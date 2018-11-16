Drive Chart
TULANE
HOU

No Text

Patrick Carr runs for 139 yards; Houston beats Tulane 48-17

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 16, 2018

HOUSTON (AP) Patrick Carr ran for a career-high 139 yards and two touchdowns and Houston rolled to a 48-17 victory over Tulane on Thursday night.

Houston (8-3, 5-2 American Athletic Conference) rebounded from its only home loss, 59-49, to Temple last week. The Cougars conclude their regular season at Memphis on Nov. 23. Tulane (5-6, 4-3) had its three-game win streak snapped.

Carr broke loose for a 21-yard score and added a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

D'Eriq King, who entered the game accounting for a nation's-best 290 points and 35 touchdown passes, combined for 164 yards of offense with two touchdowns. He completed 11 of 15 passes for 82 yards and had 10 carries for another 82 yards. King threw an 11-yard TD pass to Romello Brooker and ran for a 3-yard score, each in the second quarter, to help the Cougars build a 31-9 halftime lead.

King was injured later in the game and was on the sideline with crutches during the second half.

Houston star defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who sat out his fourth straight game and was not in uniform against Tulane, was angry and shouting at Cougars coach Major Applewhite as the team left the sideline at halftime and did not return to the field for the second half.

Applewhite told ESPN that Oliver reacted to being told by the coach that he was not permitted to wear a long, heavy coat on the sideline because they were reserved for starters. Oliver hasn't played due to a knee injury.

Clayton Tune added two touchdown passes in the second half for Houston.

Darius Bradwell and Amare Jones had touchdown runs for Tulane, which had three interceptions and lost a fumble. Bradwell led the Green Wave with 89 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:10
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
48
Touchdown 6:16
3-C.Tune complete to 89-P.Eichenberger. 89-P.Eichenberger runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
47
yds
02:40
pos
17
47
Two Point Conversion 14:28
12-J.McMillan scrambles to HOU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
41
Touchdown 14:31
11-A.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
02:16
pos
15
41
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:30
47-D.Witherspoon 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
70
yds
02:24
pos
9
41
Point After TD 9:34
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
38
Touchdown 9:42
3-C.Tune complete to 10-J.Singleton. 10-J.Singleton runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
83
yds
02:47
pos
9
37
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:31
47-D.Witherspoon 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
6
yds
01:45
pos
9
31
Point After TD 3:25
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
28
Touchdown 3:31
4-D.King runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
04:04
pos
9
27
Point After TD 9:07
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
21
Touchdown 9:13
4-D.King complete to 82-R.Brooker. 82-R.Brooker runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
38
yds
01:38
pos
9
20
Field Goal 14:17
62-M.Glover 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
42
yds
04:16
pos
9
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:21
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
14
Touchdown 4:25
21-P.Carr runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:14
pos
6
13
Missed Point After Touchdown 5:39
62-M.Glover extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
6
7
Touchdown 5:46
10-D.Bradwell runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:40
pos
6
7
Point After TD 6:26
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 6:32
21-P.Carr runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
72
yds
01:56
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 24
Rushing 12 13
Passing 6 9
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 5-13 6-14
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 353 461
Total Plays 67 78
Avg Gain 5.3 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 212 298
Rush Attempts 43 48
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 6.2
Net Yards Passing 141 163
Comp. - Att. 10-24 17-30
Yards Per Pass 5.9 5.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-6 3-27
Penalties - Yards 5-43 6-54
Touchdowns 2 6
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 3 1
Punts - Avg 5-47.6 5-36.8
Return Yards 216 111
Punts - Returns 1-2 1-5
Kickoffs - Returns 9-203 2-50
Int. - Returns 1-11 3-56
Kicking 1/2 8/8
Extra Points 0/1 6/6
Field Goals 1/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Tulane 5-6 630817
Houston 8-3 141710748
O/U 68.5, HOU -7.5
TDECU Stadium Houston, TX
 141 PASS YDS 163
212 RUSH YDS 298
353 TOTAL YDS 461
Tulane
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. McMillan 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 147 0 2 91.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.7% 868 6 2 129.6
J. McMillan 10/20 147 0 2
D. Ledford 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -50.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -50.0
D. Ledford 0/4 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Bradwell 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 89 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
151 918 9
D. Bradwell 14 89 1 20
C. Dauphine 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
110 740 7
C. Dauphine 12 51 0 20
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 26 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 153 3
A. Jones 3 26 1 17
J. McMillan 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 115 3
J. McMillan 7 14 0 9
S. Huderson 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 255 0
S. Huderson 2 14 0 10
C. Carroll 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
C. Carroll 4 14 0 10
D. Ledford 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Ledford 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Encalade 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 599 4
T. Encalade 2 52 0 42
B. Newman 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 48 0
B. Newman 1 38 0 38
D. Mooney 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 852 7
D. Mooney 1 23 0 23
J. Clewis 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 120 0
J. Clewis 2 18 0 15
J. Toles 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 48 0
J. Toles 1 10 0 10
D. Bradwell 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
D. Bradwell 2 7 0 4
J. Vallien 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Vallien 0 0 0 0
C. Jones II 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 32 0
C. Jones II 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Moody 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
M. Moody 9-1 0.0 0
D. Lewis Jr. 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 3 0.0
D. Lewis Jr. 7-1 0.0 0
Z. Harris 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-6 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-6 1 0.5
Z. Harris 7-6 0.5 0
R. Teamer Jr. 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
R. Teamer Jr. 6-0 0.0 0
P. Hall 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 1.0
P. Hall 5-0 1.0 0
D. Williams 48 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 77 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 4-0 0.0 0
L. Graham 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
L. Graham 3-1 0.0 0
T. Barge 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Barge 3-0 0.0 0
W. Langham 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Langham 1-0 0.0 0
T. Shenall 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
T. Shenall 1-1 0.0 1
A. Thomas 30 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
R. Kennedy 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
R. Kennedy 1-1 0.5 0
W. Harper 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
W. Harper 1-1 0.0 0
T. Keyes 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
T. Keyes 1-2 0.0 0
C. Hatcher 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
C. Hatcher 1-1 0.5 0
D. Wright 78 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Wright 1-0 0.0 0
J. Monjarres 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Monjarres 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Glover 62 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/1
SEASON FG XP
8/10 33/35
M. Glover 1/1 40 0/1 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Wright 97 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 47.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
39 44.5 1
R. Wright 5 47.6 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 23.8 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 29.6 36 0
A. Jones 6 23.8 36 0
S. Huderson 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 19.6 31 0
S. Huderson 2 25.0 31 0
T. James 80 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 10 0
T. James 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 8.1 2 0
A. Jones 1 2.0 2 0
Houston
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Tune 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 108 2 1 131.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.6% 309 4 1 136.1
C. Tune 6/15 108 2 1
D. King 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 82 1 0 141.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.5% 2982 36 6 167.0
D. King 11/15 82 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Carr 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 139 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
131 733 5
P. Carr 18 139 2 36
D. King 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 82 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
111 674 14
D. King 10 82 1 64
G. Stuard 3 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 31 0
G. Stuard 4 31 0 18
B. Smith 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 84 0
B. Smith 2 17 0 9
K. Justice 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 142 1
K. Justice 3 13 0 11
K. Hatton 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
K. Hatton 1 10 0 10
K. Walker 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 112 1
K. Walker 3 7 0 4
M. Stevenson 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 128 2
M. Stevenson 1 2 0 2
C. Smith 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 139 2
C. Smith 3 0 0 1
C. Tune 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 25 0
C. Tune 3 -3 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Brooker 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 325 6
R. Brooker 5 57 1 26
J. Singleton 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 265 2
J. Singleton 2 53 1 37
M. Stevenson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
61 892 9
M. Stevenson 5 38 0 18
T. Bradley 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 59 0
T. Bradley 1 24 0 24
T. Mark 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 51 1
T. Mark 1 11 0 11
B. Smith 1 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 285 4
B. Smith 2 5 0 7
P. Eichenberger 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 2
P. Eichenberger 1 2 1 2
J. Homan 36 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Homan 0 0 0 0
R. Singleton 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 141 3
R. Singleton 0 0 0 0
G. Stuard 3 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Stuard 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Brown 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 0.0
R. Brown 7-2 0.0 1
A. Robinson 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
A. Robinson 7-2 1.0 0
E. Egbule 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
E. Egbule 4-0 0.0 0
P. Turner 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Turner 3-0 0.0 0
N. Watkins 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
N. Watkins 3-0 0.0 0
G. Spreewell 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 1 0.0
G. Spreewell 3-4 0.0 1
D. Anderson 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
D. Anderson 3-0 0.0 0
L. Godfrey 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
L. Godfrey 3-1 0.0 0
A. Fleming 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Fleming 3-0 0.0 0
I. Johnson 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
I. Johnson 2-0 0.0 1
Ja. Williams 62 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Ja. Williams 2-1 0.0 0
B. Young 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Young 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Vaughan 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Vaughan 1-0 0.0 0
K. Dotson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Dotson 1-0 0.0 0
L. Hall 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Hall 1-0 0.0 0
A. Myers 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Myers 1-0 0.0 0
W. Smith III 23 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Smith III 1-0 0.0 0
K. Smith 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Witherspoon 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
6/8 66/66
D. Witherspoon 2/2 29 6/6 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Roy 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 36.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
48 41.9 1
D. Roy 5 36.8 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Smith 1 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 50.0 50 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 21.0 50 0
B. Smith 1 50.0 50 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Stevenson 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
M. Stevenson 1 5.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:41 TULANE 35 1:22 3 6 Punt
9:52 TULANE 20 0:48 3 6 Punt
6:26 HOU 35 0:40 3 65 TD
4:21 HOU 35 4:16 12 42 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 TULANE 31 1:17 4 31 INT
9:07 HOU 35 1:26 4 -6 Punt
3:25 HOU 35 0:39 4 57 INT
0:26 HOU 35 0:04 2 2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:18 HOU 35 0:00 6 33 Downs
9:34 HOU 35 2:36 6 10 Punt
4:25 HOU 35 0:35 4 5 Fumble
2:27 TULANE 20 2:16 7 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 TULANE 5 3:30 9 43 Downs
6:10 HOU 35 2:01 6 10 INT
3:22 TULANE 35 0:50 3 -4 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TULANE 35 0:41 4 -8 Punt
12:16 HOU 10 1:43 7 19 Punt
8:28 HOU 28 1:56 7 72 TD
5:39 TULANE 35 1:14 6 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 TULANE 35 0:53 5 34 Downs
10:51 TULANE 38 1:38 5 38 TD
7:35 HOU 25 4:04 11 75 TD
2:16 TULANE 8 1:45 4 -9 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:29 HOU 32 2:47 10 68 TD
6:54 HOU 20 2:24 9 70 FG
3:43 TULANE 38 1:09 4 -4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:28 TULANE 35 1:50 5 -7 Punt
8:56 TULANE 47 2:40 5 47 TD
4:06 HOU 45 0:06 2 -10 INT
2:24 HOU 23 1:30 3 7 Punt
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores