Clemson-Louisville Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 18, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Louisville will need to play with even more of the resilience in consecutive shootout victories when they square off against third-ranked Clemson on Saturday.

Louisville (4-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) will face its toughest challenge this season against the Tigers (6-0, 4-0), who are 5-0 in the brief series. That includes Clemson's 77-16 pummeling last year, a low point of the disappointing 2018 season the Cardinals have worked to put behind them.

''When this new staff came in, we didn't care about last season,'' said offensive lineman Robbie Bell, referring to the impact of first-year coach Scott Satterfield.

''We were focused on making sure we were the best we could be this year. I think that's starting to show with the 4-2 start and we're starting to click everywhere.''

Louisville has certainly clicked offensively the past two weeks, even playing with a bit of swagger, in wins against Boston College and then-No. 19 Wake Forest by a combined 103-98 margin.

Satterfield is pleased with the offensive showing, but the points allowed indicates how much defensive work lies ahead.

Especially if the Cardinals want to upset a Clemson squad that has won 21 consecutive games and that appears intent on winning its third national title in four seasons.

Offensively ''they just have a lot of talent all over the place,'' Satterfield said. ''Most teams you play will have a few here and there. They seem like in every position they have some of the better players, which makes it difficult.''

The Tigers looked vulnerable a few weeks ago after a 21-20 escape at North Carolina. But they returned from a bye to blow out Florida State 45-14 last week and show signs of distancing themselves from the rest of the ACC.

But Clemson doesn't want to make the mistake of overlooking an improving Louisville squad.

''Watching Louisville, it's tough to get a bead on them,'' Tigers co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. ''It looks like they wanted to do one thing at the start of the season and now they're kind of settling in. ... We're going to have to challenge our guys to be locked in.''

Some other things to watch as No. 3 Clemson visits Louisville:

STINGY TIGERS

Clemson enters the game leading the ACC in total defense (254.8 yards allowed per game) and passing D (150.3), while ranking second in third-down conversions allowed (29.5%). The young Tigers held FSU to 253 yards and had four takeaways but believe there's room to improve, especially up front.

''Every day we're learning something new and I feel like we're going to keep growing,'' tackle Jordan Williams said. ''We're never going to be complacent with where we're at.''

Junior linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who returned an interception 27 yards for a TD in last year's meeting, leads the team with 46 tackles and four sacks.

SELF-PRESERVATION

Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham has practiced this week after being knocked out at Wake Forest from a scary tackle. The mobile sophomore fumbled while being upended on a run and landed partially on his helmet, sending him to the medical tent. He's better, but with Jawon Pass (toe injury) out for the season , the focus for Cunningham and freshman Evan Conley is staying healthy as the remaining QBs.

''We've got to be more careful out there and just watch our surroundings,'' Cunningham said. ''I'm not looking forward to getting hurt, but I'm going to go out and play ball and whatever happens, happens.''

ANGRY DABO

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says he's not changing how he coaches, despite what some think was an over-the-top display as he yelled at kicker B.T. Potter for missing a field goal against FSU. Swinney said he does not degrade players, ''but I coach them hard.'' The coach said he yelled at safety K'Von Wallace a lot worse than Potter in the third quarter after he picked a bad personal foul. Swinney added that he won't be swayed by critics and will keep doing what he believes is right.

HAPPY RETURNS

Louisville sophomore Hassan Hall leads FBS in kickoff returns with a 38.8-yard average helped by four attempts for 220 yards last week at Wake Forest. The highlight was a 100-yard return for a TD, the second of his career, which he followed with an 83-yarder that set up another TD in the 62-59 win. Louisville ranks fourth nationally with a 30.46-yard average.

AP Sports Writer Pete Iacobelli in Clemson, South Carolina, contributed to this report.

Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.7% 1301 11 6 145.7
T. Lawrence 101/161 1301 11 6
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 169 2 0 141.5
C. Brice 16/26 169 2 0
T. Phommachanh 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 56 0 1 72.5
T. Phommachanh 6/12 56 0 1
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 23 0 0 293.2
T. Etienne 1/1 23 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 589 5
T. Etienne 84 589 5 90
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 289 3
L. Dixon 47 289 3 19
C. Mellusi 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 145 1
C. Mellusi 18 145 1 57
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 140 5
T. Lawrence 28 140 5 25
M. Dukes 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 77 1
M. Dukes 15 77 1 24
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 63 0
D. Rencher 14 63 0 14
T. Phommachanh 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 56 0
T. Phommachanh 12 56 0 12
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 35 0
C. Brice 8 35 0 16
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 29 1
A. Rodgers 1 29 1 29
P. McClure 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
P. McClure 2 12 0 9
B. Batson 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Batson 1 5 0 5
X. Thomas 3 DE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
X. Thomas 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 549 3
T. Higgins 24 549 3 62
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 279 3
J. Ross 23 279 3 48
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 183 2
A. Rodgers 15 183 2 87
J. Ngata 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 134 1
J. Ngata 7 134 1 37
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 93 1
T. Etienne 11 93 1 27
J. Chalk 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 46 0
J. Chalk 7 46 0 10
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 44 0
L. Dixon 5 44 0 22
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 38 2
F. Ladson Jr. 5 38 2 21
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
D. Overton 4 29 0 18
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
W. Swinney 3 28 0 20
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 23 1
C. Powell 6 23 1 13
L. Price 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
L. Price 2 22 0 19
J. Lay 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
J. Lay 1 20 0 20
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
T. Chase 3 20 0 11
D. Swinney 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Swinney 1 11 0 11
D. Allen 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Allen 1 10 0 10
C. Groomes 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Groomes 1 8 0 8
B. Spector 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
B. Spector 2 8 0 5
W. Brown 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
W. Brown 1 8 0 8
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Lawrence 1 0 0 0
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
D. Rencher 1 -4 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Wallace 0-0 0 1
D. Johnson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Johnson 0-0 0 1
C. Smith 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Smith 0-0 0 1
D. Kendrick 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Kendrick 0-0 0 1
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
T. Muse 0-0 0 3
M. Goodrich 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Goodrich 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Potter 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/9 27/27
B. Potter 5/9 0 27/27 42
S. Sawicki 98 P
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
S. Sawicki 1/1 0 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Louisville
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 820 7 1 203
M. Cunningham 44/66 820 7 1
E. Conley 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.9% 422 4 1 190.9
E. Conley 24/37 422 4 1
J. Pass 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.2% 330 4 1 136.8
J. Pass 24/46 330 4 1
C. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
C. Atwell 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hawkins 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
111 622 3
J. Hawkins 111 622 3 66
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 292 3
H. Hall 71 292 3 17
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 226 3
M. Cunningham 47 226 3 38
J. Pass 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 104 2
J. Pass 20 104 2 24
E. Conley 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 84 1
E. Conley 10 84 1 41
M. Burkley 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
M. Burkley 4 21 0 12
C. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
C. Atwell 2 17 0 11
T. Peterson 29 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Peterson 1 9 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 509 6
C. Atwell 32 509 6 62
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 408 5
D. Fitzpatrick 21 408 5 74
S. Dawkins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 277 2
S. Dawkins 13 277 2 77
M. Ford 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 145 2
M. Ford 8 145 2 48
J. Marshall 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 79 0
J. Marshall 3 79 0 35
D. Peete 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
D. Peete 2 37 0 26
K. Wakefield 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
K. Wakefield 3 33 0 17
T. Jackson 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
T. Jackson 3 19 0 9
J. Davis 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
J. Davis 1 18 0 18
J. Hawkins 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Hawkins 1 13 0 13
J. Johnson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Johnson 1 12 0 12
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
H. Hall 1 10 0 10
T. Little 27 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Little 1 9 0 9
I. Martin 41 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
I. Martin 1 8 0 8
J. Pass 4 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
J. Pass 1 -5 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Johnson 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Johnson 0-0 0 1
R. Burns 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Burns 0-0 0 1
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Y. Abdullah 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Creque 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/9 29/29
B. Creque 7/9 0 29/29 50
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
