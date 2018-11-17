Drive Chart
SEATTLE (AP) Jake Browning threw three touchdown passes and Myles Gaskin rushed for 135 yards in the final home game of their careers, and No. 17 Washington scored 28 first-quarter points on its way to a 42-23 victory over Oregon State on Saturday.

The victory by the Huskies (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12) sets up a winner-take-all matchup with No. 8 Washington State in the Apple Cup next Friday for the Pac-12 North Division title. The winner of the 111th matchup will play in the conference title game with a Rose Bowl berth at stake.

The Huskies dominated Oregon State (2-9, 1-7) early then coasted the final three quarters. After getting a week off, Washington jumped to a 28-3 lead on the strength of two short TD runs by Salvon Ahmed and a pair touchdown passes by Browning. He hit Aaron Fuller on a 17-yard TD after Oregon State fumbled a kickoff, and he later hit tight end Cade Otton on a 21-yard touchdown.

Browning finished 17 of 23 for 242 yards and a 205.3 passer rating, but was still playing early in the fourth quarter and took some unneeded shots as Washington's protection broke down. He finished his career with 55 touchdown passes at Husky Stadium.

Gaskin had 135 yards rushing, but it was a disappointing total after the way he started. Gaskin had 101 yards after just three carries -including a 64-yard burst on the third play of the game to set up Washington's first touchdown. He finished the first half with 107 yards rushing, but his only time finding the end zone came on a 10-yard pass from Browning late in the half. Gaskin added a rushing touchdown in the third quarter on a 6-yard run one play after a punt by Washington hit an Oregon State blocker and was recovered by the Huskies.

Gaskin still needs 94 yards rushing to become the first player in Pac-12 history with four 1,000-yard seasons.

Freshman Jermar Jefferson continued his outstanding first season rushing for 115 yards and Jake Luton threw for 190 and a 3-yard touchdown to Isaiah Hodgins. Jordan Choukair hit field goals of 47, 35 and 44 yards, but the Beavers had two key turnovers on special teams.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon State: If the Beavers are going to be competitive in the Pac-12 North their run defense must improve. Washington became the eighth team this season to rush for at least 200 yards against the Oregon State defense. Every team this season has rushed for at least 100 yards against the Beavers.

Washington: Chris Petersen won't be pleased with special teams mistakes that included an onside kick recovered by Oregon State and a punt that was blocked in the fourth quarter. The Huskies got away with those mistakes against Oregon State, but they won't against better opponents.

WELCOME BACK

Preseason all-American left tackle Trey Adams was in uniform for the first time since October 2017. Adams entered on Washington's first possession of the second quarter and played sparingly the rest of the way. Adams torn his ACL midway through last season in a loss to Arizona State and suffered a back injury in the week leading into the season opener against Auburn. He recently announced via social media his intent to return for a fifth season in 2019. He can play in any of Washington's remaining games and not affect his eligibility to return next year.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: The Beavers host Oregon in the Civil War next Saturday.

Washington: The Huskies face No. 8 Washington State in the Apple Cup next Friday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:31
46-J.Choukair extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
42
Touchdown 8:36
12-J.Colletto runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
3
yds
00:08
pos
22
42
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:40
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
42
Touchdown 6:45
9-M.Gaskin runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
48
yds
03:41
pos
16
41
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:11
46-J.Choukair 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
54
yds
00:33
pos
16
35
Point After TD 0:44
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
35
Touchdown 0:44
3-J.Browning complete to 9-M.Gaskin. 9-M.Gaskin runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
79
yds
03:53
pos
13
34
Field Goal 11:04
46-J.Choukair 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
35
yds
01:14
pos
13
28
Point After TD 12:18
46-J.Choukair extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
28
Touchdown 12:23
6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
70
yds
00:32
pos
9
28
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:50
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 0:50
3-J.Browning complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
103
yds
02:52
pos
3
27
Point After TD 5:07
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 5:14
3-J.Browning complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
25
yds
00:59
pos
3
20
Point After TD 6:13
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 6:19
26-S.Ahmed runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
03:30
pos
3
13
Field Goal 9:49
46-J.Choukair 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
46
yds
2:32
pos
3
7
Point After TD 12:54
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:01
26-S.Ahmed runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
01:59
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 22
Rushing 8 10
Passing 12 11
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 2-14 5-12
4th Down Conv 3-4 0-1
Total Net Yards 330 488
Total Plays 71 67
Avg Gain 4.6 7.3
Net Yards Rushing 134 275
Rush Attempts 35 42
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 6.5
Net Yards Passing 196 213
Comp. - Att. 21-36 18-25
Yards Per Pass 5.4 8.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-33 3-15
Penalties - Yards 3-25 4-40
Touchdowns 2 6
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 5-2 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-41.8 4-43.3
Return Yards 123 38
Punts - Returns 2-18 1-18
Kickoffs - Returns 6-105 1-20
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 5/6 6/7
Extra Points 2/2 6/6
Field Goals 3/4 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Oregon State 2-9 3130723
18 Washington 8-3 2877042
O/U 58.5, WASH -32.5
Husky Stadium Seattle, WA
 196 PASS YDS 213
134 RUSH YDS 275
330 TOTAL YDS 488
Oregon State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Luton 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 190 1 0 116.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 1378 8 2 137.5
J. Luton 18/32 190 1 0
C. Blount 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 27 0 0 142.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 1117 7 2 135.9
C. Blount 2/3 27 0 0
D. Rodriguez 39 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 12 0 0 200.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 12 0 0 200.8
D. Rodriguez 1/1 12 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 115 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
218 1316 12
J. Jefferson 19 115 0 23
T. Bradford 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 121 0
T. Bradford 2 35 0 24
A. Pierce 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 402 4
A. Pierce 3 6 0 6
C. Blount 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 -27 0
C. Blount 1 5 0 5
B. Baylor 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 79 1
B. Baylor 4 4 0 2
J. Colletto 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 1
J. Colletto 1 3 1 3
J. Luton 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 -138 0
J. Luton 5 -34 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Bradford 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 578 6
T. Bradford 4 62 0 31
T. Hernandez 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 574 1
T. Hernandez 4 45 0 16
Is. Hodgins 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 743 5
Is. Hodgins 3 45 1 33
N. Togiai 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 77 3
N. Togiai 4 40 0 14
A. Pierce 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 150 0
A. Pierce 3 18 0 11
A. Bodden 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
A. Bodden 1 12 0 12
J. Jefferson 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 155 0
J. Jefferson 2 7 0 11
J. Irish 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
J. Irish 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Manning 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Manning 7-0 0.0 0
J. Moore 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Moore 6-1 0.0 0
I. Dunn 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
I. Dunn 5-1 0.0 0
S. Smith 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.5
S. Smith 5-1 0.5 0
K. Whetzel 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.5
K. Whetzel 4-1 1.5 0
S. Wilson 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
S. Wilson 3-0 0.0 0
K. Vakameilalo 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Vakameilalo 3-1 0.0 0
A. Hughes-Murray 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
A. Hughes-Murray 3-3 1.0 0
D. Taumoelau 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Taumoelau 3-0 0.0 0
E. Aydon 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Aydon 2-1 0.0 0
T. Moore 67 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Moore 1-0 0.0 0
K. Hayes 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Hayes 1-1 0.0 0
J. Reichner 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Reichner 1-0 0.0 0
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Rashed Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Willis 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Willis 1-0 0.0 0
Is. Hodgins 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Is. Hodgins 1-1 0.0 0
J. McCartan 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. McCartan 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Choukair 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
11/18 35/37
J. Choukair 3/4 47 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Rodriguez 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
51 41.8 1
D. Rodriguez 5 41.8 1 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Irish 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 20.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 20.0 26 0
J. Irish 4 20.0 26 0
T. Bradford 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 35.5 16 0
T. Bradford 1 16.0 16 0
D. Morris 12 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Morris 1 0.0 0 0
C. Flemings 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
23 20.5 9 0
C. Flemings 1 9.0 9 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hayes 14 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -9.0 -9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -9.0 0 0
K. Hayes 1 -9.0 -9 0
A. Bodden 86 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 0 0
A. Bodden 1 27.0 0 0
Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.9% 242 3 0 205.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.5% 2485 16 8 150.0
J. Browning 17/23 242 3 0
J. Haener 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% -14 0 0 -8.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 107 1 1 148.4
J. Haener 1/2 -14 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 135 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
185 906 7
M. Gaskin 18 135 1 64
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 76 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 489 7
S. Ahmed 9 76 2 59
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 213 1
S. McGrew 8 43 0 30
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 109 4
J. Browning 6 30 0 25
J. Haener 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
J. Haener 1 -9 0 -9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Otton 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 55 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 152 3
C. Otton 3 55 1 21
H. Bryant 1 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 64 0
H. Bryant 2 55 0 32
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 321 0
A. Baccellia 4 28 0 25
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 72 1
M. Gaskin 4 24 1 10
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 110 0
S. McGrew 1 21 0 21
T. Jones 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 457 6
T. Jones 1 20 0 20
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 754 4
A. Fuller 1 17 1 17
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 105 0
S. Ahmed 1 4 0 4
D. Sample 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 227 2
D. Sample 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Burr-Kirven 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 1 0.0
B. Burr-Kirven 9-2 0.0 0
B. Murphy 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
B. Murphy 5-0 0.0 0
B. Potoa'e 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
B. Potoa'e 4-1 1.0 0
T. Rapp 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
T. Rapp 4-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
J. Tryon 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Tryon 3-0 0.0 0
B. McKinney 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. McKinney 3-0 0.0 0
R. Bowman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Bowman 2-1 0.0 0
T. Bartlett 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Bartlett 2-1 0.0 0
J. McIntosh 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. McIntosh 2-1 0.0 0
G. Gaines 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
G. Gaines 2-1 0.0 0
M. Bryant 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
M. Bryant 2-0 1.0 0
K. Taylor 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Taylor 2-0 0.0 0
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
L. Onwuzurike 1-2 0.0 0
J. Wambaugh 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Wambaugh 1-0 0.0 0
S. Taimani 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Taimani 1-1 0.0 0
D. Hampton 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hampton 1-0 0.0 0
B. Wellington 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Wellington 1-0 0.0 0
M. Tafisi 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Tafisi 0-1 0.0 0
E. Molden 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Molden 0-1 0.0 0
S. Vergara 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Vergara 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
14/19 38/38
P. Henry 0/1 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Porter 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 45.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
17 42.3 0
R. Porter 2 45.0 0 46
J. Whitford 32 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 41.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 42.0 1
J. Whitford 2 41.5 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
A. Fuller 1 0.0 0 0
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 19.8 20 0
S. McGrew 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 6.9 18 0
A. Fuller 1 18.0 18 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:54 WASH 35 2:32 9 35 FG
6:13 WASH 35 0:00 1 45
5:07 WASH 35 1:18 7 17 Punt
0:50 WASH 35 0:32 11 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:18 OREGST 48 1:14 4 35 FG
6:10 OREGST 23 1:28 4 17 Punt
0:44 WASH 20 0:33 5 54 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 WASH 35 0:00 11 44 FG Miss
6:40 WASH 35 3:12 8 22 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:22 OREGST 21 2:07 7 20 Punt
11:11 OREGST 31 1:00 3 5 Punt
8:44 WASH 3 0:08 1 3 TD
6:40 OREGST 45 2:22 7 36 Downs
0:50 OREGST 20 0:07 2 4
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREGST 35 1:59 5 65 TD
9:49 OREGST 35 3:30 9 65 TD
6:13 OREGST 20 0:59 4 20 TD
3:42 WASH 12 2:52 8 88 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:18 OREGST 35 0:00 1 13
11:00 OREGST 35 4:16 11 42 Downs
4:37 WASH 21 3:53 9 79 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:26 WASH 27 3:41 9 73 TD
2:49 WASH 36 2:21 6 43 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:10 WASH 26 0:50 3 -4 Punt
10:05 WASH 25 1:15 3 5 Punt
8:31 OREGST 35 1:16 4 -26 Punt
3:40 WASH 19 1:58 5 37 Punt
