Abey leads Navy past Tulsa 37-29
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) Zach Abey ran for 128 yards with a pair of touchdowns and Navy snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 37-29 victory over Tulsa on Saturday.
The teams entered the game tied for last in the West Division of the American Athletic Conference.
The Midshipmen (3-8, 2-5 AAC) were able to distance themselves behind Abey, who was making his third straight start at quarterback and was effective running the triple-option attack.
Navy amassed 389 yards on the ground and sent the Golden Hurricane (2-9, 1-6) to their ninth loss in 10 games.
Navy slotback Malcolm Perry broke a 52-yard scamper early in third quarter that set up a short field goal by Bennett Moehring and increased its lead to 30-16. That run pushed Perry over 1,000 yards rushing for the second straight season.
Navy fullback Mike Martin had a critical fumble that led to a 3-yard touchdown run by Tulsa running back Corey Taylor early in the fourth quarter. Midshipmen defensive end Jarvis Polu blocked the extra point to keep the deficit at eight points.
Trey Walker answered on the ensuing possession when he took a pitch from Abey and ran 33 yards down the near sideline for a TD and a 37-22 lead.
Tulsa showed some life on a Taylor's third touchdown of the game with 4:46 remaining. However, Navy picked up a couple of first downs to seal the win.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Seth Boomer was 19 of 28 for 206 yards with an interception for Tulsa.
Navy fullback Nelson Smith had a pair of first-half touchdowns that provided a 13-7 lead early in the second quarter.
Navy linebacker Austin Talbert-Loving was penalized for targeting on a kickoff return early in the second quarter and was ejected. Tulsa safety McKinley Winfield was called for the same infraction with just under 11 minutes left in the game.
THE TAKEAWAY
Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane have played mostly tough this season, losing five games by nine points or less. Tulsa can continue to build around sophomore running backs Shamari Brooks and Taylor, both of whom have helped carry the offense this year.
Navy: The Midshipmen have one more game to accrue added momentum before the regular-season finale against archrival Army on Dec. 8. Navy will face a stern challenge against the Black Knights, who are 9-2 and have won the past two meetings. A victory would help Navy salvage something from an overall disappointing season.
UP NEXT
Tulsa: Closes out the regular season against SMU on Saturday.
Navy: Travels to Tulane Saturday for the final conference game.
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|21
|Rushing
|10
|18
|Passing
|11
|1
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|11-15
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|370
|404
|Total Plays
|72
|65
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|164
|389
|Rush Attempts
|44
|63
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|6.2
|Net Yards Passing
|206
|15
|Comp. - Att.
|19-28
|1-2
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|7.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-75
|4-45
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|4
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.0
|1-42.0
|Return Yards
|144
|172
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-144
|5-103
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-54
|Kicking
|3/4
|5/6
|Extra Points
|3/4
|4/5
|Field Goals
|0/0
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|206
|PASS YDS
|15
|
|
|164
|RUSH YDS
|389
|
|
|370
|TOTAL YDS
|404
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Boomer 12 QB
|S. Boomer
|19/28
|206
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brooks 3 RB
|S. Brooks
|22
|81
|0
|17
|
C. Taylor II 24 RB
|C. Taylor II
|15
|45
|3
|15
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|3
|26
|1
|19
|
S. Boomer 12 QB
|S. Boomer
|4
|12
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Anderson 4 WR
|J. Anderson
|5
|65
|0
|37
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|6
|56
|0
|21
|
C. Neph 38 TE
|C. Neph
|2
|33
|0
|23
|
K. Johnson 8 WR
|K. Johnson
|4
|29
|0
|9
|
J. Hobbs 29 WR
|J. Hobbs
|2
|23
|0
|18
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Bunch 10 S
|M. Bunch
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Edmiston 42 LB
|C. Edmiston
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Whitfield 5 S
|M. Whitfield
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Robinson 54 DT
|S. Robinson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 97 DT
|T. Stevenson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Powers 21 S
|B. Powers
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blankenship 93 DT
|J. Blankenship
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mouton 96 DT
|M. Mouton
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gipson 15 DE
|T. Gipson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Robinson II 9 CB
|R. Robinson II
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Collins 23 LB
|Z. Collins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wick 91 DE
|C. Wick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Green IV 12 CB
|A. Green IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gottsch 18 S
|S. Gottsch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Romo 94 K
|J. Romo
|0/0
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Bennett 33 P
|T. Bennett
|3
|40.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|6
|24.0
|47
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Wadley 11 S
|K. Wadley
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Abey 9 WR
|Z. Abey
|1/2
|15
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Abey 9 WR
|Z. Abey
|26
|128
|2
|15
|
M. Perry 10 QB
|M. Perry
|6
|76
|0
|52
|
T. Walker 21 RB
|T. Walker
|4
|67
|1
|35
|
A. Gargiulo 38 FB
|A. Gargiulo
|14
|58
|0
|8
|
N. Smith 43 FB
|N. Smith
|5
|48
|2
|26
|
T. Maloy 25 RB
|T. Maloy
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Martin 34 FB
|M. Martin
|4
|5
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|1
|15
|0
|15
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hailey 13 S
|J. Hailey
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cromartie 56 LB
|N. Cromartie
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Heflin 54 LB
|T. Heflin
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 6 S
|S. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Sullivan 53 LB
|H. Sullivan
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pittman 99 DT
|J. Pittman
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fagot 50 LB
|D. Fagot
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tolentino 97 DT
|D. Tolentino
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Springer 1 S
|J. Springer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McMorris 5 DB
|M. McMorris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Webb 92 DE
|J. Webb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Villalobos 95 DE
|A. Villalobos
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Nash 8 LB
|E. Nash
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Polu 90 DE
|J. Polu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Polk 52 DE
|D. Polk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gillis 18 CB
|J. Gillis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ryan 2 CB
|J. Ryan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Farrar 14 CB
|M. Farrar
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
W. Little 35 LB
|W. Little
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Edwards 93 DE
|M. Edwards
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Moehring 16 K
|B. Moehring
|1/1
|21
|4/5
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. White 4 P
|O. White
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Perry 10 QB
|M. Perry
|4
|25.5
|30
|0
|
J. Springer 1 S
|J. Springer
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Springer 1 S
|J. Springer
|2
|7.5
|8
|0
