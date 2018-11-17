|
|
|DUKE
|CLEM
No. 2 Clemson overcomes slow start to beat Duke 35-6
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Trevor Lawrence was 21 for 38 for 251 yards and two touchdowns and No. 2 Clemson overcame a slow start to beat Duke 35-6 on Saturday night to finish a perfect Atlantic Coast Conference season.
Clemson (11-0, 8-0) fell behind 6-0 early. Lawrence was 0 for 7 on third downs in the first half and the Travis Etienne ran for just 4 yards as the Tigers led 14-6 at the break.
But Etienne ran for 77 yards on four carries in the second half with touchdowns runs of 27 and 29 yards, and Lawrence broke it open with a 10-yard TD pass to T.J. Chase early in the fourth quarter - his final play in another Clemson blowout.
Daniel Jones was 24 of 43 for 158 yards for Duke (7-4, 3-4). Collin Wareham made field goals of 32 and 34 yards, but missed a 42-yarder midway through the third quarter after Duke put together a 13-play drive.
The Blue Devils had 127 yards in the first quarter, then only 135 yards the rest of the game.
Clemson had four sacks, keeping the Tigers among the national leaders.
The Tigers may have a big injury to overcome in their playoff push. Senior Hunter Renfrow, whose catch in 2016 won the national title for Clemson over Alabama, left the game in the first quarter after setting a team record catching a pass in his 39th straight game. There was no immediate update on the senior's injury.
THE TAKEAWAY
Duke: Those two first-quarter, red-zone drives that ended in field goals kept the Blue Devils from putting real pressure on Clemson for the first time in nearly two months. Duke also struggled, like many teams do, to get big plays on Clemson's defense. The Blue Devils only had two plays go over 20 yards. Duke has never beaten a team in the Top 3 in the AP poll. And for Blue Devils fans, there is perhaps a small bit of revenge on the horizon. The No. 1 men's basketball team visits No. 19 Clemson on Jan. 5.
Clemson: The no-drama Tigers keep taking care of business after turning the offense over to Lawrence. Since the 27-23 win over Syracuse in Lawrence's first start (and where a blow to the head took him out in the second quarter), Clemson has outscored its opponents by an average of 42 points in the past six games. Clemson also finished 8-0 in the ACC for the second time in four seasons - the only times they've been 8-0 since the league's 1992 expansion. Florida State has done it nine times, but not since the Tigers took control of the league with the first of their three straight ACC titles in 2015.
POLL IMPLICATIONS:
Clemson should remain second in the AP Top 25 and the College Football Playoff polls, just like the Tigers have since riding out their five-week dip after a 28-26 win at Texas A&M the second week of the season. Maybe No. 1 Alabama's 10-10 halftime score against The Citadel means the Tigers get a first place vote or two?
UP NEXT:
Duke: The Blue Devils finish the regular season Saturday hosting a Wake Forest team that needs a win to be bowl eligible.
Clemson: The Tigers host South Carolina, looking for a fifth straight victory against their in-state rival. The Dec. 1 ACC championship game also is set against Coastal Division champ Pitt.
---
For more AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|25
|Rushing
|10
|12
|Passing
|5
|12
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-19
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|241
|459
|Total Plays
|79
|75
|Avg Gain
|3.1
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|104
|208
|Rush Attempts
|35
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|5.8
|Net Yards Passing
|137
|251
|Comp. - Att.
|24-44
|21-39
|Yards Per Pass
|3.1
|6.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-21
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-52
|7-54
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|10-43.7
|8-45.0
|Return Yards
|42
|79
|Punts - Returns
|2-1
|4-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-41
|3-62
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|2/3
|5/6
|Extra Points
|0/0
|5/5
|Field Goals
|2/3
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|137
|PASS YDS
|251
|
|
|104
|RUSH YDS
|208
|
|
|241
|TOTAL YDS
|459
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|11
|51
|0
|22
|
B. Brown 22 RB
|B. Brown
|7
|22
|0
|8
|
Q. Harris 18 QB
|Q. Harris
|3
|19
|0
|12
|
D. Jones 17 QB
|D. Jones
|12
|7
|0
|12
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|2
|5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Helm 80 TE
|D. Helm
|3
|56
|0
|37
|
T. Rahming 3 WR
|T. Rahming
|9
|38
|0
|8
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|3
|21
|0
|10
|
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
|D. Philyaw-Johnson
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
D. Koppenhaver 81 TE
|D. Koppenhaver
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
N. Gray 87 TE
|N. Gray
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Taylor 82 WR
|C. Taylor
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Lee 84 WR
|T. Lee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Garner 24 WR
|J. Garner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Lloyd 5 WR
|J. Lloyd
|2
|-1
|0
|2
|
J. Bobo 19 WR
|J. Bobo
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Feamster 30 S
|B. Feamster
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Waters 10 S
|M. Waters
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 33 S
|L. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Quansah 49 LB
|K. Quansah
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Young IV 23 S
|L. Young IV
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 13 S
|J. Hayes
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carter II 26 S
|M. Carter II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Gagnon 41 LB
|X. Gagnon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McSwain 95 DT
|T. McSwain
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rice 53 DT
|T. Rice
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jordan 86 DE
|D. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Nyembwe 1 DT
|A. Nyembwe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hubbard III 20 RB
|M. Hubbard III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lucas 90 DE
|T. Lucas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hill 32 LB
|B. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
|V. Dimukeje
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Humphreys 34 LB
|B. Humphreys
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 35 CB
|A. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Wareham 94 K
|C. Wareham
|2/3
|34
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Parker 45 K
|A. Parker
|10
|43.7
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|2
|20.5
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Rahming 3 WR
|T. Rahming
|2
|0.5
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|21/38
|251
|2
|0
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|9
|81
|2
|29
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|3
|26
|0
|19
|
A. Choice 26 RB
|A. Choice
|5
|26
|0
|12
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|3
|23
|0
|13
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|3
|18
|0
|10
|
T. Feaster 28 RB
|T. Feaster
|7
|17
|1
|6
|
T. Thomason 35 RB
|T. Thomason
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Mac Lain 37 RB
|R. Mac Lain
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
D. Kendrick 10 WR
|D. Kendrick
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Rencher 21 RB
|D. Rencher
|2
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ross 8 WR
|J. Ross
|4
|76
|1
|41
|
T. Higgins 5 WR
|T. Higgins
|4
|47
|0
|14
|
D. Kendrick 10 WR
|D. Kendrick
|2
|37
|0
|33
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|4
|33
|0
|11
|
T. Chase 18 WR
|T. Chase
|2
|19
|1
|10
|
T. Thompson 1 WR
|T. Thompson
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Feaster 28 RB
|T. Feaster
|2
|10
|0
|9
|
M. Richard 80 TE
|M. Richard
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
|H. Renfrow
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Galloway 88 TE
|B. Galloway
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Overton 14 WR
|D. Overton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Muse 19 S
|T. Muse
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Lamar 57 LB
|T. Lamar
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 42 DT
|C. Wilkins
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Terrell 8 CB
|A. Terrell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Joseph 34 LB
|K. Joseph
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Simmons 11 S
|I. Simmons
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DT
|D. Lawrence
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wallace 12 S
|K. Wallace
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 14 S
|D. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 99 DE
|C. Ferrell
|2-3
|2.0
|0
|
S. Smith 5 LB
|S. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pinckney 44 DT
|N. Pinckney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Huggins 67 DT
|A. Huggins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dawkins Jr. 9 CB
|B. Dawkins Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Spector 10 LB
|B. Spector
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Williams 30 LB
|Ja. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Register 45 DE
|C. Register
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 1 CB
|T. Mullen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Kelly 22 DL
|X. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ch. Smith 43 LB
|Ch. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Rudolph 54 DE
|L. Rudolph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 7 DE
|A. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Thomas 3 DE
|X. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 13 DE
|K. Henry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foster 35 DE
|J. Foster
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Venables 15 LB
|J. Venables
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Huegel 92 K
|G. Huegel
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Kendrick 10 WR
|D. Kendrick
|3
|20.7
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|4
|4.3
|14
|0
