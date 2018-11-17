|
|
|IOWA
|ILL
Iowa hands Illinois worst loss in school history
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) Nate Stanley passed for 178 yards and three touchdowns while Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young added two rushing touchdowns each as Iowa rolled over Illinois 63-0 on Saturday.
It tied the largest margin of defeat in Illinois history, matching a 63-0 loss to the University of Chicago in 1906.
The win ended a three-game skid for the Hawkeyes (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) and makes a bowl invitation all but certain.
The loss ended Illinois' bowl hopes.
Stanley was 13 of 21 through the air for three touchdowns and one interception. His touchdown passes went to tight end Noah Fant (who played sparingly last week) and T.J. Hockenson.
Sargent carried 17 times for 121 yards, while Young rushed for 67 yards on 14 carries.
AJ Bush was 12 of 28 for 82 yards and two interceptions for Illinois. Ra'Von Bonner carried the ball 21 times for 111 yards.
Illinois' top rusher. Reggie Corbin, left last week's game with an ankle injury and appeared to re-injure it in the first half. He carried the ball once prior to leaving Saturday's for minus 4 yards.
Illinois (4-7, 2-6) turned the ball over four times, which led to 14 Iowa points.
Iowa generated 400 yards of total offense, compared to 231 for Illinois.
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa was able pretty much to do as they pleased. And what pleased them seemingly was scoring touchdowns.
Illinois was never in the same stadium with Iowa, let alone the same game. Moribund defense and an ineffective offense.
UP NEXT
Iowa: Closes out the regular season by hosting Nebraska on Friday.
Illinois: Ends its season at Northwestern next Saturday.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|11
|Rushing
|11
|8
|Passing
|9
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|2-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-6
|Total Net Yards
|390
|213
|Total Plays
|60
|73
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|2.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|203
|149
|Rush Attempts
|37
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|3.5
|Net Yards Passing
|187
|64
|Comp. - Att.
|14-23
|12-30
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|2.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-10
|3-18
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|7-81
|Touchdowns
|9
|0
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|5-38.2
|8-44.9
|Return Yards
|191
|31
|Punts - Returns
|8-137
|2-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-25
|Int. - Returns
|3-54
|1-2
|Kicking
|9/9
|0/0
|Extra Points
|9/9
|0/0
|Field Goals
|0/0
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|187
|PASS YDS
|64
|
|
|203
|RUSH YDS
|149
|
|
|390
|TOTAL YDS
|213
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|13/21
|178
|3
|1
|
P. Mansell 2 QB
|P. Mansell
|1/2
|19
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|17
|121
|2
|29
|
T. Young 28 RB
|T. Young
|14
|67
|2
|17
|
P. Mansell 2 QB
|P. Mansell
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|4
|2
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Fant 87 TE
|N. Fant
|3
|54
|1
|37
|
T. Hockenson 38 TE
|T. Hockenson
|2
|48
|2
|37
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|3
|39
|0
|15
|
D. Dafney 23 WR
|D. Dafney
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
|K. Groeneweg
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
N. Easley 84 WR
|N. Easley
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Young 28 RB
|T. Young
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Epenesa 94 DE
|A. Epenesa
|6-2
|1.5
|0
|
J. Gervase 30 DB
|J. Gervase
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hesse 40 DE
|P. Hesse
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Golston 57 DE
|C. Golston
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Colbert 32 LB
|D. Colbert
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hockaday 48 LB
|J. Hockaday
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
|M. Ojemudia
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Hooker 27 DB
|A. Hooker
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Niemann 49 LB
|N. Niemann
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 52 LB
|A. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lattimore 95 DL
|C. Lattimore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Welch 34 LB
|K. Welch
|2-1
|0.5
|1
|
G. Stone 9 DB
|G. Stone
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hankins 8 DB
|M. Hankins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 DE
|A. Nelson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Milani 18 DB
|J. Milani
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cook 18 TE
|D. Cook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Recinos 91 K
|M. Recinos
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|
C. Shudak 94 K
|C. Shudak
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Rastetter 7 P
|C. Rastetter
|4
|38.8
|1
|44
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|1
|36.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
|K. Groeneweg
|6
|17.5
|61
|1
|
A. Hooker 27 DB
|A. Hooker
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
A. Epenesa 94 DE
|A. Epenesa
|1
|16.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Bush 1 QB
|A. Bush
|12/28
|82
|0
|2
|
M. Rivers II 8 QB
|M. Rivers II
|0/2
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bonner 21 RB
|R. Bonner
|21
|111
|0
|19
|
J. Norwood 3 RB
|J. Norwood
|4
|30
|0
|12
|
A. Bush 1 QB
|A. Bush
|12
|18
|0
|7
|
K. Sims 22 RB
|K. Sims
|2
|4
|0
|6
|
T. Davis 15 WR
|T. Davis
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
R. Corbin 2 RB
|R. Corbin
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
M. Rivers II 8 QB
|M. Rivers II
|2
|-6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Smalling 4 WR
|R. Smalling
|3
|27
|0
|16
|
S. Mays 9 WR
|S. Mays
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
J. Norwood 3 RB
|J. Norwood
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. Bonner 21 RB
|R. Bonner
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
D. Stampley 6 WR
|D. Stampley
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Roberts 36 TE
|A. Roberts
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Corbin 2 RB
|R. Corbin
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Reams 13 WR
|C. Reams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Barker 87 TE
|D. Barker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hansen 35 LB
|J. Hansen
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Roundtree 97 DL
|B. Roundtree
|5-1
|2.0
|0
|
D. Phillips 3 LB
|D. Phillips
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
T. Oliver 96 DL
|T. Oliver
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harding 9 LB
|D. Harding
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Adams 6 DB
|T. Adams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hobbs 8 DB
|N. Hobbs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Milan 55 DL
|J. Milan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Walker 20 DB
|N. Walker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 93 DL
|C. Avery
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Carney Jr. 99 DL
|O. Carney Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Watkins 31 DB
|C. Watkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Knight 10 LB
|J. Knight
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ware 15 DB
|D. Ware
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pate 98 DL
|D. Pate
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hardge III 23 DB
|R. Hardge III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Hayes 14 P
|B. Hayes
|8
|44.9
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Sandy 11 WR
|C. Sandy
|2
|12.5
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hobbs 8 DB
|N. Hobbs
|2
|2.0
|4
|0
