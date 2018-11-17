|
|
|ARK
|MISSST
Fitzgerald leads No. 25 Mississippi St past Arkansas 52-6
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Nick Fitzgerald threw for four touchdowns and ran for another score to lead No. 25 Mississippi State over Arkansas 52-6 on Saturday.
In his final home game, Fitzgerald had another big performance in a career full of them. He completed 9 of 14 passes for 127 yards and also ran for 85 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown.
Senior Aeris Williams, who was starting in place of the injured Kylin Hill, added 104 yards rushing on 15 carries.
Mississippi State (7-4, 3-4 SEC, No. 21 CFP) pushed out to a 17-3 lead by halftime thanks to 166 yards rushing, including rushing touchdowns by Fitzgerald and Nick Gibson.
The Bulldogs left no doubt about the outcome in the third quarter, scoring 21 points on three of Fitzgerald's touchdown passes. Mississippi State's defense held Arkansas to just 219 total yards.
Arkansas (2-9, 0-7) had some promising drives in the first half but had to settle for field goals instead of touchdowns. That wasn't enough to keep pace with the Bulldogs, who methodically beat the Razorbacks for a sixth time in seven seasons.
Arkansas' Ty Storey completed 16 of 28 passes for 137 yards and one interception. Rakeem Boyd ran for 84 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arkansas: After an acceptable first half, the second half proved embarrassing. Arkansas has shown flashes of improvement during coach Chad Morris' first season, but this loss was a step back.
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs handled business against the worst team in the SEC. Mississippi State continues to excel on the ground and on defense. The passing game is still a hit-and-miss, but Fitzgerald made good decisions, especially during the second half.
UP NEXT
Arkansas travels to face Missouri on Friday.
Mississippi State travels to face Ole Miss on Thanksgiving night.
---
Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP .
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 .
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|30
|Rushing
|10
|16
|Passing
|6
|10
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|7-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|199
|475
|Total Plays
|69
|65
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|69
|287
|Rush Attempts
|35
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|6.1
|Net Yards Passing
|130
|188
|Comp. - Att.
|19-34
|12-18
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|10.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-20
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|9-85
|7-60
|Touchdowns
|0
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-37.3
|1-40.0
|Return Yards
|95
|22
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-95
|1-15
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Kicking
|2/3
|8/8
|Extra Points
|0/0
|7/7
|Field Goals
|2/3
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|130
|PASS YDS
|188
|
|
|69
|RUSH YDS
|287
|
|
|199
|TOTAL YDS
|475
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Storey 4 QB
|T. Storey
|16/27
|137
|0
|1
|
C. Noland 13 QB
|C. Noland
|2/3
|8
|0
|0
|
Jo. Jones 9 QB
|Jo. Jones
|1/3
|5
|0
|0
|
D. Warren 9 WR
|D. Warren
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|14
|84
|0
|31
|
D. Whaley 21 RB
|D. Whaley
|4
|16
|0
|6
|
D. Stewart 3 WR
|D. Stewart
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
Ma. Williams 23 RB
|Ma. Williams
|3
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Hayden 2 RB
|C. Hayden
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
C. Noland 13 QB
|C. Noland
|5
|-3
|0
|12
|
T. Storey 4 QB
|T. Storey
|5
|-7
|0
|4
|
D. Warren 9 WR
|D. Warren
|1
|-13
|0
|-13
|
R. Bauer 28 P
|R. Bauer
|1
|-16
|0
|-16
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Pettway 16 WR
|L. Pettway
|4
|83
|0
|47
|
C. O'Grady 85 TE
|C. O'Grady
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
R. Lucas 26 DB
|R. Lucas
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
M. Woods 8 WR
|M. Woods
|3
|15
|0
|7
|
D. Stewart 3 WR
|D. Stewart
|6
|13
|0
|8
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
Jo. Jones 10 WR
|Jo. Jones
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Whaley 21 RB
|D. Whaley
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Storey 4 QB
|T. Storey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Jo. Jones 9 QB
|Jo. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Morris 19 WR
|T. Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Ko. Jackson 3 WR
|Ko. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Warren 9 WR
|D. Warren
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Harrell 14 WR
|C. Harrell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Greenlaw 23 LB
|D. Greenlaw
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ramirez 9 DB
|S. Ramirez
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gerald 5 DL
|D. Gerald
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Curl 2 DB
|K. Curl
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 90 DL
|A. Watts
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foucha 17 DB
|J. Foucha
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. McClure 36 LB
|D. McClure
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bell 86 DL
|J. Bell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Agim 3 DL
|M. Agim
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 8 LB
|D. Harris
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Taylor II 91 DL
|M. Taylor II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Richardson 6 DL
|G. Richardson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Tutt 14 DB
|B. Tutt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 52 DL
|T. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Morgan 31 LB
|G. Morgan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 42 DL
|J. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Madden 43 LS
|G. Madden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Pulley 11 DB
|R. Pulley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ramsey 10 DL
|R. Ramsey
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. LaFrance 20 LB
|G. LaFrance
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Munson 29 LB
|D. Munson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Walker 33 LB
|D. Walker
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Minchew 38 DB
|J. Minchew
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Richardson II 30 DB
|K. Richardson II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Limpert 19 K
|C. Limpert
|2/3
|36
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bauer 28 P
|R. Bauer
|3
|37.3
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Warren 9 WR
|D. Warren
|2
|47.5
|71
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
|N. Fitzgerald
|9/14
|127
|4
|0
|
K. Thompson 10 QB
|K. Thompson
|3/4
|61
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ae. Williams 26 RB
|Ae. Williams
|15
|104
|0
|20
|
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
|N. Fitzgerald
|14
|85
|1
|16
|
N. Gibson 21 RB
|N. Gibson
|9
|48
|1
|12
|
D. Lee 28 RB
|D. Lee
|7
|38
|0
|13
|
K. Thompson 10 QB
|K. Thompson
|2
|12
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ju. Johnson 81 TE
|Ju. Johnson
|3
|59
|1
|34
|
Au. Williams 85 WR
|Au. Williams
|2
|52
|2
|33
|
O. Mitchell 87 WR
|O. Mitchell
|2
|21
|1
|15
|
D. Jones 84 TE
|D. Jones
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
S. Guidry 1 WR
|S. Guidry
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
F. Green 82 TE
|F. Green
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
Ae. Williams 26 RB
|Ae. Williams
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Mixon 23 WR
|K. Mixon
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
D. Thomas 2 WR
|D. Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. McLaurin 41 S
|M. McLaurin
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peters 2 CB
|J. Peters
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|4-6
|1.5
|0
|
L. Lewis 10 LB
|L. Lewis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simmons 94 DT
|J. Simmons
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 6 LB
|W. Gay Jr.
|3-4
|1.5
|0
|
M. Sweat 9 DE
|M. Sweat
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smitherman 8 CB
|M. Smitherman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dantzler 3 CB
|C. Dantzler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Green 4 DE
|G. Green
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ko. Jones 52 DE
|Ko. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rayford 24 CB
|C. Rayford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rivers 5 DE
|C. Rivers
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
Ke. Jones 92 DT
|Ke. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 29 S
|C. Morgan
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
C. Miller 53 LB
|C. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Adegoke 19 S
|S. Adegoke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Washington 50 LB
|T. Washington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hoyett 95 DT
|B. Hoyett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 7 S
|M. Murphy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Christmann 47 K
|J. Christmann
|1/1
|19
|4/4
|7
|
J. Lawless 26 K
|J. Lawless
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Day 42 P
|T. Day
|1
|40.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Thomas 2 WR
|D. Thomas
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Thomas 2 WR
|D. Thomas
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
-
19UTAH
COLO
27
7
4th 9:48 PACN
-
FIU
CHARLO
27
21
3rd 4:33 ESP3
-
VMI
ODU
0
63
3rd 7:38 ESP+
-
23UTAHST
COLOST
20
10
3rd 2:37 ATSN
-
GAST
APLST
7
17
3rd 12:55 ESP+
-
12CUSE
3ND
0
20
2nd 0:49 NBC
-
WCAR
UNC
13
28
2nd 6:11
-
NEVADA
SJST
7
6
2nd 1:26 ESP3
-
LAMON
ARKST
7
10
2nd 5:18 ESP+
-
MIZZOU
TENN
6
0
1st 0:00 CBS
-
MIAMI
VATECH
3
7
1st 0:00 ESPN
-
WISC
PURDUE
0
0
1st 0:00 BTN
-
TULSA
NAVY
7
7
2nd 13:28 CBSSN
-
20BC
FSU
0
0
1st 2:30 ESPN2
-
UVA
GATECH
14
13
1st 0:01
-
IOWA
ILL
7
0
1st 3:00 BTN
-
TXTECH
KSTATE
6
0
2nd 12:54 ESPU
-
TXSTSM
TROY
0
3
1st 1:35 ESP+
-
USC
UCLA
3
7
1st 5:31 FOX
-
LATECH
USM
7
7
2nd 12:21
-
9WVU
OKLAST
14
7
1st 3:01 ABC
-
BGREEN
AKRON
0
3
2nd 15:00 ESP3
-
MA
5UGA
0
7
1st 11:22 SECN
-
LIB
AUBURN
0
0
1st 7:55 SECN+
-
AF
WYO
0
7
1st 8:11 ESNN
-
IND
4MICH
0
0
1st 12:13 FS1
-
TXSA
MRSHL
0
20
2nd 0:00 FBOOK
-
WMICH
BALLST
41
42
Final/OT ESPN2
-
BUFF
OHIO
17
52
Final ESPN2
-
MIAOH
NILL
13
7
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
KENTST
56
34
Final CBSSN
-
TULANE
HOU
17
48
Final ESPN
-
FAU
NTEXAS
38
41
Final CBSSN
-
MEMP
SMU
28
18
Final ESPN2
-
25BOISE
NMEX
45
14
Final CBSSN
-
MTSU
17UK
23
34
Final SECN+
-
IDAHO
13FLA
10
63
Final ESPNU
-
10OHIOST
MD
52
51
Final/OT ABC
-
MICHST
NEB
6
9
Final FOX
-
PITT
WAKE
34
13
Final
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
17
27
Final ESNN
-
COLG
ARMY
14
28
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
21MISSST
6
52
Final ESPN
-
22NWEST
MINN
24
14
Final BTN
-
14PSU
RUT
20
7
Final BTN
-
CIT
1BAMA
17
50
Final SECN
-
TCU
BAYLOR
16
9
Final FS1
-
NCST
LVILLE
52
10
Final
-
OREGST
18WASH
0
058.5 O/U
-32.5
Sat 4:30pm PACN
-
SALA
LALAF
0
067 O/U
-20
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
053.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
UCONN
ECU
0
071.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
UAB
TXAM
0
045.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
DUKE
2CLEM
0
059.5 O/U
-29.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MISS
VANDY
0
072 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
KANSAS
6OKLA
0
070 O/U
-35
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
UTEP
WKY
0
047.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm beIN
-
RICE
7LSU
0
052 O/U
-42
Sat 7:30pm ESPNU
-
TNCHAT
SC
0
049.5 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
16IOWAST
15TEXAS
0
049.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm LHN
-
24CINCY
11UCF
0
060.5 O/U
-7
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
NMEXST
BYU
0
058 O/U
-25.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
ARIZ
8WASHST
0
063 O/U
-10.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
ARIZST
OREG
0
064.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm PACN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
042.5 O/U
-13
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
070.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
0
PPD PACN