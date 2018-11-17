Drive Chart
Tied at half, No. 1 Alabama romps past The Citadel 50-17

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 17, 2018

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Tua Tagovailoa passed for 340 yards and three touchdowns but No. 1 Alabama struggled for 30-plus minutes before putting away The Citadel in a 50-17 victory on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide (11-0), which had coasted against Southeastern Conference opponents, went into halftime tied 10-10 with the FCS Bulldogs (4-6).

It wasn't until `Bama scored two touchdowns in a 12-second span on its way to a 27-point third quarter that the Tide could rest easy.

Tagovailoa completed 18 of 22 passes in three quarters, including touchdowns of 21 and 5 yards to Jaylen Waddle and a 68-yarder to tight end Irv Smith Jr. He broke AJ McCarron's school single-season record of 30 touchdown passes, reaching 31.

Damien Harris got most of his 83 yards on a 73-yard run in the fourth quarter, but was injured on the play. He stayed on the ground for a couple of minutes before trotting off after coach Nick Saban went across the field to check on him.

Henry Ruggs III gained 114 yards on six catches.

Dante Smith ran for a 45-yard touchdown in the first half and a 44-yarder in the fourth for The Citadel, whose triple option offense gave Alabama troubles at times. Smith finished with 130 yards on nine carries.

Quarterback Brandon Rainey attempted only two passes, both incomplete, but ran 25 times for 79 yards.

Alabama was coming off back-to-back shutouts of ranked SEC West rivals but lost two fumbles in this one.

Jacob Godek had sent Alabama into the half all even with a 48-yard field goal on the final play.

After the Tide fumbled away the second-half kickoff, the Bulldogs missed a field goal attempt that would have given them the lead.

Finally, Alabama's offense got going. Tagovailoa hit Ruggs down the right sideline for a 54-yard gain. Then he found Jaylen Waddle for a 5-yard touchdown and the Tide regained the lead.

Anfernee Jennings scooped and scored on an 18-yard fumble recovery shortly after that, and it was a more comfy 24-10 game with a lead that continued to grow.

THE BIG PICTURE

The Citadel: Managed to keep Alabama's offense off the field for large chunks of the first half, including 21 plays and trips across midfield on its two opening possessions. Had 60 carries for 275 yards.

Alabama: Didn't flex its muscles until the second half. Kicking troubles continued with Joseph Bulovas missing an extra point attempt and getting another blocked.

HURTS RETURNS

Alabama backup quarterback Jalen Hurts came into the game in the fourth quarter to a loud ovation. Hurts had missed the past two games with an ankle injury.

UP NEXT

The Citadel closes the regular season against Charleston Southern.

Alabama tries to complete a perfect regular season at home against rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:25
29-A.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
50
Touchdown 4:28
24-B.Robinson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
03:06
pos
17
49
Point After TD 7:34
86-J.Godek extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
43
Missed Two Point Conversion 7:34
Penalty on BAMA 48-P.Mathis Offside 4 yards enforced at BAMA 8. No Play.
plays
yds
pos
16
43
Missed Two Point Conversion 7:34
Team penalty on CIT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BAMA 3. No Play.
plays
yds
pos
16
43
Touchdown 7:34
18-D.Smith runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
70
yds
05:53
pos
16
43
Missed Point After Touchdown 13:27
97-J.Bulovas extra point is no good. blocked by 98-J.Randolph.
plays
yds
pos
10
43
Touchdown 13:48
2-J.Hurts complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
80
yds
00:27
pos
10
43
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:24
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
37
Touchdown 1:30
13-T.Tagovailoa runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
63
yds
02:51
pos
10
36
Missed Point After Touchdown 6:16
97-J.Bulovas extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
10
30
Touchdown 6:32
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 82-I.Smith. 82-I.Smith runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
85
yds
1:11
pos
10
30
Point After TD 10:14
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
Touchdown 10:26
28-N.Njoku to CIT 18 FUMBLES (14-D.Thompson). 33-A.Jennings runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
80
yds
0:00
pos
10
23
Point After TD 10:26
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
Touchdown 10:33
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
72
yds
02:13
pos
10
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:51
86-J.Godek 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
19
yds
04:12
pos
10
10
Field Goal 5:09
97-J.Bulovas 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
96
yds
04:08
pos
7
10
Point After TD 11:42
86-J.Godek extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 11:52
18-D.Smith runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
45
yds
00:08
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:29
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 3:35
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
04:26
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 21
Rushing 11 5
Passing 0 15
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 6-17 3-5
4th Down Conv 2-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 271 561
Total Plays 62 49
Avg Gain 4.4 11.4
Net Yards Rushing 275 190
Rush Attempts 60 23
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 8.3
Net Yards Passing -4 371
Comp. - Att. 0-2 21-26
Yards Per Pass -2.0 14.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-4 0-0
Penalties - Yards 6-50 6-68
Touchdowns 2 7
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 0 4
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-45.2 1-34.0
Return Yards 45 13
Punts - Returns 1-4 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-41 2-13
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/4 6/8
Extra Points 2/2 5/7
Field Goals 1/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Citadel 4-6 0100717
1 Alabama 11-0 73271350
O/U 62.5, BAMA -53.5
Bryant-Denny Stadium Tuscaloosa, AL
 -4 PASS YDS 371
275 RUSH YDS 190
271 TOTAL YDS 561
Citadel
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Rainey 16 FB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 88 1 0 156.9
B. Rainey 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Smith 18 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 130 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 257 2
D. Smith 9 130 2 45
B. Rainey 16 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 79 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 473 2
B. Rainey 25 79 0 14
L. Ward 8 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
169 684 7
L. Ward 9 23 0 0
K. Sessions 26 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 99 0
K. Sessions 8 19 0 5
C. Harris 5 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 350 4
C. Harris 4 15 0 5
B. Berry 42 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Berry 1 3 0 3
N. Njoku 28 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 25 0
N. Njoku 3 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Webb 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 368 2
R. Webb 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Beverly 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Beverly 5-0 0.0 0
S. Faulkner 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Faulkner 3-1 0.0 0
N. Dawkins 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Dawkins 3-1 0.0 0
A. Spann III 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Spann III 3-0 0.0 0
J. Bowers 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Bowers 3-1 0.0 0
K. Allen 68 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Allen 2-2 0.0 0
K. Buffalo 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Buffalo 2-0 0.0 0
R. Peterkin 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Peterkin 2-0 0.0 0
W. Eubanks III 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
W. Eubanks III 2-2 0.0 0
R. Ayers 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Ayers 2-0 0.0 0
M. Kinsey 70 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Kinsey 2-1 0.0 0
J. Randolph II 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Randolph II 1-0 0.0 0
A. Brawley 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Brawley 1-0 0.0 0
C. Barrett 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Barrett 1-0 0.0 0
R. Hubbs 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Hubbs 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Godek 86 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
9/11 36/36
J. Godek 1/2 0 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Campbell 90 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 45.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
39 44.4 2
M. Campbell 6 45.2 2 68
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Webb 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 17.0 28 0
R. Webb 2 20.5 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Botkin 6 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 5.6 4 0
L. Botkin 1 4.0 4 0
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.8% 340 3 0 256.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 2865 31 2 212.2
T. Tagovailoa 18/22 340 3 0
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 31 1 0 222.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.7% 620 6 2 192.8
J. Hurts 3/4 31 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 83 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 678 7
D. Harris 7 83 0 73
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 639 4
N. Harris 4 51 0 32
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 185 4
T. Tagovailoa 4 37 1 16
R. Clark 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 33 0
R. Clark 3 14 0 7
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 272 2
B. Robinson Jr. 2 4 1 2
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 384 9
J. Jacobs 2 3 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 114 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 613 8
H. Ruggs III 6 114 0 54
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 90 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 90 2
J. Waddle 6 90 2 29
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 77 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 1002 10
J. Jeudy 6 77 0 22
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 68 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 586 7
I. Smith Jr. 1 68 1 68
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 118 1
J. Jacobs 1 15 0 15
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 426 4
D. Smith 1 7 1 7
T. Shavers 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Shavers 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Jennings 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
A. Jennings 9-2 0.0 0
M. Wilson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 2 0.0
M. Wilson 8-1 0.0 0
D. Moses 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. Moses 6-1 0.0 0
Q. Williams 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
Q. Williams 5-1 1.0 0
S. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 3 0.0
S. Smith 5-1 0.0 0
L. Ray 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
L. Ray 5-2 0.0 0
X. McKinney 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
X. McKinney 4-1 0.0 0
D. Thompson 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 2 0.0
D. Thompson 3-5 0.0 0
P. Mathis 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Mathis 2-0 0.0 0
R. Davis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
R. Davis 2-2 0.0 0
K. Anderson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Anderson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Dwight 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Dwight 2-0 0.0 0
C. Miller 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Miller 2-2 0.0 0
I. Buggs 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
I. Buggs 1-2 0.0 0
J. Moody 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Moody 1-0 0.0 0
P. Surtain II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
P. Surtain II 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mosley 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Mosley 0-1 0.0 0
E. Anoma 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Anoma 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Bulovas 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/6
SEASON FG XP
11/15 56/61
J. Bulovas 1/1 23 4/6 7
A. Jones 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/2 8/11
A. Jones 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Bernier 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
12 35.8 0
M. Bernier 1 34.0 0 34
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Forristall 87 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 1 0
M. Forristall 1 1.0 1 0
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 16.8 12 0
B. Robinson Jr. 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BAMA 35 6:17 13 25 Punt
3:29 BAMA 35 2:58 9 21 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:00 BAMA 45 0:08 1 45 TD
11:16 CIT 37 1:17 3 2 Punt
5:03 BAMA 35 4:12 10 44 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BAMA 31 1:54 3 8 FG Miss
10:26 BAMA 35 0:00 3 -5 TD
10:14 BAMA 35 1:17 4 -5 Punt
6:16 BAMA 35 1:13 4 -2 Punt
1:24 BAMA 35 0:47 4 -3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:27 BAMA 35 5:53 13 75 TD
4:25 BAMA 35 1:36 7 20 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:01 BAMA 20 4:26 8 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 BAMA 10 0:52 3 5 Punt
11:42 CIT 35 0:00 3 29 Fumble
9:17 BAMA 9 4:08 9 86 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 CIT 35 0:00 1 34
12:46 BAMA 28 2:13 5 72 TD
8:18 BAMA 15 1:46 4 85 TD
4:21 BAMA 37 2:51 6 63 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 BAMA 20 0:27 3 80 TD
7:34 CIT 35 3:06 8 55 TD
2:13 BAMA 42 1:26 5 -4
