Minshew's 7 TDs lead No. 8 Washington St over Arizona 69-28

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 18, 2018

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Gardner Minshew threw a school-record seven touchdown passes and No. 8 Washington State routed Arizona 69-28 on Saturday night, continuing the Cougars' longshot bid for the College Football Playoff.

Washington State (10-1, 7-1 Pac-12, No. 8 CFP) raced out to a 55-14 lead at halftime and was not seriously threatened on the way to its seventh consecutive victory. The Cougars host archrival No. 17 Washington next Friday, with the Apple Cup winner taking the Pac-12 North title.

With their 10th win of the season, the Cougars tied a program record last accomplished in 2003. They also won their 13th straight home game and set a season high for points.

Minshew, being pushed by WSU as a Heisman Trophy candidate, completed 43 of 55 passes for 473 yards and was not intercepted.

Khalil Tate threw four touchdown passes for Arizona (5-6, 4-4), which had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Arizona was hurt by six penalties and three turnovers in the first half, helping Washington State put the game away early.

Washington State scored on its first possession, with James Williams rushing over from the 1.

On the next series, Tate was intercepted by Marcus Strong. Aided by two consecutive facemask penalties against the Wildcats, Washington State advanced to the 1-yard line. Max Borghi ran in for the touchdown.

Tate fired a 24-yard pass to Shawn Poindexter to cut Washington State's lead to 14-7.

Minshew replied with touchdown passes to Calvin Jackson Jr. and Dezmon Patmon for a 28-7 lead.

Tate threw a 37-yard TD pass to Tony Ellison.

Minshew hit Jackson for a 6-yard touchdown pass, but the kick failed and Washington State led 34-14.

Arizona fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the ball was booted into the end zone, where Kainoa Wilson fell on it for a 41-14 Washington State lead.

Minshew added touchdown passes to Williams and Tay Martin for a 55-14 lead at halftime.

Tate threw a pair of touchdown passes in the third quarter and Minshew tossed a couple in the fourth.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arizona: The Wildcats lead the Pac-12 with an average of 206 yards rushing per game, but couldn't get much going against a stout WSU defense. They need a win next weekend to become bowl eligible.

Washington State: The balanced Cougars own the nation's best passing attack (392 yards per game) and rank 20th in defense. They need two victories to win the Pac-12 and have a chance at a CFP berth.

UP NEXT

Arizona hosts Arizona State in their annual rivalry game next Saturday.

Washington State faces No. 17 Washington next Friday, with a trip to the Pac-12 championship game on the line.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
Point After TD 7:06
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
69
Touchdown 7:13
16-G.Minshew complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
03:01
pos
28
68
Point After TD 12:37
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
62
Touchdown 12:42
16-G.Minshew complete to 6-J.Calvin. 6-J.Calvin runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
29
yds
00:48
pos
28
61
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 1:02
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
55
Touchdown 1:09
14-K.Tate complete to 19-S.Poindexter. 19-S.Poindexter runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
03:49
pos
27
55
Field Goal 5:05
40-B.Mazza 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
72
yds
05:14
pos
21
58
Point After TD 12:18
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
55
Touchdown 12:26
14-K.Tate complete to 6-S.Brown. 6-S.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
20
55
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:10
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
55
Touchdown 0:19
16-G.Minshew complete to 1-D.Martin. 1-D.Martin runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
80
yds
00:29
pos
14
54
Point After TD 3:22
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
48
Touchdown 3:22
16-G.Minshew complete to 32-J.Williams. 32-J.Williams runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
54
yds
02:32
pos
14
47
Point After TD 7:04
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
41
Touchdown 7:08
33-J.Crane kicks 64 yards from WST 35. 18-C.Peterson to ARI 1 FUMBLES. 86-K.Wilson runs no gain for a touchdown.
1
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
14
40
Missed Point After Touchdown 7:08
40-B.Mazza extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
14
34
Touchdown 7:15
16-G.Minshew complete to 85-C.Jackson. 85-C.Jackson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
03:28
pos
14
34
Point After TD 10:43
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Touchdown 10:51
14-K.Tate complete to 9-T.Ellison. 9-T.Ellison runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
01:12
pos
13
28
Point After TD 12:03
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 12:08
16-G.Minshew complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
94
yds
02:09
pos
7
27
1st Quarter
Point After TD 0:19
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 0:26
16-G.Minshew complete to 85-C.Jackson. 85-C.Jackson runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
94
yds
02:53
pos
7
20
Point After TD 3:19
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 3:27
14-K.Tate complete to 19-S.Poindexter. 19-S.Poindexter runs 24 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WST 3-D.Molton Pass interference declined.
7
plays
85
yds
01:58
pos
6
14
Point After TD 7:38
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 7:40
21-M.Borghi runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
53
yds
01:56
pos
0
13
Point After TD 10:44
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:47
32-J.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
04:13
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 31
Rushing 7 6
Passing 12 20
Penalty 2 5
3rd Down Conv 8-16 6-11
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 394 599
Total Plays 71 79
Avg Gain 5.5 7.6
Net Yards Rushing 127 123
Rush Attempts 37 23
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 5.3
Net Yards Passing 267 476
Comp. - Att. 20-34 44-56
Yards Per Pass 7.9 8.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-37 2-6
Penalties - Yards 7-75 3-35
Touchdowns 4 10
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 4 7
Other 0 1
Turnovers 4 0
Fumbles - Lost 6-3 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-40.8 3-35.7
Return Yards 66 61
Punts - Returns 1-4 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 6-62 2-61
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 4/4 9/11
Extra Points 4/4 9/10
Field Goals 0/0 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Arizona 5-6 7714028
8 Washington St. 10-1 213401469
O/U 63.5, WASHST -10.5
Martin Stadium Pullman, WA
 267 PASS YDS 476
127 RUSH YDS 123
394 TOTAL YDS 599
Arizona
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Tate 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 294 4 1 179.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.7% 2248 23 7 152.0
K. Tate 18/30 294 4 1
R. Rodriguez 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 10 0 0 71.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.8% 516 3 2 111.1
R. Rodriguez 2/4 10 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 69 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
227 1290 6
J. Taylor 20 69 0 14
K. Tate 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 178 2
K. Tate 8 25 0 33
D. Smith 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 86 1
D. Smith 5 24 0 12
G. Brightwell 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 489 2
G. Brightwell 3 15 0 9
R. Rodriguez 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 -3 0
R. Rodriguez 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Cooper 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 97 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 368 0
D. Cooper 3 97 0 48
T. Ellison 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 475 4
T. Ellison 3 54 1 37
C. Peterson 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 265 4
C. Peterson 2 39 0 30
S. Poindexter 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 660 10
S. Poindexter 2 38 2 24
S. Brown 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 579 6
S. Brown 8 37 1 8
B. Wolma 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 60 0
B. Wolma 1 30 0 30
G. Brightwell 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
G. Brightwell 1 9 0 9
D. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Dixon 0 0 0 0
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 191 2
S. Berryhill III 0 0 0 0
D. Smith 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Smith 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Schooler 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-4 2 0.5
C. Schooler 9-4 0.5 0
T. Fields II 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
T. Fields II 7-1 0.0 0
A. Hearn 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. Hearn 6-0 0.0 0
S. Young Jr. 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 3 0.0
S. Young Jr. 6-1 0.0 0
T. Cooper 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Cooper 5-0 0.0 0
L. Burns 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
L. Burns 4-0 0.0 0
D. Flannigan-Fowles 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Flannigan-Fowles 3-1 0.0 0
J. Brown 12 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
J. Brown 3-1 0.5 0
P. Johnson 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
K. Wilborn 14 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Wilborn 2-0 0.0 0
L. Anderson III 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Anderson III 1-0 0.0 0
T. Young 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Young 1-0 0.0 0
J. Colacion 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Colacion 0-1 0.0 0
J. Harris 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Harris 0-1 0.5 0
C. Ulloa 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Ulloa 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Havrisik 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
6/11 22/24
L. Havrisik 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Klumph 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
46 41.7 1
D. Klumph 5 40.8 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Peterson 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 8.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 13.8 13 0
C. Peterson 3 8.0 13 0
A. Mariscal 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
A. Mariscal 1 12.0 12 0
J. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
20 22.9 11 1
J. Taylor 1 11.0 11 0
G. Brightwell 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
G. Brightwell 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Brown 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 8.6 4 0
S. Brown 1 4.0 4 0
Washington St.
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Minshew II 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.2% 473 7 0 192.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.4% 4325 36 7 151.4
G. Minshew II 43/55 473 7 0
T. Tinsley 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 63 1 0 173.2
T. Tinsley 1/1 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 50 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 333 7
M. Borghi 8 50 1 22
J. Williams 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 50 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 487 10
J. Williams 5 50 1 43
K. Harrington 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 45 0
K. Harrington 5 14 0 5
G. Minshew II 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 92 3
G. Minshew II 4 6 0 10
C. Markoff 39 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Markoff 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Martin 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 124 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
62 637 8
D. Martin 7 124 1 50
C. Jackson Jr. 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 85 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 255 2
C. Jackson Jr. 5 85 2 38
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 303 4
M. Borghi 6 65 0 30
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 303 1
T. Harris 2 41 0 29
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 600 8
E. Winston Jr. 3 39 1 26
J. Calvin 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 462 1
J. Calvin 5 37 1 23
K. Sweet 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 320 0
K. Sweet 4 36 0 14
J. Williams 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
69 530 4
J. Williams 6 24 1 9
R. Bell 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 180 4
R. Bell 3 13 0 8
D. Patmon 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 735 4
D. Patmon 2 11 1 11
K. Harrington 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 57 0
K. Harrington 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Woods 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 1 0.0
J. Woods 9-2 0.0 0
H. Dale 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
H. Dale 6-0 0.0 0
P. Pelluer 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
P. Pelluer 5-1 0.0 0
M. Strong 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
M. Strong 5-0 0.0 1
S. Thomas 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
S. Thomas 4-2 0.0 0
D. Singleton 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
D. Singleton 3-0 0.0 0
W. Rodgers III 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
W. Rodgers III 2-0 1.0 0
D. Sherman 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Sherman 2-0 0.0 0
K. Block 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
K. Block 2-0 1.0 0
D. Molton 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Molton 1-0 0.0 0
L. Tago 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Tago 1-0 0.0 0
N. Begg 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Begg 1-0 0.0 0
T. Comfort 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Comfort 1-0 0.0 0
T. Brock 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Brock 1-0 0.0 0
D. Silvels 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Silvels 1-0 0.0 0
J. Rogers 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Rogers 1-0 1.0 0
J. Thompson 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Dubots 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Dubots 1-0 0.0 0
F. Fa'avae 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
F. Fa'avae 1-1 1.0 0
W. Taylor III 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
W. Taylor III 1-0 0.0 0
N. Oguayo 30 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Oguayo 0-1 0.0 0
A. Crowder 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Crowder 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Mazza 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 9/10
SEASON FG XP
10/15 55/57
B. Mazza 0/1 27 9/10 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 35.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
35 46.6 0
O. Draguicevich III 3 35.7 0 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 30.5 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 27.9 34 1
T. Harris 2 30.5 34 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:44 WASHST 35 0:28 4 12 INT
7:38 WASHST 35 1:00 4 -16 Punt
5:25 ARIZ 30 1:58 7 70 TD
0:19 WASHST 35 0:00 4 -4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:03 WASHST 35 1:12 5 65 TD
7:08 WASHST 35 0:00 1 63 TD
7:04 WASHST 35 0:56 5 -29 Punt
3:22 WASHST 35 2:30 12 52 Fumble
0:10 WASHST 35 0:00 2 36 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 WASHST 35 0:00 9 65 TD
11:18 WASHST 48 0:51 3 4 Punt
4:58 ARIZ 20 3:49 10 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:37 WASHST 35 1:51 5 15 Punt
7:06 WASHST 35 4:01 12 50 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARIZ 35 4:13 11 75 TD
9:36 WASHST 47 1:56 6 53 TD
6:14 WASHST 35 0:44 3 -1 Punt
3:19 ARIZ 35 2:53 7 49 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:17 WASHST 21 2:09 6 79 TD
10:43 ARIZ 35 3:28 8 65 TD
5:54 WASHST 46 2:32 6 54 TD
0:48 WASHST 20 0:29 2 80 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:18 ARIZ 35 0:19 5 1 Punt
10:19 WASHST 18 5:14 11 72 FG Miss
1:02 ARIZ 35 0:48 10 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:14 WASHST 25 3:01 7 75 TD
2:16 WASHST 32 0:45 4 19
