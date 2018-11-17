Drive Chart
MA
UGA

No Text

Freshmen Fields, Cook power No. 5 Georgia past UMass, 66-27

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 17, 2018

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Freshman Justin Fields threw two scoring passes and ran for another touchdown, Tyler Simmons had rushing and receiving scores, and No. 5 Georgia protected its playoff hopes by overwhelming UMass 66-27 on Saturday in one of the biggest offensive games in school history.

Another freshman, James Cook ran for 76 yards on only three carries, including his first two career scoring runs, from 26 and 27 yards.

Georgia gained 701 yards, the second-highest total in school history, including 426 yards on the ground. The Bulldogs never punted.

Fields led the Bulldogs with 100 yards rushing, including a career-long run of 47 yards and a 3-yard scoring run. He completed 5 of 8 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns, making another step in shedding his reputation as a run-first quarterback.

''I'm glad Justin got a chance to show he can do more than run,'' said tailback Elijah Holyfield, who ran for 50 yards with a 5-yard touchdown.

Georgia (10-1) leaned on its quick-strike offense on six scoring drives lasting no more than four plays. Starter Jake Fromm and Fields shared time at quarterback as the Bulldogs avoided looking ahead to next week's state rivalry game against Georgia Tech or the Dec. 1 Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 1 Alabama.

The Bulldogs led UMass (4-8) 42-13 at halftime.

Highlights for the Minutemen were Andy Isabella's second-half touchdown catches of 75 and 45 yards from Ross Comis. Isabella, one of the nation's leading receivers, capped his career with 15 catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

''I know the score got a little out of hand, but we went out there and kept fighting,'' Isabella said. ''They're big up front and I think it was hard for (Comis). He didn't have much time, and I know he was getting rushed.''

Georgia scored touchdowns on seven of its first eight possessions. The one exception was Terry Godwin's lost fumble attempting to field a punt in the first quarter. Joseph Norwood recovered at the Georgia 16 to set up the lone touchdown of the half for the Minutemen, a 5-yard run by Marquis Young.

Finally, with 9:58 remaining in the third quarter, the Georgia offense was stopped short of the end zone when Rodrigo Blankenship kicked a 40-yard field goal.

Otherwise, it was a productive half for Fields, Simmons and the Bulldogs. Simmons' 49-yard run around right end capped Georgia's three-play touchdown drive to open the game. Simmons added a 71-yard scoring catch from Jake Fromm early in the second quarter.

Fields' 47-yard run on his first possession set up his 11-yard touchdown pass to Riley Ridley.

Fromm was 5-for-5 passing for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Third-string quarterback Matthew Downing took over for Georgia to open the fourth quarter.

Comis completed 23 of 31 passes for 278 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

THE TAKEAWAY

UMass: Isabella, a semifinalist to win the Biletnikoff Award given to the nation's top receiver, left a strong impression on the Bulldogs. Even when matched against Georgia's top cover cornerback, Deandre Baker, Isabella was difficult to defend. The UMass defense, also beaten in a 55-21 loss at Boston College on Sept. 1 in its only other test against a Power Five team, couldn't find a way to slow the Bulldogs.

Georgia: Fields continued to emerge in a more prominent role for Georgia. Known more for his running earlier this season, Fields showed impressive touch on deep passes, including his 57-yarder for a touchdown caught in stride by Mecole Hardman. ''He's getting better with his vision down the field,'' said coach Kirby Smart of Fields, who also threw an 11-yard scoring pass to Riley Ridley.

BIG OFFENSE

Georgia's 710 yards trailed only its 713 yards against Florida Atlantic in 2012 on school records. The 66 points set a high mark since a 70-6 win over Northeast Louisiana in 1994.

PREGAME INJURY

Linebacker Monty Rice did not play and finally came on the sideline midway through the first quarter on crutches, wearing a boot on his left foot. Smart said Rice was hurt while ''planting and driving'' during pregame warmups, and he said the severity of the injury was not known.

Georgia was without offensive linemen Kendall Baker (left knee) and Cade Mays (shoulder). Mays had started the last six games at right guard.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Favored by 41 points, Georgia delivered the lopsided win needed to likely protect its No. 5 spot in the Top 25.

WELCOME BACK

Former Georgia tailbacks Nick Chubb, now with the Cleveland Browns, and Sony Michel, now with the New England Patriots, attended the game and earned ovations when featured during first-quarter timeouts. Chubb and Michel finished second and third, respectively, on Georgia's career yards rushing, behind Herschel Walker.

UP NEXT

UMass: The Minutemen open their 2019 season at Rutgers on Aug. 31.

Georgia: The Bulldogs close their regular season at home with their annual state rivalry game against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

---

For more AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:55
37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
66
Touchdown 9:09
2-R.Comis complete to 5-A.Isabella. 5-A.Isabella runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
01:41
pos
26
66
Point After TD 10:50
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
66
Touchdown 11:07
6-J.Cook runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
20
65
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
59
Touchdown 0:01
2-R.Comis complete to 5-A.Isabella. 5-A.Isabella runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
0:00
pos
19
59
Point After TD 0:01
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
59
Touchdown 0:09
35-B.Herrien runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
85
yds
05:29
pos
13
58
Field Goal 10:52
98-R.Blankenship 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
7
yds
00:43
pos
13
52
Point After TD 12:38
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
49
Touchdown 12:51
6-J.Cook runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
13
48
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:05
37-C.Garcia 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
60
yds
2:10
pos
13
42
Point After TD 2:22
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
42
Touchdown 2:31
1-J.Fields complete to 4-M.Hardman. 4-M.Hardman runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
81
yds
00:59
pos
10
41
Point After TD 6:13
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
35
Touchdown 6:17
1-J.Fields runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
01:06
pos
10
34
Field Goal 7:23
37-C.Garcia 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
58
yds
2:15
pos
10
28
Point After TD 10:27
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 10:41
11-J.Fromm complete to 87-T.Simmons. 87-T.Simmons runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
73
yds
00:51
pos
7
27
Point After TD 13:55
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 14:01
1-J.Fields complete to 8-R.Ridley. 8-R.Ridley runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
01:39
pos
7
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:59
37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Missed Two Point Conversion 1:59
37-C.Garcia extra point is good. Penalty on UMASS 65-P.Comaroto False start 5 yards enforced at UGA 3. No Play.
plays
yds
pos
6
14
Touchdown 1:59
8-M.Young runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
24
yds
04:25
pos
6
14
Point After TD 6:24
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 6:30
13-E.Holyfield runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
68
yds
05:00
pos
0
13
Point After TD 13:01
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:12
87-T.Simmons runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
66
yds
00:57
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 30
Rushing 5 20
Passing 10 8
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 4-13 4-6
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 378 699
Total Plays 54 62
Avg Gain 7.0 11.3
Net Yards Rushing 103 426
Rush Attempts 22 45
Avg Rush Yards 4.7 9.5
Net Yards Passing 275 273
Comp. - Att. 24-32 14-17
Yards Per Pass 8.6 16.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-12 1-2
Penalties - Yards 7-59 2-20
Touchdowns 3 9
Rushing TDs 1 6
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-40.8 0-0.0
Return Yards 20 99
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-11
Kickoffs - Returns 2-20 3-75
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-13
Kicking 5/5 10/10
Extra Points 3/3 9/9
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Massachusetts 4-8 767727
5 Georgia 10-1 142817766
O/U 66.5, UGA -41
Sanford Stadium Athens, GA
 275 PASS YDS 273
103 RUSH YDS 426
378 TOTAL YDS 699
Massachusetts
Offense
  Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Comis 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.2% 278 2 1 164.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.9% 1799 14 3 161.5
R. Comis 23/31 278 2 1
M. Curtis 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 412 4 2 174.5
M. Curtis 1/1 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Dingle 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 72 0
B. Dingle 1 42 0 42
M. Young 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
154 778 9
M. Young 7 32 1 12
J. Fredericks 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 356 1
J. Fredericks 5 19 0 5
A. Isabella 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 79 1
A. Isabella 2 10 0 8
M. Curtis 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 65 4
M. Curtis 1 3 0 3
R. Comis 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 255 6
R. Comis 6 -3 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Isabella 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
15 219 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
102 1698 13
A. Isabella 15 219 2 75
S. Emilus 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 212 4
S. Emilus 2 24 0 13
J. Fredericks 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 147 1
J. Fredericks 2 15 0 14
M. Young 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 173 0
M. Young 3 13 0 9
Z. Simon 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 238 2
Z. Simon 1 12 0 12
S. Palmer 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 419 2
S. Palmer 1 4 0 4
K. Horn 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 166 0
K. Horn 0 0 0 0
B. Dingle 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 269 2
B. Dingle 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Rodgers 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 2 0.0
I. Rodgers 8-1 0.0 0
B. McAllister 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 3 0.0
B. McAllister 8-0 0.0 0
B. Barr 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 1 0.0
B. Barr 7-3 0.0 0
J. Addo 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 1 0.0
J. Addo 4-4 0.0 0
T. Hayes 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Hayes 3-0 0.0 0
J. Byczko 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
J. Byczko 3-1 1.0 0
J. Previte 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Previte 2-0 0.0 0
C. Ogbonna 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 1 0.0
C. Ogbonna 2-3 0.0 0
L. Moses 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 3 0.0
L. Moses 2-1 0.0 0
J. Norwood 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Norwood 2-0 0.0 0
M. Patton 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Patton 2-0 0.0 0
M. Mangram 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Mangram 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hunt 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Hunt 1-0 0.0 0
R. Thomas-Ishman, Sr. 57 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Thomas-Ishman, Sr. 1-0 0.0 0
D. Osagiede 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Osagiede 1-1 0.0 0
M. Ruane 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Ruane 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Garcia 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
9/11 38/38
C. Garcia 2/2 34 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Reynolds 87 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 40.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 37.8 2
T. Reynolds 6 40.8 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Horn 85 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
K. Horn 1 7.0 7 0
M. Young 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
30 22.0 13 1
M. Young 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Georgia
Offense
  Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 121 2 0 272.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 341 4 0 191.0
J. Fields 5/8 121 2 0
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 106 1 0 344.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 2061 20 5 173.8
J. Fromm 5/5 106 1 0
M. Downing 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 48 0 0 200.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 88 0 0 153.9
M. Downing 4/4 48 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 100 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 250 4
J. Fields 7 100 1 47
J. Cook 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 76 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 245 2
J. Cook 3 76 2 27
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 53 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 275 3
B. Herrien 6 53 1 24
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 50 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
124 817 6
E. Holyfield 6 50 1 15
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 49 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 129 2
T. Simmons 1 49 1 49
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
125 857 8
D. Swift 9 49 0 20
I. Donald-McIntyre 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 22 0
I. Donald-McIntyre 4 14 0 7
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 109 1
D. Robertson 1 12 0 12
M. Downing 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
M. Downing 2 11 0 7
P. Hudson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 64 0
P. Hudson 2 9 0 7
W. Erdman 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
W. Erdman 1 7 0 7
L. Tidwell 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
L. Tidwell 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 81 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 118 2
T. Simmons 2 81 1 71
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 68 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 475 5
M. Hardman 3 68 1 57
I. Nauta 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 310 2
I. Nauta 1 54 0 54
J. Cook 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 82 0
J. Cook 1 23 0 23
T. Godwin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 286 3
T. Godwin 2 16 0 9
P. Hudson 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
P. Hudson 1 15 0 15
T. Blount 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 0
T. Blount 1 12 0 12
R. Ridley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 441 6
R. Ridley 1 11 1 11
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Robertson 0 0 0 0
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 204 1
D. Swift 0 0 0 0
W. Erdman 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
W. Erdman 1 -2 0 -2
A. Crumpton 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 24 0
A. Crumpton 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. LeCounte 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
R. LeCounte 5-0 0.0 0
D. Baker 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
D. Baker 4-0 0.0 0
N. Patrick 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
N. Patrick 4-1 0.0 0
E. Stokes 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Stokes 3-0 0.0 0
T. Campbell 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Campbell 3-0 0.0 0
J. Reed 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 1.0
J. Reed 3-0 1.0 0
R. Beal Jr. 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Beal Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
O. Reese 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
O. Reese 2-0 0.0 0
D. Wyatt 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Wyatt 2-0 0.0 0
M. Herring 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
M. Herring 2-1 0.5 0
J. Taylor 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 2-0 0.0 0
J. Ledbetter 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Ledbetter 1-1 0.0 0
D. Walker 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
D. Walker 1-1 0.5 0
W. Poole 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Poole 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Walker 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Walker 1-0 0.0 0
J. Rochester 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Rochester 1-0 0.0 0
T. Crowder 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 2 0.0
T. Crowder 1-2 0.0 1
C. Tindall 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Tindall 1-1 0.0 0
A. Anderson 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
A. Anderson 1-2 0.5 0
N. McBride 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. McBride 0-1 0.0 0
T. McGhee 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
T. McGhee 0-1 0.0 0
M. Carter 76 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Carter 0-1 0.0 0
J. Davis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Davis 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 9/9
SEASON FG XP
18/20 52/52
R. Blankenship 1/1 40 9/9 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 26.2 21 0
M. Hardman 2 20.5 21 0
J. Cook 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 34.0 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 34.0 34 0
J. Cook 1 34.0 34 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 21.4 9 1
M. Hardman 2 5.5 9 0
T. Godwin 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
T. Godwin 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UGA 35 0:14 4 -13 Punt
13:01 UGA 35 0:53 4 3 Punt
6:24 UGA 35 4:25 10 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:55 UGA 35 2:17 8 16 Punt
10:27 UGA 35 2:15 7 48 FG
6:13 UGA 35 2:38 7 11 Punt
2:22 UGA 35 2:10 9 50 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 UGA 35 0:38 4 35 INT
10:04 UGA 35 3:51 9 49 Punt
0:01 UGA 35 0:00 2 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:50 UGA 35 1:41 6 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:09 UGA 34 0:57 3 66 TD
11:30 UGA 32 5:00 10 68 TD
1:59 MA 35 1:39 8 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:32 UGA 27 0:51 2 73 TD
7:23 MA 35 1:06 4 65 TD
3:30 UGA 19 0:59 4 81 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 MA 35 0:00 5 65 TD
11:35 MA 30 0:43 3 7 FG
5:38 UGA 20 5:29 10 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 MA 35 0:00 7 65 TD
8:55 MA 35 7:15 12 53
NCAA FB Scores