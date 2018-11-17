|
|
|PSU
|RUT
McSorley throws 2 TDs, No. 16 Penn State D dominates in win
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Trace McSorley threw two touchdown passes to tight end Pat Freiermuth and No. 16 Penn State's defense set up two touchdowns with turnovers in a 20-7 victory over Rutgers on Saturday, sending the Scarlet Knights to their 10th straight loss.
McSorley's touchdown passes covered 6 yards in the second quarter and 18 in the fourth as the Nittany Lions (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten, No. 14 CFP) beat Rutgers (1-10, 0-7) for the 12th straight time. Jake Pinegar added field goals of 22 and 19 yards.
The win was No. 30 for McSorley as a starter, making him the winningest quarterback in school history. The senior had been tied with Todd Blackledge (1980-82) and Tony Sacca (1988-91). The two touchdowns increased his total - running and passing - to 101.
Raheem Blacksheer scored on a 2-yard fourth-quarter run for Rutgers to deny Penn State its first shutout in more than a season.
The dominant group for Penn State was its defense, which forced three turnovers, had four sacks and 11 tackles for losses and held Rutgers to 46 yards passing.
Safety Garrett Taylor intercepted a horrible pass by freshman Art Sitkowski late in the second quarter to give the Nittany Lions the ball at the Rutgers 28. Four plays later, McSorley (17 of 37 for 183 yards) found Freiermuth for a 10-3 lead with 2:04 left in the half.
Senior Gio Rescigno replaced Sitkowski (3 of 7 for 18 yards and two interceptions) after the bad decision on the screen pass Penn State read from the start.
A Daniel Joseph recovery of an Isaih Pacheco fumble at the Rutgers 46 late in the third quarter set up the second TD pass early in the fourth for a 20-0 lead.
The Scarlet Knights should have scored in the third quarter. After moving 82 yards on 14 running plays, they ran a fourth-down flea flicker from the 2-yard line and a wide-open Rescigno dropped a soft pass from Trey Sneed, who had lined up outside and took a toss from Blackshear.
THE TAKEAWAY
This was not an impressive performance by the Nittany Lions, who were hoping to move into a position for a possible New Year's Day bowl game. The offense never got going and the only reason it was no contest was the Penn State defense.
The Scarlet Knights are now facing the prospect of their first one-win season since going 1-11 in Greg Schiano's second season, in 2002. Rutgers was 0-11 in 1997, so this isn't rock bottom. The 10-game losing streak is the longest since losing 11 in a row over the end of the 1998-99 season.
UP NEXT
Penn State: Plays host to Maryland next Saturday and then waits for a bowl bid.
Rutgers: Finishes season at Michigan State next Saturday.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|17
|Rushing
|9
|13
|Passing
|8
|1
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|11-19
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|322
|202
|Total Plays
|76
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|2.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|139
|188
|Rush Attempts
|39
|55
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|183
|14
|Comp. - Att.
|17-37
|5-16
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|0.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|4-32
|Penalties - Yards
|3-43
|5-62
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-48.7
|5-46.4
|Return Yards
|22
|31
|Punts - Returns
|2-10
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-10
|2-31
|Int. - Returns
|2-2
|1-0
|Kicking
|4/4
|1/1
|Extra Points
|2/2
|1/1
|Field Goals
|2/2
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|183
|PASS YDS
|14
|
|
|139
|RUSH YDS
|188
|
|
|322
|TOTAL YDS
|202
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McSorley 9 QB
|T. McSorley
|17/37
|183
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Sanders 24 RB
|M. Sanders
|27
|88
|0
|9
|
T. McSorley 9 QB
|T. McSorley
|7
|39
|0
|9
|
R. Slade 4 RB
|R. Slade
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
J. Shorter 6 WR
|J. Shorter
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|5
|71
|0
|26
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|4
|58
|0
|35
|
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
|P. Freiermuth
|3
|47
|2
|23
|
D. Thompkins 3 WR
|D. Thompkins
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Sanders 24 RB
|M. Sanders
|4
|2
|0
|5
|
C. Sullivan-Brown 81 WR
|C. Sullivan-Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
|M. Hippenhammer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Shorter 6 WR
|J. Shorter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Farmer 7 LB
|K. Farmer
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Givens 30 DT
|K. Givens
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simmons 34 DE
|S. Simmons
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Scott 4 S
|N. Scott
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Windsor 54 DT
|R. Windsor
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Miller 48 DE
|S. Miller
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
|Ja. Johnson
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reid 29 CB
|J. Reid
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Taylor 17 S
|G. Taylor
|2-3
|0.0
|1
|
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brooks 13 LB
|E. Brooks
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toney 18 DE
|S. Toney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wade 38 S
|L. Wade
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sutherland 26 S
|J. Sutherland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Chizmar 50 LB
|M. Chizmar
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
|T. Castro-Fields
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 6 LB
|C. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shelton 55 DT
|A. Shelton
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 93 DT
|P. Mustipher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Joseph 49 DE
|D. Joseph
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|2/2
|22
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 93 P
|B. Gillikin
|6
|48.7
|3
|70
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|2
|5.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Rescigno 17 QB
|G. Rescigno
|2/8
|28
|0
|0
|
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
|A. Sitkowski
|3/7
|18
|0
|2
|
T. Sneed 27 RB
|T. Sneed
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Blackshear 2 RB
|R. Blackshear
|22
|102
|1
|24
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
|I. Pacheco
|18
|53
|0
|11
|
G. Rescigno 17 QB
|G. Rescigno
|7
|35
|0
|18
|
J. Hilliman 23 RB
|J. Hilliman
|5
|29
|0
|23
|
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
|A. Sitkowski
|3
|-31
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|3
|29
|0
|17
|
S. Jones 15 WR
|S. Jones
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. Blackshear 2 RB
|R. Blackshear
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Robinson 85 WR
|D. Robinson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Vokolek 89 TE
|T. Vokolek
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Rescigno 17 QB
|G. Rescigno
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Washington 88 TE
|J. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Lewis 21 WR
|E. Lewis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Morris 5 LB
|T. Morris
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hampton 9 DB
|S. Hampton
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Roberts 6 LB
|D. Roberts
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 50 DL
|J. Turner
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Maddox-Williams 44 LB
|T. Maddox-Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bateky 95 DL
|J. Bateky
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester 23 DB
|K. Hester
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilkins 99 DL
|K. Wilkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Wharton 11 DB
|I. Wharton
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
E. Lumor 7 DL
|E. Lumor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Young 20 DB
|A. Young
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fogg 8 LB
|T. Fogg
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Battle 56 LB
|R. Battle
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 22 DB
|D. Hayes
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
W. Previlon 96 DL
|W. Previlon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
|O. Fatukasi
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tverdov 97 DL
|M. Tverdov
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Davidovicz 95 K
|J. Davidovicz
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|5
|46.4
|0
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blackshear 2 RB
|R. Blackshear
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
|I. Pacheco
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
