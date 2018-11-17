|
3 FGs in 4th quarter carry Nebraska to 9-6 win over Spartans
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Barrett Pickering kicked three field goals in the fourth quarter, the last one a 47-yarder with 5:13 left, as Nebraska came from behind to beat Michigan State 9-6 on Saturday.
Initial research indicated it was the first time Nebraska had won a game without scoring a touchdown since a 3-0 victory over Kansas State in 1937.
The Spartans (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) got field goals of 34 and 26 yards from Matt Coghlin but was unable to sustain offense against a Nebraska defense that has struggled most of the season.
Nebraska (4-7, 3-5), which had put up some of the best offensive numbers in the nation the past six weeks, tied it at 6-all on Pickering field goals of 36 and 20 yards.
The Huskers got the ball back when Antonio Reed and Dedrick Young knocked the ball out of MSU tight end Matt Dotson's hands for an incomplete pass to force a punt. Nebraska ran six plays before Pickering connected for the winning field goal with a strong north wind at his back.
Nebraska, which had gone over 450 total yards in seven straight games, generated just 248. Devine Ozigbo ran 18 times for 74 yards to become the first Nebraska player since 2014 to go over 1,000 for the season.
Adrian Martinez threw for 145 yards, and Stanley Morgan caught four balls for 67 yards to become the school's career leader in receptions with 182.
MSU's Rocky Lombardi completed just 15 of 41 passes for 146 yards. Connor Heyward rushed 21 times for 80 yards and caught five passes for 78.
With a gray sky and intermittent snow flurries, 21-mph north wind and a feel-like temperature of 15 degrees, it was a classic mid-November Big Ten football setting.
Each team entered the game missing key injured players. Michigan State started Lombardi for the second time in four games in place of Brian Lewereke. Nebraska was without leading receiver JD Spielman.
The game was chippy from the outset. The teams combined for four unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and one roughing the passer penalty.
THE TAKEAWAY
Michigan State: The Spartans are a mess offensively. They gained 289 total yards, but between dropped passes and big stops by the Nebraska defense, they couldn't sustain any drives.
Nebraska: The Huskers' defense has given up a lot of yards and points this year, but they played their best game of the season.
UP NEXT
Michigan State hosts Rutgers on Saturday.
Nebraska visits Iowa on Friday.
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25 .
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|15
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|9-21
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|279
|242
|Total Plays
|79
|67
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|143
|103
|Rush Attempts
|38
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|136
|139
|Comp. - Att.
|15-41
|16-37
|Yards Per Pass
|3.3
|3.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-10
|1-6
|Penalties - Yards
|7-87
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|5-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-42.0
|5-41.0
|Return Yards
|19
|47
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-19
|2-29
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|2/3
|3/3
|Extra Points
|0/0
|0/0
|Field Goals
|2/3
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|136
|PASS YDS
|139
|
|
|143
|RUSH YDS
|103
|
|
|279
|TOTAL YDS
|242
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|15/41
|146
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|21
|80
|0
|27
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|9
|53
|0
|24
|
L. Jefferson 15 RB
|L. Jefferson
|7
|16
|0
|6
|
A. Simmons 34 LB
|A. Simmons
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|5
|78
|0
|36
|
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
|D. Stewart Jr.
|4
|23
|0
|11
|
Ma. Sokol 81 TE
|Ma. Sokol
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. White 7 WR
|C. White
|2
|12
|0
|10
|
L. Nelson 13 WR
|L. Nelson
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
L. Jefferson 15 RB
|L. Jefferson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Dotson 89 TE
|M. Dotson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Willekes 48 DE
|K. Willekes
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bachie 35 LB
|J. Bachie
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dowell 5 LB
|A. Dowell
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dowell 6 S
|D. Dowell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Willis 27 S
|K. Willis
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 17 LB
|T. Thompson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 99 DT
|R. Williams
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
|J. Panasiuk
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Owens 41 DL
|G. Owens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Randle 26 LB
|B. Randle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Norman 36 CB
|J. Norman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 22 CB
|J. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 93 DT
|N. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Layne 2 CB
|J. Layne
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coghlin 4 K
|M. Coghlin
|2/3
|34
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Przystup 92 P
|W. Przystup
|7
|42.0
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|16/37
|145
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
|D. Ozigbo
|18
|74
|0
|15
|
M. Washington 28 RB
|M. Washington
|3
|19
|0
|10
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|7
|18
|0
|17
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Morgan Jr. 8 WR
|S. Morgan Jr.
|4
|67
|0
|35
|
J. Stoll 86 TE
|J. Stoll
|2
|26
|0
|13
|
K. Warner 81 WR
|K. Warner
|3
|23
|0
|14
|
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
|D. Ozigbo
|3
|20
|0
|10
|
M. Washington 28 RB
|M. Washington
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Williams 19 WR
|M. Williams
|2
|2
|0
|1
|
B. Reimers 83 WR
|B. Reimers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Young II 5 LB
|D. Young II
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 24 S
|A. Williams
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Reed 25 S
|A. Reed
|6-1
|1.0
|1
|
M. Barry 7 LB
|M. Barry
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bootle 23 CB
|D. Bootle
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jackson 21 CB
|L. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Gifford 12 LB
|L. Gifford
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domann 13 S
|J. Domann
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Neal 14 S
|T. Neal
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 94 DL
|K. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ferguson 43 LB
|T. Ferguson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stille 95 DL
|B. Stille
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniels 93 DL
|D. Daniels
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Akinmoladun 91 DL
|F. Akinmoladun
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 96 DL
|C. Davis
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stoltenberg 44 DL
|M. Stoltenberg
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Pickering 32 K
|B. Pickering
|3/3
|47
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Armstrong 98 P
|I. Armstrong
|5
|41.0
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 28 RB
|M. Washington
|2
|14.5
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Morgan Jr. 8 WR
|S. Morgan Jr.
|3
|6.0
|18
|0
