Drive Chart
KANSAS
OKLA

No Text

Murray accounts for 5 TDs, No. 6 Oklahoma beats Kansas

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 17, 2018

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Kyler Murray accounted for two of his five touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help No. 6 Oklahoma survive Kansas freshman running back Pooka Williams Jr.'s big game in a 55-40 victory Saturday night.

Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1 Big 12, No. 6 CFP) moved closer to a spot in the conference championship game, and Murray boosted his Heisman Trophy campaign in likely his final home game.

Williams rushed for a career-high 252 yards and two touchdowns and threw for a score for Kansas (3-8, 1-7). The Jayhawks have lost seven of the past eight games.

Murray sealed the game with a breakaway 75-yard touchdown run with 13:44 remaining, sparking a 20-point fourth quarter. He added another touchdown in the quarter and finished with 272 yards passing and two touchdowns. He rushed for 99 yards and three touchdowns.

That overshadowed a lackluster defensive performance. Oklahoma allowed 524 total offensive yards to Kansas.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas: With David Beaty nearing his final week as coach, the Jayhawks have something to build from offensively. Outside of Williams' night, Peyton Bender completed 16 of 23 passes for 145 yards and the Jayhawks rushed for 348 yards.

Oklahoma: The Sooners' embattled defense did itself no favors. It entered the game allowing 416 yards per game, a total Kansas eclipsed in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Kansas: The Jayhawks host No. 13 Texas next week in their season finale.

Oklahoma: The Sooners close out the regular season next week with a trip to No. 7 West Virginia hoping to wrap up a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 2:31
9-C.Stanley complete to 35-C.Humphrey. 35-C.Humphrey to OKL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
40
55
Touchdown 2:38
10-K.Herbert runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:47
pos
38
55
Point After TD 5:25
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
32
55
Touchdown 5:31
1-K.Murray complete to 80-G.Calcaterra. 80-G.Calcaterra runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
04:07
pos
32
54
Two Point Conversion 9:38
7-P.Bender complete to 11-S.Sims. 11-S.Sims 10-K.Herbert to OKL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
32
48
Touchdown 9:50
1-P.Williams runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
02:15
pos
30
48
Point After TD 12:05
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
48
Touchdown 12:15
punts 0 yards from KAN 30 blocked by 81-B.Willis. 18-C.Bolton runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
24
47
Missed Two Point Conversion 13:44
43-A.Seibert extra point is no good. blocked by 2-C.Harris.
plays
yds
pos
24
41
Touchdown 13:58
1-K.Murray runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:07
pos
24
41
Point After TD 14:05
7-G.Rui extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
35
Touchdown 14:13
1-P.Williams complete to 88-J.Booker. 88-J.Booker runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
00:44
pos
23
35
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:50
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
35
Touchdown 0:50
26-K.Brooks runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
51
yds
03:26
pos
17
34
Point After TD 5:39
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
28
Touchdown 5:48
1-K.Murray scrambles runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
65
yds
05:04
pos
17
27
Point After TD 10:52
7-G.Rui extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 10:57
10-K.Herbert runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
45
yds
03:17
pos
16
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:18
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 0:23
26-K.Brooks runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
04:01
pos
10
20
Point After TD 9:03
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 9:03
1-K.Murray complete to 45-C.Meier. 45-C.Meier runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
03:04
pos
10
13
Field Goal 12:15
7-G.Rui 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
37
yds
00:59
pos
10
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:19
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 1:25
1-K.Murray runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
01:25
pos
7
6
Point After TD 2:50
7-G.Rui extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 2:59
1-P.Williams runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
93
yds
03:19
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 31
Rushing 17 14
Passing 8 15
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 6-12 9-10
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 524 563
Total Plays 64 72
Avg Gain 8.2 7.8
Net Yards Rushing 348 294
Rush Attempts 36 40
Avg Rush Yards 9.7 7.4
Net Yards Passing 176 269
Comp. - Att. 20-28 21-32
Yards Per Pass 6.3 8.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 1-3
Penalties - Yards 6-53 2-25
Touchdowns 5 7
Rushing TDs 4 5
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 2-37.5 0-0.0
Return Yards 98 145
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-64
Kickoffs - Returns 6-88 3-81
Int. - Returns 1-10 0-0
Kicking 4/4 7/8
Extra Points 3/3 7/8
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kansas 3-8 7372340
6 Oklahoma 10-1 714142055
O/U 69, OKLA -35
Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Norman, OK
 176 PASS YDS 269
348 RUSH YDS 294
524 TOTAL YDS 563
Kansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Bender 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.4% 167 0 0 122.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 1735 12 2 121.1
P. Bender 19/27 167 0 0
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 1 0 505.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 1 0 505.6
P. Williams Jr. 1/1 9 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 252 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 252 2
P. Williams Jr. 15 252 2 44
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 64 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
109 491 5
K. Herbert 15 64 2 25
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 194 0
D. Williams 4 32 0 13
P. Bender 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 -145 0
P. Bender 2 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Booker 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 58 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 321 5
J. Booker 5 58 1 22
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 522 4
S. Sims Jr. 6 49 0 13
K. Johnson Jr. 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 287 2
K. Johnson Jr. 2 27 0 25
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
P. Williams Jr. 3 18 0 8
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 35 0
K. Herbert 2 10 0 7
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 298 1
S. Robinson Jr. 1 10 0 10
M. Saunders 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 1
M. Saunders 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Holani 6 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
I. Holani 1-0 1.0 0
M. Lee 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
M. Lee 1-0 0.0 0
S. Taylor 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
S. Taylor 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Rui 7 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
11/16 26/26
G. Rui 1/1 45 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Thompson 80 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 37.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
62 43.0 1
K. Thompson 2 37.5 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 23 0
P. Williams Jr. 2 21.0 23 0
R. Schadler 33 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
R. Schadler 1 24.0 24 0
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 19.4 11 0
S. Sims Jr. 1 11.0 11 0
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 1 0
K. Herbert 1 1.0 1 0
H. Hall 49 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
H. Hall 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 272 2 1 151.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.3% 3310 34 6 205.8
Ky. Murray 21/32 272 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 171 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 811 11
K. Brooks 25 171 2 14
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 99 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
104 739 10
Ky. Murray 8 99 3 75
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
J. Hall 4 21 0 8
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
132 851 10
T. Sermon 1 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 1021 8
M. Brown 6 65 0 15
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 829 9
C. Lamb 5 52 0 20
C. Meier 45 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 223 4
C. Meier 3 49 1 20
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 46 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 318 3
G. Calcaterra 3 46 1 23
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 426 8
L. Morris 1 40 0 40
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
C. Rambo 2 13 0 9
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 36 0
K. Brooks 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/8
SEASON FG XP
11/13 71/72
A. Seibert 0/0 0 7/8 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 27.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
20 25.2 33 0
T. Brown 3 27.0 33 0
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
L. Morris 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 34.0 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 15.0 34 0
C. Lamb 1 34.0 34 0
B. Willis 81 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
B. Willis 1 21.0 21 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLA 35 3:18 8 22 Punt
6:18 KANSAS 7 3:19 7 93 TD
1:19 OKLA 35 0:59 11 37 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:03 OKLA 20 3:51 11 26 Downs
0:18 OKLA 35 0:06 3 20 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:14 OKLA 45 3:17 7 45 TD
5:39 OKLA 35 1:19 4 4 Punt
0:50 OKLA 35 0:44 5 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:44 OKLA 35 1:24 6 -5 TD
12:05 OKLA 35 2:15 6 65 TD
5:25 OKLA 35 2:47 8 65 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:05 OKLA 14 4:09 11 79 Fumble
2:50 KANSAS 35 1:25 6 59 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:07 KANSAS 35 3:04 9 65 TD
4:24 OKLA 40 4:01 10 60 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 KANSAS 35 0:00 4 20 INT
10:52 KANSAS 35 5:04 14 65 TD
4:16 OKLA 49 3:26 8 51 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:05 KANSAS 35 0:07 3 65 TD
9:38 KANSAS 35 4:07 11 65 TD
2:31 KANSAS 35 1:11 7 33
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores