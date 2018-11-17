Drive Chart
Burrow, No. 10 LSU open up offense in 42-10 win over Rice

  Nov 17, 2018

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Joe Burrow passed for a career-high 307 yards and two touchdowns in less than three quarters, and No. 10 LSU rolled to a 42-10 victory over struggling Rice on Saturday night.

The Tigers (9-2, No. 7 CFP) led 35-3 midway through the third quarter en route to a victory in which the only drama involved whether LSU would cover a point spread hovering around 44 points before kickoff.

Nick Brossette rushed for two touchdowns for LSU, which can clinch its first 10-win season under coach Ed Orgeron - and virtually ensure a New Year's Day bowl bid - by winning its regular season finale next weekend.

Burrow's touchdowns went for 38 yards to Stephen Sullivan and 13 yards to senior tight end Foster Moreau, who caught five passes for 71 yards.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Lanard Fournette also ran for short TDs.

Backup quarterback Myles Brennan replaced Burrow in the middle of the third quarter, completing four of six passes for 65 yards, including a 39-yard pass down the right sideline to Justin Jefferson.

LSU outgained Rice (1-11) 552 yards to 198. The Owls, losers of 11 straight, scored their first points on Haden Tobola's 51-yard field goal late in the first half. Juma Otoviano scored Rice's lone touchdown on a 5-yard run with 2:55 to play

Rice also set up for a field goal four plays after LSU running back Jontre Kirkland's fumble gave Rice the ball on the Tigers 35 in the first quarter, but Jack Fox's 52-yard attempt sailed wide left.

Rice QB Shawn Stankavage completed seven of 13 passes for 101 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Rice: First-year head coach Mike Bloomgren spoke enthusiastically about the opportunity to take his team into LSU's Tiger Stadium, but reality set in pretty quickly. Bloomgren's rebuilding program wasn't likely to keep this game close unless LSU had come out flat. But Rice played a relatively clean game, committing no turnovers and just three penalties.

LSU: With painful and relatively fresh memories of the Tigers' upset loss to Troy last season, Orgeron wanted to see his team take the field with energy, effort and focus. He also wanted to open up the offense to give that side of the ball more confidence heading into a challenging season finale. He got more or less what he wanted. And the big third-quarter lead allowed him to take a look at reserves who could wind up in bigger roles in upcoming seasons. Brennan, who had not previously played this season, will be eligible to take a redshirt and preserve a season of college eligibility under new NCAA rules.

UP NEXT

Rice hosts Old Dominion on Saturday.

LSU visits Texas A&M on Saturday night.

---

For more AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:55
2-J.Fox extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
42
Touchdown 3:04
21-J.Otoviano runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
65
yds
07:56
pos
9
42
Point After TD 11:00
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
42
Touchdown 11:06
27-L.Fournette runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
03:01
pos
3
41
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:32
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
35
Touchdown 9:37
4-N.Brossette runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
90
yds
1:34
pos
3
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:07
18-H.Tobola 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
37
yds
05:54
pos
3
28
Point After TD 8:01
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 8:06
9-J.Burrow complete to 18-F.Moreau. 18-F.Moreau runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
88
yds
02:53
pos
0
27
Point After TD 13:06
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 13:12
4-N.Brossette runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
91
yds
01:50
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:52
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 6:01
9-J.Burrow complete to 10-S.Sullivan. 10-S.Sullivan runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
66
yds
01:12
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:06
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:12
22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
65
yds
03:48
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 31
Rushing 8 10
Passing 6 20
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 4-14 5-8
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 178 549
Total Plays 58 69
Avg Gain 3.1 8.0
Net Yards Rushing 97 180
Rush Attempts 43 35
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 5.1
Net Yards Passing 81 369
Comp. - Att. 7-15 24-34
Yards Per Pass 5.4 10.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-20 1-3
Penalties - Yards 3-22 3-26
Touchdowns 1 6
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-48.5 1-33.0
Return Yards 0 50
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-13
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-37
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 2/3 6/7
Extra Points 1/1 6/6
Field Goals 1/2 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Rice 1-11 030710
7 LSU 9-2 14147742
O/U 52, LSU -41.5
Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, LA
 81 PASS YDS 369
97 RUSH YDS 180
178 TOTAL YDS 549
Rice
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Stankavage 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 101 0 0 119.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.6% 1328 10 10 113.5
S. Stankavage 7/13 101 0 0
J. Tyner 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45% 132 0 1 90.4
J. Tyner 0/1 0 0 0
P. Towns 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 10 0 0 46.0
P. Towns 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
As. Walter 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 72 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 252 0
As. Walter 23 72 0 13
J. Otoviano 21 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 140 1
J. Otoviano 11 36 1 8
Au. Walter 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
131 557 4
Au. Walter 2 14 0 11
D. Ellis 12 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
D. Ellis 1 -3 0 -3
P. Towns 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 1 0
P. Towns 2 -9 0 -4
S. Stankavage 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 49 0
S. Stankavage 4 -13 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Ellis 12 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 82 0
D. Ellis 3 66 0 27
A. Trammell 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
61 627 3
A. Trammell 2 27 0 17
Au. Walter 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 501 2
Au. Walter 1 4 0 4
J. Myers 7 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 174 1
J. Myers 1 4 0 4
J. Bull 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 26 1
J. Bull 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Silcox 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Silcox 1-0 0.0 0
B. Alldredge 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
B. Alldredge 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Fox 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
5/12 20/20
J. Fox 0/1 0 1/1 1
H. Tobola 18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
10/11 0/0
H. Tobola 1/1 51 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Fox 2 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 48.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
72 45.6 2
J. Fox 6 48.5 2 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 307 2 0 187.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.4% 2230 9 4 124.4
J. Burrow 20/28 307 2 0
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 65 0 0 157.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 65 0 0 157.7
M. Brennan 4/6 65 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 69 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
195 861 13
N. Brossette 14 69 2 13
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 45 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 58 1
L. Fournette 7 45 1 24
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
133 623 7
C. Edwards-Helaire 5 32 1 16
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 275 4
J. Burrow 4 17 0 10
T. Provens 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
T. Provens 4 13 0 13
J. Kirklin 13 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
J. Kirklin 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Sullivan 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 94 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 278 2
S. Sullivan 4 94 1 38
F. Moreau 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 73 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 199 1
F. Moreau 5 73 1 19
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 725 3
J. Jefferson 3 56 0 39
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 184 0
T. Marshall Jr. 3 48 0 16
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 189 2
J. Chase 1 45 0 45
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 205 1
D. Dillon 5 31 0 10
J. Giles 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 47 0
J. Giles 1 15 0 15
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 0
L. Fournette 2 10 0 9
J. Kirklin 13 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Kirklin 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Phillips 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
J. Phillips 1-0 1.0 0
D. White 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. White 1-0 1.0 0
G. Logan 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
G. Logan 1-0 1.0 0
T. Shelvin 72 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Shelvin 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Tracy 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/0 6/6
C. Tracy 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 33.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
45 45.7 1
Z. Von Rosenberg 1 33.0 1 33
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 21.5 21 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 2 18.5 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Giles 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 6.5 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 9.3 15 0
J. Giles 2 6.5 15 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:06 LSU 35 1:19 4 -9 Punt
8:52 LSU 35 0:59 3 1 FG Miss
5:52 LSU 35 2:43 7 1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:06 LSU 35 1:20 4 -1 Punt
8:01 LSU 35 5:54 13 52 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:12 LSU 35 0:00 7 21 Punt
9:32 LSU 35 2:50 6 12 Punt
4:01 RICE 32 3:31 9 27 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:00 LSU 35 7:56 14 65 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 RICE 35 3:48 13 65 TD
9:10 LSU 31 0:00 1 4 Fumble
7:13 LSU 34 1:12 3 66 TD
2:24 LSU 21 1:50 11 79 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:59 LSU 12 2:53 10 88 TD
2:00 RICE 35 1:40 12 46 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:27 LSU 10 1:50 7 90 TD
6:35 LSU 20 2:28 7 30 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:07 LSU 20 3:01 6 80 TD
2:55 RICE 35 1:25 6 13
NCAA FB Scores