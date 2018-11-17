Drive Chart
TULSA
NAVY

No Text

Abey leads Navy past Tulsa 37-29

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 17, 2018

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) Zach Abey ran for 128 yards with a pair of touchdowns and Navy snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 37-29 victory over Tulsa on Saturday.

The teams entered the game tied for last in the West Division of the American Athletic Conference.

The Midshipmen (3-8, 2-5 AAC) were able to distance themselves behind Abey, who was making his third straight start at quarterback and was effective running the triple-option attack.

Navy amassed 389 yards on the ground and sent the Golden Hurricane (2-9, 1-6) to their ninth loss in 10 games.

Navy slotback Malcolm Perry broke a 52-yard scamper early in third quarter that set up a short field goal by Bennett Moehring and increased its lead to 30-16. That run pushed Perry over 1,000 yards rushing for the second straight season.

Navy fullback Mike Martin had a critical fumble that led to a 3-yard touchdown run by Tulsa running back Corey Taylor early in the fourth quarter. Midshipmen defensive end Jarvis Polu blocked the extra point to keep the deficit at eight points.

Trey Walker answered on the ensuing possession when he took a pitch from Abey and ran 33 yards down the near sideline for a TD and a 37-22 lead.

Tulsa showed some life on a Taylor's third touchdown of the game with 4:46 remaining. However, Navy picked up a couple of first downs to seal the win.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Seth Boomer was 19 of 28 for 206 yards with an interception for Tulsa.

Navy fullback Nelson Smith had a pair of first-half touchdowns that provided a 13-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Navy linebacker Austin Talbert-Loving was penalized for targeting on a kickoff return early in the second quarter and was ejected. Tulsa safety McKinley Winfield was called for the same infraction with just under 11 minutes left in the game.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane have played mostly tough this season, losing five games by nine points or less. Tulsa can continue to build around sophomore running backs Shamari Brooks and Taylor, both of whom have helped carry the offense this year.

Navy: The Midshipmen have one more game to accrue added momentum before the regular-season finale against archrival Army on Dec. 8. Navy will face a stern challenge against the Black Knights, who are 9-2 and have won the past two meetings. A victory would help Navy salvage something from an overall disappointing season.

UP NEXT

Tulsa: Closes out the regular season against SMU on Saturday.

Navy: Travels to Tulane Saturday for the final conference game.

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:46
94-J.Romo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
29
37
Touchdown 4:49
24-C.Taylor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
85
yds
02:47
pos
28
37
Point After TD 7:36
16-B.Moehring extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
22
37
Touchdown 7:52
21-T.Walker runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
74
yds
3:24
pos
22
36
Missed Point After Touchdown 11:54
94-J.Romo extra point is no good. blocked by 90-J.Polu.
plays
yds
pos
20
30
Touchdown 11:59
24-C.Taylor runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
76
yds
00:47
pos
22
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:25
16-B.Moehring 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
93
yds
03:42
pos
16
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:28
16-B.Moehring extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
27
Touchdown 1:32
9-Z.Abey runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
65
yds
05:48
pos
16
26
Point After TD 7:20
94-J.Romo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
20
Touchdown 7:28
2-K.Stokes runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
50
yds
01:48
pos
15
20
Point After TD 9:16
16-B.Moehring extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
20
Touchdown 9:20
9-Z.Abey runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
31
yds
02:43
pos
9
19
Defensive Conversion 12:45
16-B.Moehring extra point is no good. blocked by 9-R.Robinson. 9-R.Robinson to NAV End Zone for 98 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
13
Touchdown 12:51
43-N.Smith runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
60
yds
02:09
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:26
16-B.Moehring extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 1:32
43-N.Smith runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
05:31
pos
7
6
Point After TD 7:03
94-J.Romo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:09
24-C.Taylor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
71
yds
06:02
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 21
Rushing 10 18
Passing 11 1
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 7-14 11-15
4th Down Conv 3-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 370 404
Total Plays 72 65
Avg Gain 5.1 6.2
Net Yards Rushing 164 389
Rush Attempts 44 63
Avg Rush Yards 3.7 6.2
Net Yards Passing 206 15
Comp. - Att. 19-28 1-2
Yards Per Pass 7.4 7.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 7-75 4-45
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 4 5
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 3-40.0 1-42.0
Return Yards 144 172
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-15
Kickoffs - Returns 6-144 5-103
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-54
Kicking 3/4 5/6
Extra Points 3/4 4/5
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Tulsa 2-9 7901329
Navy 3-8 7203737
O/U 51.5, NAVY -5.5
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Annapolis, MD
 206 PASS YDS 15
164 RUSH YDS 389
370 TOTAL YDS 404
Tulsa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Boomer 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.9% 206 0 1 122.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.4% 1127 8 3 114.7
S. Boomer 19/28 206 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Brooks 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 81 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
208 878 6
S. Brooks 22 81 0 17
C. Taylor II 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 45 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
161 793 10
C. Taylor II 15 45 3 15
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 26 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 93 2
K. Stokes 3 26 1 19
S. Boomer 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 73 1
S. Boomer 4 12 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Anderson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 281 1
J. Anderson 5 65 0 37
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 435 2
K. Stokes 6 56 0 21
C. Neph 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 180 3
C. Neph 2 33 0 23
K. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 417 3
K. Johnson 4 29 0 9
J. Hobbs 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 420 3
J. Hobbs 2 23 0 18
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Bunch 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 0.0
M. Bunch 10-3 0.0 0
C. Edmiston 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 3 0.0
C. Edmiston 8-3 0.0 0
M. Whitfield 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 0.0
M. Whitfield 7-2 0.0 0
S. Robinson 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Robinson 4-1 0.0 0
T. Stevenson 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Stevenson 4-1 0.0 0
B. Powers 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Powers 4-0 0.0 0
J. Blankenship 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Blankenship 3-1 0.0 0
M. Mouton 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
M. Mouton 3-3 0.0 0
T. Gipson 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Gipson 2-1 0.0 0
R. Robinson II 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
R. Robinson II 2-2 0.0 0
Z. Collins 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
Z. Collins 2-1 0.0 0
C. Wick 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Wick 2-0 0.0 0
A. Green IV 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Green IV 1-0 0.0 0
S. Gottsch 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Gottsch 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Romo 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/4
SEASON FG XP
0/1 14/15
J. Romo 0/0 0 3/4 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Bennett 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
49 46.6 1
T. Bennett 3 40.0 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 24.0 47 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 22.1 47 0
K. Stokes 6 24.0 47 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Wadley 11 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
K. Wadley 1 0.0 0 0
Navy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Abey 9 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 15 0 0 113.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 79 0 0 105.8
Z. Abey 1/2 15 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Abey 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 128 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
105 295 14
Z. Abey 26 128 2 15
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 76 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
162 1027 7
M. Perry 6 76 0 52
T. Walker 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 67 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 336 1
T. Walker 4 67 1 35
A. Gargiulo 38 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 345 0
A. Gargiulo 14 58 0 8
N. Smith 43 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 48 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 367 3
N. Smith 5 48 2 26
T. Maloy 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 166 1
T. Maloy 1 7 0 7
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 183 1
C. Williams 1 6 0 6
M. Martin 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 205 2
M. Martin 4 5 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 163 0
C. Williams 1 15 0 15
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Hailey 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Hailey 6-1 0.0 0
N. Cromartie 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
N. Cromartie 6-3 0.0 0
T. Heflin 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
T. Heflin 6-2 0.0 0
S. Williams 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
S. Williams 5-0 0.0 0
H. Sullivan 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
H. Sullivan 5-2 0.0 0
J. Pittman 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Pittman 4-0 0.0 0
D. Fagot 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Fagot 4-0 0.0 0
D. Tolentino 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Tolentino 4-0 0.0 0
J. Springer 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
J. Springer 2-0 0.0 0
M. McMorris 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. McMorris 2-0 0.0 0
J. Webb 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Webb 1-0 0.0 0
A. Villalobos 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Villalobos 1-0 0.0 0
E. Nash 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
E. Nash 1-2 0.0 0
J. Polu 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Polu 1-1 0.0 0
D. Polk 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Polk 1-0 0.0 0
J. Gillis 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Gillis 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ryan 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 3 0.0
J. Ryan 1-0 0.0 0
M. Farrar 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
M. Farrar 1-0 0.0 1
W. Little 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
W. Little 0-1 0.0 0
M. Edwards 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Edwards 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Moehring 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/5
SEASON FG XP
8/9 31/32
B. Moehring 1/1 21 4/5 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. White 4 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
44 41.1 0
O. White 1 42.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 25.5 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 24.8 30 0
M. Perry 4 25.5 30 0
J. Springer 1 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 15.6 1 0
J. Springer 1 1.0 1 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Springer 1 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 8.6 8 0
J. Springer 2 7.5 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 TULSA 49 6:02 14 51 TD
1:26 NAVY 35 1:23 4 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:45 NAVY 35 0:36 4 -30 Punt
9:16 NAVY 35 1:48 7 61 TD
1:28 NAVY 35 1:18 8 -20 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 NAVY 35 0:00 19 71 Fumble
4:44 NAVY 35 2:43 8 42 INT
0:53 TULSA 24 0:47 10 76 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:36 NAVY 35 2:47 10 45 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TULSA 35 1:13 5 0 Punt
7:03 TULSA 35 5:31 12 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NAVY 40 2:09 5 60 TD
12:03 TULSA 31 2:43 6 31 TD
7:20 TULSA 35 5:48 13 65 TD
0:10 NAVY 31 0:00 1 6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:07 NAVY 3 3:42 7 93 FG
1:40 TULSA 23 0:18 2 4 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:54 TULSA 35 4:02 10 74 TD
4:46 TULSA 35 3:37 10 -3
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores