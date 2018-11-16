|
|
|TULANE
|HOU
Patrick Carr runs for 139 yards; Houston beats Tulane 48-17
HOUSTON (AP) Patrick Carr ran for a career-high 139 yards and two touchdowns and Houston rolled to a 48-17 victory over Tulane on Thursday night.
Houston (8-3, 5-2 American Athletic Conference) rebounded from its only home loss, 59-49, to Temple last week. The Cougars conclude their regular season at Memphis on Nov. 23. Tulane (5-6, 4-3) had its three-game win streak snapped.
Carr broke loose for a 21-yard score and added a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
D'Eriq King, who entered the game accounting for a nation's-best 290 points and 35 touchdown passes, combined for 164 yards of offense with two touchdowns. He completed 11 of 15 passes for 82 yards and had 10 carries for another 82 yards. King threw an 11-yard TD pass to Romello Brooker and ran for a 3-yard score, each in the second quarter, to help the Cougars build a 31-9 halftime lead.
King was injured later in the game and was on the sideline with crutches during the second half.
Houston star defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who sat out his fourth straight game and was not in uniform against Tulane, was angry and shouting at Cougars coach Major Applewhite as the team left the sideline at halftime and did not return to the field for the second half.
Applewhite told ESPN that Oliver reacted to being told by the coach that he was not permitted to wear a long, heavy coat on the sideline because they were reserved for starters. Oliver hasn't played due to a knee injury.
Clayton Tune added two touchdown passes in the second half for Houston.
Darius Bradwell and Amare Jones had touchdown runs for Tulane, which had three interceptions and lost a fumble. Bradwell led the Green Wave with 89 yards rushing on 14 carries.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|24
|Rushing
|12
|13
|Passing
|6
|9
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|353
|461
|Total Plays
|67
|78
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|212
|298
|Rush Attempts
|43
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|6.2
|Net Yards Passing
|141
|163
|Comp. - Att.
|10-24
|17-30
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|5.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-6
|3-27
|Penalties - Yards
|5-43
|6-54
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-47.6
|5-36.8
|Return Yards
|216
|111
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|9-203
|2-50
|Int. - Returns
|1-11
|3-56
|Kicking
|1/2
|8/8
|Extra Points
|0/1
|6/6
|Field Goals
|1/1
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|141
|PASS YDS
|163
|
|
|212
|RUSH YDS
|298
|
|
|353
|TOTAL YDS
|461
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McMillan 12 QB
|J. McMillan
|10/20
|147
|0
|2
|
D. Ledford 2 QB
|D. Ledford
|0/4
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Bradwell 10 RB
|D. Bradwell
|14
|89
|1
|20
|
C. Dauphine 6 RB
|C. Dauphine
|12
|51
|0
|20
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|3
|26
|1
|17
|
J. McMillan 12 QB
|J. McMillan
|7
|14
|0
|9
|
S. Huderson 22 RB
|S. Huderson
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|4
|14
|0
|10
|
D. Ledford 2 QB
|D. Ledford
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Encalade 5 WR
|T. Encalade
|2
|52
|0
|42
|
B. Newman 13 WR
|B. Newman
|1
|38
|0
|38
|
D. Mooney 3 WR
|D. Mooney
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
J. Clewis 88 WR
|J. Clewis
|2
|18
|0
|15
|
J. Toles 82 WR
|J. Toles
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Bradwell 10 RB
|D. Bradwell
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Vallien 17 WR
|J. Vallien
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones II 84 TE
|C. Jones II
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Moody 28 LB
|M. Moody
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lewis Jr. 1 CB
|D. Lewis Jr.
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Harris 40 LB
|Z. Harris
|7-6
|0.5
|0
|
R. Teamer Jr. 2 S
|R. Teamer Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hall 16 S
|P. Hall
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Williams 48 NT
|D. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 77 NT
|J. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Graham 35 LB
|L. Graham
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barge 33 S
|T. Barge
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Langham 8 CB
|W. Langham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shenall 19 S
|T. Shenall
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Thomas 30 DE
|A. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kennedy 90 DE
|R. Kennedy
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
W. Harper 25 S
|W. Harper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Keyes 26 CB
|T. Keyes
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hatcher 54 DE
|C. Hatcher
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Wright 78 DE
|D. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Monjarres 44 DE
|J. Monjarres
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Glover 62 K
|M. Glover
|1/1
|40
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 97 P
|R. Wright
|5
|47.6
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|6
|23.8
|36
|0
|
S. Huderson 22 RB
|S. Huderson
|2
|25.0
|31
|0
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Carr 21 RB
|P. Carr
|18
|139
|2
|36
|
D. King 4 QB
|D. King
|10
|82
|1
|64
|
G. Stuard 3 DB
|G. Stuard
|4
|31
|0
|18
|
B. Smith 1 QB
|B. Smith
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
K. Justice 32 RB
|K. Justice
|3
|13
|0
|11
|
K. Hatton 6 WR
|K. Hatton
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Walker 25 RB
|K. Walker
|3
|7
|0
|4
|
M. Stevenson 5 WR
|M. Stevenson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Smith 8 RB
|C. Smith
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|3
|-3
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Brooker 82 TE
|R. Brooker
|5
|57
|1
|26
|
J. Singleton 10 WR
|J. Singleton
|2
|53
|1
|37
|
M. Stevenson 5 WR
|M. Stevenson
|5
|38
|0
|18
|
T. Bradley 81 WR
|T. Bradley
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
T. Mark 17 WR
|T. Mark
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Smith 1 QB
|B. Smith
|2
|5
|0
|7
|
P. Eichenberger 89 TE
|P. Eichenberger
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
J. Homan 36 WR
|J. Homan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Singleton 15 WR
|R. Singleton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Stuard 3 DB
|G. Stuard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Brown 20 LB
|R. Brown
|7-2
|0.0
|1
|
A. Robinson 22 LB
|A. Robinson
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
E. Egbule 8 LB
|E. Egbule
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Turner 98 DL
|P. Turner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Watkins 9 CB
|N. Watkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Spreewell 21 DB
|G. Spreewell
|3-4
|0.0
|1
|
D. Anderson 2 DB
|D. Anderson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Godfrey 4 LB
|L. Godfrey
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fleming 50 DT
|A. Fleming
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 14 CB
|I. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
Ja. Williams 62 OL
|Ja. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 99 DL
|B. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Vaughan 90 DE
|Z. Vaughan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Dotson 6 DB
|K. Dotson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hall 92 DL
|L. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Myers 18 CB
|A. Myers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Smith III 23 DE
|W. Smith III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 16 CB
|K. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Witherspoon 47 K
|D. Witherspoon
|2/2
|29
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Roy 38 P
|D. Roy
|5
|36.8
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Smith 1 QB
|B. Smith
|1
|50.0
|50
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Stevenson 5 WR
|M. Stevenson
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
