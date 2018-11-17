Drive Chart
3 FGs in 4th quarter carry Nebraska to 9-6 win over Spartans

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 17, 2018

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Barrett Pickering kicked three field goals in the fourth quarter, the last one a 47-yarder with 5:13 left, as Nebraska came from behind to beat Michigan State 9-6 on Saturday.

Initial research indicated it was the first time Nebraska had won a game without scoring a touchdown since a 3-0 victory over Kansas State in 1937.

The Spartans (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) got field goals of 34 and 26 yards from Matt Coghlin but was unable to sustain offense against a Nebraska defense that has struggled most of the season.

Nebraska (4-7, 3-5), which had put up some of the best offensive numbers in the nation the past six weeks, tied it at 6-all on Pickering field goals of 36 and 20 yards.

The Huskers got the ball back when Antonio Reed and Dedrick Young knocked the ball out of MSU tight end Matt Dotson's hands for an incomplete pass to force a punt. Nebraska ran six plays before Pickering connected for the winning field goal with a strong north wind at his back.

Nebraska, which had gone over 450 total yards in seven straight games, generated just 248. Devine Ozigbo ran 18 times for 74 yards to become the first Nebraska player since 2014 to go over 1,000 for the season.

Adrian Martinez threw for 145 yards, and Stanley Morgan caught four balls for 67 yards to become the school's career leader in receptions with 182.

MSU's Rocky Lombardi completed just 15 of 41 passes for 146 yards. Connor Heyward rushed 21 times for 80 yards and caught five passes for 78.

With a gray sky and intermittent snow flurries, 21-mph north wind and a feel-like temperature of 15 degrees, it was a classic mid-November Big Ten football setting.

Each team entered the game missing key injured players. Michigan State started Lombardi for the second time in four games in place of Brian Lewereke. Nebraska was without leading receiver JD Spielman.

The game was chippy from the outset. The teams combined for four unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and one roughing the passer penalty.

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan State: The Spartans are a mess offensively. They gained 289 total yards, but between dropped passes and big stops by the Nebraska defense, they couldn't sustain any drives.

Nebraska: The Huskers' defense has given up a lot of yards and points this year, but they played their best game of the season.

UP NEXT

Michigan State hosts Rutgers on Saturday.

Nebraska visits Iowa on Friday.

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25 .

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:01
32-B.Pickering 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
23
yds
01:20
pos
6
9
Field Goal 8:15
32-B.Pickering 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
15
yds
02:01
pos
6
6
Field Goal 11:16
32-B.Pickering 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
81
yds
01:01
pos
6
3
Field Goal 12:57
4-M.Coghlin 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
76
yds
03:22
pos
6
0
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:55
4-M.Coghlin 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
50
yds
04:47
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 15
Rushing 8 5
Passing 7 8
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 9-21 4-14
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-2
Total Net Yards 279 242
Total Plays 79 67
Avg Gain 3.5 3.6
Net Yards Rushing 143 103
Rush Attempts 38 30
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 3.4
Net Yards Passing 136 139
Comp. - Att. 15-41 16-37
Yards Per Pass 3.3 3.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-10 1-6
Penalties - Yards 7-87 5-45
Touchdowns 0 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 5-2
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 7-42.0 5-41.0
Return Yards 19 47
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-18
Kickoffs - Returns 1-19 2-29
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 2/3 3/3
Extra Points 0/0 0/0
Field Goals 2/3 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Michigan State 6-5 30036
Nebraska 4-7 00099
O/U 48, NEB -1.5
Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) Lincoln, NE
 136 PASS YDS 139
143 RUSH YDS 103
279 TOTAL YDS 242
Michigan State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.6% 146 0 1 61.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.5% 565 2 2 90.1
R. Lombardi 15/41 146 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 80 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
95 439 5
C. Heyward 21 80 0 27
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 112 0
R. Lombardi 9 53 0 24
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 243 2
L. Jefferson 7 16 0 6
A. Simmons 34 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
A. Simmons 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 78 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 222 0
C. Heyward 5 78 0 36
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 315 1
D. Stewart Jr. 4 23 0 11
Ma. Sokol 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 72 0
Ma. Sokol 1 14 0 14
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 447 2
C. White 2 12 0 10
L. Nelson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 108 0
L. Nelson 2 12 0 7
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 29 0
L. Jefferson 1 7 0 7
M. Dotson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 120 1
M. Dotson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Willekes 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
K. Willekes 8-1 0.0 0
J. Bachie 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
J. Bachie 7-1 0.0 0
A. Dowell 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.0
A. Dowell 6-5 0.0 0
D. Dowell 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
D. Dowell 4-0 0.0 0
K. Willis 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 2 0.0
K. Willis 4-2 0.0 0
T. Thompson 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
T. Thompson 3-1 0.0 0
R. Williams 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
R. Williams 3-2 0.0 0
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Panasiuk 2-0 1.0 0
G. Owens 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Owens 1-0 0.0 0
B. Randle 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Randle 1-0 0.0 0
J. Norman 36 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Norman 1-0 0.0 0
J. Scott 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Scott 1-1 0.0 0
N. Jones 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
J. Layne 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
J. Layne 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
16/19 23/23
M. Coghlin 2/3 34 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Przystup 92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 42.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
12 43.8 1
W. Przystup 7 42.0 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 21.3 19 0
C. Heyward 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Nebraska
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.2% 145 0 0 76.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.1% 2357 15 7 139.6
A. Martinez 16/37 145 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 74 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
145 1032 12
D. Ozigbo 18 74 0 15
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 446 3
M. Washington 3 19 0 10
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
123 553 7
A. Martinez 7 18 0 17
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Morgan Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
63 923 7
S. Morgan Jr. 4 67 0 35
J. Stoll 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 208 2
J. Stoll 2 26 0 13
K. Warner 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 79 0
K. Warner 3 23 0 14
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 184 0
D. Ozigbo 3 20 0 10
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 119 0
M. Washington 2 7 0 7
M. Williams 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 122 0
M. Williams 2 2 0 1
B. Reimers 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 47 0
B. Reimers 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Young II 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
D. Young II 7-1 0.0 0
A. Williams 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
A. Williams 6-1 0.0 0
A. Reed 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 2 1.0
A. Reed 6-1 1.0 1
M. Barry 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
M. Barry 5-2 0.0 0
D. Bootle 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Bootle 4-0 0.0 0
L. Jackson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
L. Jackson 4-0 0.0 0
L. Gifford 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
L. Gifford 4-0 0.0 0
J. Domann 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Domann 3-1 0.0 0
T. Neal 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
T. Neal 3-0 0.0 0
K. Davis 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Davis 3-1 0.0 0
T. Ferguson 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
T. Ferguson 2-3 0.0 0
B. Stille 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Stille 2-1 0.0 0
D. Daniels 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Daniels 1-1 0.0 0
F. Akinmoladun 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
F. Akinmoladun 1-1 0.0 0
C. Davis 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
C. Davis 1-4 0.0 0
M. Stoltenberg 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
M. Stoltenberg 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Pickering 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
12/16 38/39
B. Pickering 3/3 47 0/0 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
I. Armstrong 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 44.2 2
I. Armstrong 5 41.0 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 15.8 19 0
M. Washington 2 14.5 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Morgan Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 6.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 6.0 18 0
S. Morgan Jr. 3 6.0 18 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:42 MICHST 34 4:47 9 50 FG
4:16 MICHST 27 0:50 3 6 Punt
2:39 MICHST 32 2:21 6 13 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 NEB 21 2:49 6 -2 FG Miss
7:01 MICHST 33 3:44 6 18 Punt
1:46 MICHST 10 1:25 11 49 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 NEB 35 0:00 4 -8 Punt
12:08 MICHST 7 5:31 9 37 Fumble
3:34 MICHST 26 3:22 11 66 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:11 NEB 35 0:10 3 52 Fumble
8:11 NEB 35 0:45 4 -9 Punt
5:17 NEB 35 0:45 5 24 Punt
4:03 MICHST 38 2:00 10 33 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICHST 35 1:42 7 3 Punt
7:50 MICHST 35 2:54 12 38 Downs
3:21 NEB 35 0:14 2 4 Fumble
0:14 NEB 20 0:08 4 59 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:03 NEB 23 3:20 12 44 Downs
3:13 NEB 24 1:23 4 13 Punt
0:13 NEB 1 0:00 1 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 NEB 46 0:45 3 1 Punt
6:31 NEB 2 2:16 6 39 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:17 MICHST 35 1:01 5 36 FG
10:16 MICHST 20 2:01 7 17 FG
7:21 NEB 47 1:20 5 23 FG
4:28 NEB 20 0:15 3 -3 Punt
1:59 NEB 29 0:48 4 5
