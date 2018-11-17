|
Freshmen Fields, Cook power No. 5 Georgia past UMass, 66-27
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Freshman Justin Fields threw two scoring passes and ran for another touchdown, Tyler Simmons had rushing and receiving scores, and No. 5 Georgia protected its playoff hopes by overwhelming UMass 66-27 on Saturday in one of the biggest offensive games in school history.
Another freshman, James Cook ran for 76 yards on only three carries, including his first two career scoring runs, from 26 and 27 yards.
Georgia gained 701 yards, the second-highest total in school history, including 426 yards on the ground. The Bulldogs never punted.
Fields led the Bulldogs with 100 yards rushing, including a career-long run of 47 yards and a 3-yard scoring run. He completed 5 of 8 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns, making another step in shedding his reputation as a run-first quarterback.
''I'm glad Justin got a chance to show he can do more than run,'' said tailback Elijah Holyfield, who ran for 50 yards with a 5-yard touchdown.
Georgia (10-1) leaned on its quick-strike offense on six scoring drives lasting no more than four plays. Starter Jake Fromm and Fields shared time at quarterback as the Bulldogs avoided looking ahead to next week's state rivalry game against Georgia Tech or the Dec. 1 Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 1 Alabama.
The Bulldogs led UMass (4-8) 42-13 at halftime.
Highlights for the Minutemen were Andy Isabella's second-half touchdown catches of 75 and 45 yards from Ross Comis. Isabella, one of the nation's leading receivers, capped his career with 15 catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns.
''I know the score got a little out of hand, but we went out there and kept fighting,'' Isabella said. ''They're big up front and I think it was hard for (Comis). He didn't have much time, and I know he was getting rushed.''
Georgia scored touchdowns on seven of its first eight possessions. The one exception was Terry Godwin's lost fumble attempting to field a punt in the first quarter. Joseph Norwood recovered at the Georgia 16 to set up the lone touchdown of the half for the Minutemen, a 5-yard run by Marquis Young.
Finally, with 9:58 remaining in the third quarter, the Georgia offense was stopped short of the end zone when Rodrigo Blankenship kicked a 40-yard field goal.
Otherwise, it was a productive half for Fields, Simmons and the Bulldogs. Simmons' 49-yard run around right end capped Georgia's three-play touchdown drive to open the game. Simmons added a 71-yard scoring catch from Jake Fromm early in the second quarter.
Fields' 47-yard run on his first possession set up his 11-yard touchdown pass to Riley Ridley.
Fromm was 5-for-5 passing for 106 yards and a touchdown.
Third-string quarterback Matthew Downing took over for Georgia to open the fourth quarter.
Comis completed 23 of 31 passes for 278 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
THE TAKEAWAY
UMass: Isabella, a semifinalist to win the Biletnikoff Award given to the nation's top receiver, left a strong impression on the Bulldogs. Even when matched against Georgia's top cover cornerback, Deandre Baker, Isabella was difficult to defend. The UMass defense, also beaten in a 55-21 loss at Boston College on Sept. 1 in its only other test against a Power Five team, couldn't find a way to slow the Bulldogs.
Georgia: Fields continued to emerge in a more prominent role for Georgia. Known more for his running earlier this season, Fields showed impressive touch on deep passes, including his 57-yarder for a touchdown caught in stride by Mecole Hardman. ''He's getting better with his vision down the field,'' said coach Kirby Smart of Fields, who also threw an 11-yard scoring pass to Riley Ridley.
BIG OFFENSE
Georgia's 710 yards trailed only its 713 yards against Florida Atlantic in 2012 on school records. The 66 points set a high mark since a 70-6 win over Northeast Louisiana in 1994.
PREGAME INJURY
Linebacker Monty Rice did not play and finally came on the sideline midway through the first quarter on crutches, wearing a boot on his left foot. Smart said Rice was hurt while ''planting and driving'' during pregame warmups, and he said the severity of the injury was not known.
Georgia was without offensive linemen Kendall Baker (left knee) and Cade Mays (shoulder). Mays had started the last six games at right guard.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Favored by 41 points, Georgia delivered the lopsided win needed to likely protect its No. 5 spot in the Top 25.
WELCOME BACK
Former Georgia tailbacks Nick Chubb, now with the Cleveland Browns, and Sony Michel, now with the New England Patriots, attended the game and earned ovations when featured during first-quarter timeouts. Chubb and Michel finished second and third, respectively, on Georgia's career yards rushing, behind Herschel Walker.
UP NEXT
UMass: The Minutemen open their 2019 season at Rutgers on Aug. 31.
Georgia: The Bulldogs close their regular season at home with their annual state rivalry game against Georgia Tech on Saturday.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|30
|Rushing
|5
|20
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|4-6
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|378
|699
|Total Plays
|54
|62
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|11.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|103
|426
|Rush Attempts
|22
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|9.5
|Net Yards Passing
|275
|273
|Comp. - Att.
|24-32
|14-17
|Yards Per Pass
|8.6
|16.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-12
|1-2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-59
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|3
|9
|Rushing TDs
|1
|6
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.8
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|20
|99
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-20
|3-75
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-13
|Kicking
|5/5
|10/10
|Extra Points
|3/3
|9/9
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|275
|PASS YDS
|273
|
|
|103
|RUSH YDS
|426
|
|
|378
|TOTAL YDS
|699
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Dingle 4 WR
|B. Dingle
|1
|42
|0
|42
|
M. Young 8 RB
|M. Young
|7
|32
|1
|12
|
J. Fredericks 20 RB
|J. Fredericks
|5
|19
|0
|5
|
A. Isabella 5 WR
|A. Isabella
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
M. Curtis 17 QB
|M. Curtis
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Comis 2 QB
|R. Comis
|6
|-3
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Isabella 5 WR
|A. Isabella
|15
|219
|2
|75
|
S. Emilus 81 WR
|S. Emilus
|2
|24
|0
|13
|
J. Fredericks 20 RB
|J. Fredericks
|2
|15
|0
|14
|
M. Young 8 RB
|M. Young
|3
|13
|0
|9
|
Z. Simon 11 WR
|Z. Simon
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
S. Palmer 6 WR
|S. Palmer
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Horn 85 TE
|K. Horn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Dingle 4 WR
|B. Dingle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Rodgers 9 CB
|I. Rodgers
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. McAllister 2 S
|B. McAllister
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barr 44 LB
|B. Barr
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Addo 26 LB
|J. Addo
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hayes 30 S
|T. Hayes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Byczko 97 DL
|J. Byczko
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Previte 98 DL
|J. Previte
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ogbonna 17 LB
|C. Ogbonna
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Moses 3 CB
|L. Moses
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Norwood 7 S
|J. Norwood
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Patton 96 DL
|M. Patton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mangram 29 S
|M. Mangram
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hunt 25 CB
|C. Hunt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thomas-Ishman, Sr. 57 OL
|R. Thomas-Ishman, Sr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Osagiede 99 DL
|D. Osagiede
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ruane 33 LB
|M. Ruane
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Garcia 37 K
|C. Garcia
|2/2
|34
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Reynolds 87 TE
|T. Reynolds
|6
|40.8
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|5/8
|121
|2
|0
|
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|5/5
|106
|1
|0
|
M. Downing 17 QB
|M. Downing
|4/4
|48
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|7
|100
|1
|47
|
J. Cook 6 RB
|J. Cook
|3
|76
|2
|27
|
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|6
|53
|1
|24
|
E. Holyfield 13 RB
|E. Holyfield
|6
|50
|1
|15
|
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|1
|49
|1
|49
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|9
|49
|0
|20
|
I. Donald-McIntyre 33 RB
|I. Donald-McIntyre
|4
|14
|0
|7
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Downing 17 QB
|M. Downing
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
P. Hudson 24 RB
|P. Hudson
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
W. Erdman 19 WR
|W. Erdman
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
L. Tidwell 29 RB
|L. Tidwell
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|2
|81
|1
|71
|
M. Hardman 4 WR
|M. Hardman
|3
|68
|1
|57
|
I. Nauta 18 TE
|I. Nauta
|1
|54
|0
|54
|
J. Cook 6 RB
|J. Cook
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
T. Godwin 5 WR
|T. Godwin
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
P. Hudson 24 RB
|P. Hudson
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Blount 14 WR
|T. Blount
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. Ridley 8 WR
|R. Ridley
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Erdman 19 WR
|W. Erdman
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
A. Crumpton 25 WR
|A. Crumpton
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. LeCounte 2 DB
|R. LeCounte
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baker 18 DB
|D. Baker
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Patrick 6 LB
|N. Patrick
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Stokes 27 DB
|E. Stokes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Campbell 3 DB
|T. Campbell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 20 DB
|J. Reed
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Beal Jr. 33 LB
|R. Beal Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Reese 17 DB
|O. Reese
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DL
|D. Wyatt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Herring 10 DL
|M. Herring
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Taylor 44 LB
|J. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ledbetter 13 DE
|J. Ledbetter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Walker 15 LB
|D. Walker
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
W. Poole 31 DB
|W. Poole
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Walker 25 LB
|Q. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rochester 5 DL
|J. Rochester
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Crowder 30 LB
|T. Crowder
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
C. Tindall 41 LB
|C. Tindall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 56 LB
|A. Anderson
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
N. McBride 22 LB
|N. McBride
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. McGhee 26 DB
|T. McGhee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carter 76 DL
|M. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 99 DL
|J. Davis
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 98 K
|R. Blankenship
|1/1
|40
|9/9
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hardman 4 WR
|M. Hardman
|2
|20.5
|21
|0
|
J. Cook 6 RB
|J. Cook
|1
|34.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hardman 4 WR
|M. Hardman
|2
|5.5
|9
|0
|
T. Godwin 5 WR
|T. Godwin
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
