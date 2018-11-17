Drive Chart
No. 9 Ohio State survives in OT, beating Maryland 52-51

  Nov 17, 2018

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Ninth-ranked Ohio State went to overtime to avoid one of the most stunning upsets in this college football season, defeating Maryland 52-51 Saturday when the Terrapins failed to convert a 2-point conversion after the potential game-tying touchdown.

Favored by 14 1/2 points, Ohio State (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten, No. 10 CFP) trailed by two touchdowns in the third quarter and 45-38 with under two minutes left before rallying to a pivotal victory.

After a 5-yard touchdown run by Dwayne Haskins gave the Buckeyes the lead to start overtime, Tayon Fleet-Davis scored to get the Terrapins within a point. Interim coach Matt Canada decided to end it right there, going for 2, but Tyrrell Pigrome's pass to Jeshaun Jones was off target.

The victory kept the Buckeyes in the hunt for the Big Ten title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. Ohio State concludes the regular season next week in a game against Michigan that will decide the Big Ten East winner.

The Buckeyes never led until overtime against the upstart Terrapins (5-6, 3-5). Haskins ran for three touchdowns and was 28 for 38 for 405 yards and three TDs.

Ohio State finished with a whopping 688 yards, including 203 on the ground by J.K. Dobbins, but the defense allowed 535 yards and seven touchdowns.

Maryland freshman Anthony McFarland had touchdown runs of 81 and 75 yards in the first quarter and finished with 298 yards rushing - seven short of the school's single-game record.

The Terps took a 45-38 lead when Chigoziem Okonkwo recovered a fumble by McFarland in the end zone with 1:41 left. Haskins then orchestrated a 50-yard, beat-the-clock drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Binjimen Victory with 40 seconds remaining.

Up 24-17 at halftime, the Terrapins garnered further momentum on Ohio State's first drive of the second half when RaVon Davis picked off a deflected pass and took it 37 yards for a score.

The Buckeyes answered with a 73-yard scoring drive that featured a pair of penalties against Maryland, including a pass interference call on a third-and-7. After Ohio State pulled even in the fourth quarter, Maryland moved back in front on a 27-yard touchdown pass by Pigrome, who was making his first start of the season after Kasim Hill sustained a season-ending knee injury last week.

Pigrome went 6 for 13 for 181 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ohio State: It goes without saying that the Buckeyes must play much, much better next week to beat Michigan. The offense had no trouble moving the ball, but three turnovers proved costly. The defense, needless to say, was awful against a one-dimensional team that repeatedly peeled off huge runs.

Maryland: Despite putting forth a great effort against a Top-10 team on Senior Day, the Terrapins still can't seem to get the offense and defense working in sync. Last week, four turnovers were too much to overcome in a loss to Indiana. In this game, the defense couldn't back a strong outing by a big-play offense that gave the Buckeyes headaches all afternoon.

PERFECT NO MORE

The Terrapins had scored on all 25 trips to the red zone this season, and Maryland freshman Joseph Petrino was the only kicker in the nation without a miss on a field-goal try (10 for 10) before both streaks ended in the second quarter. After reaching the Ohio State 18, the Terrapins lost ground before Petrino misfired on a 49-yard attempt.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: The stakes couldn't be much bigger when the Buckeyes look to beat Michigan for a seventh straight time next week.

Maryland: With one last chance to become bowl eligible, the Terrapins travel to Penn State next Saturday.

---

Scoring Summary
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown
8-T.Fleet-Davis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
48
yds
pos
52
51
Point After TD
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
52
45
Touchdown
7-D.Haskins runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
55
yds
pos
51
45
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:40
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
45
Touchdown 0:44
7-D.Haskins complete to 9-B.Victor. 9-B.Victor runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
68
yds
00:57
pos
44
45
Point After TD 1:46
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
45
Point After TD 3:41
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
38
Touchdown 3:45
7-D.Haskins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
65
yds
04:05
pos
37
38
Point After TD 7:50
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
38
Touchdown 7:50
3-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
91
yds
04:35
pos
31
37
Point After TD 12:25
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
31
Touchdown 12:30
7-D.Haskins complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
49
yds
02:30
pos
30
31
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:35
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
31
Touchdown 11:39
7-D.Haskins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
73
yds
2:21
pos
23
31
Point After TD 14:15
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
31
Touchdown 14:23
7-D.Haskins incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-R.Davis at OSU 37. 2-R.Davis runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
37
yds
0:00
pos
17
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:13
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
24
Touchdown 3:17
2-J.Dobbins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
02:45
pos
16
24
Point After TD 6:02
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
Touchdown 6:07
20-J.Leake runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
04:14
pos
10
23
Point After TD 10:21
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
Touchdown 10:32
7-D.Haskins complete to 83-T.McLaurin. 83-T.McLaurin runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
68
yds
00:05
pos
9
17
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:16
27-J.Petrino 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
57
yds
02:02
pos
3
17
Point After TD 9:05
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 9:16
5-A.McFarland runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:05
pos
3
13
Field Goal 9:54
95-B.Haubeil 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
57
yds
04:16
pos
3
7
Point After TD 14:21
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 14:21
5-A.McFarland runs 81 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:39
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 36 18
Rushing 13 10
Passing 16 6
Penalty 7 2
3rd Down Conv 9-15 4-13
4th Down Conv 1-2 2-2
Total Net Yards 684 503
Total Plays 94 62
Avg Gain 7.3 8.1
Net Yards Rushing 283 339
Rush Attempts 56 48
Avg Rush Yards 5.1 7.1
Net Yards Passing 401 164
Comp. - Att. 28-38 7-14
Yards Per Pass 10.6 11.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-4 4-32
Penalties - Yards 10-79 9-88
Touchdowns 7 7
Rushing TDs 4 5
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 4-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-36.5 4-39.8
Return Yards 78 139
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 5-78 6-102
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-37
Kicking 8/8 7/8
Extra Points 7/7 6/6
Field Goals 1/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234 OTT
10 Ohio State 10-1 314721752
Maryland 5-6 177714651
O/U 60.5, MD +14
Capital One Field at Byrd Stadium College Park, MD
 401 PASS YDS 164
283 RUSH YDS 339
684 TOTAL YDS 503
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.7% 405 3 1 184.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.3% 3685 36 7 167.1
D. Haskins 28/38 405 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
37 203 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
194 915 8
J. Dobbins 37 203 1 28
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 59 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 93 4
D. Haskins 15 59 3 15
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 38 0
D. McCall 2 12 0 9
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 24 0
P. Campbell 1 8 0 8
T. Martell 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 127 2
T. Martell 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. McLaurin 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 118 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 579 9
T. McLaurin 4 118 1 68
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 102 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 482 5
J. Dixon 6 102 0 35
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 180 1
L. Farrell 4 44 0 19
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 287 4
B. Victor 2 41 1 38
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
66 711 9
P. Campbell 4 38 0 17
I. Pryor 12 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
I. Pryor 2 20 0 11
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
60 752 5
K. Hill 3 19 1 7
R. Berry 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 73 1
R. Berry 1 11 0 11
C. Olave 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 70 0
C. Olave 1 10 0 10
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 197 1
J. Dobbins 1 2 0 2
A. Williams 17 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Williams 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Werner 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Werner 2-0 0.0 0
T. Borland 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Borland 1-0 1.0 0
D. Jones 86 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
D. Jones 1-0 1.0 0
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Dobbins 1-0 1.0 0
C. Young 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Young 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Haubeil 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
7/9 19/19
B. Haubeil 1/1 36 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Chrisman 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 36.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
46 42.5 1
D. Chrisman 2 36.5 1 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 19.5 42 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 21.7 42 0
D. McCall 4 19.5 42 0
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 18.5 0 0
J. Dixon 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Maryland
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.2% 181 1 0 188.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.3% 376 2 1 134.5
T. Pigrome 6/13 181 1 0
W. Lees 88 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 0 0 226.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 0 0 226.0
W. Lees 1/1 15 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. McFarland 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 298 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
125 1022 4
A. McFarland 21 298 2 81
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 324 5
T. Fleet-Davis 7 37 1 16
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 30 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 275 7
J. Leake 6 30 1 16
D. Turner 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
D. Turner 1 3 0 3
J. Jones 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
J. Jones 1 -8 0 -8
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 146 1
T. Pigrome 11 -20 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Da. Jones 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 68 0
Da. Jones 2 68 0 60
D. Demus 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 243 0
D. Demus 1 56 0 56
T. Jacobs 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 298 2
T. Jacobs 2 45 0 30
J. Jones 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 1
J. Jones 2 27 1 27
D. Turner 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 159 1
D. Turner 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
O. Oluwatimi 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Oluwatimi 1-0 0.0 0
L. Rogers 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
L. Rogers 1-0 1.0 0
R. Davis 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
R. Davis 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Petrino 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
11/12 40/41
J. Petrino 1/2 36 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Lees 88 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 39.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
59 41.1 3
W. Lees 4 39.8 3 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 17.6 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 25.6 26 1
J. Leake 5 17.6 26 0
R. Lewis 13 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 19.5 14 0
R. Lewis 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:21 MD 35 0:00 1 44
14:10 OHIOST 29 4:16 10 52 FG
9:05 MD 35 4:10 12 38 Downs
2:11 MD 35 2:03 8 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:37 OHIOST 32 0:05 1 68 TD
6:02 MD 35 2:45 9 65 TD
1:29 OHIOST 14 0:45 6 65 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:32 MD 35 0:00 3 63 INT
14:15 MD 35 2:36 11 73 TD
8:21 OHIOST 16 2:21 8 34 Fumble
4:15 OHIOST 8 2:13 8 54 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MD 44 2:30 8 44 TD
7:50 MD 35 4:05 13 65 TD
1:41 MD 35 0:57 9 50 TD
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
MD 25 7 25 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIOST 35 0:39 3 65 TD
14:10 OHIOST 21 0:00 1 -8 Fumble
9:21 OHIOST 35 0:05 2 65 TD
4:18 MD 24 2:02 5 57 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 MD 22 3:37 6 58 FG Miss
10:21 OHIOST 35 4:14 9 65 TD
3:13 OHIOST 35 1:37 7 28 Punt
0:40 MD 20 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:35 OHIOST 35 3:10 7 6 Punt
5:41 MD 46 1:21 3 5 Punt
1:59 MD 6 1:30 3 -2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:25 OHIOST 35 4:35 11 91 TD
3:41 OHIOST 35 1:55 10 61
0:40 OHIOST 35 0:25 5 22
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
OHIOST 25 4 25 End of Quarter
