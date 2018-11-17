|
|
|MTSU
|UK
Defense helps No. 20 Kentucky outlast Middle Tennessee 34-23
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Mike Edwards had two takeaways leading to Kentucky's first two touchdowns and the No. 20 Wildcats made several fourth-quarter defensive stops for a 34-23 escape of Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
Kentucky (8-3) ended a two-game slide but had to survive the Blue Raiders' rally to 31-23 early in the fourth. Wildcats senior linebacker Josh Allen sacked Brent Stockstill for a 7-yard loss on fourth down and set up Miles Butler's 32-yard field goal with 4:01 remaining.
A face mask penalty helped the Blue Raiders (7-4) reach the Kentucky 5-yard line in the final minute before consecutive sacks of Stockstill by Allen and Jamar Watson totaling 16 yards ended that final chance. Allen's two sacks made him the Wildcats' single season (13) and career sacks leader (27.5) as he finished with a career-best 15 tackles.
Edwards provided the initial defensive boost by returning an interception 66 yards for a TD 1:27 into the contest before stripping Zack Rush of the ball on the next drive to set up Benny Snell Jr. for the first of his two TDs for the cushion Kentucky eventually needed to earn its eighth win for the first time since 2007.
Stockstill completed 30 of 33 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns and Chaton rushed for 98 yards and two scores. But those turnovers forced MTSU to play catch up as its four-game winning streak ended.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Kentucky should stay in the Top 25 despite the close game.
THE TAKEAWAY
Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders outgained Kentucky 392-324 and seemed poised to tie the game late, but couldn't break through deep in Wildcats territory. Those turnovers on their first two possessions dug a quick hole they couldn't climb from.
Kentucky: The Wildcats needed a lift, though it was tense. They finally surpassed 20 points for the first time since beating South Carolina 24-10 on Sept. 29. The offense and defense stalled, before the Southeastern Conference's sacks leader came up with stops that sealed the win.
UP NEXT
Middle Tennessee hosts UAB on Saturday in a meeting of Conference USA division leaders.
Kentucky visits in-state Louisville on Saturday night in search of a nine-win season and second rivalry win in three seasons.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|15
|Rushing
|8
|10
|Passing
|14
|5
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|342
|314
|Total Plays
|71
|54
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|99
|203
|Rush Attempts
|38
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|243
|111
|Comp. - Att.
|30-33
|10-14
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|7.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|7-50
|1-10
|Penalties - Yards
|6-57
|6-51
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-32.0
|2-33.5
|Return Yards
|4
|152
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|4-86
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-66
|Kicking
|3/4
|6/6
|Extra Points
|2/3
|4/4
|Field Goals
|1/1
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|243
|PASS YDS
|111
|
|
|99
|RUSH YDS
|203
|
|
|342
|TOTAL YDS
|314
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Stockstill 12 QB
|B. Stockstill
|30/33
|293
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Mobley 44 RB
|C. Mobley
|19
|98
|0
|16
|
T. West 1 RB
|T. West
|5
|25
|0
|9
|
Z. Dobson 24 WR
|Z. Dobson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Thomas 21 RB
|T. Thomas
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Stockstill 12 QB
|B. Stockstill
|12
|-30
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Lee 8 WR
|T. Lee
|7
|85
|1
|26
|
C. Mobley 44 RB
|C. Mobley
|5
|62
|1
|24
|
Z. Dobson 24 WR
|Z. Dobson
|2
|46
|0
|34
|
P. Smith 37 WR
|P. Smith
|6
|38
|1
|16
|
T. Thomas 21 RB
|T. Thomas
|7
|31
|0
|9
|
G. Casey 87 WR
|G. Casey
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. West 1 RB
|T. West
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
I. Upton 9 WR
|I. Upton
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Bush 23 S
|W. Bush
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Blankenship 12 S
|R. Blankenship
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 20 LB
|D. Thomas
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 30 LB
|D. Harris
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Liggins 85 DE
|D. Liggins
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 6 LB
|K. Brooks
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Render 94 DE
|T. Render
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stamps 2 CB
|C. Stamps
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Collins 96 DL
|R. Collins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Poydras 90 DT
|R. Poydras
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 43 DE
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manciel 93 DT
|M. Manciel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gladney 38 S
|K. Gladney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 91 DT
|J. Ferguson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Philpots 95 DE
|T. Philpots
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Holt 18 K
|C. Holt
|1/1
|33
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Bonadies 99 P
|M. Bonadies
|2
|32.0
|1
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Lee 8 WR
|T. Lee
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|10/14
|121
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Snell 26 RB
|B. Snell
|26
|116
|2
|17
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|7
|48
|0
|31
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|5
|27
|0
|36
|
L. Bowden 1 WR
|L. Bowden
|1
|12
|0
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Conrad 87 TE
|C. Conrad
|4
|51
|1
|17
|
J. Rigg 83 TE
|J. Rigg
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
I. Epps 81 WR
|I. Epps
|3
|24
|0
|14
|
L. Bowden 1 WR
|L. Bowden
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Richardson 11 WR
|T. Richardson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
Z. Hughes 13 WR
|Z. Hughes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Edwards 7 S
|M. Edwards
|10-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Allen 41 LB
|J. Allen
|10-4
|2.0
|0
|
D. West 25 S
|D. West
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ka. Daniel 56 LB
|Ka. Daniel
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 9 S
|D. Robinson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 LB
|J. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baity 8 CB
|D. Baity
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Westry 21 CB
|C. Westry
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Square 43 LB
|D. Square
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 91 DE
|C. Taylor
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Middleton 99 DT
|A. Middleton
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Hoskins 92 DL
|P. Hoskins
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Watson 31 LB
|J. Watson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
|Q. Bohanna
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 6 CB
|L. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Paschal 4 DL
|J. Paschal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Looney 59 DT
|K. Looney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oats 22 LB
|C. Oats
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 90 DE
|T. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Butler 95 K
|M. Butler
|2/2
|38
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|2
|33.5
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Bowden 1 WR
|L. Bowden
|4
|21.5
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
