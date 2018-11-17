Drive Chart
IND
MICH

No. 4 Michigan tops Indiana 31-20, aims for No. 8 Ohio State

  • Nov 17, 2018

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Karan Higdon ran for a go-ahead touchdown early in the third quarter and Jake Moody set a school record with six field goals, helping No. 4 Michigan beat Indiana 31-20 Saturday.

The Wolverines (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 4 CFP) looked sluggish and it may have had something to do with them looking ahead to next week's game at No. 9 Ohio State, where they need a win to reach the Big Ten championship game for the first time.

The Hoosiers (5-6, 2-6) were competitive against Michigan as they have been lately, losing in overtime twice in the previous three meetings, but came up short again.

Indiana led 17-15 at halftime and finished with more yards (385) than anyone has had against Michigan's top-ranked defense this season. The Hoosiers also forced Michigan's offense to stall in the red zone and settle for field goals.

Michigan's Shea Patterson was 16 of 28 for 250 yards with one touchdown, a 41-yard throw to Nick Eubanks in the second quarter. He threw his first interception in more than a month and had nine carries for 68 yards.

Indiana's Peyton Ramsey was 16 of 35 for 195 yards with a touchdown and an interception and he also ran for 51 yards. Stevie Scott had 30 carries for 139 yards, putting him over the 1,000-yard mark, scored a touchdown and lost a fumble for the Hoosiers.

THE TAKEAWAY

Indiana: After a strong performance against a team that has been winning big, the Hoosiers should feel better about their chances of beating Purdue to become bowl eligible.

Michigan: Injuries may be a factor against the rival Buckeyes. Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich left the game midway through the third quarter after appearing to hurt his left shoulder and other teammates were banged up in a physical game.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Host the rival Boilermakers, needing a win to earn a spot in the postseason.

Michigan: Plays at Ohio State, hoping to win for the second time in 15 meetings.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:47
2-J.Moody 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
81
yds
03:27
pos
20
31
Field Goal 6:56
82-L.Justus 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
61
yds
03:01
pos
20
28
Field Goal 9:57
2-J.Moody 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
42
yds
4:18
pos
17
28
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:51
2-J.Moody 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
75
yds
02:35
pos
17
25
Point After TD 9:44
2-J.Moody extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
22
Touchdown 9:47
22-K.Higdon runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
69
yds
04:43
pos
17
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:33
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
15
Touchdown 1:39
12-P.Ramsey complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
2:33
pos
16
15
Missed Two Point Conversion 4:46
2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 82-N.Eubanks.
plays
yds
pos
10
15
Touchdown 4:53
2-S.Patterson complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:49
pos
10
15
Field Goal 7:48
82-L.Justus 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
52
yds
02:12
pos
10
9
Field Goal 9:56
2-J.Moody 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
47
yds
2:22
pos
7
9
Field Goal 14:24
2-J.Moody 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
68
yds
03:41
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:14
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 4:18
21-S.Scott runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
1:17
pos
6
3
Field Goal 10:55
2-J.Moody 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
51
yds
04:05
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 25
Rushing 10 13
Passing 8 10
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 9-17 7-15
4th Down Conv 0-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 374 498
Total Plays 75 78
Avg Gain 5.0 6.4
Net Yards Rushing 190 257
Rush Attempts 40 50
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 5.1
Net Yards Passing 184 241
Comp. - Att. 16-35 16-28
Yards Per Pass 5.3 8.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-11 1-9
Penalties - Yards 7-62 4-45
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 3-38.3 1-35.0
Return Yards 0 43
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-13
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-30
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-0
Kicking 4/4 7/7
Extra Points 2/2 1/1
Field Goals 2/2 6/6
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Indiana 5-6 7100320
4 Michigan 10-1 31210631
O/U 55, MICH -28
Michigan Stadium Ann Arbor, MI
 184 PASS YDS 241
190 RUSH YDS 257
374 TOTAL YDS 498
Indiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.7% 195 1 1 96.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 2530 18 12 128.0
P. Ramsey 16/35 195 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Scott 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
30 139 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
208 1033 9
S. Scott 30 139 1 35
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
104 317 4
P. Ramsey 7 51 0 29
M. Ball 42 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Ball 1 3 0 3
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 142 2
R. Walker Jr. 2 -3 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Westbrook 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 84 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 465 3
N. Westbrook 4 84 0 41
L. Timian 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 385 0
L. Timian 6 62 0 30
R. Taylor 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 166 0
R. Taylor 1 22 0 22
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 361 3
T. Fryfogle 2 13 1 7
S. Scott 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 80 1
S. Scott 1 8 0 8
M. Majette 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 85 1
M. Majette 1 4 0 4
D. Hale 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 427 6
D. Hale 1 2 0 2
P. Hendershot 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 148 2
P. Hendershot 0 0 0 0
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Walker Jr. 0 0 0 0
S. Bonner 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Bonner 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Ball 42 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
M. Ball 7-1 0.0 1
G. Everett 69 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
G. Everett 5-0 0.0 0
D. Willis Jr. 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Willis Jr. 5-1 0.0 0
K. Bryant 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
K. Bryant 4-0 0.0 0
A. Brown Jr. 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Brown Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
B. Fitzgerald 3-0 0.0 0
T. Roof 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Roof 3-0 0.0 0
T. Allen 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
T. Allen 3-0 0.0 0
J. Crawford 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
J. Crawford 3-1 0.0 0
M. Mcfadden 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Mcfadden 2-1 0.0 0
J. Williams 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
N. Sykes 35 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Sykes 2-1 0.0 0
A. Riggins 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Riggins 2-0 0.0 0
B. Wilson 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Wilson 2-0 0.0 0
R. Layne 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Layne 2-0 0.0 0
J. Robinson 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Barwick 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Barwick 1-1 0.0 0
Je. Johnson 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Je. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Penix Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
Ca. Jones 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
Ca. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Head Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
D. Matthews 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Matthews 1-0 0.0 0
J. Miller 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Miller 1-1 0.0 0
K. Samuels 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Samuels 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Justus 82 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
15/17 29/30
L. Justus 2/2 41 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Whitehead 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
46 40.1 0
H. Whitehead 3 38.3 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 250 1 1 136.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 2177 18 4 157.8
S. Patterson 16/28 250 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 101 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
209 1106 10
K. Higdon 21 101 1 14
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 68 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 255 2
S. Patterson 9 68 0 19
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 370 4
C. Evans 10 44 0 8
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 323 1
T. Wilson 6 42 0 15
B. Mason 42 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 73 6
B. Mason 2 5 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Z. Gentry 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 83 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 475 2
Z. Gentry 2 83 0 42
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 149 1
N. Eubanks 1 41 1 41
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 461 4
N. Collins 3 32 0 14
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 31 0
R. Bell 1 31 0 31
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 477 7
D. Peoples-Jones 2 30 0 16
G. Perry 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 131 0
G. Perry 2 12 0 9
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 42 0
K. Higdon 1 6 0 6
T. Black 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Black 1 5 0 5
B. Edwards 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Edwards 1 5 0 5
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 117 0
C. Evans 1 4 0 4
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 109 1
S. McKeon 1 1 0 1
O. Martin 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 121 1
O. Martin 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Bush 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.5
D. Bush 10-1 0.5 0
R. Gary 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 1.5
R. Gary 7-3 1.5 0
T. Kinnel 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
T. Kinnel 6-1 0.0 0
K. Paye 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Paye 5-0 0.0 0
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 3 0.0
J. Metellus 4-2 0.0 0
C. Winovich 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Winovich 3-0 0.0 0
A. Solomon 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Solomon 3-0 0.0 0
B. Watson 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 3 0.0
B. Watson 2-1 0.0 0
D. Gil 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Gil 2-0 0.0 0
K. Hudson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
K. Hudson 1-3 0.0 0
J. Glasgow 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Glasgow 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ross 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Ross 1-1 0.0 0
D. Long 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Long 1-0 0.0 0
N. Furbush 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
N. Furbush 1-0 0.0 0
J. Uche 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Uche 1-0 0.0 0
B. Mone 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Mone 1-0 0.0 0
L. Marshall 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Marshall 0-1 0.0 0
M. Dwumfour 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Dwumfour 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Moody 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
6/6 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/6 1/1
J. Moody 6/6 33 1/1 19
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Hart 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
35 47.9 0
W. Hart 1 35.0 0 35
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Edwards 32 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
B. Edwards 1 8.0 8 0
B. Hawkins 20 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 13.7 22 0
B. Hawkins 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 6.5 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
24 10.1 8 1
D. Peoples-Jones 2 6.5 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:44 MICH 35 2:40 11 3 INT
5:58 IND 20 1:40 6 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:19 MICH 35 1:44 7 11 Punt
10:00 MICH 35 2:12 8 52 FG
4:46 MICH 35 3:07 10 65 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:13 MICH 35 0:00 4 -9 Punt
9:44 MICH 35 0:42 7 30 Fumble
8:13 IND 40 2:47 9 3 Punt
2:11 MICH 35 1:33 10 28 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:57 MICH 35 3:01 11 56 FG
2:40 MICH 35 0:48 8 3 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IND 35 4:05 10 51 FG
7:25 MICH 38 0:44 3 7 Punt
4:14 IND 35 3:41 11 52 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:31 MICH 40 2:22 7 47 FG
7:42 IND 35 2:49 7 65 TD
1:33 IND 35 1:09 7 63 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:30 MICH 33 4:43 12 67 TD
8:52 MICH 43 0:07 2 -3 INT
5:26 MICH 20 2:35 9 65 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 MICH 44 4:13 8 51 FG
6:14 IND 35 3:27 8 36 FG
1:29 IND 38 0:08 2 -3
NCAA FB Scores