College Basketball Rankings: Villanova, No. 17 in Thursday's Top 25 And 1, is deadly again from 3-point range

There are a lot of reasons Villanova won last season's NCAA Tournament -- among them the fact that the Wildcats had the consensus national player of the year and three other top-35 picks in the 2018 NBA Draft. Simply put, they were more talented than many acknowledged. But a purely basketball-thing that helped Villanova flourish is how Jay Wright's team could destroy opponents from the 3-point line. The Wildcats shot 40.1 percent from beyond the arc on the season and averaged 11.6 makes per game.

They were absolutely deadly.

And now they're doing it again.

Villanova took 35 3-pointers Wednesday at DePaul, made 15 and won 86-74 to improve to 17-4 overall, 8-0 in the Big East and maintain its No. 17 ranking in the Top 25 And 1. In the game before that, the Wildcats took 42, made 17 and beat Seton Hall 80-52. In the game before that, they were 12-of-26 from beyond the arc in an 80-72 win at Butler. In the game before that, they were 15-of-34 from beyond the arc in an 85-75 win over Xavier. In the game before that, they were 12-of-27 from beyond the arc in a 90-78 win at Creighton.

Add it up, and Villanova is shooting 43.3 percent from 3-point range in its past five games while averaging 14.2 makes per contest. That's the main reason the Wildcats' offensive-efficiency rating is now the eighth-best in the nation. It's also why Villanova is on a nine-game winning streak and currently projected to win an outright Big East regular-season title for the fifth time in a six-year span.

