Torrey's 92-yard TD run helps UNT beat FAU 41-38

  • Nov 16, 2018

DENTON, Texas (AP) DeAndre Torrey had 17 carries for a career-high 187 yards, including a 92-yard touchdown run with 4:06 to play, and North Texas beat UNT 41-38 on Thursday night.

Mason Fine was 22-of-33 passing for 295 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for UNT (8-3, 4-3 Conference USA). The junior - who is already the program's career leader in completions, attempts and TD passes - left the game in the third quarter with an injury to his non-throwing hand. Backup Quinn Shanbour led back-to-back touchdown drives while scoring on runs of 5 and 18 yards before Fine returned.

The Owls (5-6, 3-4) scored 17 consecutive points to take a 24-21 lead early in the third quarter after Vladimir Rivas made a 31-yard field goal. Torrey ripped off a 46-yard run on the next play from scrimmage and, after Fine was injured two plays later, Shanbour scored from 5 yards out. Nate Brooks picked off a pass from Chris Robison three plays later and Shanbour's second TD run made it 34-24 with 6:33 left in the quarter.

Devin Singletary's 8-yard scoring run capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive on FAU's next possession and both offenses sputtered until Torrey's long TD run. Robison hit Jovon Durante for a 55-yard touchdown three plays later and the Mean Green went three-and-out on its next possession but Khairi Muhamad poked a pass from Robison high in the air and picked it off with 1:53 to go.

Singletary finished with 91yards rushing and two touchdowns and Harrison Bryant had six receptions for 138 yards and a score for FAU.

UNT, which had three yards rushing at halftime, finished with 511 total yards, including 208 on the ground.

Team Stats
1st Downs 20 25
Rushing 10 8
Passing 9 14
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 4-18 2-12
4th Down Conv 2-3 0-1
Total Net Yards 489 483
Total Plays 82 72
Avg Gain 6.0 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 195 208
Rush Attempts 47 37
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 5.6
Net Yards Passing 294 275
Comp. - Att. 21-35 23-35
Yards Per Pass 8.4 7.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 3-28
Penalties - Yards 5-58 4-40
Touchdowns 5 5
Rushing TDs 3 3
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 3-0
Int. Thrown 2 2
Punts - Avg 7-46.7 6-43.7
Return Yards 22 80
Punts - Returns 1--1 3-10
Kickoffs - Returns 1-23 2-42
Int. - Returns 2-0 2-28
Kicking 6/7 7/7
Extra Points 5/5 5/5
Field Goals 1/2 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
FAU 5-6 71410738
North Texas 8-3 17314741
O/U 63.5, NTEXAS -3.5
Apogee Stadium Denton, TX
 294 PASS YDS 275
195 RUSH YDS 208
489 TOTAL YDS 483
FAU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Robison 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 294 2 2 138.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.5% 2260 10 12 134.0
C. Robison 21/35 294 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Singletary 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 91 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
238 1260 22
D. Singletary 23 91 2 23
K. Whyte, Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 76 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
123 841 8
K. Whyte, Jr. 16 76 1 29
C. Robison 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 205 2
C. Robison 7 34 0 25
W. Wright 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 70 0
W. Wright 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Bryant 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 138 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 576 4
H. Bryant 6 138 1 56
J. Durante 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 90 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
64 862 5
J. Durante 6 90 1 55
J. Mitchell 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 33 0
J. Mitchell 2 25 0 17
J. Raine 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 55 0
J. Raine 2 21 0 18
W. Wright 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 437 2
W. Wright 3 12 0 9
D. Singletary 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 36 0
D. Singletary 1 5 0 5
T. Harrison 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 344 0
T. Harrison 1 3 0 3
K. Whyte, Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 68 1
K. Whyte, Jr. 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Pierre 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Pierre 5-0 0.0 0
S. Lewis 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
S. Lewis 4-0 0.0 0
Q. Hafiz 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
Q. Hafiz 4-0 1.0 0
K. Smith 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Smith 4-1 0.0 0
J. Young 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 1.0
J. Young 4-0 1.0 0
A. Soroh 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Soroh 3-2 0.0 0
L. McCarthy 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. McCarthy 3-0 0.0 0
S. Leggett 56 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Leggett 2-0 0.0 0
A. Leroy 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Leroy 2-0 0.0 0
T. Bonner 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
T. Bonner 2-0 1.0 0
H. Snyder 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
H. Snyder 2-1 0.0 0
O. Rose 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
O. Rose 2-0 0.0 1
C. Tooley 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Tooley 1-0 0.0 0
R. Ellis 11 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Ellis 1-0 0.0 0
D. Brown 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Brown 1-1 0.0 0
D. Horton 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Horton 1-1 0.0 0
K. McCrary 48 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. McCrary 1-1 0.0 0
R. Smith 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 4 0.0
R. Smith 1-1 0.0 1
C. Cameron 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Cameron 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Gilbert 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
Z. Gilbert 1-2 0.0 0
E. Bagner 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Bagner 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
V. Rivas 42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
9/15 36/38
V. Rivas 1/2 31 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Riella 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
35 37.9 1
S. Riella 5 43.8 1 48
C. Robison 2 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 54.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 54.7 2
C. Robison 2 54.0 2 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Whyte, Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 29.9 23 1
K. Whyte, Jr. 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Wright 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 8.5 0 0
W. Wright 1 -1.0 0 0
North Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Fine 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 295 2 2 149.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.9% 3414 25 4 149.7
M. Fine 22/33 295 2 2
Q. Shanbour 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 8 0 0 83.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 29 0 0 80.5
Q. Shanbour 1/2 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Torrey 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 184 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 787 13
D. Torrey 17 184 1 92
Q. Shanbour 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 34 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 92 2
Q. Shanbour 4 34 2 18
N. Smith 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 285 2
N. Smith 4 5 0 3
M. Fine 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 0 2
M. Fine 9 -8 0 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Bussey, Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 86 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
66 990 12
R. Bussey, Jr. 5 86 0 49
J. Guyton 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 62 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 624 5
J. Guyton 4 62 1 23
M. Lawrence 32 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 357 1
M. Lawrence 5 47 0 17
D. Torrey 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 177 2
D. Torrey 2 38 1 25
C. Young 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 120 0
C. Young 2 36 0 23
K. Smith 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 237 0
K. Smith 1 15 0 15
N. Smith 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 70 1
N. Smith 1 15 0 15
J. Darden 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 550 4
J. Darden 3 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Ejiya 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
E. Ejiya 7-1 0.0 0
T. Robinson 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 2 0.0
T. Robinson 7-3 0.0 0
K. Muhammad 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 4 0.0
K. Muhammad 7-2 0.0 1
N. Brooks 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 5 0.0
N. Brooks 5-2 0.0 1
K. Hall 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 4 0.0
K. Hall 5-1 0.0 0
B. Garner 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Garner 4-0 0.0 0
D. Novil 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Novil 4-1 0.0 0
J. Ozougwu 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Ozougwu 3-1 0.0 0
R. Young 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Young 3-0 0.0 0
U. Tauaalo 15 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
U. Tauaalo 3-0 0.0 0
C. Colvin 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Colvin 2-0 0.0 0
T. Davis 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
T. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
L. Hamilton 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
L. Hamilton 1-3 0.0 0
J. Moore 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Moore 1-1 0.0 0
W. LeMasters 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. LeMasters 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Hedlund 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
18/21 47/49
C. Hedlund 2/2 38 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Kenworthy 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
48 42.7 2
A. Kenworthy 6 43.7 2 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Hair-Griffin 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 20.3 22 0
D. Hair-Griffin 2 21.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Brewer 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 3.3 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 15.1 9 1
K. Brewer 3 3.3 9 0
