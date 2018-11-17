Drive Chart
Iowa hands Illinois worst loss in school history

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 17, 2018

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) Nate Stanley passed for 178 yards and three touchdowns while Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young added two rushing touchdowns each as Iowa rolled over Illinois 63-0 on Saturday.

It tied the largest margin of defeat in Illinois history, matching a 63-0 loss to the University of Chicago in 1906.

The win ended a three-game skid for the Hawkeyes (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) and makes a bowl invitation all but certain.

The loss ended Illinois' bowl hopes.

Stanley was 13 of 21 through the air for three touchdowns and one interception. His touchdown passes went to tight end Noah Fant (who played sparingly last week) and T.J. Hockenson.

Sargent carried 17 times for 121 yards, while Young rushed for 67 yards on 14 carries.

AJ Bush was 12 of 28 for 82 yards and two interceptions for Illinois. Ra'Von Bonner carried the ball 21 times for 111 yards.

Illinois' top rusher. Reggie Corbin, left last week's game with an ankle injury and appeared to re-injure it in the first half. He carried the ball once prior to leaving Saturday's for minus 4 yards.

Illinois (4-7, 2-6) turned the ball over four times, which led to 14 Iowa points.

Iowa generated 400 yards of total offense, compared to 231 for Illinois.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa was able pretty much to do as they pleased. And what pleased them seemingly was scoring touchdowns.

Illinois was never in the same stadium with Iowa, let alone the same game. Moribund defense and an ineffective offense.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Closes out the regular season by hosting Nebraska on Friday.

Illinois: Ends its season at Northwestern next Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:47
94-C.Shudak extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
63
0
Touchdown 5:56
28-T.Young runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
51
yds
03:56
pos
62
0
Point After TD 11:10
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
56
0
Touchdown 11:17
10-M.Sargent runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
60
yds
01:57
pos
55
0
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:11
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
0
Touchdown 8:15
28-T.Young runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
20
yds
02:48
pos
48
0
Point After TD 13:26
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
0
Touchdown 13:43
14-B.Hayes punts 39 yards from ILL 22. 14-K.Groeneweg runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
61
yds
0:00
pos
41
0
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:10
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
0
Touchdown 5:17
4-N.Stanley complete to 38-T.Hockenson. 38-T.Hockenson runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
98
yds
02:27
pos
34
0
Point After TD 11:43
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
0
Touchdown 11:50
4-N.Stanley complete to 38-T.Hockenson. 38-T.Hockenson runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
11
yds
00:08
pos
27
0
Point After TD 13:42
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 13:50
21-R.Bonner to ILL 23 FUMBLES (57-C.Golston). 94-A.Epenesa runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
58
yds
3:25
pos
20
0
Point After TD 13:50
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 13:53
10-M.Sargent runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
58
yds
01:56
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:20
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 6:24
4-N.Stanley complete to 87-N.Fant. 87-N.Fant runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
39
yds
01:55
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 11
Rushing 11 8
Passing 9 3
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 5-12 2-17
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-6
Total Net Yards 390 213
Total Plays 60 73
Avg Gain 6.5 2.9
Net Yards Rushing 203 149
Rush Attempts 37 43
Avg Rush Yards 5.5 3.5
Net Yards Passing 187 64
Comp. - Att. 14-23 12-30
Yards Per Pass 8.1 2.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-10 3-18
Penalties - Yards 1-15 7-81
Touchdowns 9 0
Rushing TDs 4 0
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 2 0
Turnovers 1 4
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 3
Punts - Avg 5-38.2 8-44.9
Return Yards 191 31
Punts - Returns 8-137 2-4
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-25
Int. - Returns 3-54 1-2
Kicking 9/9 0/0
Extra Points 9/9 0/0
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Iowa 7-4 728141463
Illinois 4-7 00000
O/U 59.5, ILL +16
Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) Champaign, IL
 187 PASS YDS 64
203 RUSH YDS 149
390 TOTAL YDS 213
Iowa
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 178 3 1 170.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 2486 21 9 135.5
N. Stanley 13/21 178 3 1
P. Mansell 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 19 0 0 129.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 83 0 1 124.7
P. Mansell 1/2 19 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 121 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
126 575 8
M. Sargent 17 121 2 29
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 67 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 547 4
T. Young 14 67 2 17
P. Mansell 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 31 1
P. Mansell 1 7 0 7
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 71 0
I. Smith-Marsette 1 6 0 6
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 12 1
N. Stanley 4 2 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Fant 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 507 7
N. Fant 3 54 1 37
T. Hockenson 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 48 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 663 6
T. Hockenson 2 48 2 37
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 292 1
B. Smith 3 39 0 15
D. Dafney 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
D. Dafney 1 19 0 19
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 0
K. Groeneweg 1 14 0 14
N. Easley 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 361 3
N. Easley 1 10 0 10
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 26 1
T. Young 2 7 0 4
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 148 0
M. Sargent 1 6 0 6
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 324 2
I. Smith-Marsette 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Epenesa 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.5
A. Epenesa 6-2 1.5 0
J. Gervase 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 3 0.0
J. Gervase 5-3 0.0 0
P. Hesse 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
P. Hesse 4-0 0.0 0
C. Golston 57 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Golston 4-0 0.0 0
D. Colbert 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Colbert 4-1 0.0 0
J. Hockaday 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Hockaday 4-0 0.0 0
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
M. Ojemudia 4-0 0.0 1
A. Hooker 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 4 0.0
A. Hooker 3-0 0.0 1
N. Niemann 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Niemann 3-0 0.0 0
A. Jones 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
C. Lattimore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Lattimore 2-0 0.0 0
K. Welch 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.5
K. Welch 2-1 0.5 1
G. Stone 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 4 0.0
G. Stone 2-1 0.0 0
M. Hankins 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Hankins 2-0 0.0 0
A. Nelson 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Nelson 1-0 1.0 0
J. Milani 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Milani 1-1 0.0 0
D. Cook 18 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Cook 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Recinos 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 8/8
SEASON FG XP
14/18 40/40
M. Recinos 0/0 0 8/8 8
C. Shudak 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
C. Shudak 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Rastetter 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
44 39.8 1
C. Rastetter 4 38.8 1 44
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 30.5 1
N. Stanley 1 36.0 1 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 17.5 61 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
22 10.4 61 1
K. Groeneweg 6 17.5 61 1
A. Hooker 27 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
A. Hooker 1 9.0 9 0
A. Epenesa 94 DE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 0 0
A. Epenesa 1 16.0 0 0
Illinois
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Bush 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 82 0 2 53.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.8% 1132 5 9 105.4
A. Bush 12/28 82 0 2
M. Rivers II 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -100.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.4% 547 3 3 104.8
M. Rivers II 0/2 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Bonner 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 111 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 390 3
R. Bonner 21 111 0 19
J. Norwood 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 29 0
J. Norwood 4 30 0 12
A. Bush 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
122 677 8
A. Bush 12 18 0 7
K. Sims 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
K. Sims 2 4 0 6
T. Davis 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
T. Davis 1 -4 0 -4
R. Corbin 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 1007 9
R. Corbin 1 -4 0 -4
M. Rivers II 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 65 0
M. Rivers II 2 -6 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Smalling 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 334 4
R. Smalling 3 27 0 16
S. Mays 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 262 0
S. Mays 3 24 0 12
J. Norwood 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Norwood 1 11 0 11
R. Bonner 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
R. Bonner 2 8 0 7
D. Stampley 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 242 2
D. Stampley 1 5 0 5
A. Roberts 36 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
A. Roberts 1 4 0 4
R. Corbin 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 154 0
R. Corbin 1 3 0 3
C. Reams 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
C. Reams 0 0 0 0
D. Barker 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 84 1
D. Barker 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Hansen 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
J. Hansen 8-0 0.0 0
B. Roundtree 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 2.0
B. Roundtree 5-1 2.0 0
D. Phillips 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 4 0.0
D. Phillips 5-2 0.0 1
T. Oliver 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
T. Oliver 5-3 0.0 0
D. Harding 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Harding 4-1 0.0 0
T. Adams 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
T. Adams 4-0 0.0 0
N. Hobbs 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
N. Hobbs 2-0 0.0 0
J. Milan 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Milan 2-0 0.0 0
N. Walker 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Walker 2-0 0.0 0
C. Avery 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Avery 2-0 0.0 0
O. Carney Jr. 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
O. Carney Jr. 1-2 0.0 0
C. Watkins 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Watkins 1-1 0.0 0
J. Knight 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Knight 1-0 0.0 0
D. Ware 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Ware 1-0 0.0 0
D. Pate 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Pate 0-1 0.0 0
R. Hardge III 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Hardge III 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Hayes 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 44.9 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
59 43.7 1
B. Hayes 8 44.9 1 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Sandy 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 18.1 16 0
C. Sandy 2 12.5 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Hobbs 8 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 1.8 4 0
N. Hobbs 2 2.0 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ILL 35 0:00 3 24 INT
12:23 IOWA 44 2:52 6 18 Punt
8:19 ILL 39 1:55 4 39 TD
4:56 IOWA 35 1:33 3 0 Punt
2:15 IOWA 42 1:56 7 58 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:58 ILL 11 0:08 1 11 TD
7:44 IOWA 17 2:27 5 83 TD
1:09 IOWA 2 0:19 3 6 Punt
0:11 IOWA 40 0:00 1 12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:03 ILL 20 2:48 6 20 TD
5:34 IOWA 32 2:08 5 19 Punt
2:19 IOWA 27 1:35 3 -5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:14 IOWA 40 1:57 5 60 TD
9:52 IOWA 49 3:56 7 51 TD
2:17 ILL 47 0:48 3 5
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:27 IOWA 41 1:20 5 13 Downs
9:26 ILL 2 1:03 4 14 Punt
6:20 IOWA 35 0:54 4 -9 Punt
3:19 ILL 21 0:59 3 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:50 IOWA 35 0:00 2 -16 TD
13:42 IOWA 35 1:17 5 9 Punt
11:43 IOWA 35 3:54 9 21 Punt
5:10 IOWA 35 3:26 10 -33 INT
0:42 IOWA 46 0:22 4 6 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:06 IOWA 35 0:00 4 -3 TD
13:26 IOWA 35 1:45 7 45 INT
8:11 IOWA 35 2:28 8 22 Fumble
3:20 ILL 13 0:34 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ILL 45 1:41 6 15 Downs
11:10 IOWA 35 0:41 4 -29 Punt
5:47 IOWA 35 2:56 8 18 INT
NCAA FB Scores