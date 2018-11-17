|
|CIT
|BAMA
Tied at half, No. 1 Alabama romps past The Citadel 50-17
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Tua Tagovailoa passed for 340 yards and three touchdowns but No. 1 Alabama struggled for 30-plus minutes before putting away The Citadel in a 50-17 victory on Saturday.
The Crimson Tide (11-0), which had coasted against Southeastern Conference opponents, went into halftime tied 10-10 with the FCS Bulldogs (4-6).
It wasn't until `Bama scored two touchdowns in a 12-second span on its way to a 27-point third quarter that the Tide could rest easy.
Tagovailoa completed 18 of 22 passes in three quarters, including touchdowns of 21 and 5 yards to Jaylen Waddle and a 68-yarder to tight end Irv Smith Jr. He broke AJ McCarron's school single-season record of 30 touchdown passes, reaching 31.
Damien Harris got most of his 83 yards on a 73-yard run in the fourth quarter, but was injured on the play. He stayed on the ground for a couple of minutes before trotting off after coach Nick Saban went across the field to check on him.
Henry Ruggs III gained 114 yards on six catches.
Dante Smith ran for a 45-yard touchdown in the first half and a 44-yarder in the fourth for The Citadel, whose triple option offense gave Alabama troubles at times. Smith finished with 130 yards on nine carries.
Quarterback Brandon Rainey attempted only two passes, both incomplete, but ran 25 times for 79 yards.
Alabama was coming off back-to-back shutouts of ranked SEC West rivals but lost two fumbles in this one.
Jacob Godek had sent Alabama into the half all even with a 48-yard field goal on the final play.
After the Tide fumbled away the second-half kickoff, the Bulldogs missed a field goal attempt that would have given them the lead.
Finally, Alabama's offense got going. Tagovailoa hit Ruggs down the right sideline for a 54-yard gain. Then he found Jaylen Waddle for a 5-yard touchdown and the Tide regained the lead.
Anfernee Jennings scooped and scored on an 18-yard fumble recovery shortly after that, and it was a more comfy 24-10 game with a lead that continued to grow.
THE BIG PICTURE
The Citadel: Managed to keep Alabama's offense off the field for large chunks of the first half, including 21 plays and trips across midfield on its two opening possessions. Had 60 carries for 275 yards.
Alabama: Didn't flex its muscles until the second half. Kicking troubles continued with Joseph Bulovas missing an extra point attempt and getting another blocked.
HURTS RETURNS
Alabama backup quarterback Jalen Hurts came into the game in the fourth quarter to a loud ovation. Hurts had missed the past two games with an ankle injury.
UP NEXT
The Citadel closes the regular season against Charleston Southern.
Alabama tries to complete a perfect regular season at home against rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|21
|Rushing
|11
|5
|Passing
|0
|15
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|3-5
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|271
|561
|Total Plays
|62
|49
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|11.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|275
|190
|Rush Attempts
|60
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|8.3
|Net Yards Passing
|-4
|371
|Comp. - Att.
|0-2
|21-26
|Yards Per Pass
|-2.0
|14.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-4
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-50
|6-68
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-45.2
|1-34.0
|Return Yards
|45
|13
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-41
|2-13
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|3/4
|6/8
|Extra Points
|2/2
|5/7
|Field Goals
|1/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|-4
|PASS YDS
|371
|275
|RUSH YDS
|190
|271
|TOTAL YDS
|561
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
B. Rainey 16 FB
|B. Rainey
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Smith 18 FB
|D. Smith
|9
|130
|2
|45
B. Rainey 16 FB
|B. Rainey
|25
|79
|0
|14
L. Ward 8 FB
|L. Ward
|9
|23
|0
|0
K. Sessions 26 FB
|K. Sessions
|8
|19
|0
|5
C. Harris 5 FB
|C. Harris
|4
|15
|0
|5
B. Berry 42 FB
|B. Berry
|1
|3
|0
|3
N. Njoku 28 FB
|N. Njoku
|3
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
R. Webb 22 WR
|R. Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
C. Beverly 17 DB
|C. Beverly
|5-0
|0.0
|0
S. Faulkner 25 LB
|S. Faulkner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
N. Dawkins 38 LB
|N. Dawkins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
A. Spann III 24 DB
|A. Spann III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
J. Bowers 3 DB
|J. Bowers
|3-1
|0.0
|0
K. Allen 68 DL
|K. Allen
|2-2
|0.0
|0
K. Buffalo 7 DB
|K. Buffalo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
R. Peterkin 33 DB
|R. Peterkin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
W. Eubanks III 9 LB
|W. Eubanks III
|2-2
|0.0
|0
R. Ayers 14 DB
|R. Ayers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
M. Kinsey 70 DL
|M. Kinsey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
J. Randolph II 98 DL
|J. Randolph II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Brawley 92 DL
|A. Brawley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Barrett 30 DB
|C. Barrett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
R. Hubbs 55 LB
|R. Hubbs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Godek 86 K
|J. Godek
|1/2
|0
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Campbell 90 K
|M. Campbell
|6
|45.2
|2
|68
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Webb 22 WR
|R. Webb
|2
|20.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Botkin 6 DB
|L. Botkin
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|18/22
|340
|3
|0
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
|J. Hurts
|3/4
|31
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Harris 34 RB
|D. Harris
|7
|83
|0
|73
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|4
|51
|0
|32
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|4
|37
|1
|16
R. Clark 5 RB
|R. Clark
|3
|14
|0
|7
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|2
|4
|1
|2
J. Jacobs 8 RB
|J. Jacobs
|2
|3
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
|H. Ruggs III
|6
|114
|0
|54
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|6
|90
|2
|29
J. Jeudy 4 WR
|J. Jeudy
|6
|77
|0
|22
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
|I. Smith Jr.
|1
|68
|1
|68
J. Jacobs 8 RB
|J. Jacobs
|1
|15
|0
|15
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|1
|7
|1
|7
T. Shavers 14 WR
|T. Shavers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
A. Jennings 33 LB
|A. Jennings
|9-2
|0.0
|0
M. Wilson 30 LB
|M. Wilson
|8-1
|0.0
|0
D. Moses 32 LB
|D. Moses
|6-1
|0.0
|0
Q. Williams 92 DL
|Q. Williams
|5-1
|1.0
|0
S. Smith 4 DB
|S. Smith
|5-1
|0.0
|0
L. Ray 89 DL
|L. Ray
|5-2
|0.0
|0
X. McKinney 15 DB
|X. McKinney
|4-1
|0.0
|0
D. Thompson 14 DB
|D. Thompson
|3-5
|0.0
|0
P. Mathis 48 DL
|P. Mathis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
R. Davis 99 DL
|R. Davis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
K. Anderson 31 DB
|K. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Dwight 95 DL
|J. Dwight
|2-0
|0.0
|0
C. Miller 47 LB
|C. Miller
|2-2
|0.0
|0
I. Buggs 49 DL
|I. Buggs
|1-2
|0.0
|0
J. Moody 42 LB
|J. Moody
|1-0
|0.0
|0
P. Surtain II 2 DB
|P. Surtain II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Mosley 16 LB
|J. Mosley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
E. Anoma 9 LB
|E. Anoma
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Bulovas 97 K
|J. Bulovas
|1/1
|23
|4/6
|7
A. Jones 29 K
|A. Jones
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
M. Bernier 98 P
|M. Bernier
|1
|34.0
|0
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Forristall 87 TE
|M. Forristall
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
19UTAH
COLO
27
7
4th 9:48 PACN
-
FIU
CHARLO
27
21
3rd 4:33 ESP3
-
VMI
ODU
0
63
3rd 7:38 ESP+
-
23UTAHST
COLOST
20
10
3rd 2:37 ATSN
-
GAST
APLST
7
17
3rd 14:05 ESP+
-
12CUSE
3ND
0
20
2nd 0:49 NBC
-
WCAR
UNC
13
28
2nd 6:11
-
NEVADA
SJST
7
6
2nd 1:26 ESP3
-
LAMON
ARKST
7
10
2nd 5:18 ESP+
-
MIZZOU
TENN
6
0
1st 0:00 CBS
-
MIAMI
VATECH
3
7
1st 0:00 ESPN
-
WISC
PURDUE
0
0
1st 0:00 BTN
-
TULSA
NAVY
7
7
2nd 13:55 CBSSN
-
20BC
FSU
0
0
1st 2:30 ESPN2
-
UVA
GATECH
14
13
1st 0:37
-
IOWA
ILL
7
0
1st 3:00 BTN
-
TXTECH
KSTATE
6
0
2nd 13:27 ESPU
-
TXSTSM
TROY
0
3
1st 1:49 ESP+
-
USC
UCLA
3
7
1st 6:05 FOX
-
LATECH
USM
7
7
2nd 13:01
-
9WVU
OKLAST
14
7
1st 3:01 ABC
-
BGREEN
AKRON
0
3
1st 0:00 ESP3
-
MA
5UGA
0
7
1st 11:22 SECN
-
LIB
AUBURN
0
0
1st 7:55 SECN+
-
AF
WYO
0
7
1st 9:16 ESNN
-
IND
4MICH
0
0
1st 12:13 FS1
-
TXSA
MRSHL
0
20
2nd 0:00 FBOOK
-
WMICH
BALLST
41
42
Final/OT ESPN2
-
BUFF
OHIO
17
52
Final ESPN2
-
MIAOH
NILL
13
7
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
KENTST
56
34
Final CBSSN
-
TULANE
HOU
17
48
Final ESPN
-
FAU
NTEXAS
38
41
Final CBSSN
-
MEMP
SMU
28
18
Final ESPN2
-
25BOISE
NMEX
45
14
Final CBSSN
-
MTSU
17UK
23
34
Final SECN+
-
IDAHO
13FLA
10
63
Final ESPNU
-
10OHIOST
MD
52
51
Final/OT ABC
-
MICHST
NEB
6
9
Final FOX
-
PITT
WAKE
34
13
Final
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
17
27
Final ESNN
-
COLG
ARMY
14
28
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
21MISSST
6
52
Final ESPN
-
22NWEST
MINN
24
14
Final BTN
-
14PSU
RUT
20
7
Final BTN
-
CIT
1BAMA
17
50
Final SECN
-
TCU
BAYLOR
16
9
Final FS1
-
NCST
LVILLE
52
10
Final
-
OREGST
18WASH
0
058 O/U
-32.5
Sat 4:30pm PACN
-
SALA
LALAF
0
067 O/U
-20
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
053.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
UCONN
ECU
0
071.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
UAB
TXAM
0
045.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
DUKE
2CLEM
0
059.5 O/U
-29.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MISS
VANDY
0
072 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
KANSAS
6OKLA
0
070 O/U
-35
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
UTEP
WKY
0
047.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm beIN
-
RICE
7LSU
0
052 O/U
-42
Sat 7:30pm ESPNU
-
TNCHAT
SC
0
049.5 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
16IOWAST
15TEXAS
0
049.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm LHN
-
24CINCY
11UCF
0
060.5 O/U
-7
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
NMEXST
BYU
0
058 O/U
-25.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
ARIZ
8WASHST
0
063 O/U
-10.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
ARIZST
OREG
0
064 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm PACN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
042 O/U
-13
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
070.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
0
PPD PACN