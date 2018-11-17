Drive Chart
DUKE
CLEM

No Text

No. 2 Clemson overcomes slow start to beat Duke 35-6

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 17, 2018

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Trevor Lawrence was 21 for 38 for 251 yards and two touchdowns and No. 2 Clemson overcame a slow start to beat Duke 35-6 on Saturday night to finish a perfect Atlantic Coast Conference season.

Clemson (11-0, 8-0) fell behind 6-0 early. Lawrence was 0 for 7 on third downs in the first half and the Travis Etienne ran for just 4 yards as the Tigers led 14-6 at the break.

But Etienne ran for 77 yards on four carries in the second half with touchdowns runs of 27 and 29 yards, and Lawrence broke it open with a 10-yard TD pass to T.J. Chase early in the fourth quarter - his final play in another Clemson blowout.

Daniel Jones was 24 of 43 for 158 yards for Duke (7-4, 3-4). Collin Wareham made field goals of 32 and 34 yards, but missed a 42-yarder midway through the third quarter after Duke put together a 13-play drive.

The Blue Devils had 127 yards in the first quarter, then only 135 yards the rest of the game.

Clemson had four sacks, keeping the Tigers among the national leaders.

The Tigers may have a big injury to overcome in their playoff push. Senior Hunter Renfrow, whose catch in 2016 won the national title for Clemson over Alabama, left the game in the first quarter after setting a team record catching a pass in his 39th straight game. There was no immediate update on the senior's injury.

THE TAKEAWAY

Duke: Those two first-quarter, red-zone drives that ended in field goals kept the Blue Devils from putting real pressure on Clemson for the first time in nearly two months. Duke also struggled, like many teams do, to get big plays on Clemson's defense. The Blue Devils only had two plays go over 20 yards. Duke has never beaten a team in the Top 3 in the AP poll. And for Blue Devils fans, there is perhaps a small bit of revenge on the horizon. The No. 1 men's basketball team visits No. 19 Clemson on Jan. 5.

Clemson: The no-drama Tigers keep taking care of business after turning the offense over to Lawrence. Since the 27-23 win over Syracuse in Lawrence's first start (and where a blow to the head took him out in the second quarter), Clemson has outscored its opponents by an average of 42 points in the past six games. Clemson also finished 8-0 in the ACC for the second time in four seasons - the only times they've been 8-0 since the league's 1992 expansion. Florida State has done it nine times, but not since the Tigers took control of the league with the first of their three straight ACC titles in 2015.

POLL IMPLICATIONS:

Clemson should remain second in the AP Top 25 and the College Football Playoff polls, just like the Tigers have since riding out their five-week dip after a 28-26 win at Texas A&M the second week of the season. Maybe No. 1 Alabama's 10-10 halftime score against The Citadel means the Tigers get a first place vote or two?

UP NEXT:

Duke: The Blue Devils finish the regular season Saturday hosting a Wake Forest team that needs a win to be bowl eligible.

Clemson: The Tigers host South Carolina, looking for a fifth straight victory against their in-state rival. The Dec. 1 ACC championship game also is set against Coastal Division champ Pitt.

---

For more AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:21
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
35
Touchdown 11:26
16-T.Lawrence complete to 18-T.Chase. 18-T.Chase runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
89
yds
01:49
pos
6
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:20
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
28
Touchdown 4:30
9-T.Etienne runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
25
yds
2:17
pos
6
27
Point After TD 12:25
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
21
Touchdown 12:33
9-T.Etienne runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
61
yds
01:42
pos
6
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:16
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
14
Touchdown 1:20
16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
68
yds
1:48
pos
6
13
Point After TD 12:44
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
7
Touchdown 12:47
28-T.Feaster runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
00:09
pos
6
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:25
94-C.Wareham 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
37
yds
2:16
pos
6
0
Field Goal 4:12
94-C.Wareham 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
83
yds
4:34
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 25
Rushing 10 12
Passing 5 12
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 6-19 4-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 241 459
Total Plays 79 75
Avg Gain 3.1 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 104 208
Rush Attempts 35 36
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 5.8
Net Yards Passing 137 251
Comp. - Att. 24-44 21-39
Yards Per Pass 3.1 6.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-21 0-0
Penalties - Yards 6-52 7-54
Touchdowns 0 5
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 10-43.7 8-45.0
Return Yards 42 79
Punts - Returns 2-1 4-17
Kickoffs - Returns 2-41 3-62
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 2/3 5/6
Extra Points 0/0 5/5
Field Goals 2/3 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Duke 7-4 60006
2 Clemson 11-0 01414735
O/U 59.5, CLEM -29.5
Memorial Stadium Clemson, SC
 137 PASS YDS 251
104 RUSH YDS 208
241 TOTAL YDS 459
Duke
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Jones 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.8% 158 0 0 86.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.3% 2106 16 6 129.4
D. Jones 24/43 158 0 0
Q. Harris 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
49.2% 420 7 0 139.0
Q. Harris 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
143 776 7
D. Jackson 11 51 0 22
B. Brown 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 347 2
B. Brown 7 22 0 8
Q. Harris 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 182 4
Q. Harris 3 19 0 12
D. Jones 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 334 2
D. Jones 12 7 0 12
M. Durant 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 17 0
M. Durant 2 5 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Helm 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 228 2
D. Helm 3 56 0 37
T. Rahming 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
62 556 6
T. Rahming 9 38 0 8
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 201 1
D. Jackson 3 21 0 10
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 0
D. Philyaw-Johnson 2 21 0 14
D. Koppenhaver 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 111 6
D. Koppenhaver 2 16 0 8
N. Gray 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 206 1
N. Gray 1 5 0 5
C. Taylor 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 353 2
C. Taylor 1 4 0 4
T. Lee 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
T. Lee 0 0 0 0
J. Garner 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Garner 0 0 0 0
J. Lloyd 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 544 5
J. Lloyd 2 -1 0 2
J. Bobo 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Bobo 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Feamster 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
B. Feamster 8-0 0.0 0
M. Waters 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
M. Waters 6-0 0.0 0
L. Johnson 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
L. Johnson 5-0 0.0 0
K. Quansah 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Quansah 5-1 0.0 0
L. Young IV 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
L. Young IV 5-1 0.0 0
J. Hayes 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Hayes 5-0 0.0 0
M. Carter II 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
M. Carter II 3-0 0.0 0
X. Gagnon 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
X. Gagnon 3-0 0.0 0
T. McSwain 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. McSwain 2-0 0.0 0
T. Rice 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Rice 2-0 0.0 0
D. Jordan 86 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jordan 1-0 0.0 0
A. Nyembwe 1 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Nyembwe 1-1 0.0 0
M. Hubbard III 20 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Hubbard III 1-0 0.0 0
T. Lucas 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Lucas 1-0 0.0 0
B. Hill 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Hill 1-0 0.0 0
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Dimukeje 1-0 0.0 0
B. Humphreys 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Humphreys 0-1 0.0 0
A. Williams 35 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Wareham 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
9/13 40/42
C. Wareham 2/3 34 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Parker 45 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
10 43.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
56 41.8 1
A. Parker 10 43.7 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 23.8 21 0
D. Jackson 2 20.5 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Rahming 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.5 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
20 5.1 1 0
T. Rahming 2 0.5 1 0
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.3% 251 2 0 128.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 2095 21 4 154.2
T. Lawrence 21/38 251 2 0
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.3% 442 5 3 162.5
C. Brice 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 81 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
136 1157 17
T. Etienne 9 81 2 29
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 84 1
T. Lawrence 3 26 0 19
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 399 3
A. Choice 5 26 0 12
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 35 0
C. Brice 3 23 0 13
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 493 4
L. Dixon 3 18 0 10
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 17 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 316 5
T. Feaster 7 17 1 6
T. Thomason 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
T. Thomason 1 7 0 7
R. Mac Lain 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
R. Mac Lain 2 4 0 3
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 36 0
D. Kendrick 1 3 0 3
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 51 0
D. Rencher 2 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 76 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 571 6
J. Ross 4 76 1 41
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 624 7
T. Higgins 4 47 0 14
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 162 0
D. Kendrick 2 37 0 33
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 501 4
A. Rodgers 4 33 0 11
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 84 2
T. Chase 2 19 1 10
T. Thompson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 133 1
T. Thompson 1 14 0 14
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 32 0
T. Feaster 2 10 0 9
M. Richard 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 50 1
M. Richard 1 8 0 8
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 392 1
H. Renfrow 1 7 0 7
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 56 1
T. Etienne 0 0 0 0
B. Galloway 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 1
B. Galloway 0 0 0 0
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 165 3
D. Overton 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 2 1.0
T. Muse 7-1 1.0 0
T. Lamar 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
T. Lamar 5-2 0.0 0
C. Wilkins 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
C. Wilkins 5-0 1.0 0
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
A. Terrell 5-0 0.0 0
K. Joseph 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Joseph 5-1 0.0 0
I. Simmons 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
I. Simmons 4-1 0.0 0
D. Lawrence 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Lawrence 3-1 0.0 0
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
K. Wallace 3-1 0.0 0
D. Johnson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Johnson 2-1 0.0 0
C. Ferrell 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 2.0
C. Ferrell 2-3 2.0 0
S. Smith 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
N. Pinckney 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Pinckney 2-0 0.0 0
A. Huggins 67 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Huggins 2-0 0.0 0
B. Dawkins Jr. 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Dawkins Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
B. Spector 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Spector 1-0 0.0 0
Ja. Williams 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
Ja. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
C. Register 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Register 1-0 0.0 0
T. Mullen 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Mullen 1-0 0.0 0
X. Kelly 22 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Kelly 1-0 0.0 0
Ch. Smith 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Ch. Smith 1-1 0.0 0
L. Rudolph 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Rudolph 1-0 0.0 0
A. Bryant 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Bryant 1-0 0.0 0
X. Thomas 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
K. Henry 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Henry 1-0 0.0 0
J. Foster 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Foster 0-1 0.0 0
J. Venables 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Venables 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Huegel 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
9/12 54/54
G. Huegel 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 44.6 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
47 40.1 3
W. Spiers 7 44.6 3 53
C. King 97 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 48.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 48.0 0
C. King 1 48.0 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 20.7 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 23.4 22 0
D. Kendrick 3 20.7 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 4.3 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
32 9.0 14 1
A. Rodgers 4 4.3 14 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 DUKE 9 2:16 6 16 Punt
9:33 DUKE 2 4:34 13 83 FG
2:45 DUKE 49 2:16 7 37 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:44 CLEM 35 1:27 7 -1 Punt
9:36 DUKE 38 3:04 10 11 Punt
6:02 DUKE 40 0:25 4 15 Punt
4:48 DUKE 22 0:51 3 7 Punt
1:16 CLEM 35 0:15 5 1 Punt
0:29 DUKE 7 0:00 1 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:19 CLEM 35 0:00 4 -15 Punt
12:33 CLEM 35 5:22 15 50 FG Miss
4:20 CLEM 35 1:28 6 -3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:21 CLEM 35 2:07 6 2 Punt
7:13 DUKE 28 1:59 5 23 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 DUKE 35 1:22 5 6 Punt
10:42 CLEM 35 1:05 3 8 Punt
4:12 DUKE 35 1:21 4 4 Punt
0:25 DUKE 35 0:09 8 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:40 CLEM 26 0:57 3 1 Punt
6:27 CLEM 20 0:20 4 -5 Punt
5:29 CLEM 35 0:35 3 1 Punt
3:24 CLEM 32 2:04 8 68 TD
0:57 CLEM 25 0:24 4 18 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 CLEM 39 1:42 5 61 TD
7:08 CLEM 25 2:28 6 75 TD
2:19 CLEM 21 1:49 14 79 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:30 CLEM 26 1:17 4 -2 Punt
4:38 CLEM 6 3:48 10 56
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores