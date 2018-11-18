|
|
|ARIZ
|WASHST
Minshew's 7 TDs lead No. 8 Washington St over Arizona 69-28
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Gardner Minshew threw a school-record seven touchdown passes and No. 8 Washington State routed Arizona 69-28 on Saturday night, continuing the Cougars' longshot bid for the College Football Playoff.
Washington State (10-1, 7-1 Pac-12, No. 8 CFP) raced out to a 55-14 lead at halftime and was not seriously threatened on the way to its seventh consecutive victory. The Cougars host archrival No. 17 Washington next Friday, with the Apple Cup winner taking the Pac-12 North title.
With their 10th win of the season, the Cougars tied a program record last accomplished in 2003. They also won their 13th straight home game and set a season high for points.
Minshew, being pushed by WSU as a Heisman Trophy candidate, completed 43 of 55 passes for 473 yards and was not intercepted.
Khalil Tate threw four touchdown passes for Arizona (5-6, 4-4), which had a two-game winning streak snapped.
Arizona was hurt by six penalties and three turnovers in the first half, helping Washington State put the game away early.
Washington State scored on its first possession, with James Williams rushing over from the 1.
On the next series, Tate was intercepted by Marcus Strong. Aided by two consecutive facemask penalties against the Wildcats, Washington State advanced to the 1-yard line. Max Borghi ran in for the touchdown.
Tate fired a 24-yard pass to Shawn Poindexter to cut Washington State's lead to 14-7.
Minshew replied with touchdown passes to Calvin Jackson Jr. and Dezmon Patmon for a 28-7 lead.
Tate threw a 37-yard TD pass to Tony Ellison.
Minshew hit Jackson for a 6-yard touchdown pass, but the kick failed and Washington State led 34-14.
Arizona fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the ball was booted into the end zone, where Kainoa Wilson fell on it for a 41-14 Washington State lead.
Minshew added touchdown passes to Williams and Tay Martin for a 55-14 lead at halftime.
Tate threw a pair of touchdown passes in the third quarter and Minshew tossed a couple in the fourth.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arizona: The Wildcats lead the Pac-12 with an average of 206 yards rushing per game, but couldn't get much going against a stout WSU defense. They need a win next weekend to become bowl eligible.
Washington State: The balanced Cougars own the nation's best passing attack (392 yards per game) and rank 20th in defense. They need two victories to win the Pac-12 and have a chance at a CFP berth.
UP NEXT
Arizona hosts Arizona State in their annual rivalry game next Saturday.
Washington State faces No. 17 Washington next Friday, with a trip to the Pac-12 championship game on the line.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|31
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|12
|20
|Penalty
|2
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|394
|599
|Total Plays
|71
|79
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|127
|123
|Rush Attempts
|37
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|267
|476
|Comp. - Att.
|20-34
|44-56
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|8.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-37
|2-6
|Penalties - Yards
|7-75
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|4
|10
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|7
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|6-3
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.8
|3-35.7
|Return Yards
|66
|61
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-62
|2-61
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|4/4
|9/11
|Extra Points
|4/4
|9/10
|Field Goals
|0/0
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|267
|PASS YDS
|476
|
|
|127
|RUSH YDS
|123
|
|
|394
|TOTAL YDS
|599
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Tate 14 QB
|K. Tate
|18/30
|294
|4
|1
|
R. Rodriguez 4 QB
|R. Rodriguez
|2/4
|10
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Taylor 21 RB
|J. Taylor
|20
|69
|0
|14
|
K. Tate 14 QB
|K. Tate
|8
|25
|0
|33
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|5
|24
|0
|12
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
|G. Brightwell
|3
|15
|0
|9
|
R. Rodriguez 4 QB
|R. Rodriguez
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Cooper 7 WR
|D. Cooper
|3
|97
|0
|48
|
T. Ellison 9 WR
|T. Ellison
|3
|54
|1
|37
|
C. Peterson 18 WR
|C. Peterson
|2
|39
|0
|30
|
S. Poindexter 19 WR
|S. Poindexter
|2
|38
|2
|24
|
S. Brown 6 WR
|S. Brown
|8
|37
|1
|8
|
B. Wolma 81 TE
|B. Wolma
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
|G. Brightwell
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Dixon 1 WR
|D. Dixon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
|S. Berryhill III
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Schooler 7 LB
|C. Schooler
|9-4
|0.5
|0
|
T. Fields II 1 LB
|T. Fields II
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hearn 20 CB
|A. Hearn
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Young Jr. 19 S
|S. Young Jr.
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 31 S
|T. Cooper
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Burns 2 CB
|L. Burns
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Flannigan-Fowles 6 S
|D. Flannigan-Fowles
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 12 DE
|J. Brown
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
P. Johnson 52 DT
|P. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilborn 14 DE
|K. Wilborn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Anderson III 51 DE
|L. Anderson III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 11 S
|T. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Colacion 34 LB
|J. Colacion
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 49 DE
|J. Harris
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Ulloa 13 S
|C. Ulloa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Havrisik 43 K
|L. Havrisik
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Klumph 42 P
|D. Klumph
|5
|40.8
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Peterson 18 WR
|C. Peterson
|3
|8.0
|13
|0
|
A. Mariscal 25 RB
|A. Mariscal
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|
J. Taylor 21 RB
|J. Taylor
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
|G. Brightwell
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Brown 6 WR
|S. Brown
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Minshew II 16 QB
|G. Minshew II
|43/55
|473
|7
|0
|
T. Tinsley 10 QB
|T. Tinsley
|1/1
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Borghi 21 RB
|M. Borghi
|8
|50
|1
|22
|
J. Williams 32 RB
|J. Williams
|5
|50
|1
|43
|
K. Harrington 24 RB
|K. Harrington
|5
|14
|0
|5
|
G. Minshew II 16 QB
|G. Minshew II
|4
|6
|0
|10
|
C. Markoff 39 FB
|C. Markoff
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Martin 1 WR
|D. Martin
|7
|124
|1
|50
|
C. Jackson Jr. 85 WR
|C. Jackson Jr.
|5
|85
|2
|38
|
M. Borghi 21 RB
|M. Borghi
|6
|65
|0
|30
|
T. Harris 5 WR
|T. Harris
|2
|41
|0
|29
|
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
|E. Winston Jr.
|3
|39
|1
|26
|
J. Calvin 6 WR
|J. Calvin
|5
|37
|1
|23
|
K. Sweet 17 WR
|K. Sweet
|4
|36
|0
|14
|
J. Williams 32 RB
|J. Williams
|6
|24
|1
|9
|
R. Bell 81 WR
|R. Bell
|3
|13
|0
|8
|
D. Patmon 12 WR
|D. Patmon
|2
|11
|1
|11
|
K. Harrington 24 RB
|K. Harrington
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Woods 13 LB
|J. Woods
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Dale 26 DB
|H. Dale
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Pelluer 47 LB
|P. Pelluer
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Strong 4 CB
|M. Strong
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Thomas 25 S
|S. Thomas
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Singleton 22 S
|D. Singleton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Rodgers III 92 DL
|W. Rodgers III
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Sherman 41 LB
|D. Sherman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Block 50 LB
|K. Block
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Molton 3 CB
|D. Molton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tago 45 DL
|L. Tago
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Begg 89 DL
|N. Begg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Comfort 56 DL
|T. Comfort
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brock 44 LB
|T. Brock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Silvels 20 LB
|D. Silvels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 37 LB
|J. Rogers
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 34 S
|J. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dubots 59 LB
|C. Dubots
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Fa'avae 58 LB
|F. Fa'avae
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
W. Taylor III 27 LB
|W. Taylor III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Oguayo 30 DL
|N. Oguayo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crowder 95 DL
|A. Crowder
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Mazza 40 K
|B. Mazza
|0/1
|27
|9/10
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
|O. Draguicevich III
|3
|35.7
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Harris 5 WR
|T. Harris
|2
|30.5
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
