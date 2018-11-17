|
|
|KANSAS
|OKLA
Murray accounts for 5 TDs, No. 6 Oklahoma beats Kansas
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Kyler Murray accounted for two of his five touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help No. 6 Oklahoma survive Kansas freshman running back Pooka Williams Jr.'s big game in a 55-40 victory Saturday night.
Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1 Big 12, No. 6 CFP) moved closer to a spot in the conference championship game, and Murray boosted his Heisman Trophy campaign in likely his final home game.
Williams rushed for a career-high 252 yards and two touchdowns and threw for a score for Kansas (3-8, 1-7). The Jayhawks have lost seven of the past eight games.
Murray sealed the game with a breakaway 75-yard touchdown run with 13:44 remaining, sparking a 20-point fourth quarter. He added another touchdown in the quarter and finished with 272 yards passing and two touchdowns. He rushed for 99 yards and three touchdowns.
That overshadowed a lackluster defensive performance. Oklahoma allowed 524 total offensive yards to Kansas.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas: With David Beaty nearing his final week as coach, the Jayhawks have something to build from offensively. Outside of Williams' night, Peyton Bender completed 16 of 23 passes for 145 yards and the Jayhawks rushed for 348 yards.
Oklahoma: The Sooners' embattled defense did itself no favors. It entered the game allowing 416 yards per game, a total Kansas eclipsed in the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
Kansas: The Jayhawks host No. 13 Texas next week in their season finale.
Oklahoma: The Sooners close out the regular season next week with a trip to No. 7 West Virginia hoping to wrap up a spot in the Big 12 championship game.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|31
|Rushing
|17
|14
|Passing
|8
|15
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|9-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|524
|563
|Total Plays
|64
|72
|Avg Gain
|8.2
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|348
|294
|Rush Attempts
|36
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|9.7
|7.4
|Net Yards Passing
|176
|269
|Comp. - Att.
|20-28
|21-32
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|8.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-53
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|5
|7
|Rushing TDs
|4
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-37.5
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|98
|145
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-64
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-88
|3-81
|Int. - Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Kicking
|4/4
|7/8
|Extra Points
|3/3
|7/8
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|176
|PASS YDS
|269
|
|
|348
|RUSH YDS
|294
|
|
|524
|TOTAL YDS
|563
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Bender 7 QB
|P. Bender
|19/27
|167
|0
|0
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|1/1
|9
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|15
|252
|2
|44
|
K. Herbert 10 RB
|K. Herbert
|15
|64
|2
|25
|
D. Williams 25 RB
|D. Williams
|4
|32
|0
|13
|
P. Bender 7 QB
|P. Bender
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Booker 88 WR
|J. Booker
|5
|58
|1
|22
|
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
|S. Sims Jr.
|6
|49
|0
|13
|
K. Johnson Jr. 14 WR
|K. Johnson Jr.
|2
|27
|0
|25
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|3
|18
|0
|8
|
K. Herbert 10 RB
|K. Herbert
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
|S. Robinson Jr.
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Saunders 89 TE
|M. Saunders
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Rui 7 K
|G. Rui
|1/1
|45
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Thompson 80 P
|K. Thompson
|2
|37.5
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|2
|21.0
|23
|0
|
R. Schadler 33 WR
|R. Schadler
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
|S. Sims Jr.
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|
K. Herbert 10 RB
|K. Herbert
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
H. Hall 49 FB
|H. Hall
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Ky. Murray 1 QB
|Ky. Murray
|21/32
|272
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Brooks 26 RB
|K. Brooks
|25
|171
|2
|14
|
Ky. Murray 1 QB
|Ky. Murray
|8
|99
|3
|75
|
J. Hall 27 FB
|J. Hall
|4
|21
|0
|8
|
T. Sermon 4 RB
|T. Sermon
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Brown 5 WR
|M. Brown
|6
|65
|0
|15
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|5
|52
|0
|20
|
C. Meier 45 FB
|C. Meier
|3
|49
|1
|20
|
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
|G. Calcaterra
|3
|46
|1
|23
|
L. Morris 84 WR
|L. Morris
|1
|40
|0
|40
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
K. Brooks 26 RB
|K. Brooks
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Seibert 43 K
|A. Seibert
|0/0
|0
|7/8
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
NMEXST
BYU
7
28
2nd 0:58 ESP2
-
ARIZ
8WASHST
14
41
2nd 6:18 ESPN
-
ARIZST
OREG
13
21
2nd 0:42 PACN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
14
3
2nd 7:29
-
SDGST
FRESNO
14
10
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
WMICH
BALLST
41
42
Final/OT ESPN2
-
BUFF
OHIO
17
52
Final ESPN2
-
MIAOH
NILL
13
7
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
KENTST
56
34
Final CBSSN
-
TULANE
HOU
17
48
Final ESPN
-
FAU
NTEXAS
38
41
Final CBSSN
-
MEMP
SMU
28
18
Final ESPN2
-
25BOISE
NMEX
45
14
Final CBSSN
-
TCU
BAYLOR
16
9
Final FS1
-
CIT
1BAMA
17
50
Final SECN
-
PITT
WAKE
34
13
Final
-
22NWEST
MINN
24
14
Final BTN
-
ARK
21MISSST
6
52
Final ESPN
-
MICHST
NEB
6
9
Final FOX
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
17
27
Final ESNN
-
14PSU
RUT
20
7
Final BTN
-
MTSU
17UK
23
34
Final SECN+
-
IDAHO
13FLA
10
63
Final ESPNU
-
COLG
ARMY
14
28
Final CBSSN
-
10OHIOST
MD
52
51
Final/OT ABC
-
NCST
LVILLE
52
10
Final
-
19UTAH
COLO
30
7
Final PACN
-
23UTAHST
COLOST
29
24
Final ATSN
-
FIU
CHARLO
42
35
Final ESP3
-
VMI
ODU
14
77
Final ESP+
-
12CUSE
3ND
3
36
Final NBC
-
GAST
APLST
17
45
Final ESP+
-
TXSA
MRSHL
0
23
Final FBOOK
-
NEVADA
SJST
21
12
Final ESP3
-
WCAR
UNC
26
49
Final
-
LAMON
ARKST
17
31
Final ESP+
-
9WVU
OKLAST
41
45
Final ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
7
12
Final ESP+
-
TXTECH
KSTATE
6
21
Final ESPU
-
USC
UCLA
27
34
Final FOX
-
LATECH
USM
20
21
Final
-
IOWA
ILL
63
0
Final BTN
-
20BC
FSU
21
22
Final ESPN2
-
BGREEN
AKRON
21
6
Final ESP3
-
TULSA
NAVY
29
37
Final CBSSN
-
MIAMI
VATECH
38
14
Final ESPN
-
MIZZOU
TENN
50
17
Final CBS
-
WISC
PURDUE
47
44
Final/2OT BTN
-
UVA
GATECH
27
30
Final/OT
-
IND
4MICH
20
31
Final FS1
-
MA
5UGA
27
66
Final SECN
-
LIB
AUBURN
0
53
Final SECN+
-
AF
WYO
27
35
Final ESNN
-
OREGST
18WASH
23
42
Final PACN
-
GAS
CSTCAR
41
17
Final ESP+
-
SALA
LALAF
38
48
Final ESP3
-
DUKE
2CLEM
6
35
Final ESPN
-
UCONN
ECU
21
55
Final CBSSN
-
UAB
TXAM
20
41
Final ESP2
-
RICE
7LSU
10
42
Final ESPNU
-
UTEP
WKY
16
40
Final beIN
-
KANSAS
6OKLA
40
55
Final FOX
-
MISS
VANDY
29
36
Final/OT SECN
-
TNCHAT
SC
9
49
Final SECN
-
16IOWAST
15TEXAS
10
24
Final LHN
-
24CINCY
11UCF
13
38
Final ABC
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
0
PPD PACN