. They own wins over Creighton and Wisconsin.
|2
|6-2
|18
|
|The Bluejays' two losses are to Gonzaga and Baylor. They led both of those games at the half.
|2
|6-2
|19
|
|The Longhorns' two losses are to Duke and Gonzaga. Mohamed Bamba is averaging 10.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in 28.0 minutes per game.
|2
|6-2
|20
|
|The Pirates' lone loss is a single-point loss to Rhode Island. They own wins over Texas Tech and Louisville.
|5
|7-1
|21
|
|The Red Raiders' lone loss is a semi-road loss to Seton Hall. They own wins over Nevada and Northwestern.
|1
|7-1
|22
|
|The Wolf Pack's lone loss is an OT loss at Texas Tech. Caleb Martin is averaging 20.0 points and 5.3 rebounds in 31.8 minutes per game.
|1
|8-1
|23
|
|The Vols' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Villanova. UT's resume features wins over Purdue, NC State and Georgia Tech.
|3
|6-1
|24
|
|The Jayhawks were 21.5-point favorites when they lost to Washington late Wednesday. Devonte' Graham missed seven of the eight shots he took.
|22
|7-1
|25
|
|The Boilermakers' two losses came to Tennessee and Western Kentucky by a combined seven points. Purdue owns wins over Arizona, Louisville, Maryland and Northwestern.
|2
|8-2
|26
|
|The Irish own a win over Wichita State but have lost to Ball State. Bonzie Colson is averaging 19.6 points and 9.3 rebounds in 32.0 minutes per game.
|1
|7-2
In: Purdue, Notre Dame
Out: Florida, Rhode Island
