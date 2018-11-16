|
|
|FAU
|NTEXAS
Torrey's 92-yard TD run helps UNT beat FAU 41-38
DENTON, Texas (AP) DeAndre Torrey had 17 carries for a career-high 187 yards, including a 92-yard touchdown run with 4:06 to play, and North Texas beat UNT 41-38 on Thursday night.
Mason Fine was 22-of-33 passing for 295 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for UNT (8-3, 4-3 Conference USA). The junior - who is already the program's career leader in completions, attempts and TD passes - left the game in the third quarter with an injury to his non-throwing hand. Backup Quinn Shanbour led back-to-back touchdown drives while scoring on runs of 5 and 18 yards before Fine returned.
The Owls (5-6, 3-4) scored 17 consecutive points to take a 24-21 lead early in the third quarter after Vladimir Rivas made a 31-yard field goal. Torrey ripped off a 46-yard run on the next play from scrimmage and, after Fine was injured two plays later, Shanbour scored from 5 yards out. Nate Brooks picked off a pass from Chris Robison three plays later and Shanbour's second TD run made it 34-24 with 6:33 left in the quarter.
Devin Singletary's 8-yard scoring run capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive on FAU's next possession and both offenses sputtered until Torrey's long TD run. Robison hit Jovon Durante for a 55-yard touchdown three plays later and the Mean Green went three-and-out on its next possession but Khairi Muhamad poked a pass from Robison high in the air and picked it off with 1:53 to go.
Singletary finished with 91yards rushing and two touchdowns and Harrison Bryant had six receptions for 138 yards and a score for FAU.
UNT, which had three yards rushing at halftime, finished with 511 total yards, including 208 on the ground.
Career-high rushing yards for Torrey
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|25
|Rushing
|10
|8
|Passing
|9
|14
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-18
|2-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|489
|483
|Total Plays
|82
|72
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|195
|208
|Rush Attempts
|47
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|5.6
|Net Yards Passing
|294
|275
|Comp. - Att.
|21-35
|23-35
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|7.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|3-28
|Penalties - Yards
|5-58
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-46.7
|6-43.7
|Return Yards
|22
|80
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|3-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-23
|2-42
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|2-28
|Kicking
|6/7
|7/7
|Extra Points
|5/5
|5/5
|Field Goals
|1/2
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|294
|PASS YDS
|275
|
|
|195
|RUSH YDS
|208
|
|
|489
|TOTAL YDS
|483
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Robison 2 QB
|C. Robison
|21/35
|294
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Singletary 5 RB
|D. Singletary
|23
|91
|2
|23
|
K. Whyte, Jr. 6 RB
|K. Whyte, Jr.
|16
|76
|1
|29
|
C. Robison 2 QB
|C. Robison
|7
|34
|0
|25
|
W. Wright 1 WR
|W. Wright
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Bryant 40 TE
|H. Bryant
|6
|138
|1
|56
|
J. Durante 7 WR
|J. Durante
|6
|90
|1
|55
|
J. Mitchell 85 WR
|J. Mitchell
|2
|25
|0
|17
|
J. Raine 10 TE
|J. Raine
|2
|21
|0
|18
|
W. Wright 1 WR
|W. Wright
|3
|12
|0
|9
|
D. Singletary 5 RB
|D. Singletary
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Harrison 82 WR
|T. Harrison
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Whyte, Jr. 6 RB
|K. Whyte, Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Pierre 23 CB
|J. Pierre
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lewis 3 CB
|S. Lewis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Hafiz 9 S
|Q. Hafiz
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Smith 29 CB
|K. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Young 18 S
|J. Young
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Soroh 14 LB
|A. Soroh
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCarthy 13 DE
|L. McCarthy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Leggett 56 DT
|S. Leggett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Leroy 36 LB
|A. Leroy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bonner 45 DE
|T. Bonner
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. Snyder 94 DE
|H. Snyder
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Rose 4 S
|O. Rose
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Tooley 26 CB
|C. Tooley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ellis 11 DT
|R. Ellis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 27 S
|D. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Horton 55 DE
|D. Horton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. McCrary 48 DT
|K. McCrary
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smith 7 LB
|R. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Cameron 98 DT
|C. Cameron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Gilbert 24 S
|Z. Gilbert
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bagner 95 DE
|E. Bagner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Rivas 42 K
|V. Rivas
|1/2
|31
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Riella 96 P
|S. Riella
|5
|43.8
|1
|48
|
C. Robison 2 QB
|C. Robison
|2
|54.0
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Whyte, Jr. 6 RB
|K. Whyte, Jr.
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Wright 1 WR
|W. Wright
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Fine 6 QB
|M. Fine
|22/33
|295
|2
|2
|
Q. Shanbour 19 QB
|Q. Shanbour
|1/2
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Torrey 13 RB
|D. Torrey
|17
|184
|1
|92
|
Q. Shanbour 19 QB
|Q. Shanbour
|4
|34
|2
|18
|
N. Smith 21 RB
|N. Smith
|4
|5
|0
|3
|
M. Fine 6 QB
|M. Fine
|9
|-8
|0
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bussey, Jr. 8 WR
|R. Bussey, Jr.
|5
|86
|0
|49
|
J. Guyton 9 WR
|J. Guyton
|4
|62
|1
|23
|
M. Lawrence 32 WR
|M. Lawrence
|5
|47
|0
|17
|
D. Torrey 13 RB
|D. Torrey
|2
|38
|1
|25
|
C. Young 81 WR
|C. Young
|2
|36
|0
|23
|
K. Smith 87 TE
|K. Smith
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
N. Smith 21 RB
|N. Smith
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Darden 1 WR
|J. Darden
|3
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Ejiya 22 LB
|E. Ejiya
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 24 DB
|T. Robinson
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Muhammad 4 S
|K. Muhammad
|7-2
|0.0
|1
|
N. Brooks 9 DB
|N. Brooks
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
K. Hall 16 DB
|K. Hall
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Garner 37 LB
|B. Garner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Novil 97 DL
|D. Novil
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ozougwu 17 LB
|J. Ozougwu
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Young 49 DL
|R. Young
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
U. Tauaalo 15 DT
|U. Tauaalo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Colvin 95 DL
|C. Colvin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 5 S
|T. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hamilton 2 DE
|L. Hamilton
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 39 DB
|J. Moore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. LeMasters 20 LB
|W. LeMasters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Hedlund 30 K
|C. Hedlund
|2/2
|38
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Kenworthy 36 P
|A. Kenworthy
|6
|43.7
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Hair-Griffin 82 WR
|D. Hair-Griffin
|2
|21.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Brewer 18 WR
|K. Brewer
|3
|3.3
|9
|0
-
WMICH
BALLST
41
42
Final/OT ESPN2
-
BUFF
OHIO
17
52
Final ESPN2
-
MIAOH
NILL
13
7
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
KENTST
56
34
Final CBSSN
-
TULANE
HOU
17
48
Final ESPN
-
FAU
NTEXAS
38
41
Final CBSSN
-
MEMP
SMU
0
073.5 O/U
+7.5
Fri 9:00pm ESPN2
-
25BOISE
NMEX
0
062.5 O/U
+19.5
Fri 9:00pm CBSSN
-
PITT
WAKE
0
060.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
0
061 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm ESNN
-
CIT
1BAMA
0
061.5 O/U
-51.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
14PSU
RUT
0
049.5 O/U
+28
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
22NWEST
MINN
0
047 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
MICHST
NEB
0
048.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
ARK
21MISSST
0
046.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TCU
BAYLOR
0
052.5 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
COLG
ARMY
0
037 O/U
-11
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
10OHIOST
MD
0
058.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
IDAHO
13FLA
0
060 O/U
-40
Sat 12:00pm ESPNU
-
MTSU
17UK
0
046.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN+
-
NCST
LVILLE
0
063.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 12:20pm
-
19UTAH
COLO
0
0
Sat 1:30pm PACN
-
23UTAHST
COLOST
0
068 O/U
+28.5
Sat 2:00pm ATSN
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
047.5 O/U
+6
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
VMI
ODU
0
073.5 O/U
-31
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
12CUSE
3ND
0
065 O/U
-10
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
GAST
APLST
0
054 O/U
-28
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
TXSA
MRSHL
0
044.5 O/U
-27
Sat 2:30pm FBOOK
-
WCAR
UNC
0
080 O/U
-30.5
Sat 3:00pm
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
068.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
TXTECH
KSTATE
0
056.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
IOWA
ILL
0
058.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
TXSTSM
TROY
0
048 O/U
-23.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MIAMI
VATECH
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
USC
UCLA
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
9WVU
OKLAST
0
073 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
LATECH
USM
0
047 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm
-
BGREEN
AKRON
0
050 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
MIZZOU
TENN
0
056.5 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
20BC
FSU
0
049 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN2
-
WISC
PURDUE
0
052 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
052.5 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
UVA
GATECH
0
053.5 O/U
-5
Sat 3:30pm
-
AF
WYO
0
041 O/U
-2.5
Sat 4:00pm ESNN
-
LIB
AUBURN
0
062 O/U
-28.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN+
-
MA
5UGA
0
066 O/U
-41
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
IND
4MICH
0
053.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
OREGST
18WASH
0
058.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 4:30pm PACN
-
SALA
LALAF
0
064.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
059 O/U
+14.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
053 O/U
+7
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
UAB
TXAM
0
045.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UCONN
ECU
0
069.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
DUKE
2CLEM
0
057.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
045 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
UTEP
WKY
0
047 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm beIN
-
KANSAS
6OKLA
0
069 O/U
-36
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
MISS
VANDY
0
067.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
RICE
7LSU
0
052 O/U
-42
Sat 7:30pm ESPNU
-
TNCHAT
SC
0
048.5 O/U
-31
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
24CINCY
11UCF
0
060.5 O/U
-7
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
16IOWAST
15TEXAS
0
047 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm LHN
-
NMEXST
BYU
0
056 O/U
-24
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
041.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
8WASHST
0
062.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
ARIZST
OREG
0
064 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm PACN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
070.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 11:00pm