|
|
|CUSE
|ND
No. 3 Notre Dame slams Syracuse 36-3 at Yankee Stadium
NEW YORK (AP) Ian Book returned to the starting lineup for No. 3 Notre Dame and threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns as the Fighting Irish routed No. 12 Syracuse 36-3 at Yankee Stadium on Saturday to stay on target for a trip to the College Football Playoff.
The Fighting Irish held out Book from last week's home game against Florida State with a rib injury, and he wasn't missed as Notre Dame (11-0, No. 3 CFP) rolled with Brandon Wimbush at quarterback.
Notre Dame clearly wanted to be cautious with Book ahead of its trip to the Bronx to face high-scoring Syracuse (8-3, No. 12 CFP). The junior quarterback, who took over as the starter four games into the season, looked good as new.
The Irish had their running game bottled up much of the day, but their short-to-intermediate passing game more than made up for it. Donned in pinstripe uniforms in a tribute to the usual residents of the ballpark, Notre Dame went up 7-0 on its second possession on a 9-yard pass from Book to Dexter Williams.
The Subway Alumni, along with the bridge and tunnel crowd, packed Yankee Stadium on a 45-degree day in the Bronx. The sellout crowd was announced at 48,104.
That the Fighting Irish were playing such an important game away from South Bend, Indiana, did not sit well with most of their fans. Even coach Brian Kelly said it was not ideal. Part of the Shamrock Series, the off-site ''home'' games Notre Dame plays almost annually, the Irish's second trip to the new Yankee Stadium had been in the works for several years.
Adding to the anxiety of playing a high-stakes, late-season game far from home was a Syracuse team having its best season in more than a decade.
Turns out, there was nothing to worry about. The most significant college football game at Yankee Stadium since No. 1 Army and No. 2 Notre Dame played a 0-0 tie in 1946 was no Game of the Century.
Only some wonky red-zone offense by the Irish in the first half kept it remotely close as the Orange played most of the game without starting quarterback Eric Dungey.
Dungey left in the first quarter with what the school said was an upper-body injury. The play before Dungey went out seemed fairly innocent. The quarterback ran into the middle of the Irish defense for 4 yards, got up and was setting up the Orange's no-hudde offense for the next play when he went to the ground.
The senior reached around to his lower back and stayed down until athletic training staff attended to him. He walked off slowly, and then to the visitor's dugout that leads to the clubhouses.
THE TAKEAWAY
Syracuse: DeVito came off the bench earlier this season to relieve Dungey against North Carolina and led the Orange to an overtime victory. The redshirt freshman is the quarterback of the future at Syracuse, but he never looked comfortable against the Irish. He was picked off late on the second quarter by Alohi Gilman, who returned it to the Orange 9. On the next play, Jafar Armstrong bounced around the corner and into the end zone to make it 20-0.
Notre Dame: Only a field goal with 10 seconds left denied the Irish their first shutout since Sept. 6, 2014, when they beat Michigan 31-0 in South Bend.
BATTER UP
Notre Dame improved 17-6-3 all-time at Yankee Stadium, including 2-0 at the newest version.
UP NEXT
Syracuse: Finishes the regular season at No. 22 Boston College.
Notre Dame: The Irish finish the season on the West Coast against rival Southern California.
---
Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://www.podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|23
|Rushing
|9
|7
|Passing
|6
|14
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-18
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|201
|459
|Total Plays
|73
|74
|Avg Gain
|2.8
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|119
|171
|Rush Attempts
|38
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|82
|288
|Comp. - Att.
|15-35
|23-38
|Yards Per Pass
|2.3
|7.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|6-33
|2-4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-45
|7-55
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-38.0
|4-37.8
|Return Yards
|133
|100
|Punts - Returns
|2-19
|2-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-114
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|3-78
|Kicking
|1/2
|6/7
|Extra Points
|0/0
|3/4
|Field Goals
|1/2
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|82
|PASS YDS
|288
|
|
|119
|RUSH YDS
|171
|
|
|201
|TOTAL YDS
|459
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Neal 21 RB
|M. Neal
|18
|74
|0
|10
|
D. Strickland 4 RB
|D. Strickland
|8
|50
|0
|14
|
J. Howard 28 RB
|J. Howard
|3
|12
|0
|8
|
E. Dungey 2 QB
|E. Dungey
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
T. Devito 13 QB
|T. Devito
|7
|-25
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harris 80 WR
|T. Harris
|5
|78
|0
|34
|
S. Riley 10 WR
|S. Riley
|4
|15
|0
|5
|
J. Custis 17 WR
|J. Custis
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Neal 21 RB
|M. Neal
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Strickland 4 RB
|D. Strickland
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
R. Pierce 6 TE
|R. Pierce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 81 WR
|C. Jordan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Johnson 82 WR
|N. Johnson
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Guthrie 41 LB
|R. Guthrie
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cisco 19 DB
|A. Cisco
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Fredrick 3 DB
|C. Fredrick
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 21 DB
|T. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Foster 14 DB
|E. Foster
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Cullen 24 LB
|S. Cullen
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DL
|A. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Whitner 25 LB
|K. Whitner
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 98 DL
|M. Williams
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Berry 97 DL
|B. Berry
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Ruff 45 DL
|K. Ruff
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Stritzinger 32 DB
|A. Stritzinger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Armstrong 12 LB
|A. Armstrong
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 55 DL
|K. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bennett 53 LB
|T. Bennett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|1/2
|28
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Hofrichter 10 P
|S. Hofrichter
|7
|38.1
|3
|45
|
T. Devito 13 QB
|T. Devito
|1
|37.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Riley 10 WR
|S. Riley
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
N. Johnson 82 WR
|N. Johnson
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|23/37
|292
|2
|1
|
B. Wimbush 7 QB
|B. Wimbush
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Williams 2 RB
|D. Williams
|13
|74
|1
|32
|
B. Wimbush 7 QB
|B. Wimbush
|4
|44
|0
|35
|
J. Armstrong 8 WR
|J. Armstrong
|3
|18
|1
|9
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|6
|16
|0
|9
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|2
|11
|0
|13
|
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr.
|6
|10
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Claypool 83 WR
|C. Claypool
|6
|98
|1
|33
|
M. Boykin 81 WR
|M. Boykin
|7
|76
|0
|24
|
A. Mack 86 TE
|A. Mack
|3
|55
|0
|47
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|4
|19
|0
|9
|
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr.
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
C. Kmet 84 TE
|C. Kmet
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Williams 2 RB
|D. Williams
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
N. Weishar 82 TE
|N. Weishar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Tranquill 23 LB
|D. Tranquill
|7-1
|2.0
|0
|
A. Gilman 11 S
|A. Gilman
|5-1
|0.0
|2
|
T. Coney 4 LB
|T. Coney
|5-6
|0.5
|0
|
J. Love 27 CB
|J. Love
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 9 DL
|D. Hayes
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Elliott 21 S
|J. Elliott
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
Ja. Ademilola 57 DL
|Ja. Ademilola
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kareem 53 DL
|K. Kareem
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Okwara 42 DL
|J. Okwara
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Genmark Heath 2 LB
|J. Genmark Heath
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hinish 41 DL
|K. Hinish
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
A. Bilal 22 LB
|A. Bilal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Austin 4 WR
|K. Austin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Jo. Jones 45 LB
|Jo. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pride Jr. 5 CB
|T. Pride Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Vaughn 8 CB
|D. Vaughn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Griffith 3 DB
|H. Griffith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jones 44 DL
|Ja. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Coleman 24 S
|N. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Patterson 55 OL
|J. Patterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Moala 13 DB
|P. Moala
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
|A. Ogundeji
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bonner 55 DL
|J. Bonner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DL
|J. Tillery
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Yoon 19 K
|J. Yoon
|3/3
|29
|3/4
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Newsome 85 P
|T. Newsome
|4
|37.8
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|2
|11.0
|16
|0
-
IND
4MICH
20
28
4th 4:13 FS1
-
OREGST
18WASH
16
42
4th 8:50 PACN
-
GAS
CSTCAR
41
10
4th 10:26 ESP+
-
SALA
LALAF
24
34
3rd 3:40 ESP3
-
DUKE
2CLEM
3
0
1st 4:12 ESPN
-
UCONN
ECU
7
7
1st 0:13 CBSSN
-
UAB
TXAM
7
7
1st 7:53 ESP2
-
RICE
7LSU
0
0
1st 14:39 ESPNU
-
WMICH
BALLST
41
42
Final/OT ESPN2
-
BUFF
OHIO
17
52
Final ESPN2
-
MIAOH
NILL
13
7
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
KENTST
56
34
Final CBSSN
-
TULANE
HOU
17
48
Final ESPN
-
FAU
NTEXAS
38
41
Final CBSSN
-
MEMP
SMU
28
18
Final ESPN2
-
25BOISE
NMEX
45
14
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
21MISSST
6
52
Final ESPN
-
MICHST
NEB
6
9
Final FOX
-
22NWEST
MINN
24
14
Final BTN
-
MTSU
17UK
23
34
Final SECN+
-
14PSU
RUT
20
7
Final BTN
-
TCU
BAYLOR
16
9
Final FS1
-
IDAHO
13FLA
10
63
Final ESPNU
-
COLG
ARMY
14
28
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
WAKE
34
13
Final
-
CIT
1BAMA
17
50
Final SECN
-
10OHIOST
MD
52
51
Final/OT ABC
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
17
27
Final ESNN
-
NCST
LVILLE
52
10
Final
-
19UTAH
COLO
30
7
Final PACN
-
23UTAHST
COLOST
29
24
Final ATSN
-
FIU
CHARLO
42
35
Final ESP3
-
VMI
ODU
14
77
Final ESP+
-
TXSA
MRSHL
0
23
Final FBOOK
-
GAST
APLST
17
45
Final ESP+
-
12CUSE
3ND
3
36
Final NBC
-
NEVADA
SJST
21
12
Final ESP3
-
WCAR
UNC
26
49
Final
-
LAMON
ARKST
17
31
Final ESP+
-
TXSTSM
TROY
7
12
Final ESP+
-
USC
UCLA
27
34
Final FOX
-
TULSA
NAVY
29
37
Final CBSSN
-
WISC
PURDUE
47
44
Final/2OT BTN
-
MIZZOU
TENN
50
17
Final CBS
-
UVA
GATECH
27
30
Final/OT
-
LATECH
USM
20
21
Final
-
BGREEN
AKRON
21
6
Final ESP3
-
MIAMI
VATECH
38
14
Final ESPN
-
20BC
FSU
21
22
Final ESPN2
-
9WVU
OKLAST
41
45
Final ABC
-
TXTECH
KSTATE
6
21
Final ESPU
-
IOWA
ILL
63
0
Final BTN
-
MA
5UGA
27
66
Final SECN
-
LIB
AUBURN
0
53
Final SECN+
-
AF
WYO
27
35
Final ESNN
-
MISS
VANDY
0
073 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UTEP
WKY
0
047.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm beIN
-
KANSAS
6OKLA
0
069 O/U
-35
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
TNCHAT
SC
0
049.5 O/U
-31
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
16IOWAST
15TEXAS
0
049.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm LHN
-
24CINCY
11UCF
0
060.5 O/U
-7
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
NMEXST
BYU
0
059 O/U
-25.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
042 O/U
-11.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
8WASHST
0
063.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
ARIZST
OREG
0
064.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm PACN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
072 O/U
-6.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
0
PPD PACN