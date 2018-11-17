Drive Chart
Fitzgerald leads No. 25 Mississippi St past Arkansas 52-6

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 17, 2018

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Nick Fitzgerald threw for four touchdowns and ran for another score to lead No. 25 Mississippi State over Arkansas 52-6 on Saturday.

In his final home game, Fitzgerald had another big performance in a career full of them. He completed 9 of 14 passes for 127 yards and also ran for 85 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown.

Senior Aeris Williams, who was starting in place of the injured Kylin Hill, added 104 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Mississippi State (7-4, 3-4 SEC, No. 21 CFP) pushed out to a 17-3 lead by halftime thanks to 166 yards rushing, including rushing touchdowns by Fitzgerald and Nick Gibson.

The Bulldogs left no doubt about the outcome in the third quarter, scoring 21 points on three of Fitzgerald's touchdown passes. Mississippi State's defense held Arkansas to just 219 total yards.

Arkansas (2-9, 0-7) had some promising drives in the first half but had to settle for field goals instead of touchdowns. That wasn't enough to keep pace with the Bulldogs, who methodically beat the Razorbacks for a sixth time in seven seasons.

Arkansas' Ty Storey completed 16 of 28 passes for 137 yards and one interception. Rakeem Boyd ran for 84 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas: After an acceptable first half, the second half proved embarrassing. Arkansas has shown flashes of improvement during coach Chad Morris' first season, but this loss was a step back.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs handled business against the worst team in the SEC. Mississippi State continues to excel on the ground and on defense. The passing game is still a hit-and-miss, but Fitzgerald made good decisions, especially during the second half.

UP NEXT

Arkansas travels to face Missouri on Friday.

Mississippi State travels to face Ole Miss on Thanksgiving night.

---

Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP .

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 .

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:20
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
52
Touchdown 5:27
10-K.Thompson complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
87
yds
04:00
pos
6
51
Point After TD 13:04
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
45
Touchdown 13:13
7-N.Fitzgerald complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
60
yds
00:42
pos
6
44
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:02
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
38
Touchdown 3:08
7-N.Fitzgerald complete to 87-O.Mitchell. 87-O.Mitchell runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
88
yds
01:20
pos
6
37
Point After TD 7:41
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
31
Touchdown 7:45
7-N.Fitzgerald complete to 23-K.Mixon. 23-K.Mixon runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
80
yds
0:40
pos
6
30
Point After TD 8:42
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
24
Touchdown 8:50
7-N.Fitzgerald complete to 81-J.Johnson. 81-J.Johnson runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:35
pos
6
23
Field Goal 11:35
19-C.Limpert 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
61
yds
00:00
pos
6
17
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:44
19-C.Limpert 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
19
plays
71
yds
04:37
pos
3
17
Point After TD 5:21
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 5:25
21-N.Gibson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
87
yds
04:14
pos
0
16
Point After TD 10:28
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 10:31
7-N.Fitzgerald runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
52
yds
00:14
pos
0
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:33
47-J.Christmann 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
16
plays
53
yds
06:27
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 30
Rushing 10 16
Passing 6 10
Penalty 1 4
3rd Down Conv 6-17 7-10
4th Down Conv 1-4 1-1
Total Net Yards 199 475
Total Plays 69 65
Avg Gain 2.9 7.3
Net Yards Rushing 69 287
Rush Attempts 35 47
Avg Rush Yards 2.0 6.1
Net Yards Passing 130 188
Comp. - Att. 19-34 12-18
Yards Per Pass 3.8 10.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-20 0-0
Penalties - Yards 9-85 7-60
Touchdowns 0 7
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 3-37.3 1-40.0
Return Yards 95 22
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-95 1-15
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-7
Kicking 2/3 8/8
Extra Points 0/0 7/7
Field Goals 2/3 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Arkansas 2-9 03306
21 Miss. State 7-4 314211452
O/U 48.5, MISSST -22
Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Starkville, MS
 130 PASS YDS 188
69 RUSH YDS 287
199 TOTAL YDS 475
Arkansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 137 0 1 94.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.2% 1560 11 9 118.7
T. Storey 16/27 137 0 1
C. Noland 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 8 0 0 89.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 157 1 2 109.6
C. Noland 2/3 8 0 0
Jo. Jones 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 5 0 0 47.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
16.7% 5 0 1 -9.7
Jo. Jones 1/3 5 0 0
D. Warren 9 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Warren 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 84 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
118 729 2
R. Boyd 14 84 0 31
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 314 2
D. Whaley 4 16 0 6
D. Stewart 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
D. Stewart 1 7 0 7
Ma. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 117 2
Ma. Williams 3 2 0 2
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 251 1
C. Hayden 1 -1 0 -1
C. Noland 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 7 0
C. Noland 5 -3 0 12
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 187 1
T. Storey 5 -7 0 4
D. Warren 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -13 0
D. Warren 1 -13 0 -13
R. Bauer 28 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -16 0
R. Bauer 1 -16 0 -16
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Pettway 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 83 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 470 4
L. Pettway 4 83 0 47
C. O'Grady 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 383 6
C. O'Grady 2 24 0 17
R. Lucas 26 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
R. Lucas 1 18 0 18
M. Woods 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 206 1
M. Woods 3 15 0 7
D. Stewart 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 166 0
D. Stewart 6 13 0 8
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 165 0
R. Boyd 1 8 0 8
Jo. Jones 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 191 1
Jo. Jones 2 5 0 5
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 26 0
D. Whaley 1 2 0 2
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
T. Storey 0 0 0 0
Jo. Jones 9 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Jo. Jones 0 0 0 0
T. Morris 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 1
T. Morris 0 0 0 0
Ko. Jackson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Ko. Jackson 0 0 0 0
D. Warren 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 1
D. Warren 0 0 0 0
C. Harrell 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 60 0
C. Harrell 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Greenlaw 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 2 0.0
D. Greenlaw 9-0 0.0 0
S. Ramirez 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.0
S. Ramirez 5-6 0.0 0
D. Gerald 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
D. Gerald 5-3 0.0 0
K. Curl 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Curl 3-1 0.0 0
A. Watts 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Watts 3-2 0.0 0
J. Foucha 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Foucha 3-1 0.0 0
D. McClure 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. McClure 3-0 0.0 0
J. Bell 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Bell 2-0 0.0 0
M. Agim 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
M. Agim 2-3 0.0 0
D. Harris 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
D. Harris 2-3 0.0 0
M. Taylor II 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Taylor II 2-0 0.0 0
G. Richardson 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Richardson 1-0 0.0 0
B. Tutt 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Tutt 1-0 0.0 0
T. Smith 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Smith 1-1 0.0 0
G. Morgan 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Morgan 1-0 0.0 0
J. Marshall 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Marshall 1-0 0.0 0
G. Madden 43 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Madden 1-0 0.0 0
R. Pulley 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 3 0.0
R. Pulley 1-0 0.0 0
R. Ramsey 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
R. Ramsey 1-2 0.0 0
G. LaFrance 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. LaFrance 1-1 0.0 0
D. Munson 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Munson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Walker 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Walker 0-2 0.0 0
J. Minchew 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Minchew 0-1 0.0 0
K. Richardson II 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Richardson II 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Limpert 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
19/24 29/29
C. Limpert 2/3 36 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bauer 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 37.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
48 38.9 0
R. Bauer 3 37.3 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Warren 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 47.5 71 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 29.2 71 0
D. Warren 2 47.5 71 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Miss. State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 127 4 0 234.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.9% 1504 14 7 120.6
N. Fitzgerald 9/14 127 4 0
K. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 61 1 0 285.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.2% 458 6 1 190.4
K. Thompson 3/4 61 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Ae. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 104 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 438 2
Ae. Williams 15 104 0 20
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 85 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
183 901 10
N. Fitzgerald 14 85 1 16
N. Gibson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 48 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 177 1
N. Gibson 9 48 1 12
D. Lee 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 78 1
D. Lee 7 38 0 13
K. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 216 4
K. Thompson 2 12 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Ju. Johnson 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 233 1
Ju. Johnson 3 59 1 34
Au. Williams 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 52 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 137 3
Au. Williams 2 52 2 33
O. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 385 4
O. Mitchell 2 21 1 15
D. Jones 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 66 1
D. Jones 1 17 0 17
S. Guidry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 364 3
S. Guidry 1 15 0 15
F. Green 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 73 0
F. Green 1 11 0 11
Ae. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 81 1
Ae. Williams 1 9 0 9
K. Mixon 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 118 2
K. Mixon 1 4 1 4
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 217 1
D. Thomas 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. McLaurin 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
M. McLaurin 7-1 0.0 0
J. Peters 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Peters 7-1 0.0 0
E. Thompson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-6 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-6 2 1.5
E. Thompson 4-6 1.5 0
L. Lewis 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
L. Lewis 3-1 0.0 0
J. Simmons 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
J. Simmons 3-4 0.0 0
W. Gay Jr. 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 1 1.5
W. Gay Jr. 3-4 1.5 0
M. Sweat 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
M. Sweat 2-2 0.0 0
M. Smitherman 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Smitherman 2-0 0.0 0
C. Dantzler 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
C. Dantzler 2-0 0.0 0
G. Green 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Green 2-1 0.0 0
Ko. Jones 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ko. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
C. Rayford 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Rayford 1-0 0.0 0
C. Rivers 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
C. Rivers 1-1 0.5 0
Ke. Jones 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ke. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
C. Morgan 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 2 0.0
C. Morgan 1-2 0.0 1
C. Miller 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
S. Adegoke 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
S. Adegoke 1-0 0.0 0
T. Washington 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Washington 0-1 0.0 0
B. Hoyett 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Hoyett 0-1 0.0 0
M. Murphy 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Murphy 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Christmann 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
9/13 35/35
J. Christmann 1/1 19 4/4 7
J. Lawless 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 6/6
J. Lawless 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Day 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 40.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
36 38.0 1
T. Day 1 40.0 1 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 17.5 15 0
D. Thomas 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 5.8 0 0
D. Thomas 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:31 MISSST 35 2:49 11 50 FG Miss
2:14 ARK 16 1:22 4 -2 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:28 MISSST 35 0:07 4 -2 Punt
5:21 MISSST 35 4:37 19 57 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:32 MISSST 35 0:00 9 55 FG
8:42 MISSST 35 0:09 6 -5 Downs
7:41 MISSST 35 3:08 12 21 INT
3:02 MISSST 35 1:44 6 15 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:04 MISSST 35 2:46 7 -7 Downs
5:20 MISSST 35 2:35 8 20 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARK 35 6:27 16 81 FG
4:49 MISSST 26 1:52 5 18 Punt
0:35 MISSST 47 0:14 11 51 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:39 MISSST 28 4:14 9 64 TD
0:37 ARK 35 0:05 2 -5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:25 ARK 35 2:35 7 65 TD
7:53 ARK 4 0:08 1 4 TD
4:28 MISSST 42 1:20 5 58 TD
1:12 MISSST 50 0:42 7 50 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:27 MISSST 28 4:00 9 72 TD
2:38 MISSST 22 1:04 3 17
