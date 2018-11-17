Drive Chart
MTSU
UK

No Text

Defense helps No. 20 Kentucky outlast Middle Tennessee 34-23

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 17, 2018

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Mike Edwards had two takeaways leading to Kentucky's first two touchdowns and the No. 20 Wildcats made several fourth-quarter defensive stops for a 34-23 escape of Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

Kentucky (8-3) ended a two-game slide but had to survive the Blue Raiders' rally to 31-23 early in the fourth. Wildcats senior linebacker Josh Allen sacked Brent Stockstill for a 7-yard loss on fourth down and set up Miles Butler's 32-yard field goal with 4:01 remaining.

A face mask penalty helped the Blue Raiders (7-4) reach the Kentucky 5-yard line in the final minute before consecutive sacks of Stockstill by Allen and Jamar Watson totaling 16 yards ended that final chance. Allen's two sacks made him the Wildcats' single season (13) and career sacks leader (27.5) as he finished with a career-best 15 tackles.

Edwards provided the initial defensive boost by returning an interception 66 yards for a TD 1:27 into the contest before stripping Zack Rush of the ball on the next drive to set up Benny Snell Jr. for the first of his two TDs for the cushion Kentucky eventually needed to earn its eighth win for the first time since 2007.

Stockstill completed 30 of 33 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns and Chaton rushed for 98 yards and two scores. But those turnovers forced MTSU to play catch up as its four-game winning streak ended.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky should stay in the Top 25 despite the close game.

THE TAKEAWAY

Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders outgained Kentucky 392-324 and seemed poised to tie the game late, but couldn't break through deep in Wildcats territory. Those turnovers on their first two possessions dug a quick hole they couldn't climb from.

Kentucky: The Wildcats needed a lift, though it was tense. They finally surpassed 20 points for the first time since beating South Carolina 24-10 on Sept. 29. The offense and defense stalled, before the Southeastern Conference's sacks leader came up with stops that sealed the win.

UP NEXT

Middle Tennessee hosts UAB on Saturday in a meeting of Conference USA division leaders.

Kentucky visits in-state Louisville on Saturday night in search of a nine-win season and second rivalry win in three seasons.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:12
95-M.Butler 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
52
yds
05:24
pos
23
34
Point After TD 13:18
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
31
Touchdown 13:24
12-B.Stockstill complete to 37-P.Smith. 37-P.Smith runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
88
yds
03:17
pos
22
31
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 4:32
18-C.Holt extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
16
31
Touchdown 4:40
12-B.Stockstill complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
05:50
pos
16
31
Point After TD 10:30
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
31
Touchdown 10:37
26-B.Snell runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
85
yds
00:00
pos
10
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:08
18-C.Holt 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
19
yds
1:25
pos
10
24
Point After TD 8:40
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 8:50
3-T.Wilson complete to 87-C.Conrad. 87-C.Conrad runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
104
yds
02:30
pos
7
23
Point After TD 11:20
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 11:25
12-B.Stockstill complete to 44-C.Mobley. 44-C.Mobley runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
77
yds
01:34
pos
6
17
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:20
95-M.Butler 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
34
yds
04:38
pos
0
17
Point After TD 8:36
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 8:41
26-B.Snell runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
50
yds
03:37
pos
0
13
Point After TD 13:33
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:50
12-B.Stockstill incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Thomas INTERCEPTED by 7-M.Edwards at KEN 34. 7-M.Edwards runs 66 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on MTS Personal Foul declined.
1
plays
66
yds
0:00
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 15
Rushing 8 10
Passing 14 5
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 4-12 4-10
4th Down Conv 2-4 0-1
Total Net Yards 342 314
Total Plays 71 54
Avg Gain 4.8 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 99 203
Rush Attempts 38 40
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 5.1
Net Yards Passing 243 111
Comp. - Att. 30-33 10-14
Yards Per Pass 7.4 7.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 7-50 1-10
Penalties - Yards 6-57 6-51
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 2-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-32.0 2-33.5
Return Yards 4 152
Punts - Returns 1-4 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 4-86
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-66
Kicking 3/4 6/6
Extra Points 2/3 4/4
Field Goals 1/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Middle Tenn. 7-4 0106723
17 Kentucky 8-3 1777334
O/U 48.5, UK -16
Kroger Field Lexington, KY
 243 PASS YDS 111
99 RUSH YDS 203
342 TOTAL YDS 314
Middle Tenn.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Stockstill 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90.9% 293 3 1 189.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.8% 2591 24 6 151.5
B. Stockstill 30/33 293 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Mobley 44 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 98 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 477 4
C. Mobley 19 98 0 16
T. West 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 277 1
T. West 5 25 0 9
Z. Dobson 24 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 113 0
Z. Dobson 1 3 0 3
T. Thomas 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 203 5
T. Thomas 1 3 0 3
B. Stockstill 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 -30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
101 135 2
B. Stockstill 12 -30 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Lee 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 85 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
58 706 6
T. Lee 7 85 1 26
C. Mobley 44 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 62 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 99 1
C. Mobley 5 62 1 24
Z. Dobson 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 101 2
Z. Dobson 2 46 0 34
P. Smith 37 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 471 6
P. Smith 6 38 1 16
T. Thomas 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 157 3
T. Thomas 7 31 0 9
G. Casey 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 300 3
G. Casey 1 11 0 11
T. West 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 72 0
T. West 1 11 0 11
I. Upton 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
I. Upton 1 9 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
W. Bush 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-3 4 0.0
W. Bush 9-3 0.0 0
R. Blankenship 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 2 0.0
R. Blankenship 8-2 0.0 0
D. Thomas 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Thomas 5-1 0.0 0
D. Harris 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
D. Harris 4-3 0.0 0
D. Liggins 85 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Liggins 4-1 0.0 0
K. Brooks 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
K. Brooks 3-0 1.0 0
T. Render 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Render 3-0 0.0 0
C. Stamps 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Stamps 2-1 0.0 0
R. Collins 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Collins 2-0 0.0 0
R. Poydras 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
R. Poydras 1-2 0.0 0
J. Jones 43 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
M. Manciel 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Manciel 1-0 0.0 0
K. Gladney 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Gladney 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ferguson 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ferguson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Philpots 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
T. Philpots 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Holt 18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/3
SEASON FG XP
10/15 35/40
C. Holt 1/1 33 2/3 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Bonadies 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 32.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
43 42.0 1
M. Bonadies 2 32.0 1 34
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Lee 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 9.3 4 0
T. Lee 1 4.0 4 0
Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 121 1 0 167.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67% 1507 8 7 127.4
T. Wilson 10/14 121 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 116 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
245 1205 12
B. Snell 26 116 2 17
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 321 4
A. Rose 7 48 0 31
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 439 3
T. Wilson 5 27 0 36
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
L. Bowden 1 12 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Conrad 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 238 3
C. Conrad 4 51 1 17
J. Rigg 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
J. Rigg 1 29 0 29
I. Epps 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 76 0
I. Epps 3 24 0 14
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 575 3
L. Bowden 1 9 0 9
T. Richardson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 102 0
T. Richardson 1 8 0 8
Z. Hughes 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 63 1
Z. Hughes 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Edwards 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 2 0.0
M. Edwards 10-2 0.0 1
J. Allen 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-4 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-4 0 2.0
J. Allen 10-4 2.0 0
D. West 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 3 0.0
D. West 6-0 0.0 0
Ka. Daniel 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
Ka. Daniel 6-2 0.0 0
D. Robinson 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Robinson 5-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 4-0 0.0 0
D. Baity 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
D. Baity 3-0 0.0 0
C. Westry 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Westry 2-0 1.0 0
D. Square 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Square 2-0 0.0 0
C. Taylor 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Taylor 2-2 0.0 0
A. Middleton 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
A. Middleton 2-0 1.0 0
P. Hoskins 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
P. Hoskins 2-0 1.0 0
J. Watson 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Watson 1-0 1.0 0
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
Q. Bohanna 1-2 1.0 0
L. Johnson 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Paschal 4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Paschal 1-0 0.0 0
K. Looney 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Looney 1-0 0.0 0
C. Oats 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Oats 1-0 0.0 0
T. Carter 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Butler 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
5/9 29/29
M. Butler 2/2 38 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Duffy 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 33.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
51 44.8 0
M. Duffy 2 33.5 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 21.5 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
20 21.8 27 0
L. Bowden 4 21.5 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UK 35 0:53 5 63 INT
13:33 UK 35 0:43 5 15 Fumble
8:36 UK 35 1:04 5 -5 Punt
1:40 UK 35 1:34 13 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:40 UK 35 4:33 10 36 Punt
2:39 UK 35 1:25 5 19 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:30 UK 35 5:50 12 75 TD
3:30 MTSU 20 3:17 13 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:37 UK 41 1:17 4 -20 Downs
4:02 UK 35 3:15 14 76 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:18 MTSU 50 3:37 8 50 TD
6:58 UK 46 4:38 9 34 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:20 MTSU 35 2:30 8 75 TD
3:30 UK 9 0:45 3 6 Punt
1:08 MTSU 35 0:17 4 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:13 MTSU 35 0:00 10 83 TD
4:32 MTSU 35 0:47 4 -13 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:18 MTSU 35 1:23 5 6 Downs
9:36 UK 39 5:24 10 47 FG
0:25 UK 21 0:00 1 0
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores