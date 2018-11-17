Drive Chart
No. 3 Notre Dame slams Syracuse 36-3 at Yankee Stadium

  • Nov 17, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) Ian Book returned to the starting lineup for No. 3 Notre Dame and threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns as the Fighting Irish routed No. 12 Syracuse 36-3 at Yankee Stadium on Saturday to stay on target for a trip to the College Football Playoff.

The Fighting Irish held out Book from last week's home game against Florida State with a rib injury, and he wasn't missed as Notre Dame (11-0, No. 3 CFP) rolled with Brandon Wimbush at quarterback.

Notre Dame clearly wanted to be cautious with Book ahead of its trip to the Bronx to face high-scoring Syracuse (8-3, No. 12 CFP). The junior quarterback, who took over as the starter four games into the season, looked good as new.

The Irish had their running game bottled up much of the day, but their short-to-intermediate passing game more than made up for it. Donned in pinstripe uniforms in a tribute to the usual residents of the ballpark, Notre Dame went up 7-0 on its second possession on a 9-yard pass from Book to Dexter Williams.

The Subway Alumni, along with the bridge and tunnel crowd, packed Yankee Stadium on a 45-degree day in the Bronx. The sellout crowd was announced at 48,104.

That the Fighting Irish were playing such an important game away from South Bend, Indiana, did not sit well with most of their fans. Even coach Brian Kelly said it was not ideal. Part of the Shamrock Series, the off-site ''home'' games Notre Dame plays almost annually, the Irish's second trip to the new Yankee Stadium had been in the works for several years.

Adding to the anxiety of playing a high-stakes, late-season game far from home was a Syracuse team having its best season in more than a decade.

Turns out, there was nothing to worry about. The most significant college football game at Yankee Stadium since No. 1 Army and No. 2 Notre Dame played a 0-0 tie in 1946 was no Game of the Century.

Only some wonky red-zone offense by the Irish in the first half kept it remotely close as the Orange played most of the game without starting quarterback Eric Dungey.

Dungey left in the first quarter with what the school said was an upper-body injury. The play before Dungey went out seemed fairly innocent. The quarterback ran into the middle of the Irish defense for 4 yards, got up and was setting up the Orange's no-hudde offense for the next play when he went to the ground.

The senior reached around to his lower back and stayed down until athletic training staff attended to him. He walked off slowly, and then to the visitor's dugout that leads to the clubhouses.

THE TAKEAWAY

Syracuse: DeVito came off the bench earlier this season to relieve Dungey against North Carolina and led the Orange to an overtime victory. The redshirt freshman is the quarterback of the future at Syracuse, but he never looked comfortable against the Irish. He was picked off late on the second quarter by Alohi Gilman, who returned it to the Orange 9. On the next play, Jafar Armstrong bounced around the corner and into the end zone to make it 20-0.

Notre Dame: Only a field goal with 10 seconds left denied the Irish their first shutout since Sept. 6, 2014, when they beat Michigan 31-0 in South Bend.

BATTER UP

Notre Dame improved 17-6-3 all-time at Yankee Stadium, including 2-0 at the newest version.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Finishes the regular season at No. 22 Boston College.

Notre Dame: The Irish finish the season on the West Coast against rival Southern California.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:20
91-A.Szmyt 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
55
yds
03:45
pos
3
36
Point After TD 4:05
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
36
Touchdown 4:15
2-D.Williams runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
90
yds
04:10
pos
0
35
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 3:35
19-J.Yoon extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
0
29
Touchdown 3:42
12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
51
yds
3:13
pos
0
29
Field Goal 9:58
19-J.Yoon 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
41
yds
03:07
pos
0
23
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:52
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
20
Touchdown 4:59
8-J.Armstrong runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
9
yds
00:13
pos
0
19
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:14
19-J.Yoon 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
83
yds
3:57
pos
0
13
Field Goal 7:49
19-J.Yoon 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
6
yds
1:14
pos
0
10
Point After TD 9:15
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:23
12-I.Book complete to 2-D.Williams. 2-D.Williams runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
60
yds
02:16
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 23
Rushing 9 7
Passing 6 14
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 6-18 6-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 201 459
Total Plays 73 74
Avg Gain 2.8 6.2
Net Yards Rushing 119 171
Rush Attempts 38 36
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 4.8
Net Yards Passing 82 288
Comp. - Att. 15-35 23-38
Yards Per Pass 2.3 7.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 6-33 2-4
Penalties - Yards 3-45 7-55
Touchdowns 0 4
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 1
Punts - Avg 8-38.0 4-37.8
Return Yards 133 100
Punts - Returns 2-19 2-22
Kickoffs - Returns 6-114 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 3-78
Kicking 1/2 6/7
Extra Points 0/0 3/4
Field Goals 1/2 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
12 Syracuse 8-3 00033
3 Notre Dame 11-0 1379736
O/U 64.5, ND -10
Yankee Stadium Bronx, NY
 82 PASS YDS 288
119 RUSH YDS 171
201 TOTAL YDS 459
Syracuse
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Devito 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.2% 105 0 2 60.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.6% 525 4 3 109.5
T. Devito 14/31 105 0 2
E. Dungey 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 10 0 1 -4.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.9% 2203 14 6 131.4
E. Dungey 1/4 10 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 74 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 790 5
M. Neal 18 74 0 10
D. Strickland 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 431 6
D. Strickland 8 50 0 14
J. Howard 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 310 6
J. Howard 3 12 0 8
E. Dungey 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
149 698 12
E. Dungey 2 8 0 4
T. Devito 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 -17 1
T. Devito 7 -25 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Harris 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 78 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 465 2
T. Harris 5 78 0 34
S. Riley 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
58 618 2
S. Riley 4 15 0 5
J. Custis 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 758 5
J. Custis 1 10 0 10
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 69 0
M. Neal 1 10 0 10
D. Strickland 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 83 0
D. Strickland 2 3 0 4
R. Pierce 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 89 3
R. Pierce 0 0 0 0
C. Jordan 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Jordan 0 0 0 0
N. Johnson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 526 4
N. Johnson 2 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Guthrie 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
R. Guthrie 11-1 0.0 0
A. Cisco 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
A. Cisco 7-1 0.0 1
C. Fredrick 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 3 0.0
C. Fredrick 5-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
T. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
E. Foster 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
E. Foster 4-0 0.0 0
S. Cullen 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Cullen 4-1 0.0 0
A. Robinson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Robinson 3-0 0.0 0
K. Whitner 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 2 0.0
K. Whitner 2-3 0.0 0
M. Williams 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
M. Williams 2-3 0.0 0
B. Berry 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Berry 1-0 1.0 0
K. Ruff 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Ruff 1-0 1.0 0
A. Stritzinger 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Stritzinger 1-0 0.0 0
A. Armstrong 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
A. Armstrong 1-1 0.0 0
K. Coleman 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Coleman 1-0 0.0 0
T. Bennett 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Bennett 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Szmyt 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
28/31 51/51
A. Szmyt 1/2 28 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Hofrichter 10 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 38.1 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
57 43.3 3
S. Hofrichter 7 38.1 3 45
T. Devito 13 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 1
T. Devito 1 37.0 1 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Riley 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 20.6 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 19.1 24 0
S. Riley 5 20.6 24 0
S. Cullen 24 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 17.7 11 0
S. Cullen 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Riley 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 16.8 9 1
S. Riley 1 9.0 9 0
N. Johnson 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
N. Johnson 1 10.0 10 0
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.2% 292 2 1 140.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.6% 2116 17 5 165.5
I. Book 23/37 292 2 1
B. Wimbush 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 719 4 6 113.3
B. Wimbush 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Williams 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 74 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
126 844 11
D. Williams 13 74 1 32
B. Wimbush 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 256 1
B. Wimbush 4 44 0 35
J. Armstrong 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 377 7
J. Armstrong 3 18 1 9
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 234 4
I. Book 6 16 0 9
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
C. Finke 2 11 0 13
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 377 3
T. Jones Jr. 6 10 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 98 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 558 4
C. Claypool 6 98 1 33
M. Boykin 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 76 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 730 8
M. Boykin 7 76 0 24
A. Mack 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 334 3
A. Mack 3 55 0 47
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 461 1
C. Finke 4 19 0 9
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 106 0
T. Jones Jr. 1 18 0 18
C. Kmet 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 151 0
C. Kmet 1 17 0 17
D. Williams 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 50 1
D. Williams 1 9 1 9
N. Weishar 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 2
N. Weishar 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Tranquill 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 2.0
D. Tranquill 7-1 2.0 0
A. Gilman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 2 0.0
A. Gilman 5-1 0.0 2
T. Coney 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-6 1 0.5
T. Coney 5-6 0.5 0
J. Love 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
J. Love 4-0 0.0 0
D. Hayes 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
D. Hayes 3-1 1.0 0
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 4 0.0
J. Elliott 3-2 0.0 1
Ja. Ademilola 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Ja. Ademilola 3-0 0.0 0
K. Kareem 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Kareem 2-2 0.0 0
J. Okwara 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 1.0
J. Okwara 2-0 1.0 0
J. Genmark Heath 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Genmark Heath 2-0 0.0 0
K. Hinish 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
K. Hinish 2-1 1.5 0
A. Bilal 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Bilal 1-0 0.0 0
K. Austin 4 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Austin 1-0 0.0 0
Jo. Jones 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Jo. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
T. Pride Jr. 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
T. Pride Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
D. Vaughn 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Vaughn 1-0 0.0 0
H. Griffith 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Griffith 1-0 0.0 0
Ja. Jones 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Ja. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
N. Coleman 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
N. Coleman 1-0 0.0 0
J. Patterson 55 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Patterson 1-0 0.0 0
P. Moala 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Moala 1-0 0.0 0
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Ogundeji 0-2 0.0 0
J. Bonner 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Bonner 0-1 0.0 0
J. Tillery 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Tillery 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Yoon 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 3/4
SEASON FG XP
15/19 38/40
J. Yoon 3/3 29 3/4 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Newsome 85 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
41 44.2 1
T. Newsome 4 37.8 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 10.4 16 0
C. Finke 2 11.0 16 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 CUSE 17 0:29 3 4 Punt
9:15 ND 35 0:00 2 68 INT
7:49 ND 35 2:26 8 33 Punt
1:14 ND 35 1:11 6 -19 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 CUSE 45 1:09 5 16 Punt
6:57 CUSE 20 1:19 6 71 INT
4:52 ND 35 1:01 7 10 Punt
1:48 CUSE 31 0:59 5 15 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:35 ND 35 0:00 4 -3 Punt
9:35 ND 35 1:20 4 1 Punt
3:35 ND 35 1:11 4 -4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CUSE 27 6:29 18 68 FG Miss
4:05 ND 35 3:45 11 59 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CUSE 35 2:43 8 15 Punt
11:39 ND 45 2:16 7 55 TD
9:09 CUSE 15 1:14 4 6 FG
5:17 ND 5 3:57 9 83 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ND 16 1:43 5 17 Punt
11:24 ND 26 4:05 11 73 INT
5:12 CUSE 9 0:13 1 9 TD
3:43 ND 10 1:49 6 13 Punt
0:44 ND 19 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:05 ND 47 3:07 7 40 FG
7:35 ND 49 3:53 10 51 TD
1:44 ND 40 1:07 4 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:25 ND 20 4:10 8 80 TD
0:15 CUSE 35 0:00 1 -10
NCAA FB Scores