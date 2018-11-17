Drive Chart
No. 13 Texas defense smothers No. 18 Iowa State 24-10

  • Nov 17, 2018

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Sam Ehlinger ran for a touchdown and passed for another before leaving with a shoulder injury, and No. 13 Texas smothered Iowa State freshman quarterback Brock Purdy in a 24-10 victory Saturday night that pushed the Longhorns closer to a berth in the Big 12 championship game.

Texas (8-3, 6-2, No. 15 CFP) is in second place in the Big 12 and on track to play in the league title game if it wins at Kansas next week. Texas hasn't won the Big 12 since 2009.

Texas had given up 114 points and 1,675 yards in its previous three games. The Longhorns allowed Iowa State just 224 total yards.

Shane Buechele took over for Ehlinger after halftime and his 27-yard touchdown pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey with 36 seconds left in the third quarter put the game out of reach. Buechele was 10 of 10 for 89 yards.

The Texas defense played its best game in weeks with a mix of blitzes that chased Iowa State freshman quarterback Brock Purdy all night. The No. 18 Cyclones (6-4, 5-3, No. 16 CFP) also played the first half without running back David Montgomery, who was suspended for throwing a punch against Baylor a week earlier.

Purdy had led the Cyclones to five consecutive wins since taking over the offense, but was under constant pressure and was sacked five times. He finished with 130 yards on 10 of 23 passing.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: The Cyclones melted under the pressure of their biggest Big 12 game in years. The game didn't look too big for Purdy, he just didn't have any help when he needed it. Missing Montgomery for a half was critical because it not only took him off the field in running plays, it further exposed Purdy under a relentless pass rush without him there as an outlet or a blocker.

Texas: Ehlinger's shoulder injury will make Texas nervous. He returned to the sideline in the second half, but it's the second time he's had to leave a game this season after taking a hard hit on his throwing shoulder. The Longhorns at least have the luxury of having Buechele, who was the full-time starter in 2016 and part of 2017. But if he Ehlinger can't return next week, Texas fans will remember that Buechele was the starter when Texas lost at Kansas in 2016, a defeat that pushed coach Charlie Strong out after that season.

UP NEXT

Iowa State hosts Kansas State

Texas plays at Kansas, where the Longhorns lost in 2016, next Friday with a berth in the Big 12 title game on the line.

---

More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Jim Vertuno at https://twitter.com/jimvertuno

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:33
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
Touchdown 1:37
32-D.Montgomery runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
6
yds
00:54
pos
9
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:36
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
24
Touchdown 0:47
7-S.Buechele complete to 84-L.Humphrey. 84-L.Humphrey runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
69
yds
03:45
pos
3
23
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:21
17-C.Dicker 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
75
yds
03:01
pos
3
17
Point After TD 9:53
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 10:01
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
94
yds
00:00
pos
3
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:27
96-C.Assalley 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
42
yds
03:23
pos
3
7
Point After TD 8:50
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:55
11-S.Ehlinger runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
03:35
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 20
Rushing 7 10
Passing 5 10
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 5-15 8-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 168 375
Total Plays 59 71
Avg Gain 2.8 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 62 179
Rush Attempts 30 46
Avg Rush Yards 2.1 3.9
Net Yards Passing 106 196
Comp. - Att. 13-29 22-25
Yards Per Pass 3.7 7.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 6-42 4-30
Penalties - Yards 3-20 3-25
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 3-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-47.0 5-44.4
Return Yards 121 52
Punts - Returns 2-55 1-7
Kickoffs - Returns 4-66 2-45
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 2/3 4/5
Extra Points 1/1 3/3
Field Goals 1/2 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
16 Iowa State 6-4 300710
15 Texas 8-3 7107024
O/U 49.5, TEXAS -1.5
Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Austin, TX
 106 PASS YDS 196
62 RUSH YDS 179
168 TOTAL YDS 375
Iowa State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.5% 130 0 1 82.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.6% 1445 13 3 174.5
B. Purdy 10/23 130 0 1
K. Kempt 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 18 0 0 75.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.9% 154 0 0 114.1
K. Kempt 3/6 18 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
179 798 7
D. Montgomery 10 33 1 8
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 143 0
K. Nwangwu 7 31 0 24
J. Lang 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 79 1
J. Lang 3 23 0 14
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 241 2
B. Purdy 9 -11 0 8
K. Kempt 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -39 0
K. Kempt 1 -14 0 -14
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Butler 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 99 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 915 8
H. Butler 6 99 0 37
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 76 0
D. Montgomery 3 22 0 20
T. Milton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 332 1
T. Milton 2 14 0 13
C. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 50 0
C. Allen 1 9 0 9
J. Lang 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
J. Lang 1 4 0 4
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 302 3
D. Jones 0 0 0 0
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 176 0
L. Akers 0 0 0 0
Jo. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
Jo. Johnson 0 0 0 0
M. Eaton 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 233 2
M. Eaton 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Eisworth 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
G. Eisworth 1-0 0.0 0
W. Harvey 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Harvey 1-0 0.0 0
A. Johnson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Montgomery 1-0 0.0 0
L. White 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
L. White 1-0 1.0 0
M. Leo 89 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Leo 1-0 1.0 0
Ja. Bailey 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
Ja. Bailey 0-1 0.5 0
Ja. Johnson 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
Ja. Johnson 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
14/19 25/26
C. Assalley 1/2 40 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Dunn 13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 47.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
50 40.0 3
C. Dunn 6 47.0 3 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 22.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 30.5 32 0
K. Nwangwu 3 22.0 32 0
D. Soehner 89 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 5.3 0 0
D. Soehner 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Milton 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 27.5 47 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 14.1 47 0
T. Milton 2 27.5 47 0
Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 137 1 0 178.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 2620 21 2 150.4
S. Ehlinger 12/15 137 1 0
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 89 1 0 207.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 273 2 1 130.8
S. Buechele 10/10 89 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 93 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
140 577 3
T. Watson 14 93 0 39
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
116 625 3
K. Ingram 12 57 0 20
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
120 375 10
S. Ehlinger 8 32 1 14
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 149 0
D. Young 4 9 0 5
J. Heard 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Heard 1 -2 0 -2
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 8 0
S. Buechele 5 -3 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 86 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
70 1033 8
L. Humphrey 7 86 1 27
C. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 730 5
C. Johnson 3 55 0 35
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 119 2
K. Ingram 5 40 1 19
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 421 4
De. Duvernay 2 18 0 10
A. Beck 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 232 1
A. Beck 2 16 0 11
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 126 3
T. Watson 2 8 0 6
J. Heard 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 86 0
J. Heard 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Wheeler 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Wheeler 1-0 1.0 0
G. Johnson 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
G. Johnson 1-0 1.0 0
B. Hager 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Hager 1-0 1.0 0
B. Foster 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
B. Foster 1-0 1.0 0
J. Ossai 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Ossai 1-0 1.0 0
C. Sterns 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 4 1.0
C. Sterns 1-0 1.0 0
C. Brown 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Brown 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/2 3/3
C. Dicker 1/2 22 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bujcevski 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 44.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
49 40.4 1
R. Bujcevski 5 44.4 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.5 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 21.4 24 0
L. Humphrey 2 22.5 24 0
A. Beck 47 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
A. Beck 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Jamison 17 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 13.1 7 1
D. Jamison 1 7.0 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEXAS 35 2:10 7 2 Punt
8:50 TEXAS 35 3:23 10 44 FG
1:55 IOWAST 23 1:43 9 64 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:53 TEXAS 35 0:38 5 -6 INT
5:57 IOWAST 20 2:30 6 25 Punt
0:07 TEXAS 35 0:00 1 -14 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:52 IOWAST 7 6:03 11 63 FG Miss
0:36 TEXAS 35 0:11 4 -13 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:29 IOWAST 26 2:00 5 6 Punt
5:20 IOWAST 23 1:00 4 18 Punt
2:31 TEXAS 6 0:54 2 6 TD
1:32 IOWAST 43 0:11 3 34 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 TEXAS 20 3:35 9 80 TD
4:52 IOWAST 35 2:22 6 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 TEXAS 6 0:00 10 94 TD
9:07 IOWAST 36 2:27 6 26 FG Miss
3:22 TEXAS 20 3:01 10 75 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 IOWAST 35 0:00 9 25 Punt
4:32 TEXAS 31 3:45 8 69 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 TEXAS 23 1:43 3 9 Punt
9:42 TEXAS 14 3:36 6 17 Punt
3:34 TEXAS 8 0:57 3 9 Punt
1:33 IOWAST 35 0:00 2 22 Fumble
1:17 IOWAST 23 0:08 2 -7
