McSorley throws 2 TDs, No. 16 Penn State D dominates in win

  • Nov 17, 2018

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Trace McSorley threw two touchdown passes to tight end Pat Freiermuth and No. 16 Penn State's defense set up two touchdowns with turnovers in a 20-7 victory over Rutgers on Saturday, sending the Scarlet Knights to their 10th straight loss.

McSorley's touchdown passes covered 6 yards in the second quarter and 18 in the fourth as the Nittany Lions (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten, No. 14 CFP) beat Rutgers (1-10, 0-7) for the 12th straight time. Jake Pinegar added field goals of 22 and 19 yards.

The win was No. 30 for McSorley as a starter, making him the winningest quarterback in school history. The senior had been tied with Todd Blackledge (1980-82) and Tony Sacca (1988-91). The two touchdowns increased his total - running and passing - to 101.

Raheem Blacksheer scored on a 2-yard fourth-quarter run for Rutgers to deny Penn State its first shutout in more than a season.

The dominant group for Penn State was its defense, which forced three turnovers, had four sacks and 11 tackles for losses and held Rutgers to 46 yards passing.

Safety Garrett Taylor intercepted a horrible pass by freshman Art Sitkowski late in the second quarter to give the Nittany Lions the ball at the Rutgers 28. Four plays later, McSorley (17 of 37 for 183 yards) found Freiermuth for a 10-3 lead with 2:04 left in the half.

Senior Gio Rescigno replaced Sitkowski (3 of 7 for 18 yards and two interceptions) after the bad decision on the screen pass Penn State read from the start.

A Daniel Joseph recovery of an Isaih Pacheco fumble at the Rutgers 46 late in the third quarter set up the second TD pass early in the fourth for a 20-0 lead.

The Scarlet Knights should have scored in the third quarter. After moving 82 yards on 14 running plays, they ran a fourth-down flea flicker from the 2-yard line and a wide-open Rescigno dropped a soft pass from Trey Sneed, who had lined up outside and took a toss from Blackshear.

THE TAKEAWAY

This was not an impressive performance by the Nittany Lions, who were hoping to move into a position for a possible New Year's Day bowl game. The offense never got going and the only reason it was no contest was the Penn State defense.

The Scarlet Knights are now facing the prospect of their first one-win season since going 1-11 in Greg Schiano's second season, in 2002. Rutgers was 0-11 in 1997, so this isn't rock bottom. The 10-game losing streak is the longest since losing 11 in a row over the end of the 1998-99 season.

UP NEXT

Penn State: Plays host to Maryland next Saturday and then waits for a bowl bid.

Rutgers: Finishes season at Michigan State next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:23
95-J.Davidovicz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
7
Touchdown 9:28
2-R.Blackshear runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
03:38
pos
20
6
Point After TD 13:06
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
0
Touchdown 13:12
9-T.McSorley complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
53
yds
00:38
pos
19
0
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:06
92-J.Pinegar 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
91
yds
01:07
pos
13
0
Point After TD 2:04
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 2:08
9-T.McSorley complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
28
yds
00:56
pos
9
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:17
92-J.Pinegar 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
86
yds
04:24
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 17
Rushing 9 13
Passing 8 1
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 11-19 6-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-4
Total Net Yards 322 202
Total Plays 76 71
Avg Gain 4.2 2.8
Net Yards Rushing 139 188
Rush Attempts 39 55
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 3.4
Net Yards Passing 183 14
Comp. - Att. 17-37 5-16
Yards Per Pass 4.9 0.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 4-32
Penalties - Yards 3-43 5-62
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 6-48.7 5-46.4
Return Yards 22 31
Punts - Returns 2-10 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-10 2-31
Int. - Returns 2-2 1-0
Kicking 4/4 1/1
Extra Points 2/2 1/1
Field Goals 2/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
14 Penn State 8-3 3100720
Rutgers 1-10 00077
O/U 53, RUT +28
HighPoint.com Stadium Piscataway, NJ
 183 PASS YDS 14
139 RUSH YDS 188
322 TOTAL YDS 202
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.9% 183 2 1 99.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 2054 15 6 121.9
T. McSorley 17/37 183 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 88 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
193 1095 9
M. Sanders 27 88 0 9
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
140 659 9
T. McSorley 7 39 0 9
R. Slade 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 166 4
R. Slade 2 10 0 7
J. Shorter 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Shorter 1 9 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 623 5
K. Hamler 5 71 0 26
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 157 0
J. Dotson 4 58 0 35
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 47 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 303 6
P. Freiermuth 3 47 2 23
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 219 2
D. Thompkins 1 5 0 5
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 132 0
M. Sanders 4 2 0 5
C. Sullivan-Brown 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
C. Sullivan-Brown 0 0 0 0
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 103 1
M. Hippenhammer 0 0 0 0
J. Shorter 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Shorter 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Farmer 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
K. Farmer 5-3 0.0 0
M. Parsons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
M. Parsons 5-1 1.0 0
K. Givens 30 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Givens 4-1 0.0 0
S. Simmons 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Simmons 4-0 0.0 0
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Y. Gross-Matos 4-1 0.0 0
N. Scott 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 3 0.0
N. Scott 4-1 0.0 0
R. Windsor 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
R. Windsor 4-2 1.0 0
S. Miller 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
S. Miller 3-3 1.0 0
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 1 0.0
Ja. Johnson 3-4 0.0 0
J. Reid 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
J. Reid 2-0 0.0 1
G. Taylor 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 3 0.0
G. Taylor 2-3 0.0 1
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
A. Oruwariye 2-0 0.0 0
E. Brooks 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
E. Brooks 2-2 0.0 0
S. Toney 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Toney 2-0 0.0 0
L. Wade 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Wade 2-0 0.0 0
J. Sutherland 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Sutherland 2-0 0.0 0
M. Chizmar 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Chizmar 1-0 0.0 0
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Castro-Fields 1-0 0.0 0
C. Brown 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
A. Shelton 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
A. Shelton 1-1 1.0 0
P. Mustipher 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Mustipher 1-0 0.0 0
D. Joseph 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Joseph 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
J. Pinegar 2/2 22 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 48.7 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
57 43.3 3
B. Gillikin 6 48.7 3 70
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 26.0 10 0
K. Hamler 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 7.9 15 0
K. Hamler 2 5.0 15 0
Rutgers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Rescigno 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 28 0 0 54.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.6% 261 0 2 77.1
G. Rescigno 2/8 28 0 0
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 18 0 2 7.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
49.1% 1158 4 18 76.4
A. Sitkowski 3/7 18 0 2
T. Sneed 27 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Sneed 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Blackshear 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 102 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
133 580 3
R. Blackshear 22 102 1 24
I. Pacheco 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
102 513 3
I. Pacheco 18 53 0 11
G. Rescigno 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 49 0
G. Rescigno 7 35 0 18
J. Hilliman 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 332 6
J. Hilliman 5 29 0 23
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 -66 0
A. Sitkowski 3 -31 0 -8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Melton 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 245 0
B. Melton 3 29 0 17
S. Jones 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 155 1
S. Jones 1 11 0 11
R. Blackshear 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 338 2
R. Blackshear 1 6 0 6
D. Robinson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 62 0
D. Robinson 0 0 0 0
T. Vokolek 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 115 1
T. Vokolek 0 0 0 0
G. Rescigno 17 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
G. Rescigno 0 0 0 0
J. Washington 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 202 0
J. Washington 0 0 0 0
E. Lewis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 173 0
E. Lewis 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Morris 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
T. Morris 9-2 0.0 0
S. Hampton 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 2 0.0
S. Hampton 6-0 0.0 0
D. Roberts 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
D. Roberts 6-3 0.0 0
J. Turner 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Turner 6-1 0.0 0
T. Maddox-Williams 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Maddox-Williams 3-1 0.0 0
J. Bateky 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Bateky 3-1 0.0 0
K. Hester 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Hester 3-0 0.0 0
K. Wilkins 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Wilkins 2-0 0.0 0
I. Wharton 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 0.0
I. Wharton 2-1 0.0 1
E. Lumor 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Lumor 2-1 0.0 0
A. Young 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Young 2-1 0.0 0
T. Fogg 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Fogg 1-1 0.0 0
R. Battle 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
R. Battle 1-3 0.0 0
D. Hayes 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 2 0.0
D. Hayes 1-5 0.0 0
W. Previlon 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Previlon 1-0 0.0 0
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
O. Fatukasi 1-3 0.0 0
M. Tverdov 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Tverdov 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Davidovicz 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
8/10 16/16
J. Davidovicz 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Korsak 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 46.4 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
70 42.6 0
A. Korsak 5 46.4 0 64
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Blackshear 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 18.4 18 0
R. Blackshear 1 18.0 18 0
I. Pacheco 10 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 19.1 13 0
I. Pacheco 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 PSU 28 0:46 3 5 Punt
10:45 RUT 49 1:01 3 6 Punt
7:41 PSU 25 4:24 13 71 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:38 PSU 41 2:02 6 15 Punt
7:43 RUT 50 1:39 6 13 Punt
3:04 RUT 28 0:56 4 28 TD
1:13 PSU 20 1:07 8 79 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 RUT 35 0:00 6 -2 Punt
6:04 PSU 2 1:31 5 22 INT
1:22 RUT 46 0:38 9 53 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:23 RUT 35 0:34 4 -5 Punt
7:07 PSU 43 4:58 12 39 Fumble
0:59 RUT 17 0:06 2 -7
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PSU 35 1:12 4 -5 Punt
12:21 RUT 20 1:32 3 -10 Punt
9:41 RUT 20 1:25 3 5 Fumble
2:30 PSU 35 2:04 13 34 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:31 RUT 12 1:14 4 38 INT
5:31 RUT 8 2:06 6 25 INT
2:04 PSU 35 0:47 4 1 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 RUT 16 6:30 16 82 Downs
4:09 RUT 24 2:33 7 24 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:06 PSU 35 3:38 10 65 TD
8:42 RUT 20 1:33 4 10 Punt
1:25 RUT 17 0:17 4 0 Downs
