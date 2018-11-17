Drive Chart
BOISE
NMEX

No Text

Modster has 3 TD catches, No. 23 Broncos top N. Mexico 45-14

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 17, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Any talk of a trap game did not get much attention from No. 23 Boise State in practice this week.

The Broncos went out and played against a struggling New Mexico team as if a huge game was not looming on their schedule next week against No. 14 Utah State.

''This week, it was all about New Mexico,'' Broncos coach Bryan Harsin said. ''We can control how we play the game and we did.''

Sean Modster caught a career-best three touchdowns passes to lead Boise State to a 45-14 victory over New Mexico on Friday night.

''It felt good to come out here and do what needed to get done,'' Modster said. ''Our whole mentality was to get in and get out.''

The Broncos (9-2, 6-1 Mountain West) took advantage of three turnovers by the Lobos (3-8, 1-6) that they turned into 24 points.

Modster finished with a career-high nine catches for 129 yards. Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien was an efficient 17 for 27 for 222 yards and the three scores, while running back Alexander Mattison added 145 yards and a touchdown.

The Broncos came into the game looking to break Modster open, Rypien said

''He got some looks but at other times, it depended on what they were giving us,'' he said. ''He just did a good job of winning the one on ones. I think our other guys are going to be hungry now that Sean had three touchdowns. I'm sure there are some other guys in that room who are going to want some red zone action as well.''

Boise State limited the Lobos to 262 total yards and one touchdown, with the other touchdown coming on a punt return.

''I thought our defense did a fantastic job,'' Harsin said. ''They did move the ball because they're good and they have multiple ways they can attack you. We can tackle better. But our defense holding them to seven points is hard to do.''

The Broncos took control of the game quickly, going 65 yards in 2:22, with Rypien hitting Modster from 15 yards out. By the end of the first quarter, the lead was up to 14-0, and Boise State led 24-7 at halftime.

''We had a hard time stopping them,'' New Mexico coach Bob Davie said. ''Although we did fight, but the three turnovers were big.''

THE TAKEAWAY

The Broncos' sixth straight win keeps them on track for a shot at the conference's Mountain Division championship and a berth in the Mountain West title game on Dec. 1.

With a sixth consecutive loss, New Mexico will miss a bowl for a second straight season after two consecutive bowl appearances. All that's left for the Lobos is to try and avoid a second straight, season-ending seven-game losing streak after starting both seasons 3-2.

STREAKING

Marcus Hayes' 86-yard, fourth-quarter punt return for a touchdown was New Mexico's first since 2002, a total of 208 games. It was the second-longest drought in college football behind only Rice.

DEATH

Former Boise State running back Jack Darrel Fields Jr., 25, was shot and killed Thursday evening following an altercation with a Richmond County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office deputy. He played with some of the older Broncos.

''I got the information (Friday) morning,'' Harsin said. ''Being a part of a team and you have guys on your team and you have things like that happen, it hurts, regardless of what happened. That was a hard thing (Friday) morning. We let the team know because it was out there and that was a hard thing the team had to deal with (Friday) morning, too.''

BUDDING POLITICIAN

New Mexico running back Daevon Vigilant, who had 23 yards and a touchdown, was elected to the student-body senate this week.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The win leaves Boise State well-positioned to continue its climb in poll, especially after No. 22 Boston College and No. 20 Kentucky took big falls last week.

UP NEXT

Boise State: Next plays No. 14 Utah State (which faces Colorado State on Saturday) on Nov. 24. The winner of that game will advance to the conference championship against either Fresno State or San Diego State.

New Mexico: Finishes its season at home against Wyoming on Nov. 24. The Cowboys enter its Nov. 17 home game against Air Force having won two straight games.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:14
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
14
Touchdown 1:20
21-T.Jones runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
81
yds
03:55
pos
44
14
Point After TD 8:27
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
14
Touchdown 8:27
22-A.Mattison runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
41
yds
00:07
pos
37
14
Point After TD 10:50
94-A.Shelley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
14
Touchdown 11:49
49-Q.Skillin punts 44 yards from BOISE 42. 23-M.Hayes runs 86 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
18
yds
02:30
pos
31
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:07
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
7
Touchdown 11:15
4-B.Rypien complete to 8-S.Modster. 8-S.Modster runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
23
yds
03:13
pos
30
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:48
96-H.Hoggarth 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
63
yds
00:58
pos
24
7
Point After TD 9:48
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 9:48
3-Z.Shuler to NM 10 FUMBLES (9-D.Williams). 9-D.Williams runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
90
yds
0:00
pos
20
7
Point After TD 13:07
94-A.Shelley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 13:10
21-D.Vigilant runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
01:46
pos
14
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:21
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 2:35
4-B.Rypien complete to 8-S.Modster. 8-S.Modster runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
90
yds
06:20
pos
13
0
Point After TD 12:42
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:42
4-B.Rypien complete to 8-S.Modster. 8-S.Modster runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:18
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 30 15
Rushing 14 10
Passing 14 5
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 4-10 4-10
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 437 262
Total Plays 68 59
Avg Gain 6.4 4.4
Net Yards Rushing 227 159
Rush Attempts 41 45
Avg Rush Yards 5.5 3.5
Net Yards Passing 210 103
Comp. - Att. 17-27 8-14
Yards Per Pass 7.8 7.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-12 0-0
Penalties - Yards 5-30 4-41
Touchdowns 6 2
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 1 1
Turnovers 0 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-40.0 3-38.0
Return Yards -1 99
Punts - Returns 2--1 1-86
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-13
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 7/8 2/3
Extra Points 6/6 2/2
Field Goals 1/2 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
25 Boise State 9-2 141071445
New Mexico 3-8 070714
O/U 61.5, NMEX +21.5
Dreamstyle Stadium Albuquerque, NM
 210 PASS YDS 103
227 RUSH YDS 159
437 TOTAL YDS 262
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63% 222 3 0 168.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.5% 3270 28 7 160.4
B. Rypien 17/27 222 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 145 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
225 1015 13
A. Mattison 20 145 1 41
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 54 0
J. Henderson 3 25 0 13
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 23 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 156 2
A. Van Buren 5 23 1 8
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 127 0
R. Mahone 4 14 0 6
J. Brown 18 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Brown 1 11 0 11
B. Bowens 27 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
B. Bowens 1 11 0 11
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 14 0
B. Rypien 7 6 0 10
T. Jones 21 S
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
T. Jones 2 3 0 2
S. Seibold 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 38 0
S. Seibold 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Modster 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 129 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 852 7
S. Modster 9 129 3 18
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 161 0
A. Mattison 3 40 0 23
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 430 3
C. Thomas 2 23 0 16
C. Blakley 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 88 1
C. Blakley 2 22 0 16
A. Richardson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 727 8
A. Richardson 1 8 0 8
A. Butler 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 189 2
A. Butler 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Williams 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jones 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
E. Noa 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
E. Noa 1-1 0.5 0
J. Watson 40 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Watson 0-1 0.5 0
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
K. Kaniho 0-0 0.0 1
C. Weaver 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 1.0
C. Weaver 0-2 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Hoggarth 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
9/15 53/53
H. Hoggarth 1/2 34 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Q. Skillin 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 38.3 1
Q. Skillin 3 40.0 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -0.5 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 9.0 0 0
A. Williams 2 -0.5 0 0
New Mexico
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Jones 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 103 0 1 112.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.9% 1414 13 12 129.7
S. Jones 8/13 103 0 1
B. Carroll 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
B. Carroll 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Jones 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 269 0
S. Jones 12 56 0 18
T. Owens 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
174 669 6
T. Owens 14 41 0 12
B. Carroll 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 35 0
B. Carroll 9 35 0 9
D. Vigilant 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 23 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 182 2
D. Vigilant 7 23 1 8
Z. Shuler 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 224 3
Z. Shuler 3 4 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Hart-Johnson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 77 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 507 5
D. Hart-Johnson 4 77 0 29
A. Molina 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 64 0
A. Molina 1 15 0 15
M. Williams 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 138 3
M. Williams 1 9 0 9
E. Harris 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 99 1
E. Harris 1 3 0 3
E. Lilly 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 375 5
E. Lilly 0 0 0 0
J. Griffin IV 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 168 0
J. Griffin IV 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Austin 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
E. Austin 1-1 1.5 0
B. Shook 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Shook 1-0 1.0 0
S. Tamaivena 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
S. Tamaivena 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Shelley 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
6/7 34/39
A. Shelley 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Dyer 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
64 44.4 0
T. Dyer 3 38.0 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Griffin IV 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
J. Griffin IV 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Hayes 23 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 86.0 86 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 18.5 86 1
M. Hayes 1 86.0 86 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NMEX 35 2:18 7 65 TD
8:55 BOISE 20 6:20 15 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 NMEX 35 2:32 10 34 Punt
1:46 BOISE 20 0:58 6 63 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:28 NMEX 29 3:13 7 29 TD
7:40 BOISE 21 5:34 13 53 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:19 BOISE 24 2:30 5 18 TD
10:50 NMEX 35 1:01 4 25 Punt
8:34 NMEX 41 0:07 1 41 TD
5:15 BOISE 49 3:55 9 51 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:42 BOISE 35 3:37 12 15 Punt
2:21 BOISE 35 1:46 11 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:29 NMEX 5 0:08 2 5 TD
9:48 BOISE 35 7:20 15 45 FG Miss
0:44 BOISE 35 0:05 2 -7 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:39 BOISE 35 0:00 3 -6 Fumble
11:07 BOISE 35 2:52 7 19 Punt
1:25 NMEX 10 1:24 4 16 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:30 NMEX 20 0:33 3 39 INT
8:27 BOISE 35 3:05 8 16 Downs
1:14 BOISE 35 0:05 3 -16
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores