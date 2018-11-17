|
|
|IND
|MICH
No. 4 Michigan tops Indiana 31-20, aims for No. 8 Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Karan Higdon ran for a go-ahead touchdown early in the third quarter and Jake Moody set a school record with six field goals, helping No. 4 Michigan beat Indiana 31-20 Saturday.
The Wolverines (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 4 CFP) looked sluggish and it may have had something to do with them looking ahead to next week's game at No. 9 Ohio State, where they need a win to reach the Big Ten championship game for the first time.
The Hoosiers (5-6, 2-6) were competitive against Michigan as they have been lately, losing in overtime twice in the previous three meetings, but came up short again.
Indiana led 17-15 at halftime and finished with more yards (385) than anyone has had against Michigan's top-ranked defense this season. The Hoosiers also forced Michigan's offense to stall in the red zone and settle for field goals.
Michigan's Shea Patterson was 16 of 28 for 250 yards with one touchdown, a 41-yard throw to Nick Eubanks in the second quarter. He threw his first interception in more than a month and had nine carries for 68 yards.
Indiana's Peyton Ramsey was 16 of 35 for 195 yards with a touchdown and an interception and he also ran for 51 yards. Stevie Scott had 30 carries for 139 yards, putting him over the 1,000-yard mark, scored a touchdown and lost a fumble for the Hoosiers.
THE TAKEAWAY
Indiana: After a strong performance against a team that has been winning big, the Hoosiers should feel better about their chances of beating Purdue to become bowl eligible.
Michigan: Injuries may be a factor against the rival Buckeyes. Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich left the game midway through the third quarter after appearing to hurt his left shoulder and other teammates were banged up in a physical game.
UP NEXT
Indiana: Host the rival Boilermakers, needing a win to earn a spot in the postseason.
Michigan: Plays at Ohio State, hoping to win for the second time in 15 meetings.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|25
|Rushing
|10
|13
|Passing
|8
|10
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|9-17
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|374
|498
|Total Plays
|75
|78
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|190
|257
|Rush Attempts
|40
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|184
|241
|Comp. - Att.
|16-35
|16-28
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|8.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-11
|1-9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-62
|4-45
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-38.3
|1-35.0
|Return Yards
|0
|43
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-30
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|4/4
|7/7
|Extra Points
|2/2
|1/1
|Field Goals
|2/2
|6/6
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|184
|PASS YDS
|241
|
|
|190
|RUSH YDS
|257
|
|
|374
|TOTAL YDS
|498
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|16/35
|195
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Scott 21 RB
|S. Scott
|30
|139
|1
|35
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|7
|51
|0
|29
|
M. Ball 42 DB
|M. Ball
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|2
|-3
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Westbrook 15 WR
|N. Westbrook
|4
|84
|0
|41
|
L. Timian 25 WR
|L. Timian
|6
|62
|0
|30
|
R. Taylor 2 QB
|R. Taylor
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
|T. Fryfogle
|2
|13
|1
|7
|
S. Scott 21 RB
|S. Scott
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Majette 24 RB
|M. Majette
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Hale 6 WR
|D. Hale
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
P. Hendershot 86 TE
|P. Hendershot
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Bonner 88 TE
|S. Bonner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Ball 42 DB
|M. Ball
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
G. Everett 69 DL
|G. Everett
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Willis Jr. 43 LB
|D. Willis Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bryant 29 DB
|K. Bryant
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brown Jr. 14 DB
|A. Brown Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Roof 45 LB
|T. Roof
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 44 LB
|T. Allen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 9 DB
|J. Crawford
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mcfadden 47 LB
|M. Mcfadden
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sykes 35 DL
|N. Sykes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Riggins 28 DB
|A. Riggins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wilson 95 DL
|B. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Layne 17 DB
|R. Layne
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 91 DL
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barwick 51 DL
|M. Barwick
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Johnson 98 DL
|Je. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ca. Jones 34 LB
|Ca. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
|J. Head Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 27 DB
|D. Matthews
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 8 LB
|J. Miller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Samuels 52 DL
|K. Samuels
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Justus 82 K
|L. Justus
|2/2
|41
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Whitehead 94 P
|H. Whitehead
|3
|38.3
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|16/28
|250
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Higdon 22 RB
|K. Higdon
|21
|101
|1
|14
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|9
|68
|0
|19
|
C. Evans 12 RB
|C. Evans
|10
|44
|0
|8
|
T. Wilson 13 RB
|T. Wilson
|6
|42
|0
|15
|
B. Mason 42 FB
|B. Mason
|2
|5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Gentry 83 TE
|Z. Gentry
|2
|83
|0
|42
|
N. Eubanks 82 TE
|N. Eubanks
|1
|41
|1
|41
|
N. Collins 4 WR
|N. Collins
|3
|32
|0
|14
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|2
|30
|0
|16
|
G. Perry 88 WR
|G. Perry
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
K. Higdon 22 RB
|K. Higdon
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Black 7 WR
|T. Black
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Edwards 32 RB
|B. Edwards
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Evans 12 RB
|C. Evans
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. McKeon 84 TE
|S. McKeon
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
O. Martin 80 WR
|O. Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Bush 10 LB
|D. Bush
|10-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Gary 3 DL
|R. Gary
|7-3
|1.5
|0
|
T. Kinnel 23 DB
|T. Kinnel
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Paye 19 DL
|K. Paye
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Metellus 14 DB
|J. Metellus
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Winovich 15 DL
|C. Winovich
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Solomon 5 DL
|A. Solomon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Watson 28 DB
|B. Watson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gil 36 LB
|D. Gil
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hudson 7 LB
|K. Hudson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Glasgow 29 LB
|J. Glasgow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ross 12 LB
|J. Ross
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Long 22 DB
|D. Long
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Furbush 59 LB
|N. Furbush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Uche 6 LB
|J. Uche
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mone 90 DL
|B. Mone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Marshall 93 DL
|L. Marshall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dwumfour 50 DL
|M. Dwumfour
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Moody 2 K
|J. Moody
|6/6
|33
|1/1
|19
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Hart 17 P
|W. Hart
|1
|35.0
|0
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Edwards 32 RB
|B. Edwards
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|
B. Hawkins 20 DB
|B. Hawkins
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|2
|6.5
|8
|0
-
UAB
TXAM
7
24
3rd 10:32 ESP2
-
UCONN
ECU
21
41
3rd 9:52 CBSSN
-
MISS
VANDY
13
12
2nd 0:31 SECN
-
TNCHAT
SC
3
27
2nd 0:34 SECN
-
24CINCY
11UCF
6
14
2nd 13:16 ABC
-
16IOWAST
15TEXAS
3
14
2nd 6:40 LHN
-
DUKE
2CLEM
6
14
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
UTEP
WKY
0
40
2nd 0:00 beIN
-
RICE
7LSU
3
28
2nd 0:00 ESPNU
-
KANSAS
6OKLA
10
21
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
WMICH
BALLST
41
42
Final/OT ESPN2
-
BUFF
OHIO
17
52
Final ESPN2
-
MIAOH
NILL
13
7
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
KENTST
56
34
Final CBSSN
-
TULANE
HOU
17
48
Final ESPN
-
FAU
NTEXAS
38
41
Final CBSSN
-
MEMP
SMU
28
18
Final ESPN2
-
25BOISE
NMEX
45
14
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
21MISSST
6
52
Final ESPN
-
MICHST
NEB
6
9
Final FOX
-
22NWEST
MINN
24
14
Final BTN
-
MTSU
17UK
23
34
Final SECN+
-
14PSU
RUT
20
7
Final BTN
-
TCU
BAYLOR
16
9
Final FS1
-
IDAHO
13FLA
10
63
Final ESPNU
-
COLG
ARMY
14
28
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
WAKE
34
13
Final
-
CIT
1BAMA
17
50
Final SECN
-
10OHIOST
MD
52
51
Final/OT ABC
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
17
27
Final ESNN
-
NCST
LVILLE
52
10
Final
-
19UTAH
COLO
30
7
Final PACN
-
23UTAHST
COLOST
29
24
Final ATSN
-
FIU
CHARLO
42
35
Final ESP3
-
VMI
ODU
14
77
Final ESP+
-
TXSA
MRSHL
0
23
Final FBOOK
-
GAST
APLST
17
45
Final ESP+
-
12CUSE
3ND
3
36
Final NBC
-
NEVADA
SJST
21
12
Final ESP3
-
WCAR
UNC
26
49
Final
-
LAMON
ARKST
17
31
Final ESP+
-
TXSTSM
TROY
7
12
Final ESP+
-
USC
UCLA
27
34
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
TENN
50
17
Final CBS
-
MIAMI
VATECH
38
14
Final ESPN
-
IOWA
ILL
63
0
Final BTN
-
LATECH
USM
20
21
Final
-
WISC
PURDUE
47
44
Final/2OT BTN
-
TULSA
NAVY
29
37
Final CBSSN
-
BGREEN
AKRON
21
6
Final ESP3
-
20BC
FSU
21
22
Final ESPN2
-
UVA
GATECH
27
30
Final/OT
-
TXTECH
KSTATE
6
21
Final ESPU
-
9WVU
OKLAST
41
45
Final ABC
-
IND
4MICH
20
31
Final FS1
-
MA
5UGA
27
66
Final SECN
-
AF
WYO
27
35
Final ESNN
-
LIB
AUBURN
0
53
Final SECN+
-
OREGST
18WASH
23
42
Final PACN
-
GAS
CSTCAR
41
17
Final ESP+
-
SALA
LALAF
38
48
Final ESP3
-
NMEXST
BYU
0
059.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
042 O/U
-11
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
8WASHST
0
063.5 O/U
-10
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
ARIZST
OREG
0
064.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm PACN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
071.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
0
PPD PACN