|
|
|OREGST
|WASH
No. 17 Washington builds big lead, beats Oregon State 42-23
SEATTLE (AP) Jake Browning threw three touchdown passes and Myles Gaskin rushed for 135 yards in the final home game of their careers, and No. 17 Washington scored 28 first-quarter points on its way to a 42-23 victory over Oregon State on Saturday.
The victory by the Huskies (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12) sets up a winner-take-all matchup with No. 8 Washington State in the Apple Cup next Friday for the Pac-12 North Division title. The winner of the 111th matchup will play in the conference title game with a Rose Bowl berth at stake.
The Huskies dominated Oregon State (2-9, 1-7) early then coasted the final three quarters. After getting a week off, Washington jumped to a 28-3 lead on the strength of two short TD runs by Salvon Ahmed and a pair touchdown passes by Browning. He hit Aaron Fuller on a 17-yard TD after Oregon State fumbled a kickoff, and he later hit tight end Cade Otton on a 21-yard touchdown.
Browning finished 17 of 23 for 242 yards and a 205.3 passer rating, but was still playing early in the fourth quarter and took some unneeded shots as Washington's protection broke down. He finished his career with 55 touchdown passes at Husky Stadium.
Gaskin had 135 yards rushing, but it was a disappointing total after the way he started. Gaskin had 101 yards after just three carries -including a 64-yard burst on the third play of the game to set up Washington's first touchdown. He finished the first half with 107 yards rushing, but his only time finding the end zone came on a 10-yard pass from Browning late in the half. Gaskin added a rushing touchdown in the third quarter on a 6-yard run one play after a punt by Washington hit an Oregon State blocker and was recovered by the Huskies.
Gaskin still needs 94 yards rushing to become the first player in Pac-12 history with four 1,000-yard seasons.
Freshman Jermar Jefferson continued his outstanding first season rushing for 115 yards and Jake Luton threw for 190 and a 3-yard touchdown to Isaiah Hodgins. Jordan Choukair hit field goals of 47, 35 and 44 yards, but the Beavers had two key turnovers on special teams.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oregon State: If the Beavers are going to be competitive in the Pac-12 North their run defense must improve. Washington became the eighth team this season to rush for at least 200 yards against the Oregon State defense. Every team this season has rushed for at least 100 yards against the Beavers.
Washington: Chris Petersen won't be pleased with special teams mistakes that included an onside kick recovered by Oregon State and a punt that was blocked in the fourth quarter. The Huskies got away with those mistakes against Oregon State, but they won't against better opponents.
WELCOME BACK
Preseason all-American left tackle Trey Adams was in uniform for the first time since October 2017. Adams entered on Washington's first possession of the second quarter and played sparingly the rest of the way. Adams torn his ACL midway through last season in a loss to Arizona State and suffered a back injury in the week leading into the season opener against Auburn. He recently announced via social media his intent to return for a fifth season in 2019. He can play in any of Washington's remaining games and not affect his eligibility to return next year.
UP NEXT
Oregon State: The Beavers host Oregon in the Civil War next Saturday.
Washington: The Huskies face No. 8 Washington State in the Apple Cup next Friday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|22
|Rushing
|8
|10
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-14
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|330
|488
|Total Plays
|71
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|134
|275
|Rush Attempts
|35
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|6.5
|Net Yards Passing
|196
|213
|Comp. - Att.
|21-36
|18-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|8.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-33
|3-15
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-2
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.8
|4-43.3
|Return Yards
|123
|38
|Punts - Returns
|2-18
|1-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-105
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/6
|6/7
|Extra Points
|2/2
|6/6
|Field Goals
|3/4
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|196
|PASS YDS
|213
|
|
|134
|RUSH YDS
|275
|
|
|330
|TOTAL YDS
|488
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Luton 6 QB
|J. Luton
|18/32
|190
|1
|0
|
C. Blount 2 QB
|C. Blount
|2/3
|27
|0
|0
|
D. Rodriguez 39 P
|D. Rodriguez
|1/1
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jefferson 22 RB
|J. Jefferson
|19
|115
|0
|23
|
T. Bradford 8 WR
|T. Bradford
|2
|35
|0
|24
|
A. Pierce 21 RB
|A. Pierce
|3
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Blount 2 QB
|C. Blount
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Baylor 20 RB
|B. Baylor
|4
|4
|0
|2
|
J. Colletto 12 QB
|J. Colletto
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
J. Luton 6 QB
|J. Luton
|5
|-34
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bradford 8 WR
|T. Bradford
|4
|62
|0
|31
|
T. Hernandez 18 WR
|T. Hernandez
|4
|45
|0
|16
|
Is. Hodgins 17 WR
|Is. Hodgins
|3
|45
|1
|33
|
N. Togiai 81 TE
|N. Togiai
|4
|40
|0
|14
|
A. Pierce 21 RB
|A. Pierce
|3
|18
|0
|11
|
A. Bodden 86 WR
|A. Bodden
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Jefferson 22 RB
|J. Jefferson
|2
|7
|0
|11
|
J. Irish 13 WR
|J. Irish
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Manning 15 S
|J. Manning
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 33 S
|J. Moore
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Dunn 23 CB
|I. Dunn
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smith 41 LB
|S. Smith
|5-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Whetzel 7 LB
|K. Whetzel
|4-1
|1.5
|0
|
S. Wilson 2 CB
|S. Wilson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Vakameilalo 97 DT
|K. Vakameilalo
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hughes-Murray 49 LB
|A. Hughes-Murray
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
D. Taumoelau 42 LB
|D. Taumoelau
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Aydon 99 DT
|E. Aydon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 67 OL
|T. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hayes 14 CB
|K. Hayes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reichner 91 DE
|J. Reichner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
|H. Rashed Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Willis 32 LB
|J. Willis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Is. Hodgins 90 DT
|Is. Hodgins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCartan 17 LB
|J. McCartan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Choukair 46 K
|J. Choukair
|3/4
|47
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Rodriguez 39 P
|D. Rodriguez
|5
|41.8
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Irish 13 WR
|J. Irish
|4
|20.0
|26
|0
|
T. Bradford 8 WR
|T. Bradford
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
D. Morris 12 S
|D. Morris
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Browning 3 QB
|J. Browning
|17/23
|242
|3
|0
|
J. Haener 13 QB
|J. Haener
|1/2
|-14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Gaskin 9 RB
|M. Gaskin
|18
|135
|1
|64
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
|S. Ahmed
|9
|76
|2
|59
|
S. McGrew 25 RB
|S. McGrew
|8
|43
|0
|30
|
J. Browning 3 QB
|J. Browning
|6
|30
|0
|25
|
J. Haener 13 QB
|J. Haener
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Otton 87 TE
|C. Otton
|3
|55
|1
|21
|
H. Bryant 1 TE
|H. Bryant
|2
|55
|0
|32
|
A. Baccellia 5 WR
|A. Baccellia
|4
|28
|0
|25
|
M. Gaskin 9 RB
|M. Gaskin
|4
|24
|1
|10
|
S. McGrew 25 RB
|S. McGrew
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
T. Jones 20 WR
|T. Jones
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
A. Fuller 2 WR
|A. Fuller
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
|S. Ahmed
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Sample 88 TE
|D. Sample
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Burr-Kirven 25 LB
|B. Burr-Kirven
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murphy 1 DB
|B. Murphy
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Potoa'e 8 LB
|B. Potoa'e
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Rapp 7 DB
|T. Rapp
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 92 DL
|J. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tryon 9 LB
|J. Tryon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. McKinney 11 DB
|B. McKinney
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bowman 55 LB
|R. Bowman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bartlett 17 LB
|T. Bartlett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McIntosh 14 DB
|J. McIntosh
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Gaines 99 DL
|G. Gaines
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bryant 5 DB
|M. Bryant
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Taylor 27 DB
|K. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
|L. Onwuzurike
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wambaugh 53 LB
|J. Wambaugh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Taimani 94 DL
|S. Taimani
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hampton 21 DB
|D. Hampton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wellington 13 LB
|B. Wellington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tafisi 50 LB
|M. Tafisi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Molden 3 DB
|E. Molden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Vergara 39 DB
|S. Vergara
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Porter 46 P
|R. Porter
|2
|45.0
|0
|46
|
J. Whitford 32 P
|J. Whitford
|2
|41.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Fuller 2 WR
|A. Fuller
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
-
UAB
TXAM
7
24
3rd 10:32 ESP2
-
UCONN
ECU
21
41
3rd 9:52 CBSSN
-
MISS
VANDY
13
12
2nd 0:29 SECN
-
TNCHAT
SC
3
28
2nd 0:34 SECN
-
24CINCY
11UCF
6
14
2nd 13:16 ABC
-
16IOWAST
15TEXAS
3
14
2nd 5:53 LHN
-
DUKE
2CLEM
6
14
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
UTEP
WKY
0
40
2nd 0:00 beIN
-
RICE
7LSU
3
28
2nd 0:00 ESPNU
-
KANSAS
6OKLA
10
21
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
WMICH
BALLST
41
42
Final/OT ESPN2
-
BUFF
OHIO
17
52
Final ESPN2
-
MIAOH
NILL
13
7
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
KENTST
56
34
Final CBSSN
-
TULANE
HOU
17
48
Final ESPN
-
FAU
NTEXAS
38
41
Final CBSSN
-
MEMP
SMU
28
18
Final ESPN2
-
25BOISE
NMEX
45
14
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
21MISSST
6
52
Final ESPN
-
MICHST
NEB
6
9
Final FOX
-
22NWEST
MINN
24
14
Final BTN
-
MTSU
17UK
23
34
Final SECN+
-
14PSU
RUT
20
7
Final BTN
-
TCU
BAYLOR
16
9
Final FS1
-
IDAHO
13FLA
10
63
Final ESPNU
-
COLG
ARMY
14
28
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
WAKE
34
13
Final
-
CIT
1BAMA
17
50
Final SECN
-
10OHIOST
MD
52
51
Final/OT ABC
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
17
27
Final ESNN
-
NCST
LVILLE
52
10
Final
-
19UTAH
COLO
30
7
Final PACN
-
23UTAHST
COLOST
29
24
Final ATSN
-
FIU
CHARLO
42
35
Final ESP3
-
VMI
ODU
14
77
Final ESP+
-
TXSA
MRSHL
0
23
Final FBOOK
-
GAST
APLST
17
45
Final ESP+
-
12CUSE
3ND
3
36
Final NBC
-
NEVADA
SJST
21
12
Final ESP3
-
WCAR
UNC
26
49
Final
-
LAMON
ARKST
17
31
Final ESP+
-
TXSTSM
TROY
7
12
Final ESP+
-
USC
UCLA
27
34
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
TENN
50
17
Final CBS
-
MIAMI
VATECH
38
14
Final ESPN
-
IOWA
ILL
63
0
Final BTN
-
LATECH
USM
20
21
Final
-
WISC
PURDUE
47
44
Final/2OT BTN
-
TULSA
NAVY
29
37
Final CBSSN
-
BGREEN
AKRON
21
6
Final ESP3
-
20BC
FSU
21
22
Final ESPN2
-
UVA
GATECH
27
30
Final/OT
-
TXTECH
KSTATE
6
21
Final ESPU
-
9WVU
OKLAST
41
45
Final ABC
-
IND
4MICH
20
31
Final FS1
-
MA
5UGA
27
66
Final SECN
-
AF
WYO
27
35
Final ESNN
-
LIB
AUBURN
0
53
Final SECN+
-
OREGST
18WASH
23
42
Final PACN
-
GAS
CSTCAR
41
17
Final ESP+
-
SALA
LALAF
38
48
Final ESP3
-
NMEXST
BYU
0
059.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
042 O/U
-11
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
8WASHST
0
063.5 O/U
-10
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
ARIZST
OREG
0
064.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm PACN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
071.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
0
PPD PACN