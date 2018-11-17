|
|
|IOWAST
|TEXAS
No. 13 Texas defense smothers No. 18 Iowa State 24-10
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Sam Ehlinger ran for a touchdown and passed for another before leaving with a shoulder injury, and No. 13 Texas smothered Iowa State freshman quarterback Brock Purdy in a 24-10 victory Saturday night that pushed the Longhorns closer to a berth in the Big 12 championship game.
Texas (8-3, 6-2, No. 15 CFP) is in second place in the Big 12 and on track to play in the league title game if it wins at Kansas next week. Texas hasn't won the Big 12 since 2009.
Texas had given up 114 points and 1,675 yards in its previous three games. The Longhorns allowed Iowa State just 224 total yards.
Shane Buechele took over for Ehlinger after halftime and his 27-yard touchdown pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey with 36 seconds left in the third quarter put the game out of reach. Buechele was 10 of 10 for 89 yards.
The Texas defense played its best game in weeks with a mix of blitzes that chased Iowa State freshman quarterback Brock Purdy all night. The No. 18 Cyclones (6-4, 5-3, No. 16 CFP) also played the first half without running back David Montgomery, who was suspended for throwing a punch against Baylor a week earlier.
Purdy had led the Cyclones to five consecutive wins since taking over the offense, but was under constant pressure and was sacked five times. He finished with 130 yards on 10 of 23 passing.
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa State: The Cyclones melted under the pressure of their biggest Big 12 game in years. The game didn't look too big for Purdy, he just didn't have any help when he needed it. Missing Montgomery for a half was critical because it not only took him off the field in running plays, it further exposed Purdy under a relentless pass rush without him there as an outlet or a blocker.
Texas: Ehlinger's shoulder injury will make Texas nervous. He returned to the sideline in the second half, but it's the second time he's had to leave a game this season after taking a hard hit on his throwing shoulder. The Longhorns at least have the luxury of having Buechele, who was the full-time starter in 2016 and part of 2017. But if he Ehlinger can't return next week, Texas fans will remember that Buechele was the starter when Texas lost at Kansas in 2016, a defeat that pushed coach Charlie Strong out after that season.
UP NEXT
Iowa State hosts Kansas State
Texas plays at Kansas, where the Longhorns lost in 2016, next Friday with a berth in the Big 12 title game on the line.
---
More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Jim Vertuno at https://twitter.com/jimvertuno
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|20
|Rushing
|7
|10
|Passing
|5
|10
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|168
|375
|Total Plays
|59
|71
|Avg Gain
|2.8
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|62
|179
|Rush Attempts
|30
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|106
|196
|Comp. - Att.
|13-29
|22-25
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|7.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|6-42
|4-30
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-47.0
|5-44.4
|Return Yards
|121
|52
|Punts - Returns
|2-55
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-66
|2-45
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|2/3
|4/5
|Extra Points
|1/1
|3/3
|Field Goals
|1/2
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|106
|PASS YDS
|196
|
|
|62
|RUSH YDS
|179
|
|
|168
|TOTAL YDS
|375
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
|D. Montgomery
|10
|33
|1
|8
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|7
|31
|0
|24
|
J. Lang 24 RB
|J. Lang
|3
|23
|0
|14
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|9
|-11
|0
|8
|
K. Kempt 17 QB
|K. Kempt
|1
|-14
|0
|-14
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Butler 18 WR
|H. Butler
|6
|99
|0
|37
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
|D. Montgomery
|3
|22
|0
|20
|
T. Milton 14 WR
|T. Milton
|2
|14
|0
|13
|
C. Allen 11 TE
|C. Allen
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Lang 24 RB
|J. Lang
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Jones 8 WR
|D. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Akers 82 WR
|L. Akers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Jo. Johnson 13 WR
|Jo. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Eaton 23 WR
|M. Eaton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Eisworth 12 DB
|G. Eisworth
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Harvey 2 LB
|W. Harvey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 26 DB
|A. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
|D. Montgomery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. White 11 DB
|L. White
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Leo 89 DE
|M. Leo
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Ja. Bailey 3 DE
|Ja. Bailey
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
Ja. Johnson 92 DT
|Ja. Johnson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Assalley 96 K
|C. Assalley
|1/2
|40
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Dunn 13 P
|C. Dunn
|6
|47.0
|3
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|3
|22.0
|32
|0
|
D. Soehner 89 TE
|D. Soehner
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Milton 14 WR
|T. Milton
|2
|27.5
|47
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|12/15
|137
|1
|0
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|10/10
|89
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Watson 5 RB
|T. Watson
|14
|93
|0
|39
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|12
|57
|0
|20
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|8
|32
|1
|14
|
D. Young 32 RB
|D. Young
|4
|9
|0
|5
|
J. Heard 13 WR
|J. Heard
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|5
|-3
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Humphrey 84 WR
|L. Humphrey
|7
|86
|1
|27
|
C. Johnson 9 WR
|C. Johnson
|3
|55
|0
|35
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|5
|40
|1
|19
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
A. Beck 47 TE
|A. Beck
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
T. Watson 5 RB
|T. Watson
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
J. Heard 13 WR
|J. Heard
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Wheeler 45 LB
|A. Wheeler
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 33 LB
|G. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Hager 44 DL
|B. Hager
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Foster 25 DB
|B. Foster
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ossai 46 LB
|J. Ossai
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Sterns 7 DB
|C. Sterns
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Brown 15 DB
|C. Brown
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|1/2
|22
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 8 P
|R. Bujcevski
|5
|44.4
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Humphrey 84 WR
|L. Humphrey
|2
|22.5
|24
|0
|
A. Beck 47 TE
|A. Beck
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 17 DB
|D. Jamison
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
-
NMEXST
BYU
7
28
2nd 0:58 ESP2
-
ARIZ
8WASHST
14
41
2nd 6:18 ESPN
-
ARIZST
OREG
13
21
2nd 0:50 PACN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
14
3
2nd 7:29
-
SDGST
FRESNO
14
10
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
WMICH
BALLST
41
42
Final/OT ESPN2
-
BUFF
OHIO
17
52
Final ESPN2
-
MIAOH
NILL
13
7
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
KENTST
56
34
Final CBSSN
-
TULANE
HOU
17
48
Final ESPN
-
FAU
NTEXAS
38
41
Final CBSSN
-
MEMP
SMU
28
18
Final ESPN2
-
25BOISE
NMEX
45
14
Final CBSSN
-
TCU
BAYLOR
16
9
Final FS1
-
CIT
1BAMA
17
50
Final SECN
-
PITT
WAKE
34
13
Final
-
22NWEST
MINN
24
14
Final BTN
-
ARK
21MISSST
6
52
Final ESPN
-
MICHST
NEB
6
9
Final FOX
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
17
27
Final ESNN
-
14PSU
RUT
20
7
Final BTN
-
MTSU
17UK
23
34
Final SECN+
-
IDAHO
13FLA
10
63
Final ESPNU
-
COLG
ARMY
14
28
Final CBSSN
-
10OHIOST
MD
52
51
Final/OT ABC
-
NCST
LVILLE
52
10
Final
-
19UTAH
COLO
30
7
Final PACN
-
23UTAHST
COLOST
29
24
Final ATSN
-
FIU
CHARLO
42
35
Final ESP3
-
VMI
ODU
14
77
Final ESP+
-
12CUSE
3ND
3
36
Final NBC
-
GAST
APLST
17
45
Final ESP+
-
TXSA
MRSHL
0
23
Final FBOOK
-
NEVADA
SJST
21
12
Final ESP3
-
WCAR
UNC
26
49
Final
-
LAMON
ARKST
17
31
Final ESP+
-
9WVU
OKLAST
41
45
Final ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
7
12
Final ESP+
-
TXTECH
KSTATE
6
21
Final ESPU
-
USC
UCLA
27
34
Final FOX
-
LATECH
USM
20
21
Final
-
IOWA
ILL
63
0
Final BTN
-
20BC
FSU
21
22
Final ESPN2
-
BGREEN
AKRON
21
6
Final ESP3
-
TULSA
NAVY
29
37
Final CBSSN
-
MIAMI
VATECH
38
14
Final ESPN
-
MIZZOU
TENN
50
17
Final CBS
-
WISC
PURDUE
47
44
Final/2OT BTN
-
UVA
GATECH
27
30
Final/OT
-
IND
4MICH
20
31
Final FS1
-
MA
5UGA
27
66
Final SECN
-
LIB
AUBURN
0
53
Final SECN+
-
AF
WYO
27
35
Final ESNN
-
OREGST
18WASH
23
42
Final PACN
-
GAS
CSTCAR
41
17
Final ESP+
-
SALA
LALAF
38
48
Final ESP3
-
DUKE
2CLEM
6
35
Final ESPN
-
UCONN
ECU
21
55
Final CBSSN
-
UAB
TXAM
20
41
Final ESP2
-
RICE
7LSU
10
42
Final ESPNU
-
UTEP
WKY
16
40
Final beIN
-
KANSAS
6OKLA
40
55
Final FOX
-
MISS
VANDY
29
36
Final/OT SECN
-
TNCHAT
SC
9
49
Final SECN
-
16IOWAST
15TEXAS
10
24
Final LHN
-
24CINCY
11UCF
13
38
Final ABC
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
0
PPD PACN